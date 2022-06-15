What Can Biden Accomplish Visiting Saudi Arabia?

00:00

What realistically do you think the President Biden can hope to accomplish in visiting Saudi Arabia. An extraordinary amount. David and thanks for having me on. Let's go back to what your viewers have just heard from Bloomberg the last few minutes on American and European financial markets. The crisis the stock market and the financial sector is in today is largely a result of the Ukraine war. The shortage of oil and supply chain problems particularly in grains. And what President Biden is doing is shoring up the entire Middle East. He'll visit Israel then and Saudi Arabia. He won't see just the Saudis but all six Gulf Emirates and kingdoms the Jordanians the Iraqis and the Egyptians. This is all our allies in the Middle East. He's telling them first of all we need you explicitly to increase your Gulf states hydrocarbons exports. Secondly we need you to stand with us against Russia so that we can bring this war and the economic impact of it as well as the killing and the destruction to an end. And thirdly in return for that I am buying into your agenda very strongly of containing and deterring Iran which is the one thing that unites all 10 of these Arab countries and Israel. So obviously we have OPEC and OPEC plus with Russia is open. Plus withstands survive this conflict with Russia over Ukraine. I believe it will but only if Russia recognizes that the Saudis and other states and the IBEX plus the JCC states are going to have to accommodate President Biden to some degree. Biden and the United States the U.S. military is there 9 1 1. And they live in a dangerous area. They also know that while Russia may be their buddy on oil markets Russia is an existential threat to the global order including the global trading order that they have so benefited from. So in the end I think President Biden with this wise move will be getting what he wants. So President Biden would like to have increased oil production. What are some of the other issues that impending. I assume that they're going to talk a lot about Mr. Khashoggi which was one of the issues. But what about things like Yemen. Yemen right now there is a cease fire. Biden will discuss with the two most involved countries Saudi Arabia and the Emirates how to maintain that cease fire. How to ensure that this moves to a from a frozen conflict which has been for the last several months to some kind of resolutions. That also serves to show that the Biden administration is willing to push back on Shery Ahn because Iran is deeply involved in supporting an insurgency against the Yemen government and striking through its surrogates in Yemen targets repeatedly and Saudi Arabia and the UAE. So this is an important part of it. But he'll also talk about Iran's influence in Iraq with the Iraqi government and all of the other states. The situation in Syria and the overall risks of Iran going nuclear which is on everybody's minds right now beginning with the Israelis.