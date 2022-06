00:00

Steven Wieting let's go to your wheelhouse. Are profits threatened. Yes we are in a period of very high profits and that makes them more vulnerable. We think that 2023 will be a year of decline for CPS. At this point again we don't see the need for a plunge in every industry's profits. We don't see a need to unwind all of the gains that we've had over the last couple of years. But clearly the impact of stimulus fiscal stimulus on demand bled through into profits in a positive way. That's how we had a forty seven percent CPS year last year. Now this means downward earnings estimate revisions. This is not going to be a year of 10 percent CPS gains followed by another next year. I do think the share price prices already understand this. In other words the drop is already to some extent said that these estimates are nonsense.