Let's talk a little bit about 75 basis points. Are we going to need a bigger boat. Hey guy good morning and thanks for having me. I think you know our thought process is you know not sure if we're going to need a bigger boat but maybe we just need to be thinking about the boat moving on for longer to try and avoid jaws. And know our base case at JP Morgan has been as the Fed has guided us 50 this week and 50 basis points in July and the risk of a series of more 50s after that. But certainly I think the inflation data on Friday though showed CPI decelerating year over year. It's the fact that it's the more persistent parts of the basket that are related to the labor market. They actually firmed in the fact that the shelter price numbers actually show their firms run rate of the expansion are somewhat worrisome to us. So it definitely runs the risk that the Fed needs to keep going at lot larger increments for a longer period of time. Jay one of the hallmarks of this market has simply been financial markets investors front running the Fed. I mean 50 basis points a couple of months ago was seen as unheard of. Are we in the same moment with 75 basis points or even 100 basis points which is recently. Think back into the conversation. I mean I think for this week it's hard to think that the Fed will go more than 50. Right. It's already conditioned us to think that it's going to go 50. You know I think one thing in discussion as the Fed's been raising rates more recently is a desire to not to surprise markets and the fact that it's in its self-imposed blackout right now probably makes it challenging. But I think it's going to be pretty challenging for the chair to thread the needle on Wednesday afternoon. I mean if he sort of doesn't leave the door open to 75 at some point or a larger incremental move that means that he risks inflation expectations becoming less anchored than they are. And you know you look at something like five year ahead five year tips break evens. They're basically consistent with 2 percent PCG right now. But you'd run the risk of them rising. And we certainly saw what happened with the Michigan 5 to 10 year had expectations on Friday. But if he does sort of quell any notion of a larger than that. If he doesn't quell that notion then you know certainly the market could price and not just a seventy five at the July meeting but maybe a series of successive seventy fives because I'm not sure how the market would interpret that off ramp right now. Jay is that what is necessary to convince the market that the Fed is no longer behind the curve. How big does the number need to be in aggregate. And I guess probably what we're talking about here is where does it take us to. Where is the terminal. Right. What does the Fed need to deliver here to convince the market that it is not behind the curve that it's got this inflation problem and it will control it. So I think it's interesting guy that you look at forward real policy expectations. And finally with the move that we've had over the last couple of days you've got things like real Fed expectations. One year forward into your forward dipping back into positive territory which I think finally makes sense. And one of the things that we've been focused here on JP Morgan for basically the whole year is that you went out a year forward and two years forward that there was real policy expectation. We're still in negative real rate territory and they're finally emerging from that. So I think the market's starting to say that we need to get real rates back into positive territory over the next couple of years. And that's with pricing a terminal rate of something like 390 right now. So perhaps that's what it's going to take to kind of get us there which is getting policy rates at least in nominal terms something like hundred and basis points higher than the Fed's neutral rate all considered. Let's stick with that story of nominal yields because how much farther can we really go if you're looking at a bear market for treasuries that just continues. We're looking at 10 year yield of about 329 right now. How much farther can that go. How much higher can those yields get. Yeah. So we've actually hit our year and targets basically today. So I'd like to know saying go home for the rest of the year and sort of call it a year. But but in reality I think you look at it. The reason we're here is because the market's pricing a terminal rate a very very close to 4 percent. You know we would argue that when you look at valuations through the lens of how the market's pricing the Fed and growth and inflation that valuations have started to emerge as slightly cheap again. But I think there is reason to think that we can continue to overshoot because the magnitude of this cheapness and this dislocation from our sort of fair value framework is modest. It's not extreme as we saw this time a month ago. And second I think the other big piece of the puzzle here is that the positioning in U.S. fixed income is very light. I think as yields approached 3 percent many of the structural shorts in fixed income were sort of reduced and the markets had gone to focus on monetary policy in Europe. And what was happening in core European government bond markets. So part of the reason why we've moved so aggressively over the course of the past couple days is that the positioning has been pretty light and people haven't been prepared for this. And at the same time you know something that we've been very focused on is liquidity conditions. They've improved a little bit but they're still pretty weak from historic perspective. And we're still sitting with liquidity conditions that are as bad as they were this time in the spring two years ago. And really where we were at the worst of the financial crisis in 2009. So these moves are getting exaggerated as well. And I think it's hard to say with very little to sort of understand until we get to the Fed meeting on Wednesday. What's going to stop this for the very near-term. J it's not your wheelhouse but how much attention are you paying to what is happening in high yield right now. The Fed is unlikely to be that concerned with the equity market story but if we start to see cracks there is not going to change the narrative guy. I think we're very focused on what's happening in financial conditions broadly and not just in high yield. I think you know you've clearly seen across spread asset classes that there was a pretty nice recovery from where we were at the wides in the middle of June to where we were just a few days ago. But kind of in the words of our my colleagues and in credit research this morning and credit strategy you know we baking been making narrower sort of higher lows and higher highs here. So I think you know the risk would be that there is some very near term credit widening. But our overall picture here is that the fundamentals in the credit markets are OK which should sort of prevent a full scale widening. And that's why our forecasts across this spread products are somewhat narrower than current levels. Jay you mentioned financial conditions immediately. My ears perked up because a big chunk of the movement you're seeing there is coming from the stronger dollar story. You focus on interest rates you focus on the bond story. But how much should we be focusing on the danger associated with that strength in the greenback. You know I think it's a big piece of the puzzle. My guess is the Fed would actually welcome this right. Because if we've been sitting here looking at the inflation numbers surprising to the upside and from the more persistent parts of the basket to the extent that the dollar strength would actually slow growth and actually slow inflation over time I think that on a standalone basis the Fed would probably welcome. But you know I think for you know for the very near term again if we're thinking about the Fed having to move perhaps more hawkish than the market it anticipated that it's going to be harder for sort of the dollar to stop over the very near term. If the Fed comes out and signals 50 50 50 rather than 75 75 75. Jay how does the market react. Wednesday. I don't think I think the very short end guy would perhaps rally on the back of that just because we had the relief of the Fed not delivering a seventy five this week but looking at the way we're priced at the very short end of the curve. I mean again we're pricing in you know one hundred and seventy five basis points of tightening over the next three meetings. I think that would probably induce a relief rally at the front end because we didn't get it. But again I would be more concerned about the move and longer term yields because if the market saying the Fed's got the green light to go a larger incremental move at some point but doesn't produce it then we run the risk of inflation expectations moving somewhat higher. And in our medium term view here at JP Morgan is that inflation expectations in the market in the form of tips break evens are at risk of you know a Fed that's forced to move into restrictive territory later this year. But locally we'd actually argue that valuations look a little bit cheap. So if the Fed doesn't deliver something bigger. And as you say sort of teases towards a series of 50 years beyond next week then I think the risk is you'd see longer term yields move higher. The short end relief rally for a short period of time.