00:00

Just weeks after the Fed chair Jay Powell repeatedly advertised a half percentage point move the central bank is now expected to hike interest rates by 75 basis points. Over in Frankfurt the ECB president Christine Lagarde has lately also turned more hawkish than she previously indicated. So how did so many of the world's central banks get it so wrong. Well let's get straight to Bloomberg's undercurrent who has a great piece on this. And one of our great thinkers of course posted over there in Asia. So how did we end up where we are. Well the Francine Lacqua the shock expectation today that the Fed will go by seventy five is really sharpened. The thinking now about just what has gone wrong with monetary policy around the world. Remember. As you mentioned only six odd months ago a broader conversation was inflation was mostly supply chain driven and it will be ironed out as we go. Will that clearly hasn't proven to be the case. Forecasts have consistently proved to be wrong. Forward guidance has proven to be wrong and central bankers and are racing to catch up. As inflation continues to soar well out of their comfort zone and we've ended up in a scenario whereby we have what's going to happen today. The Fed expected to move by seventy five its biggest ninety four. The ECB holding an emergency meeting under a significant question marks about where the world economy is headed. The World Bank is warning it's going to tip over into a long period of stagflation. And a lot of people are saying much of that was down to central banks not acting soon enough when they were being warned both first by the data and by financial markets. So it something of a reckoning. Happening now in terms of what role monetary policy has played in all of this. So are they able to restore their credibility from here. Well this is the big question mark Tom. I mean there are two schools of thought ministers. There's one. Campbell says you know hang on. If the Fed go by 75 today and go hard and go early they rein in inflation. That means they're doing exactly what they're meant to do. And the same goes for other central banks around the world in Australia are racing to catch up to South Korea. But you know there's this other camp saying wait a minute. The whole point is that they're going to push up rates to point now. That's punishing for households and punishing for business people. I will in fact end up creating economic destruction bringing the pandemic recovery to an end. And as I mentioned tipping the world into this kind of risking this long period of stagflation that the World Bank is warning about. So I think there are question marks over credibility. I think markets have already sailed on Tom from central banks. I think it probably is still a long road ahead for central banks to win back the trust of both markets and households and companies.