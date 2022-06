00:00

Well tell me something you're in the U.S. is gambling capital. This is what they lost because looking like you're looking it's looking a bit like that at the moment. Is there light at the end of the tunnel. Is this at the moment a situation for the crypto complex as it were where things are likely to get worse before they get better. It is. It is. Crypto has been volatile all along over the last 10 plus years. Crypto has been very volatile in the last few days has proven no different. So we you know since its highs in late October November of last year six seven months ago we're seeing we're seeing large retraces back down to sort of all time lows. And I think it correlates with the volatility in the overall broader sort of global markets with equities and interest rates and inflation and all that. So unfortunately crypto I think it's going to take a few more weeks to settle to settle things down. I think Celsius was really kind of what triggered a lot of this too on the back of the Fed meeting as well. Is there any way that you see some of these crypto banks staying solvent. And do you think Celsius is more important for the ecosystem versus what we saw with Terra or Luna. Yeah we saw it. We saw Luna Terra too few weeks ago. And the similar thing is playing out. There's a flight to safety. There is certainly a lot of lot of worry about Celsius and other similar platforms lending defy. You know it's this is a new thing where the whole called divide movement the crypto suffers a new thing. And it's probably it's just a growing pains for the market to understand which ones are solid which ones aren't including the stable coins and the algorithmic symbol coins. So over the last 24 40 hours there's been a lot of movement from these different companies and projects where they're shoring up their funds to provide support in the face of falling prices. I mean the thing is I think we got rates going up. This is an industry group which is heavily levered. I mean this may well be a protracted downturn. Yeah I actually agree. I think crypto one of the common themes in crypto over these years is there's so much leverage. There's there's a lot of greed. A lot of people want to make fast money and leveraging the positions either on long positions and on short positions. So when the market moves that's why you see very high volatility in crypto. And this could be the sort of spell that that causes a prolonged downturn. I think a few months ago I was more optimistic given what's happened in the last few weeks. I'm actually thinking maybe maybe the top was indeed in November of 2021 and that we are starting the real bear market which might last for a few years. Record bear market. Yeah for bitcoin. Everyone's kind of watching that 20000 level mark. How far can we go in this in this barrel. We've we've touched. We were a little bit above twenty thousand I think twelve hours ago. In the last 24 hours we almost crossed down below twenty thousand. But we haven't. I think we will test twenty thousand and go to nineteen thousand. Eighteen thousand. It's quite possible. Very likely. There's you know those very well known a lot of funds a lot of large borrowers of bitcoin have liquidation positions in the twenty thousand dollar range. And given that there's blood in the waters and the sharks are swimming around I think there's gonna be a lot of incentive for people to trade it down. To pass that point for the for the long holders were our leverage to capitulate. So this is this is the danger of you know of buying bitcoin or crypto on leverage. And there are people hunting for that blood. Absolutely. And we're already seeing margin calls aren't we. BEAUBIEN This is the deal. And we've got Bitcoin backed loans for instance as well which under threat to give us a sense of how you know you see all this in the hype can be resolved. So there's no there's no good resolution to this. It's going to be the market will take its turn. It's going. It's going to move. It's to move down. And people are using leverage. The funny thing is you using leverage on the other side to short this positions of Bitcoin and other crypto should force the prices down. And it's a battle of leverage as I myself don't do it. So I'm on the sidelines watching this play out. And if the price goes low enough I'll pick up some bitcoin myself. I'm just going to play out. I think it's going to take another few days or few weeks to play itself out. Bobby it's rare to hear you sound like this. The concern that you have on these markets I have to sell short term. What's it gonna take. All short term. I know. What's it gonna take to stabilize things. Also a follow up to that. Can I actually trust stable coins. Are the two different questions. So it's to take it's going to take some time for things to stabilize. I think when when everyone's on their on the edge of the seat trying to see what's going to happen with crypto that's when it's all. Very very risky right. The prices haven't haven't hit the bottom yet. It's only when things get boring then you know in hindsight all that was a few weeks a few days ago a few weeks ago in terms of stable coins. A great question. I think the the the regulated stable point I think of all the stable points out there USD see that's the one that's regulated in the US market. That's probably the most stable and the most authentic of stable points. Many of the other ones are. Some are algorithmic based. And that's what Luna the U.S. T was. And that that went nowhere. That literally crashed and bombed a few weeks ago. And there's one worries about that for other than example points to. Covid just very quickly you raised 13 million dollars in a series a round. What do you do with the money. Do you think you'd bid to raise ISE sort of money now. Yeah so we're fortunate that we closed it last month. So we raised 30 million dollars for ballet. We make the harbour wallets for cryptocurrency for cold storage. And I think it's going to be tough to raise up money in the coming months. We'll see. But we're we're fortunate that we have that in the bank.