00:00

This is the time where a lot of clients lean on your kind of expertise to manage their volatility and uncertainty. What are you telling them about the Fed this morning in positioning. Yeah I mean obviously it's a tough time. And every time I come on your show I kind of feel like we're at the peak of inflation at the peak of their yields and then they keep grinding higher. Right. And you're right. It's affected local bonds. KSA Qatar Abu Dhabi. The 10 year paper for all those three it down 10 points this year double digits. But actually if you look at the fundamentals of those three sovereigns that I've mentioned they're in better shape now compared to the beginning of the year because oil prices high the fiscal coffers are full. So I think if investors could just hang on a little bit longer once volatility subsides the GCSE sovereigns are in pretty good shape. Three found out. One of your arguments is that there is a technical reason for a potential tailwind. Right. That is around issuances which are likely to remain low. Is that going to put a bit of a floor under under the weakness we're seeing in some of the sovereign bonds for sort of the second half of the year. Yeah I think it can put a floor and it can also fuel a rebound in the second half of the year. The sovereigns don't need to issue because they've got plenty of cash. Corporates probably don't want it issued because yields are too high. So so when investors finally get comfortable with bonds again and I hope it's sooner rather than later they're going to have to buy existing stock of issuance existing bonds because there's not enough new issues out there. So hopefully that can get a bit of a bit of a tailwind to prices in the second half of the year with oil prices going up. And now UBS boosting its oil price forecast. Four hundred thirty dollars for September. Let's assume that kind of scenario comes into play. I know there's the other side of the potential recession and demand destruction but let's assume the more positive outcome. Will the energy export windfall lead to an even sort of less inclination towards issuances so that the kind of sideline the bond market completely. Yeah I think so. I mean even even Bahrain let's take perhaps the weakest sovereign in the GCSE that needs a fiscal break even a price of seventy six dollars to break even over its budget. So even if oil price cools down from here post summer because we think oil prices are going to remain hot over summer let's say recession risk really sets in in the second half of the year. Oil prices and gas prices come down. The average oil prices what's the most important thing. And I think that's going to hover around 100 dollars for this year even if it ends the year at 70. So so sovereigns are in good shape. What about some of the DCC corporates. And I'm thinking along the lines of sort of property plays your EMR your old cars and your remarks to a certain extent as well with these rates coming up. That's going to be a much tougher sell isn't it. It is. And looked at the likes of the max and the less they have higher yields and Eldar and Emma but we actually perform prefer the investment grade names of Emma and Al DA in this period because interest rate rises they're going to hurt people's ability to pay for property buy mortgages high mortgage rates. And also that cost of capital is going to increase for corporates as well. So that's why we'd rather be in the stronger corporates at this period of the economic cycle rather than the high yield names. What about the potential for a recession. I mean who here in the Gulf of the countries is in a better position to weather through that. I mean Dubai as a as an emirate has a lot more exposure to the global economy to global tourism and logistics versus you know a Saudi Arabia that can very easily kind of tap its its sort of reserves and its sovereign wealth. Yeah I think that the whole of the justices should be fine. I think there'll be a downturn. We're not immune from what's going to go on at the rest of the world. Right. I mean higher interest rates here are also going to curtail growth in this part of the world. So I think there could be a slowdown but we're certainly in a much better position in the JCC than say Europe or the U.S. or Asia for that matter. What else do you really feel strongly about at the moment when it comes to asset allocation for your clients. Yeah I think just just sticking with quality. I mean investment when you've got recession looming and we're firm believers now that the US Europe and certain parts of Asia are going to tip into recession at the turn of the year when you've got that ahead of you you really need to stick to quality because some of these high yield names that have been living off low interest rates and easy money for years they're going to get shown up in the next few months. So even though yields have been rising and they've been hitting those high quality names I've talked about the beginning of the piece. I think stick with them because they have the potential to come back once once volatility subsides.