00:00

You're an expert in stocks but your professor. Expert in this bond market as well. And if we're going to do 50 in June and maybe a 50 basis point hike in July what is stopping the Fed from just doing 100 now and getting it over with. That's exactly what what I would recommend. I think they should. They've already said you know 50 in June 50 in July. Given how bad the announcement was Friday I think what Chairman Paul can do is bring that 50 forward. In other words say we're bringing that full forward. I'm not going to comment not now for another 50 Jihye Lee. We're going to look at how the data is is going to be coming in. So he doesn't have to claim that he's totally surprising the market. He's just bringing it forward. Maybe that's more palatable to him you know. He is so adverse which I think is wrong because when things are bad you sometimes after surprise the market. I think the market said surprise me is almost saying you know you don't tell me you're really serious about a anti inflationary program. And I even though there might be an initial sell off on a 100 basis point I think there'd be a subsequent rally because the Fed is finally getting hold of the narrative which it certainly has lost over the last year. I mean the market currently pricing in big moves from the Federal Reserve and potentially a spiral to recession when you see such moves as a three year yield climbing. Twenty eight basis points. When you look across the curve and 10 year yields up twenty seven basis points this is extraordinary. And the moves in terms of the stock market have equally been jaw dropping. Jeremy. Are we getting to some sort of level where you feel some of the sell pressure eases off. I mean you know they're they're getting there. The market is anticipating. I think you know the Fed funds December is at 3 30 right now. My feeling is is the neutral Fed funds is not as high as they say. Two point four I think it's between one and a half to day will be definitely above neutral. What they have to understand is you know the medicine does not work right away. I mean monetary policy works with a lag of 12 months 18 months. Well I want them to surprise the market to get a hold of the narrative but I don't want them so much to say. Oh one hundred today. One hundred in July. We've got to get them four or five slam on the brakes because I think we're going to all go through the windshield then and we don't want to do that. It's going to take time. The mistakes of the Fed were made late in twenty twenty and twenty twenty one particularly. That's got to work its way through the system. We still probably have another cumulative eight to 10 percent to work through to 2023 and they have to accept that. And you know get us there say you've got the narrative but you can't slam on the brakes so far as to say we're going to bring this economy to a stop to bring down inflation because then you're going to have you're going to crash equity prices and you're going to bring unemployment way very high except the mistakes and what. And what is going to be the consequences get a hold of the narrative. We now realize we should have done more. We're going to be moving forward. But again you know I as I have mentioned money supply which I've been talking about as you know for months years actually causing this inflation. Finally over the last three months we have gotten control of that money supply. That is the first step to controlling inflation.