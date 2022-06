00:00

Welcome to Bloomberg ETF IQ. I'm Katie Greifeld. And I'm Matt Miller. We are in the midst of a massive sell off and risk assets. No one's fighting the Fed today. No absolutely not. So big drops across the board. We'll cover that as we talk about the seven trillion dollar ETF industry today. Equities definitely stuck in the red. Hurtling towards a bear market. Investors are repricing a much more aggressive Federal Reserve. And with that volatility it's showing up an ETF. We're going to look at VIX linked funds which are absolutely soaring today. We're going to dig into that trade and digital digital related assets caught up in the sell off as well. Of course Beto falling around 20 percent in the session as Bitcoin itself drops to twenty three thousand dollars. And Matt as always Eric Balchunas of Bloomberg Intelligence here to walk us through the flows. Eric what are you seeing. Yeah. Hey Katie Matt thank you. Look you just painted a very dark picture. And today it is the flows which are as of Friday are a little brighter. But not much. So I'll go over the good news. Look at all the money going into Ivy and view. Those are S & P 500 RTX largely retail and the Qs. That's a trading crowd ETF. That's good. I would look at this and go bullish and look at China. We are interesting. M. Chai and Kay we're getting a bid that looks like some bottom feeding their IWM. So you know there's some some good stuff here. Let's look at the outflows and here's we can see a little bit of a precursor to what you're seeing today the outflows and spy or mass. So that's a big bomb at ASPI even for SPI and then L Q D that's not good. A lot of money out of al-Qaeda. These are institutional traders usually using these products and look at the junk bond ETF. H Y G and J K that's a bear sign too. But let's look at what's happening today. And when I look at a market sell off I always look at ETF volume. To me ETF volume is sort of the people's fear gauge. The higher it goes the more tells you people are afraid because they use ETF to tweak their portfolio. So look at SPI 26 billion. That's a lot. That's about double average. Should end the day about 50 billion. Same with a lot of these. And also look you're seeing some tiki Q leverage ETF on here. Each Y G is way higher than it normally is. And when I see this look this is definitely high but it's not as high as say when Russia invaded Ukraine. That was one hundred billion dollar day for spy. And in Covid it was one hundred billion dollar day. So I would say you know this is maybe a half freakout not a full freakout. So if there is any good news Katie and Matt it is the flows from last week were pretty good and the volume isn't that bad yet. Yet I guess last week. Right. This week is gonna be very interesting. It starts off pretty dark as we said. Joining our conversation now is Jay Jacobs head of the Magic and Active Equity ETF at BlackRock with two point to four trillion dollars in assets under management. So these are the themes are really the new big kids on the block is what Eric has been telling us. How are they reacting today with this incredible volatility. The third day in a row a big sell offs were at risk assets. Well themes tend to be more concentrated exposures to in many ways kind of emerging parts of the economy. So you can't see volatility on days like this. But what we're really educating investors around is that these are long term investment strategies. It is really best for investors to use opportunities like today to maybe get in at a lower entry point to get long term exposure to something like cyber security or infrastructure that we have a lot of conviction on over the next five or 10 years. And so Jay when you think about the fears that are in the market right now you have inflation at 40 year highs. You have a very aggressively priced Federal Reserve. What themes make sense for this moment right now. Well fortunately when you do thematic investing right it should be kind of agnostic to style and geography and sectors. So there's always something that seems to be working. You know right now infrastructure related themes are doing very well. A lot of these infrastructure assets are based off of contracts that track CPI RPI. So they make more money when inflation goes up. There's huge tailwinds from the Infrastructure Investments and Jobs Act. The one point two trillion dollar bill and it passed last year. And frankly we're just seeing this rotation from growth in value which is favoring industrials utilities and other kind of infrastructure related sectors. So that area is doing very well within the thematic landscape. You're missing one. One of the biggest ones you have. I'll do the promotion for you IGT which is the Natural Resources ETF. You know I forgot about natural resources but if you look at categories having a little party I mean this thing up 39 percent this year. Why. What holds energy stocks. I mean anything with energy is doing well. And it just got a little bit into what natural resources is for anybody who doesn't know and why there's so much energy in it. Well when we think about kind of the entire ecosystem of the economy or even of a particular theme you can look all the way upstream. You know what are the inputs into the economy. What are the inputs into infrastructure. What are the inputs even into technology. What are those raw materials that really drive the economy right now because of inflation. We're seeing those raw materials doing very well. So that's oil that can be metals that can even be kind of basic materials like paper that are going into packaging. So when we did design a thematic index oftentimes we're trying to make that decision of do we want to go all the way upstream into those raw materials. Is that part of the investment strategy. In infrastructure we say it is. We really want exposure to cement into steel into asphalt because as we build more infrastructure these are the raw inputs that we're going to have more demand for you by the way. I just want to point out that energy has actually turned around today. So just when you thought it couldn't get any worse. Right. Oil was down on Covid concerns out of China. And now it's turned higher. T I and Brent Crude. Are there dramatic ETF that U.S. investors shorting a lot using as vehicles to sell. Really the primary use case is long term buy and hold. So yes these are targeted portfolios. I think sometimes I can give more refined areas to a specific part of the economy that people are looking for. But by and large this is long term buy and hold. We've seen that in portfolios that we've analyzed with financial advisors 7 percent of thematic portfolios now are kind of owning themes in them. So there's this big migration into more and more thematic exposure in portfolios because of that long term buying whole. But if I'm buying and holding I might as well lend it out to someone who wants to short it for a few basis points. Right. I suppose you could. But for most investors it's really how do I participate in this long term growth opportunity over the next 10 years. All right Jay we've talked about what's working. Eric kindly brought up AIG. I want to bring up IBEX Elsie. So this is the ISE shares launching and tech ETF. It launched in late April. It's already down about 40 percent. This is Black Rock's first crypto linked equity ETF. Do you worry that you missed the boat. Is we really just watch crypto at large sell off today. Not at all. I mean again these are long term buy and hold themes. So yes you can see the short term volatility. I think investors you know continue to need education around themes to understand that these can be very sensitive to kind of shorter term market moves. But we still have a lot of conviction behind the block chain theme. This is a really disruptive transformational technology and it's very common among these early themes to see kind of bumps and bruises along the way until we see that full adoption. How long of the timeline do you need to have though if you're sitting in a block chain ETF right now just watching your holdings get really really brutalized. I think the longer the better. I think you know any investor in a thematic ETF should be looking at a five year plus horizon though. Yeah. And so I want to go over a theory and get your take on it. So I think the magic ETF is one of the reasons there's such a big hit. There used to be a joke when they came out. Another big business is because of what I call the vanguard effect. And BlackRock is a part of this. The more low cost cheap beta takes up the core of a portfolio. The more people have tolerance for the volatility of the add ons which are seen ETF. And they have taken in money this year believe it or not. And that stickiness is really I think baffling to most people. How much credit do you give the low cost beta in allowing you to even say you need to hang in there for five years. Because if this is your core if that blocks an ETF is in your core you couldn't handle this. Well I think a lot has changed around portfolio construction with the rise of ETF. So yes you can get a really low cost really efficient core but it's meant that people become allocators they're thinking about ETF says these building blocks to get exposures to the core to factors to sustainable to themes and ETF. Are these really efficient tools to do so. So building that core and supplementing it with some sort of satellite like themes is just becoming increasingly popular. And I think it's because of that efficiency of ETF structure that you can add onto the core very effectively. So but with a five year plus window do you have anything that's aimed at an increasing interest rate environment or is that just too far out for you to deal with. Right. We we have trouble enough forecasting interest rates next year let alone five years. Well we're not trying to forecast that forecast interest rates but there are certain themes that might do well with rising inflation. So we talked about infrastructure structure cybersecurity you talked about as well. We have an emergent food ETF which is looking at solutions for impacting our food systems. I mean right now you see 15 percent increases in food prices. That's actually 80 percent up over two years ago. So food is getting very expensive. What are the companies that are building ag tech. They can grow more food indoors more efficiently using less inputs. How do we use more efficient plant based foods to replace proteins. So this is sticker high veg Ivy League. So that can be an inflation fighter as well. Very very cool stuff. Thank you so much for joining us. It's a fascinating universe. The themed universe and obviously it's a massive one as well that we have to be watching. Jay Jacobs is the head of the Magic and Active Equity ETF at BlackRock. Coming up as the sell off in risk assets persists. We'll take a look at how VIX ETF s are reacting next. This is ETF IQ on Bluebird. Welcome back to Bloomberg ETF IQ. I'm Katie Greifeld. Time now for the ETF Free for I walk you through the trends and the stories that caught my eye in the ETF industry. And let's start with El QED. So this is the ISE shares high grade investment credit ETF. As you can see last week traders pulled two point six billion dollars from this ETF. That is the worst week of outflows on record. It's snapped a four week streak of inflows. So traders clearly souring on credit right now. Souring on credit souring on Bitcoin as well. Take a look at the process Bitcoin strategy ETF. As you can see it's down over 25 percent in the past five days. The bulk of those losses came today as we watch Bitcoin fall to twenty three thousand dollars per coin at the moment. Not a great moment for credit or for Bitcoin but it is a great moment for volatility ETF. Take a look at you VIX. This is the two time long VIX futures ETF having a great day today. Met up about 20 percent as we see really volatility spread across asset classes at the moment. Yeah very cool. So well troubled waters for the markets spell capital gains for holders of you. VIX obviously leverage. It's going to be even better than the gains that we've seen. Hey let's talk more about this issue with Bloomberg's crossed asset reporter Denise's takeover. She joins us out of London Danita. Thanks so much for your time. So we've seen the VIX finally breaching 30. I was waiting all week last week for it to happen. What what do we make of this volatility. Is this capitulation territory yet. I mean what are they. Who can say if it's capitulation but this is three consecutive days of gains for those VIX linked funds both the U VIX Y which is the largest one we saw as Katie said 20 percent but we go up to 25 26. This is the precious one. And there is another volatility shares one which also had 25 26 percent gains today. It was recently launched this spring and it seems like it was a very timely launch. So no matter where Ruthy goes from here these are incredibly successful bets in markets her bonds. And what we're seeing is a lot of them are leveraged. So either one point five for two times they're delivering really great ratings. And that's a really important point. And I want to dig in on it because like you said these are leveraged their derivatives based. Do we have any idea who is using these. Because we've heard a lot of high profile warnings about retail traders in particular getting into these derivatives backed funds. Yeah for sure retail traders are a big part of it. As you said S.E.C. and FINRA are looking to regulate complex products which includes those products. But day traders are definitely a huge part of it. We've done previous stories on it especially since 2018. With increased volatility we've seen day traders and retail traders flocking to those products just for the promise of huge returns that are fast and big. But for example we have as VIX which is inverse ETF and we can see despite the big gains in the rest of the VIX. Yes it's heavy and quite a bad day. So that's where the regulators concern comes in. Is anyone t is anyone else at all having a good day. Denise. I mean other than betting on the stock market's demise where investors make money. I mean other than volatility commodities pretty much you've seen where you're seeing the S & P everything is reds. We just did a story on the hedging levels compared to the start of the fund. So really there aren't too many if any places where you can hide even short term today. So maybe that's why a lot of people are turning to all those products. All right. A great day for those VIX linked ETF SA thanks to Bloomberg Sunita Takeover. Great to see you. Still ahead we're gonna drill down into minus municipal bond ETF. That's what Ed Rosenberg he is the head of ETF at American Century Investments. That's next. This is ETF IQ on Bloomberg. This is Bloomberg ETF IQ ISE Matt Miller along with Katie Greifeld Eric Balchunas from Bloomberg Intelligence. Back with us to drill down into one ETF. What you got. Today we have tax F is I call it. But the technical name is the American Century Diversified Municipal Bond Fund which could be even Covid of muni bond funds. Here on the show for a while and this is actively managed. That's the most important thing to know right off the bat. Also it can go into high yield. So that's important. Not a lot but it can dip into high yield. The fee is also very low for active twenty nine basis points. I could see why people find it attractive to under 25 million is pretty good. It's only about two years old so it's finding a little home in the ETF world. Let's look at the holdings and ISE. Muni bonds are endlessly popular. It's because it's classic stuff. You know this is stuff like the transportation authority here. We've got schools water and sewer. Right. This is the kind of stuff you're investing in with munis. And again couple of these are high yield little riskier but you get a little more yield with that. Let's look at this ETF versus mob which is the big one for my shares and also each Y D which is the high yield muni. This you should expect to be somewhat in between these two and that is if you look it's down. I mean everything's down. So it's down this but it's not down as bad as the high yield. So it's kind of in between these two. Just as I said you can see the white line here. And look it took a really rough ride down but it did have a little pop but then it came back down again. Who knows where the bottom is. But cheap active a little bit of high yield. That's the story here. All right. Thank you Eric. Joining us now to talk about this ETF is Ed Rosenberg. He's head of ETF at American Century Investment Management joining us now on set. And Ed like Eric said this ETF is interesting because it's an actively managed muni bond fund. And if you think about the most popular the biggest muni bond ETF it's in the ETF industry they tend to be passive. So how do you pitch this that this is an active product. How do you gain traction there. Yes. So one it's active right specifically. And the way we manage it it's going to be different than others. We're combining investment grade and high yield. So the portfolio managers get to shift between you know adding a little more high yield or taking it off. Examples that about a year ago we used to have 23 percent high yield. Today we have 11. Right. And other places we have we have true research behind these. So they're going to overweight things like hospitals. Right. Places that can generate more yield that are still in need that can help drive the fund for overall performance over the long term. How do you deal with the tax aspect of munis in an ETF. Well I mean first off let's think about it right. There's trading right. Everything's gone down. So we don't have to worry about capital gains at the moment. But long term the portfolio managers are extremely concerned about capital gains and they're trying to mitigate those gains throughout the year. So they're worried is just as much as an index portfolio manager would be about changes and any gains that might come through on the capital side. They really want this to be as limited capital gains as possible. And Eric said we're around for two years a little more but we haven't paid a capital gain yet. And the portfolio managers continue and do that while trying to maximize the total return over the long term. So you know let's move from Munis over to some of the other products. So American Century. The two interesting things about you guys. Speaking of active you have advances that has been a hit. It's a smart beta line of ETF that uses factor investing ex DFA guy. And then you also have your active non-transparent RTX which you guys pioneered. The events seem to be a little big but it's getting more traction than the active not transparent. You talk a little bit about those two product lines. Yeah. So let's look at the amount its lineup first right. They're looking they're running everything the same. They're looking at valuation theory as a starting point. And they're active. You know they're looking for companies that have higher profitability and that have a lower share price or lower lower value. So they can go up higher. That's what the theory is going to say. And because they're active you're getting a benefit of indexing diversified at a lower price but you're getting someone who's looking at the portfolio every day as opposed to waiting quarterly or semi-annual to rebalance. They're always updating with new information and rebalancing the portfolio. So you're getting sort of a best of both worlds with the entire alliances lined up specifically across them. And what you're getting with that is broader acceptance because their price like index funds but they're active and that's what people are looking for when you hit on semi transparent. The difference between the two is obviously the holdings aren't out there. Right. But when you look at the holdings itself it's not necessary. It's the acceptance in the platform because it's a new structure. We're still two years old. They're actually just beginning to get on platforms beyond what I would call retailer are a platforms today. Well that's what I want to dig into. That's semi transparent ETF because I remember when I started covering ETF January 20 20 this was the thing an American century really pioneered that structure. You had the first active non-transparent ETF to launch semi transparent. We can quibble but that structure really hasn't taken off maybe as much as you know it's. Opponents might have argued what has been the biggest hurdle. So think of it this way. Katie there's two issues out there right. One is platform availability. It's very limited right. It's just beginning to get on more platforms to the construct of the products meaning what they can hold. They're only allowed to hold things listed on U.S. exchanges basically. So anything like an ADR that's listed right. That's about the foreign exposure. You can get U.S. listed futures treasuries or equities. So all of the RTX are only U.S. equity. There's about 45 from today. And in two years they've amassed over five billion. So they've grown despite their challenges. But I think as you see them get on more platforms. I think you're going to see a lot more growth. And it's just a time game. How long were people. How long will firms I mean allow them to sit on the sidelines before they come on by the way. Very quickly I have a viewer writing in. Why should anyone care about fixed income assets staring down the barrel of these massive hikes from the Fed. Well think of it this way. So we talked about munis. We can talk about other fixed income but we've been waiting for yields to get to a level. Right. You know we just mentioned the 10 year treasuries at its highest it's been for a long time. We're actually getting yields that we want. Is it going to go a lot higher. I don't have an answer for that. Or is it gonna go lower. I don't have an answer. But if you're actually looking for yield now is the opportunity to start getting some yield that you up in missing for the last 14 years. All right. Good answer. Great to have you here in person. Thanks so much for coming in. Ed Rosenberg of American Century Investment Management. Before we go here's a special look at another ETF. This one focused on the global ag industry and rising commodity prices. The Vanek Agribusiness ETF draws attention for its ticker move and also for its assets which are around 2 billion dollars. M O O invests in the global agriculture industry offering exposure to companies involved in such things as livestock fertilizer farm equipment and fishing. The fund weights its holdings by market cap and is fairly concentrated with almost 60 names. Almost two thirds of those companies are based in the US and Canada. Buyer Deere and ZO at its rank as its top holdings move has lagged behind the broader U.S. market since its inception in 2007. But it has returned about 200 percent over that time. The gains have been aided by surging commodities prices and rising inflation leading to global food prices rising at the fastest pace ever. MU has good volume and comes with an expense ratio of fifty six basis points. It gets a green light in the Bloomberg intelligence traffic light system with no warnings. All right. That does it for this incredibly volatile Monday because of the Juneteenth holiday. Next week we're going to be back on Wednesday. So tune in on the 22nd. That does it for Bloomberg ETF IQ. I'm Matt Miller Katie Greifeld and Eric Balchunas. This is Bloomberg.