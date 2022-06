00:00

What happened in here why is it so ugly in Bitcoin right now. Hey Danny. Well the mood already was not great over the past week or so. We're now on the seventh day of declines but that hot inflation print and Friday really just did in the crypto complex overall. And so Bitcoin struggled over the weekend and it's now just accelerated its losses. I'm plunged below twenty five thousand dollars. And this is one thing that a lot of people had warned us. If we got below that range around 28 to thirty thousand we could see a quick drop. And we are starting to see that. People are talking about numbers like twenty two thousand right around the 200 week moving average even down to nineteen thousand five hundred around that 20 17 high at that peak. So it's just really not looking good for the top cryptocurrency right now. John I'm looking at the down more than 10 percent. Is that differentiation within the group space as anything that's performing better. There's not much that's performing better right now. Actually it's more about what's performing worse. I guess if you're going to either because that is actually underperforming Bitcoin and even some of the other tokens you have avalanche you have Dogecoin you have Cardon. A lot of these are down say 20 sometimes 30 percent in the past seven days. So you know you have this slightly riskier tokens. Yeah. So it's it's just not looking good overall in crypto right now.