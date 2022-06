00:00

I'm Jonathan Erlichman. Welcome to Bloomberg Markets. I'm pretty good. Let's dive into the price action here because it is an ugly day in the markets. Take a look at the stock market here. Down over 3 percent. It's not even at the lows of the day. It really speaks to the idea of just how big the wall of worry is. Of course you have the Russell 2000 taking it much much worse down four point three percent as a gauge of economic health. Those small businesses perhaps not doing so great at least today once again. Inflation really driving the trade. But take a look at this as well 10 year yield once again on those inflation concerns. Up 19 basis points. And when you have those yields higher dollar higher as well those interest rate differentials Don. Also much much stronger today. And credit is hard to find. A lot of winners in this stock market. Certainly a lot of names that are being dragged down the consumers in focus. We saw Mike Wilson of Morgan Stanley once again raising those concerns today. And so if you look at consumer discretionary stocks whether it's in the airline sector American Airlines right now down more than 9 percent. Cruise operators like Carnival in the casino space Caesars Entertainment. And then you've got some of those names in the technology sector that have already warned of challenges ahead like donkey saying Kristie. Once again feeling some pain in this Monday trading session. Well a lot of pain across the markets John amid that wall of worry valuations supply chain issues geopolitics. But one driver stands out. Morgan Stanley's Matt Hornbeck weighed in on the biggest pinch for the markets. Inflation is really the Achilles heel of risk markets. This economy is going to require higher real yields to slow down and to put some downward pressure on inflation. And that's exactly what we're seeing this morning. Joining us now for more insight is Liz McCormick Bloomberg chief correspondent for Global Macro Markets. Liz thank you as always for joining us. To me yes we have higher yields. Yes U.S. treasuries selling off. I mean no surprise there as you talk about inflation driving the story. But for me the story is the dollar. And you see this strength upon strength. What turns this around. What makes the dollar weaker. Well I think you're right that the dollar is just amazing and keeps going. But I think there is a long road for that to turn around. Right. Because people are saying what is the Fed going to do. Do they do 50 the next three meetings. Do they do 75. There's not a lot of window for the dollar to weaken. Right. Remember for a while it was like oh the dollar's coming off. And you know maybe the the best of the dollar is over. That's kind of all changed now with that inflation print on Friday. I think the world is just different now. So I can't see for now the dollar coming off until we get some peaking of inflation. And you know we get a gauge of how far the Fed's going to go. And we're of course going to keep a lot of eyes on simply what the ripple effects for that are. Bloomberg's Liz McCormick we thank you as always. Let's get to our next guest here from the rights world to the stocks world and get to Gina Martin Adams. She is of course our chief equity strategist for Bloomberg Intelligence. Gino this trade that we're seeing that we've seen really show up that Liz was just talking about the dollar trade. It has ripple effects. It has implications for profits especially on these major corporate American names. Can you walk us through what that might mean for the stock performance in the future. Yeah I think it's it's certainly consequential for a certain segment of profits. Roughly two thirds of the index actually have earnings that are positively correlated with the dollar. So very domestically oriented industries generally derive some benefit from the dollar particularly in this inflationary landscape. We may be underestimating the degree to which stronger dollar is actually helping shelter these companies from accelerated import import costs over the last year. For the companies that are more multinational focused and certainly those that have not hedged their dollar exposure you could see weakness emerge. All in all every one percent gain in the dollar index the broad dollar index implies about a 19 cent decline in the forward 12 month earnings outlook. So certainly at this. To the degree that the dollar does weak because it does continue to strengthen materially from here. It could have a modest drag on overall index earnings. And you know whether it's currency headwinds or the health of consumers obviously a lot of companies are going to be providing outlooks in the weeks ahead. And the challenge for corporate profits and margin pressure this came up in a lot of the Monday morning strategy notes once again. What is the data telling you right now. Look I think that the margin pressure is coming from a number of sources. Certainly corporate profits are experiencing a downdraft in terms of expectations across the board as long as you're not an energy company. The energy sector is still experiencing positive estimate revision reflecting very sticky high oil costs and general commodity costs. But outside of that space very significant weakness has emerged in the consumer space. Directly related to margins and pricing too much inventory building up at some consumer retail has become problematic. Also consumer services though are experiencing margin pressures. Nothing to do with the dollar. This is simply the fact that you've got very strong growth in price. Input price. Food costs. Labor costs. Combating slowdown and a potential slowdown or moderate slowdown in traffic at the restaurants in the restaurant space as well. Going into the second half of this year could be problematic but it's really become across the board. Health care companies technology companies even some industrial companies generally guiding us to expect less from the margin lines has weighed on the earnings outlook for the last two weeks or sorry two months at large. A really interesting point when it comes to simply just about the strength of the economy. Liz. Hop back in here because I think when we're talking about these inflation concerns something that perhaps is or is not getting priced in is this idea that the consumer can withstand it or perhaps not withstand a demand destruction is perhaps on the cusp. I have to ask what that means for the 10 year yield though because that seems to be what a lot of the stock market is reacting to to Gina's point. The 10 year yield I mean we're looking at three thirty four right there. How much higher can this go. Well that's an amazing question right. How much higher can it go. For a while people thought oh three and a quarter. That was the top right. People would come in and buy. And we're way past that now. I think it all depends on you know Chairman Powell Wednesday has a kind of a tightrope to walk. You know people are saying it'll be 50 basis points. That's the consensus. But what does he say in the press conference. The market wants to kind of hear him say kind of the Mario Draghi will do whatever it takes kind of thing leave the door open for maybe seventy five. I worry that if he's not maybe hawkish enough that the long end of the bond market may go. The yields may go higher. You're right. Pretty sharply because then people are worried. Oh inflation expectations could get on board. So I think that's it because we know the yield curve has been flattening right. Because the front has been pricing in the tightening more broadly. But if people think the Fed's not going to do enough then you're going to see the long end. Really. You know we were joking. Maybe 4 percent is the new 3 percent. Right now we are all talking 3. Now we're going to 4. Who knows. But it's like 50 might be the next 20. It's wild. Liz good to get your perspective as always. Thanks very much Bloomberg. Liz McCormack and our thanks as well to Bloomberg Intelligence as Gina Martin Adams as we continue to dive into this Monday sell off. And let's keep the conversation going now. Joining us Brian Levitt of Invesco where he serves as global market strategist Brian. I want to start with your base case scenario on inflation because that's all everybody is talking about today. And just to be clear on on the road map do you see playing out for the rest of the year when it comes to prices. Yeah I would expect inflationary pressures to start to moderate over the course of this year. All the rest of this year albeit from very elevated levels. You're starting to see concerns about demand arise. You're starting to hear retailers talk about elevated inventories. So at least on the good side you're likely to see inflationary pressures start to come down. Now as the economy slows then we should start to see commodity prices ease off and wages in the service sector perhaps start to ease off. But that's a bit away. But nonetheless some promise besides on the good side even as the markets are still very concerned about aggregate inflation. Brian one of the assumptions baked into the market we're just talking about this with Gina and Liz is simply that at some point demand destruction will ultimately come by. What are the indications at least from the market that that demand destruction is not only inevitable but perhaps already here. I mean yes you see consumer sentiment at a low. But is the market overreacting to some extent here. If the markets overreacted. I mean we were at elevated valuations that made sense in a in a low interest rate world. And so as rates had gone up we'd seen valuations adjust. I mean we were somewhere at 30 times going into 2021. We are now below 20 times. So you'd see the significant valuation adjustment. The market is now. I mean what we've seen over the last few days starting the price and the deterioration in economic activity as well. You're right that the consumer sentiment looks weak although the consumer has hung in there. If you start to survey get down even below that and start to survey consumers. Is it a good time to buy a car or is it a good time to buy a large household durable. The answer is absolutely not. And and you know you're feeling it. We're all paying 75 80 100 dollars at the gas pump. That starts to lead to lower lower spending on other discretionary purchases. And so that should start to bring inflationary pressure down over time. Hence what we were hearing from Jena there on some of the different sectors that will all potentially see some margin pressure. But Brian in terms of pricing power there are still some companies out there that will have it throughout all of this. Where are you seeing those pockets. Yes there certainly is some pricing power. I mean you know obviously you had mentioned the energy companies that continues to be a strong one certainly within some state or some certain necessities that you can have to purchase or even even health care. That's utility businesses things that you need to in order to continue to function within your life which is why you know a more defensive posture likely makes sense here. But again what I think is critical is that you know over time higher the solution to higher prices is higher prices. And and so while we're dealing with this today ultimately it should turn. And for the markets which have already priced in a lot of pain. It's not about whether things are good or bad. It's whether they're going to get better or worse relative to expectation. On Friday things were worse rose its expectations. And we're bearing the brunt of it now over the course of this year. Should the inflation number get better relative tests. Expectations I believe it will Brian is 50 basis points the new twenty five. And is it fair for some market participants to start saying well based off the inflation report on Friday 75 basis points of hype is on the table. Yeah I was gonna ask you if if seventy five is the new 50 forget about fifty being the new twenty five. It looks like fifty is what's in the cards over the next couple of meetings. In essence what the market is saying is let's get on with this. If you look at where the two year has gone well above 3 percent the yield curve has flattened significantly. The market's price a lot of this set now the three month tenure spread looks quite different. And that's because the Fed is behind the curve. And so the market is basically saying let's let's get on with this. You know curve is already flat and the dollar has already strengthened. It's time for the Fed to move an end to what I'd heard you say earlier. We want a reasonable level of hawkishness. It's time for for the Fed to bring forward tightening in order to arrest this increase in inflation. Invest goes Brian Levin global market strategist there. We thank you as always. Coming up Bob Sloan s three partners managing partner and founder. We're going to talk about the markets sell off short selling and even crypto. Stick with us. This is Bloomberg. This is Bloomberg Markets I'm Critic Gupta with John Erlichman and of course you are seeing a major sell off in the markets. But one thing valued almost three trillion dollars was the crypto market. It's now fallen below one trillion dollars. Bitcoin leading the way tumbling to an 18 month low. Joining us now is Bob Sloan managing partner and founder of S3 Partners a leading fintech and data analytics firm. Bob thank you as always for joining us. I'll start with the Bitcoin story because we're looking here at a twenty three thousand handle hit. Twenty two thousand. Just a few hours ago. How much of this pain in bitcoin is simply a result of the macroeconomic factors. How much of this is a story of liquidity within the market itself. I think Bitcoin is become the ultimate risk on risk off indicator and right now it is risk off. What's fascinating about it is that it is mostly retail instrument. There's some corporate buying but it's not really institutional asset and it's it's dominated by retail. And a couple different things about Bitcoin I think are pretty interesting. One is that as we all know it trades on the weekend but it tends to lead the S & P opening. It does predict. That's pretty interesting. And the second thing is it's really become a complement to the VIX. It shows your risk on and risk off. And I think the previous guest talking about a rate hike wouldn't it be ironic if the Fed rate hike actually put a floor under Bitcoin and set up a rally. The very thing that is supposed to be replaced by bitcoin would end up actually putting a floor under the marketplace. Well you get into territory that I think a lot of people are wondering Bob which is how much pressure there will be. Remember we're talking to you earlier this year about the broader markets. He talked about money being asleep for two decades. So there was a need to recalibrate and just watching the action on Friday and subsequently today more broadly speaking it feels like people are still recalibrating. They are. But you know the thing is is that things don't stay the same forever. We all know that the easy era money is over. We know that too and things move on. But you know what's fascinating to us is that data analytics firm is number one. There is rotation in analytics as well as the marketplace. You've seen a rotation from growth to value. And what we've seen is that squeezes short side analytics still important but it's rotated to things like sentiment market structure and positioning. And that's what clients really institutional clients really want to see. Bob let's talk about those institutional clients a little bit more. And the mechanism at which they're actually trading this market I believe I spoke to a source months ago who was saying that sure liquidity is an issue but a lot of the market isn't really participating in say the stock market because they're hedging instead is hedging essentially the new shorting when it comes to how to deal with this market sell off. Yeah that's. That's a great point. So I actually think what's really interesting is if you look at some of the meme stocks particularly GameStop. The headline is Fed Active Raising Rates Inflation. We know that story and therefore mean stocks are just not important to the marketplace anymore. Why. Because retail is basically bailed out on the wrong side of the market. But what we're seeing is that GameStop is still incredibly important to return. And it's actually one of the. I would say probably one of the top five stocks. That are actually driving hedge fund return. And what's a hedge fund want to do they want to measure sentiment and sentiment means different things to different people. Reach sentiment is not a substitute for buying an institutional investment land. What sentiment really means it is the best long paired with the best short to give me the best risk. And so that's how people are using our analytics is to map the market structure and find the securities that have the best return profile and put those on. And they're actually doing that. And Bob before we let you go just sort of speaking of that retail crowd do we have a sense on what they have been doing or navigating of late. So you know retail sentiments a very funny thing. You know it's still a look. There's been there's no question has been a capitulation in terms of a lot of the retail stocks. And you can throw in Bitcoin and RTS and everything else. So you know retail is looking for liquidity in any way you can grab it. And I think you're seeing that in Bitcoin today and I think you've seen it in some of the trading and the way people are trading some of the meme stocks as well. Retail's weak right now. Bob appreciate your time as always nice to have you back Bob Sloan of S3 Partners joining us. We're gonna take a quick break. When we come back we're gonna be looking at one of the issues that is looming over corporate earnings right now in our for what it's worth. Segment. Stay with us. This is Bloomberg. This is Bloomberg Markets I'm John Open with Christy Gupta. Time now for what it's worth and our number today. Two hundred and eighteen. That is the number of S & P 500 companies who on recent earnings calls have talked about currency headwinds. We started this half hour talking about the strength of the U.S. dollar which is complicating business for a lot of U.S. companies. Pretty. And Bloomberg's calculations say that we are seeing references on calls to effects at the fastest clip in basically three years time. Yeah John it's fascinating especially because a lot of these companies lot of American companies are actually multinational companies. So they get a lot of the revenue from abroad. The media names that come to mind Microsoft Costco McDonald's even which gets I think about 66 percent of its revenue from abroad bringing all those profits back onshore. It is certainly the challenge. 