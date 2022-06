00:00

Maria what can we expect from the ECB meeting. So we heard that this is basically a flexibility a relaxation of pep. We knew that they had that flexibility which is why it disappointed markets. Are we expecting more than that from the ECB today. Well Francine This was a meeting of course that dropped like a bomb on investors. Today it is coming almost a week to the date of that European Central Bank decision which many out there in the market found very underwhelming. And of course we've seen investors pretty much day in and day out test the European Central Bank particularly piling on on VTB is now in terms of this meeting today not a lot of detail around it or the actual content of it. But we do have a story now on the Bloomberg the team in Frankfurt seeing the bulk of the court discussion will be around the reinvestment of the PEPP program. Now Francine if you look at the issue here this all started because of the lack of detail around the fragmentation tool. Yesterday is a budget novel in a speech in Paris said Our commitment to this anti fragmentation has no limits. So the issue here and this is what I've heard repeatedly this morning from traders is that if this meeting focuses exclusively on the reinvestment there's a lot of potential for disappointment. In theory what the market wants to see is very clear guidance at what level what type of action would trigger intervention from the European Central Bank. Would the stool would look like. So there is a lot of potential for this to disappoint many by the end of the day.