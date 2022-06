00:00

My life central bankers were known for maintaining price stability and preventing the kind of inflationary spirals that wiped out middle class incomes in the 1970s. What does the Fed need to do today to kind of live up to that legacy. Look I think that they don't really have much choices. They had to raise at least 75 basis points. I know there's a market participant calling for more honestly. You know they probably should because the inflation is going rampant. We won't be part of that. Inflation is due to supply chain disruption and all these other short term issues. But you don't want inflation to be built into the economy and then have secondary inflationary impact. So go early go hard and send the signal is actually quite important at this point. So but 75 basis point for sure is coming. The market's life team has been doing some additional pondering. Let me put it that way about not just what's going to happen with interest rates but what's going to happen with the balance sheet. And they're asking our global audience how well quantitative tightening impact markets as well as the Fed's hiking path. Has the Fed's Kutty been fully priced in. Look right now it certainly seems like there's been a lot priced in. However by the time we get to the the Kutty as you put it you know we might experience an additional tightening as the market tends to price those in and then become a bit more relaxed and then we'll have another shock further down the track. But net net you know if you take a say a two year view the market is pricing in the fund rate to reach above 4. That's very very aggressive. And honestly we're not going to get there. But for the short term the risk is definitely on the you know on the high side in terms of you know rapid rate increases a tightening balance sheet just to get the economy sort of in check because the inflation like you know the broad based inflation reading we saw last week is just far too far too severe. And and if not kept under control the economy is really heading for a quite a severe recession. One of the big debates of the moment is whether to start dipping into some of these valuation resets or whether there is another reset. That's still to come you know be it in equities or in bonds. We've had very aggressive calls on both ends. I'm wondering what the thinking is at Tribeca Investment Partners and whether you're starting to step back in and where that is at. Well absolutely. So there's always two know two stages. Stage one he's about valuation crunches stage to his growth crunch. So with a valuation crunch we've seen all the growth companies or defensive companies be sold off enormously in the last what is August. Pretty much last year. Last year. Till now some of that has lost a lot of value to us. This area these days some of those sectors looks incredibly interesting because we know as we muddle through the current in-between period and to the next stage when people worry about the growth outlook you need some of those quality growth names to really help you through that period. And then you know naming some of those sectors like healthcare. Their earnings are not going to get impacted whether with or without recession. Are they going to grow a good growth rate. And then their multiples come off significantly. So to me these are the sectors looks incredibly interesting. Of course it would be by you know we're sort of investors tend to be quite contrarian. And and then we love those quality companies we can buy. Just keep it in the bottom drawer. Don't you have to worry about what's going to happen over the next three weeks. I like I liked the optimism. What about the US Treasuries with yields at three point four per cent for 10 years. That's something you'd pick up right now. Yeah I do think it looks quite interesting to be honest. For three point four percent and for investors given the current volatility. But honestly I'm an equity manager. I do think share equity market represents significantly more value to be putting money in some of those companies. Quality companies that's being sold off. Does the narrative around the China equities making it bounce back and being a good hedge against losses in the United States or in Europe does that still hold up given the kind of fed discussions we're having and given the global draw down. That is very much in play now. Oh absolutely. Absolutely. So we always maintain China represent the fantastic diversification for global investors. And you certainly want to gain exposure to that market. Of course the regulatory changes and things has could create a bit of issue. But if anything we're on the way out now. You know the lockdown we lifted we don't think we'll be a large scale lockdown again in large cities and the with the stimulus that is coming through. You want to follow the path of stimulus rather than the tightening economy being the world's second largest economy. You certainly want to add that to your portfolio.