00:00

What does this mean for oil prices. How much of a headache will they be and how high can they go. Thank you and thank you for having me today. So we're seeing as we see in our report today oil demand is clearly slowing higher prices and weaker economic outlook is denting oil demand. We're seeing signs of a slowdown in transport fuels. And in 2022 we're seeing oil supplies rising. Being able to meet that demand mostly. But as we flip into 2020 three as opaque plus thumps up against their capacity constraints oil demand recovers especially for China. The market are looking incredibly tight and the buffers that we have inventory spare capacity and production and refining capacity tight the market is looking stretched. So given where we are and given you know prices I imagine can really spike up. Is there anything that you're hoping President Biden can achieve in his visit to Saudi. Well we're already seeing that the opaque plus agreed as as we know earlier this month to increase to accelerate the phasing out of production cuts that were expected to end in September. And now we're seeing slightly higher increases over July and August. And that's very welcome in the tight market. So we're hoping that OPEC's plus spare capacity is concentrated in Saudi Arabia and the UAE primarily. And in this market it will higher production will be welcome indeed. What can heal the market. If it's not extra production does the fact that certain refining capacity get back online how much does that help. So we're expecting now that refinery maintenance is coming to an end in Europe and the U.S. and gradually in Asia as well. We are expecting a strong rebound in refinery activity from May to August to about three and a half million barrels a day. That will help ease market tensions and the products moving into 2023. We're also seeing a number of new refineries coming online. End of this year next year in Africa and the Middle East China. This will also help ease the tensions that we're seeing now in product markets. So overall I know you hate discussing prices and rightly so because they're so impossible to predict but are we really in a danger zone. Could they even go above 150. I think there is a lot of risk that we see in the market today. Most recently we're seeing production in Libya falling due to unrest there. We heard just a few days ago that Libyan production fell to 100000 barrels a day. This is obviously coming at the very crucial time as European refiners are looking to increase refining activity and are looking for those sweet barrels to produce gasoline and diesel ahead of the summer season. We're also seeing there have been news about forecasts about a very active hurricane season in the US this year with such small buffers in the market. As I said inventories are 300 million barrels a day below their 5 year average. Product inventories are very low and with spare capacity we don't have the buffers today to offset any unforeseen losses elsewhere. So I think the market would remain volatile and clearly there is a risk that prices will move higher. But as we heard with with inflation running ahead the weaker economic outlook as we see moving forward demand risk is also could also be to the downside. How difficult is it to see when the resurgent Chinese economy also bolsters consumption. Is there going to is a peak oil demand sometime right before the winter of 2022 or what's the timing for that. So in our forecast we're not seeing peak oil demand in this horizon for China. The losses that we've seen due to their coal with restrictions have been much more severe than than than expected. The Chinese oil demand in April and May or one and a half one million barrels a day below last year. And we're seeing that we're expecting a gradual recovery in Chinese demand through the rest of the year. We're seeing restriction easing but our forecast now is that Chinese oil demand will decline for the first time on an annual basis in 2022 in more than 20 years. But as China recovers that will increase oil demand growth in 2023. So we're actually seeing higher oil demand growth next year compared to this year despite a deteriorating economic outlook and higher prices as China rebounds. So Chinese all demand and our forecast for world by a million barrels a day next year taking global oil demand off by two point two million barrels a day compared to the one point eight that we forecast for 2020 to.