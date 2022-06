00:00

Caroline I think we're going to take our time and really freeze here because we're going to get a lot of soups a lot of headlines really crossing here. But according to my measures we are seeing the biggest decline in the S & P 500 now since March. Twenty third of twenty twenty on that day. That market had fallen more than eleven and a half percent. But indeed today it is a market that is dropping about 150 points to about three point nine percent lower on the S & P 500. A lot of numbers at least two hundred and fifty of these really down more than 20 percent here from some of the record highs that we had on January 3rd of this year. So that is really dragging down the market to the lowest levels that we haven't seen since about January of twenty twenty one. What is so interesting Carol is the market the Nasdaq looks worse on the day about four point seven percent. But it actually is really only the worst day that I'm looking at since May of this year. So you've seen tons of volatility within the equity market here within some of those big tech stocks. And of course the Russell 2000 rally in focus when we think about that small cap domestic focused economy. The concerns here about some of these recessionary fears that played out here within the small cap stocks today. A couple of things you said Taylor that get my attention first. First we talk about volatility. The VIX closing at thirty four point thirty four. So up about six and a half points. But although we keep hearing people say well 40 is the new 30 when it comes to concerns in terms of volatility and what it says about maybe hitting some market capitulation you talk about big tech Microsoft Mirror Oracle Intel. These are all among the big tech names that hit 52 week lows today guys in the session. I don't know what's wrong with the VIX frankly because the clear and it's clear to me that the market is in distress. I mean sector performance alone tells you a lot about just how weak and how broad the market weakness has been over the course of today. Intriguingly energy stocks some of the worst stocks in the market which is a very big shift in trend relative to where we've been all year. The energy stocks leading the way. Finally some signs of capitulation there. Utilities and real estate stocks also among the weakest stocks in the market. Those are typically more stable lower beta segments. And just look at the losers. The list of losers tends to be concentrated in year to date relative winners which is a very big signal to follow into tomorrow. Yeah I think the energy I agree with you is certainly an interesting trade here. And you do wonder what that says about concerns about the economy and to see that that market which has been such an outperform or hey when it came to decliners man there were so many to choose from. Honest Monday trade. I'm going to take it a Tesla because I thought it was an interesting company story down about 7 percent in today's session following on a 3 percent decline come Friday. Musk warning of Tesla's very tough quarter an internal employee message. So putting that out. Also want to mention Netflix. It was down about seven and a quarter percent. Even news that squid game will return for a second season was not enough to interest investors. So that name was down. As for gainers very few out there. I had to actually change it around as stocks went from green to red. In today's session CMC Group is your top gainer in the S & P 500. There was an interesting story just talking about the money. It makes an interest rate contracts and also energy contracts. So maybe that is why there's some optimism in thinking about that name. And then I had to go to the Russell to really find some outperformance 126 percent higher in today's session. We're talking about day one. Bio Pharmaceuticals ticker is Dawn. And this is a biotech cancer company surging following some initial data from a pediatric brain tumor trial that a Piper Sandler Alice said exceeds expectations. So that really was some outperformance guys.