You said he was pretty optimistic it seems. Yeah that's right. He was more optimistic than at any time he's been in the cafe. See a hot seat. CAC has been through the protests of 2019 to this pandemic which has lasted what feels like an endless amount of time. So yeah he was much more optimistic. The 4000 number the hiring number is is a start of what will be a very long road to recovery. And you have to just look at where Cathy have been at the start of the pandemic. They've lost 40 percent of their workforce which is a lot compared to its peers. It's probably one of the biggest reductions of headcount. And when you look at the rehiring that 4000 number takes them back to staff levels of 24 7. So they've got a long way to go. It's very much a repair job at this stage. And we still have the uncertainties of Hong Kong's board is being closed at the moment. This is it. I mean the reopening of the August as the dying have to say about that. I mean he's got to put a positive light on because there's a lot of commentary out there saying that the airport is no longer seen as an international hub. And it'll be really tough to claw back the passenger traffic they had before. That's right. Augustus admits that Hong Kong's hub status is waning because of the prolonged closure but he staunchly defends the idea that Hong Kong is no longer a hub. Of course he would say that now his business is good but it goes on. I mean it's not completely doom and gloom. He has to has to defend his his core business ultimately. But with the likes of Caroline Hyde interview Stephen Engle and she rather with Carrie Lam now on Bloomberg Television the other day she admits the last couple of years of foreclosures has caused an impact on the hub. So I didn't say we have to see what will happen and what will happen after July 1st when John Lee takes over as new chief executive of Hong Kong. And they're buying more planes at this point. They're looking to buy more planes. Absolutely. They're looking at its regional fleet of aircraft which fly all around the region. So that could be a bumper order for for the likes of Boeing and Airbus or both. Cathay focuses on the fine from them and that they could be absolutely a big order.