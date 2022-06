00:00

How many jobs you had at the Fed. That one in particular. You worked a lot on Fed communication and working out exactly what the message and the decision would be. So what is the message here. Jay Powell says the Fed can still achieve a soft landing. They've definitely speeded up the pace of rate hikes and they still see unemployment rising. But not to a level that a lot of economists think might be warranted or even needed if the Fed's really going to bring inflation down. Yeah. So it's about three things Kathleen. It's about the rate projection. It's the underlying macro story to tell us surrounding that to justify those policy actions. And it's also how you handle your committee. And so the good news is the chair chair piles showing that the Federal Reserve appreciates they have a serious problem 75 basis points. It is a good chunk of change to hope to throw at the problem. The bad news is they don't quite have a macro for cars that consistently justifies the action in the sense that there's a good bit of wishful thinking still. True they acknowledge that inflation will be high in 2022 but it comes down pretty virtuously in 2023 even as the unemployment rate only ticks higher above. Meanwhile that unemployment rate is five tenths of a percentage point higher relative to March. That's enough for a recession. But that's a word Jay Powell wouldn't go anywhere near. So I think they've said that. They basically said we understand we have to move policy significantly. We are uncomfortable with spelling out all the implications for the macro economy and those actions. In terms of how high the funds rate is going to have to get right now for this year the three point four what three point seven three point eight next year. And then it starts coming down again. What do you think that funds rate is have to going to reach in order to be at a level where it is going to contain demand contain inflation and get it coming down again. Yes. So at one level you could say look at the dot plot. There is a significant. All of them basically say that the federal funds rate in nominal terms will have to overshoot. It's their view of the neutral rate but that's in nominal terms. In fact the real federal funds rate is negative right now and it will be negative for a while. If you don't get the disinflation that they hope for then you pretty much should mark up the nominal funds rate by the extent to that disappoint. I.e. if you don't get inflation in the neighborhood of two and a half percent next year and I don't think really many people think that's possible then that should be tacked on to the nominal funds rate to preserve the same amount of real fed tightening in the federal funds rate. So they've got a ways to go. Appreciate that. They're doing something hard and it's hard to communicate. And so they're taking smaller steps. Vincent especially pertaining to a soft landing we spoke earlier with the former Richmond Fed president Jeff Lacker. Take a listen to his thoughts. I think they've backed away from that a little bit in this meeting in fact they dropped a critical sentence indicating they're not certain they can do this soft landing. That's an indication that they think they are running the risk of a recession. Is there a sense that given that they moved perhaps late to tighten that the moves that they're now making up perhaps now feeding into that inflationary psyche. So I think there is a certain amount of panic to it. Why if you had a plan that 50 basis points to a couple of us in succession would be sufficient that within a day or two before the meeting you switch to 75. There is a certain amount of panic associated with that. I think the the concerns about recession are about the net change in the funds rate and they've indicated they're going to put in a very big or net increase in funds rate. And in the postwar period that sort of increase in the funds rate has been associated with recession. There's no getting around that. Ah ah it. Is it inevitable. No. It just tells us there's a higher risk of infection i.e. a higher risk of recession. Given what the Fed's doing. Vincent do you think that it was that appearance of panic. Esther George wanted to avoid them. That's why she dissented because she didn't really want to contradict the Fed's guidance. I think it's that the third aspect of the communication of the rape proposal that you see and that is the collegiality among the group. They worked hard over the intermediate period to repeat we think 50 basis points is the appropriate policy action. A succession of 50 basis point moves will get us where we want to. They said it. They repeated it in every every statement individually. They may put them in premature minutes on that view and then the Monday before the meeting. It would seem like Chair Pao change. Change the direction of the boat. And I think you know if you were just getting off the plane to go to your meeting in Washington D.C. and found your camp carefully scripted remarks no longer fit because the chair names the story. I think it probably one would show your displeasure. Show your displeasure. In what way would you Sante Fe dissenting out against her. Yes. Yes. Well in terms of of what this means. What would you finish that thought. But I'm also in terms of forward guidance. You know the Fed starting with under Bernanke and then certainly under Yellen an hour of how they put so much emphasis on forward guidance. It's a tool. Well this is a tool that obviously doesn't work. Should the Fed be rethinking that. Maybe get a little more old fashioned. Don't try to forward guide so much and just try to be a little more definite and now aggressive on rate hikes. Would that be kind of a Volcker moment. So what we're seeing here is the intersection of two communication styles. Right. The Fed embraced gradualism at the last meeting. They said we'll raise rates at this and the next meeting. So they were signaling something about the very near term policy intentions. But it also has to mesh with the other communication tool the dot plot which wasn't exactly seamless. And so in some sense they're probably over communicating. What they have to do is establish the track correctly by just doing it. And and I think one of the problems of guiding so much to 50 and then doing 75 is it's not not really obvious why market participants should put a lot of weight in what you say for the next time. Vincent do you believe that the tools that the Fed has and are using will ultimately be effective when it comes to food and energy inflation which we know is really being driven by so many specific global and geopolitical forces. So I think what what this the last couple of years highlights is micro somewhat sometimes trumps macro that the coronavirus pandemic was an enormous sectoral shock. It really hit services and there's nothing a central bank can do to provide more services that can amp up the overall level of the man but they can't get supply where it isn't. Same thing with commodities withdrawn by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. So in that circumstance there's just a limit to what the central bank can do. They can borrow from the future by change in rates or they can borrow from their neighbors by putting pressure on the exchange rate. They can't make more stuff. And in this particular case the Fed can't root with removal of stuff. So in this particular case supply is contracted relative to demand. Costs are going up. The Fed's reluctance to be clear that it's going to be aggressive it doesn't want to do a recession. Jay Powell said that. But to acknowledge that it might have to happen. How much are the politics of the moment. I mean small PE not big PE. There's a midterm election coming. Typically the Fed is try to avoid getting involved. And right now inflation has become like the third rail of a lot of discussions when it comes to what's going on in the two parties as they had in November. Still its chair Powell has to trudge up to Capitol Hill and explain the setting of monetary policy in the current configuration of the U.S. economy. It is not fun to get criticized and inflation is the number one polling problem. Economic recession will quickly get people's attention if the unemployment rate starts rising. So the Fed in some sense why do you make the central bank independent. Because you get to criticize it if you're in the Congress. And that's what we're gonna see in spades.