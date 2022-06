00:00

Curious sort of how you're seen liquidity right now with these periods of heightened volatility. Yeah it's great to be here. Thanks for having me. Especially on a day like today. I think the job of an exchange right now particularly given all the volatility all the uncertainty in the market is to ensure that our systems remain open transparent efficient and that buyers can be sellers and sellers can be buyers. And that is absolutely what you are seeing happen on the New York Stock Exchange. We're seeing record amounts of incoming order messages ISE sells trades whatever the case may be. In fact we're processing about half a trillion messages a day across all of our platforms that we're doing so in an efficient fashion. So from our perspective the markets are performing incredibly well. There's a ton of liquidity in the market. There's a lot of transparency in the market. And the processes are operating incredibly efficiency transparency for everyone involved. Of course we recently last week a little bit of a wobble in the market. Some attributed to what Gary Gensler the S.E.C. had been highlighting some of the moves they might be making to increase transparency increasing price efficiency for the retail investor. How do you feel that the markets all serving them at the moment. Yeah. I mean the markets are like I said performing incredibly well. But the thing to remember about markets is that they are living and breathing things. And as such anything you can do to further improve transparency efficiency and resiliency in our global capital markets the largest global capital markets. The ones who really drive the price discovery is something that is very much welcome. And you know I think the framework that Chair Gensler laid out last week is really a step to continuing to add transparency and liquidity to the markets to the benefit of all investors in particular the retail investor. And you know I really look forward to seeing with the FCC comes out with through their rulemaking process. Lynn can you talk to us about the nature of the volume. You mentioned that it's a record volume levels of a buys and sells order flow in general coming into the NYSE. Can you talk to us about where that's coming from. Kind of put that in perspective for us. Is it institutional order flow that you're seeing an acceleration in retail or is it just across the board. Yeah. You know we're seeing increased order flow from all participants. Retail order flow tends to not make it as frequently to the left. Marcus as it does to the dark pools which is why we're a huge proponent of things like tick size harmonization across the markets and the dark pools. But we're seeing it really from all sources at the moment as the market really looks for what's the right levels are in this really volatile time. You started this conversation talking a lot about transparency liquidity in the markets. I'm curious how you think about the retail investor particularly in moments like these what could be done to better engage them in that process. I think the retail investor as all investors need to keep in mind during volatile periods is that you're investing for the long term go into investment with the fundamentals that make you want to own or sell a company sell a name go in for the long term value and go in with a very diversified portfolio. When you look at long term investing it generally rewards the investor even when there's periods of volatility. A staff that I loved was during the month of May or there was a tremendous amount of volatility in the markets. Both the S & P and the Dow ended flat from where they started the month of May. So even though there was a lot of noise throughout that month those two major indices the S & P and the Dow pretty much and did the month flat. That I think is a great example of the fact that you can't look at the daily moves you should invest for the long term particularly if you're a retail investor. Well plenty of retail got involved in the crypto markets and a lot of them and then burned. That's fallen when you're looking at some of its competitors out there that have started to look more in the derivative space. The future space is the go to market something then the New York Stock Exchange is looking into or do we need to see less volatility on the underlying currencies. So from the crypto perspective our parent company ISE was an early investor in the crypto space. We actually invested in Coinbase back in 2015 for 10 million dollars and then we exited that stake last year after Coinbase went public and I think we did it really to get smarter about the market. We actually do have a crypto future on our ISE Futures US platform but until there is clarity around the regulation around crypto I think it's a bit. Challenging. I think it's a bit challenging to do more because you really need to understand the rules of the road. So I think you'll probably see the institutional investor continuing to shy away from those and ask the class until the rules of the road are really codified and understood. I'm sure you watch all markets across the board and you're not just stuck in the stock market all day long. I'm curious if you see liquidity shifting at all in the other markets. The world notably the rate market seems to be extremely volatile this year relative to past years. We see these very large intraday moves. Is your perspective that those markets are equally well functioning to the stock market right now. Absolutely. The Treasury markets continue to function well. The interest rate derivatives markets continue to function well. Our parent company ISE is actually the home of the European interest rate markets. And because we really do live in a global economy we're seeing record volumes and record open interest in our own interest rate derivatives complex which the markets are continuing to stay open perform incredibly well match buyers and sellers really bolstered in the futures markets by the robust clearing infrastructure that has been developed both in the US and globally.