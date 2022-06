00:00

> > I THINK THE FED'S FORECAST FOR MARCH SAYING INFLATION WILL BE COMING DOWN TO THE TWO USED BY THE END OF THE YEAR WAS FRANKLY DELUSIONAL. > > CONFIRM WHAT AMERICANS ALREADY KNOW, POLLUTANTS PRICE HIKE IS HEADING AMERICAN HEART -- AMERICANS HARD. > > I FEAR THAT IT STILL DIDN'T GET WORSE AT THIS RATE. RISK ASSETS SLUMP AS INVESTORS PRICING 175 BASIS POINTS OF RATE HIKES BY SEPTEMBER. TWO YEAR TREASURIES FALL, REACHING A 24 YEAR LOW PAID CHINA REVERTS TO CORONAVIRUS CURBS WEEKS AFTER IT STARTED TO REOPEN MAJOR CITIES. CRYPTOCURRENCIES CRASH LAND. WILL BITCOIN SLIDE FOR A SEVENTH STRAIGHT DAY TO $25,000. THE PICTURE IS EVEN WORSE FOR UP COIN. A BIG MARKET TODAY WITH MARKETS ALL OVER THE PLACE, CERTAINLY THE RISK ASSETS TRYING TO FIND A COMFORTABLE POSITION FOR A LOT OF THESE INVESTORS DEPENDING ON WHAT JAY POWELL DOES NEXT. EUROPEAN STOCKS DOWN, THAT IS LOOKING AT STOCKS REPRICING, BONDS SIGNIFICANTLY SLUMPING. YOU CAN SEE 134.65. THE MOVE COMES WITH THE ITALIAN TWO-YEAR. IT'S ALL MOVING TO THE LONGER DATED ONES. THREE FOR GERMAN AND THE ITALIAN BREAD WHAT IS ALSO EXTREMELY INTERESTING IS YOU SEE BITCOIN UNDER PRESSURE NOW MAY BEING USED AS A RISK ASSET BECAUSE WE ARE SEEING THAT FLUCTUATION THAT'S ALSO GETTING AGGRESSIVE. THE S & P IS POINTING LOWER. ANOTHER THING WE ARE LOOKING AT FROM THE BANK COMMENTARY IS THE EXTENDED SELLOFF COULD PUSH BACK INTO THE BEAR MARKET. IF YOU LOOK AT OH -- TECH OVER IN HONG KONG, WE SEE MORE CURBS IN CHINA. WE REALLY START WITH THE U.S. INFLATION PRINT OVER ON FRIDAY. JAY POWELL TALKING ON WEDNESDAY AND THEN WE HAVE THE BANK OF ENGLAND THURSDAY. U.S. INFLATION ACCELERATED TO A FRESH FOUR YEAR HIGH IN MAY. IT'S AN INDICATION PRICE PRESSURES ARE BECOMING ENTRENCHED. OUR GUEST WEIGHED IN ON DEBATE AND INDICATIONS FOR FED POLICY. > > WE SEE INFLATION CONTINUED TO RIPPLE THROUGH THE ECONOMY AND WREAK HAVOC. > > BROADENING AND DEEPENING OUT, EVERYONE KNOWS INFLATION IS GOING TO KEEP. > > MORE CLARITY FROM THE FED IS WHAT'S NEEDED FOR THE EQUITY MARKET TO FIND ITS FOOTING. > > MORE TO DO IN THE COMING WEEKS AND MONTHS. > > RATES NEED TO GO HIGHER. > > BETWEEN 50 AND 75 BASIS POINTS. > > WE KNOW THE ANSWER IS NO. > > I DON'T THINK ANYBODY THINKS THAT WE WILL GET OUT OF THIS WITHOUT INTEREST RATES BEING SIGNIFICANTLY HIGHER THAN THEY ARE RIGHT NOW. FRANCINE: MARKETS PRICING AT ABOUT 175 BASIS POINT HIKES. IT INCLUDES AT LEAST ONE 75 BASIS POINT MOVE. EVEN THAT MIGHT NOT BE ENOUGH. > > I FEEL WE ARE DRIFTING INTO A SIMILAR SCENARIO HERE. REALLY INCREASED INTEREST RATES AT A REMARKABLE LEVEL, MAYBE 100 BASIS POINTS OR MORE TO GET INFLATION UNDER CONTROL. FRANCINE: WE ARE JOINED BY THE GLOBAL HEAD OF MACRO AND STRATEGIC ASSET ALLOCATION. THANK YOU FOR JOINING US. A HUGE MARKET TODAY. IS THERE DANGER WE ARE PRICING IN THINGS WRONG, WILL THEY STILL FOCUS ON INFLATION? > > I THINK A LOT OF FORCES ARE IN PLAY. WE SHOULDN'T FORGET THERE'S A LIMIT TO HOW MUCH THE CENTRAL BANKS CAN PUSH FOR. WE ARE SEEING SOME HINTS OF THAT , THIS INFLATION PROPOSES A HUGE PROBLEM. BUT AT THE SAME TIME, THIS IDEA THAT THE FED CAN GO VERY FAST WHEN IT COMES TO HIGH DEBT, IT'S NOT MUCH MORE THAN INFLATION CAN. FRANCINE: WHAT DOES IT MEAN FOR WHERE YOU WANT TO BE INVESTED IN? > > WE CONTINUE TO REMAIN CAUTIOUS. THIS HAPPENS A VERY SKEPTICAL EYES. THIS CAN BE ACHIEVED BY FURTHER INDICATION TO THAT EFFECT. SO CREDIT MARKETS HAVE BEEN VERY RESILIENT, NOT FINDING ANY PROPER SLOWDOWN IN ECONOMIC GROWTH. WE ARE CAUTIOUS, BUT AT THE SAME TIME WE ARE LOOKING AT AREAS OF THE MARKET WHICH HAVE BEEN AFFECTED A LOT IN THIS SELLOFF IN JAPAN. > > CAN YOU GO THROUGH THE CURRENCY OR ARE YOU JUST STICKING WITH CERTAIN STOCK PICKS? > > THIS IS HELPING FROM AN EXPORTER BASIS AND PLAYS SOMEWHAT ON CHINA REOPENING. AS WE MENTIONED EARLIER WITH THE CURVES. THIS IS NOW KICKING IN WITH STRONG GROWTH IN THE SECOND HALF. > > WHAT'S THE BIGGEST DANGER RIGHT NOW FOR CENTRAL BANKS. DO THEY HAVE TO CUT IN 2023 OR 2024, WHETHER THAT'S A PROBLEM IF THEY GET INFLATION UNDER CONTROL. > > I THINK IF THE FED IS ABLE TO LOOK UP AT THE MARKET IS PRICING IN AND THAT MEANS WE WILL HAVE THE WORKFORCE HOLD, IT'S A NEW --, SO THAT'S WHERE THE RISK IS THAT WE MAY BE GO TO FAST. WE ARE SEEING THIS IN THE U.K., THE U.K. SEEMS TO BE MORE -- IN THE CYCLE. WE KNOW CONSUMERS IN THE U.S. ARE UNDER A LOT OF PRESSURE SO GROWTH CAN FALL OFF. > > IS THERE SOMETHING RIGHT NOW YOU THINK IS BEING MISPRICED OR MISREAD BY THE MARKETS. DO YOU THINK THIS IS REALLY ON THE TABLE? > > WE ARE NOT IN THE VIEW -- THERE'S A LOT THEY CAN DO WITH QT AND THE BASIS OF CALIBRATION. OBVIOUSLY THE BAD FORECASTING EXPERIENCE OCCURRED LAST YEAR BUT AT THE SAME TIME AS WAS EARLIER MENTIONED THE CENTRAL BANK KNOWS SOME PART OF THE BIG CREDIT MARKET GOES UP YOU HAVE ANOTHER ISSUE, SO IT'S VERY TIGHT BALANCING ROPE. FRANCINE: YOU'RE TALKING ABOUT THIS TIGHT BALANCING ACT, WAS THE DANGER OF A POLICY MISTAKE AND WHAT DOES THAT LOOK LIKE? > > BASICALLY SOME KIND OF SIGNIFICANT LIQUIDITY OR MASSIVE FRAGMENTATION. THAT WOULD BE A MASSIVE POLICY MISTAKE. THE SECOND POINT WOULD BE THAT INFLATION EXPECTATIONS START TO REACT. RIGHT NOW THEY ARE BELOW 3%. MAKING THE PRICE MARKET AWARE THAT INFLATION IS NOT ON A RUNAWAY PATH BUT THAT SOMETHING WE ARE WATCHING CAREFULLY. FRANCINE: TALK TO ME ABOUT THE PERIPHERY YIELDS, THIS IS WHERE IT'S PLAYING OUT. CHINA IS TRYING TO REIMPOSE COVID RESTRICTIONS. IT'S RAISING CONCERNS A COUNTRY MAY ONCE AGAIN ENFORCE LOFT -- LOCKDOWNS TO CONTROL THE OUTBREAK. FIRST OF ALL, THANK YOU FOR STICKING WITH US. WHEN YOU LOOK AT SOME OF THE CHINA CASES AND SUPPLY CHAINS AND THOSE CONCERNS FROM CHINA, HOW DO YOU PLAY THEMATICALLY CHINA RIGHT NOW? ARE, THE CYCLICAL MACRO HAS HAD A LOT OF STRESS. AS WE SEE THE LOCKDOWN STARTING TO EASE AND THEN BACK ON REOPENING DEMAND AND THEN LASTLY THE POLICY STIMULUS, THERE WAS A LOT OF TALK OVER THE LAST SEVERAL WEEKS BUT NOW WE ARE SEEING THAT IN DATA. A LOT OF SEVERE NEGATIVE GROWTH OUTCOMES. THAT'S HOW WE ARE THINKING ABOUT IN TERMS OF LISTENING ON VALUATIONS. > > DOES IT CHANGE OVERALL SUPPLY CHAINS AND YOUR CONVICTION ON THE EMERGING MARKET? > > A NUMBER OF EMERGING MARKETS ESPECIALLY ENERGY AND FOOD PRICES, THE PARTICULAR VIEWS IS THAT IT REMAINS HIGHER IN THE ISSUES WE ARE SEEING IN TERMS OF THE RUSSIA AND UKRAINE WAR. IT'S WHY WE LIKE PARTS OF ASIA. > > ANYTHING IN LATIN AMERICA YOU LIKE MORE THAN OTHERS? IT'S A DIFFERENCE IF YOU'RE AN OIL EXPORTING OR IMPORTING COUNTRY. > > WE ARE ALSO FOCUSED ON THE INDUSTRY EXPORTERS, WITH US A STRUCTURAL SHORTAGE IN THAT AREA. THEY MAY BENEFIT IN TERMS OF TRADE PERSPECTIVE. OBVIOUSLY THERE'S CONCERN ABOUT GROWTH FROM THERE. ALSO A MASSIVE SUPPLY SHORTAGE. FRANCINE: WE KEEP ON TALKING ABOUT THIS EXIT IS UNCERTAIN SHARES, TALKING ABOUT REPRICING AND A LOT OF YIELDS ACROSS THE WORLD. DO YOU WORRY ABOUT LIQUIDITY IN THE MARKETS? > > THIS IS SOMETHING WHICH HAS BEEN DIFFICULT TO FORECAST AND WHEN IT HAPPENS IT APPEARS REALLY OBVIOUS WHY IT HAPPENED. TIMING IT BECOMES DIFFICULT. THESE ARE THE SITUATIONS WHICH CAN TRIGGER THESE ESPECIALLY IN FIXED INCOME MARKETS BECAUSE OF THE VERY HIGH REGULATION, THAT SOMETHING WE ARE WATCHING CAREFULLY. OR SIGNS OF STRESS ACROSS THE BASIS. THAT SOMETHING WE ARE WATCHING CAREFULLY. THEY ONLY MAKE THEMSELVES VISIBLE ONCE SOMETHING HAPPENED. FRANCINE: IS THERE A TRIGGER POINT OR HOW DO YOU SEE THE ACCIDENT BEFORE IT HAPPENS TO BE ABLE TO MOVE PORTFOLIOS AROUND? > > THE QT STOCK WOULD BE AN IMPORTANT TRIGGER FOR US. IN THE EURO ZONE WE KNOW AFTERWARDS SHUTS DOWN, THE ECB WAS A BIG BUYER AND THAT'S A BIG HOLE TO FILL ESPECIALLY IN AN ENVIRONMENT WHERE RATES ARE MOVING UP. THOSE OF THE TRIGGER POINTS IN THOSE MARKETS. ANOTHER ADDED REASON WHY WE ARE CAUTIOUS ON CREDIT. > > THANK YOU SO MUCH AND ALWAYS INTERESTING. GLOBAL HEAD OF MACRO AND STRATEGIC ASSET ALLOCATION AT FIDELITY INTERNATIONAL. GET TO THE BLOOMBERG FIRST WORD NEWS. > > CHINA HAS ISSUED ONE OF ITS STRONGEST WARNINGS ABOUT THE RISK OF WAR OVER TAIWAN. SPEAKING IN SINGAPORE, THE VICE MINISTER REPEATEDLY EXPRESSED -- BLOOMBERG LEARNED CHINESE MILITARY OFFICIALS ARE DISRUPTING WASHINGTON STAFF ON THE TAIWAN STRAIT TELLING THEIR U.S. COUNTERPARTS IN MEETINGS IT IS NOT INTERNATIONAL WATERS. > > TO US THE STRATEGIES AND ATTEMPT TO BOOST AN EXCLUSIVE SMALL GROUP IN THE NAME OF THE FRUIT -- FREE AND OPEN ENDO PACIFIC TO TARGET ONE SPECIFIC COUNTRY. A STRATEGY TO CREATE CONFLICT AND CONFRONTATION TO CONTAIN AND ENCIRCLE OTHERS. ARC THE EUROPEAN COMMISSION PRESIDENT SAYS THE BODIES OF AN OPINION ON UKRAINE'S PLUS TO JOIN THE EU WILL CAREFULLY CONSIDER THE PROGRESS MADE OVER THE PAST DECADE. THE TRIP TO KIEV WAS THE SECOND SINCE RUSSIA'S INVASION. SHE EXPRESS THE SOLIDARITY WITH THE UKRAINIAN PRESIDENT. BITCOIN PLUNGED TO AN 18 MONTH LOW AND ABROAD SELLOFF IN THE CURRENCY IN LINE WITH THE OTHER START TO THE WEEK. FOR MORE ON THIS IS OUR CRYPTO CZAR. WHAT EXACTLY IS HAPPENING? > > IT'S A MULTITUDE OF THINGS HAPPENING. BITCOIN WAS IN A RANGE AROUND 30,000 FOR A FEW MONTHS. IT WAS GETTING PRETTY COMFORTABLE THERE BUT DROPS OUT OF THAT RANGE BELOW IT NOW HAS WITH THE FED HIKING RATES, RETURNS OF EVEN FASTER RATE HIKES. AND THEN ON TOP OF THAT WE HAVE THE IMPLOSION LAST MONTH AND NOW WE HAVE CELSIUS, A BIG CRYPTO LENDER THAT'S FROZEN. YOU HAVE MORE CONCERNS ABOUT WHAT'S GOING ON IN THE SPACE. IT'S A NUMBER OF THINGS FUELING AN ACCELERATED DROP HERE. > > WHAT'S GOING ON BROADER TERMED. IS IT TRACKING ANYTHING? ARE, THERE SOME SOME SUGGESTIONS YOU COULD FIND A FLOOR AROUND ITS 200 DAY MOVING AVERAGE POSSIBLY AROUND 19,500 WHICH WAS THE 2017 HIGH. IT'S DEFINITELY CORRELATED WITH RISK ASSETS LIKE U.S. STOCKS AND SO IT ACTUALLY MIGHT BE AN INDICATOR OF EURO STOCKS LATER. IT WORKS ALONG WITH U.S. STOCKS AND THOSE BIG TECH NAMES AND THE RISKIER ASSETS. FRANCINE: THANK YOU SO MUCH WITH THE VERY LATEST ON BITCOIN. COMING UP, A GLOOMY START OF THE WEEK. INVESTOR SENTIMENT REALLY HURT, THE MARKETS MOVING TO TRY AND UNDERSTAND HOW THEY REPRICE THE FED RATE HIKE. 75 BASIS POINTS BEING PRICED INTO THE MARKET. FRANCINE: RISK ASSETS LUMP AROUND THE WORLD AS THE FED -- IS THE -- AS THE MARKET PRICES IN 175 BASIS POINTS BY SEPTEMBER. CHINA REVERTS THE CORONAVIRUS CURSE. THE HANG SENG AND NIKKEI CLOSED 3% DOWN. GOOD MORNING EVERYONE THE RAW MATERIALS CENTER DRIVE WITH THE SURGEON -- WITH THE SURGE. > > PRODUCTS HAVE BEEN AT THE 10 AND A HALF MILLION BARRELS A DAY RANGE. THAT MAKES THE U.S. THE LARGEST LIQUIDS PROVIDER IN THE WORLD. > > WE THINK THE LONGER END OF THE CURVE IN OIL IS WHERE THE OPPORTUNITY IS. > > YOU LOOK AT THE OIL, -- > > WE HAD FOOD. > > WHEAT IS IN SHORT SUPPLY. > > OF GEOPOLITICAL TENSIONS WE ARE SEEING > > WE ARE PLANNING FOR CONTINUED INFLATION. > > THE WAR IN SUPPLY AND DEMAND AND BALANCES WERE ALREADY IN PLACE BEFORE THE WAR BEGAN ESPECIALLY IN ENERGY WILL REALLY PUSH UP ADD, BASE METALS, PRECIOUS METALS AND ENERGY TOGETHER. > > ESPECIALLY IN LITHIUM. WE THINK THEY WILL BE -- > > WE EXPECT INDUSTRIAL METALS TO HAVE THE BOUNCE BACK TOWARDS THE LATTER HALF OF 2022 AS WELL GIVEN THE FACT WE ARE SEEING THE REBOUND IN CHINA. > > I THINK IT'S GOOD TO BE THE BEST. > > PRESSURES ARE GOING TO CONTINUE. WE ARE NOT AT THE PEAK YET. ARCO JOINING US IS EDDIE VAN DER WALT. THANK YOU FOR JOINING US. FIRST OF ALL, EDDIE WE HAD THIS SURVEY WHICH IS BASICALLY WHAT TO DO WITH COMMODITIES AND THINGS LIKE THAT. PEOPLE ARE WORRIED ABOUT THE PRICE OF RAW MATERIALS. ARCO SURPRISED AT HOW BULLISH THE MARKET IS DRAWING ON COMMODITY PRICES. WHEN WE LOOK AT THE CBI NUMBERS, IT'S MUCH MORE ABOUT SERVICES THAN ABOUT GOODS. BUT WHEN WE ASK READERS, THEY WORRY ABOUT COMMODITIES. WHAT THEY WORRY ABOUT MOST OF ALL IS THE COMMODITY STORY IS ONE YOU HAVE TO BREAK DOWN. OIL HAS ALREADY GONE A LONG WAY AND THAT HAS IMPLICATIONS FOR WIDER MARKETS. ARCO ESPECIALLY FOR THE EMERGING MARKETS. ARCO IT'S INTERESTING BECAUSE WHAT WE ARE SEEING IS FOR EMERGING MARKETS, THERE ARE TWO THINGS TO WATCH. WE DON'T THINK SOFT COMMODITY PRESSURES ARE RIGHT BEHIND US. EVERYTHING FOCUSES ON RUSSIA AND UKRAINE IS A BIG DRIVER BUT WHEN YOU LOOK AT FOOD PRICES THEY ARE UP ALMOST 60% FROM PRE-COVERT LEVELS. SO THIS PRESSURE ON FOOD PRICES STARTED WELL BEFORE THE RUSSIAN UKRAINIAN INVASION. WE ALSO HAVE HEADWINDS COMING TO FERTILIZER PRICES AS WELL WHICH INFERS THE PRESSURE FROM THE FOOD PRICE IS NOT GOING AWAY. AS MUCH AS WE MIGHT WANT TO SEE A RAMP-UP IN OIL PRODUCTION, THE ISSUE IS WITH THE REFINERY. IF REFINERIES CAN WORK WITHOUT PRODUCTION, THEN IT'S NOT GOING TO SELL. THAT'S THE CONUNDRUM POLICYMAKERS FACE WHEN WE TALK ABOUT INFLATION FOR INSTANCE, IT SEEMS EVEN DESPITE AGGRESSIVE HIKES WE ARE STILL NONE OF INFLATION YET SO WHAT'S HAPPENING TODAY IS IMPORTANT. FRANCINE: EVERYTHING HAPPENING IN THE MARKETS FILTERING THROUGH BITCOIN, THIS MASS EXODUS OF STOCKS, TRADERS ARE PRICING IN A BASIS POINT FROM THE FED. > > ONE OF THE BEST THINGS OF THE LAST FEW WEEKS WE FINALLY DISCOVER THE USE FOR BITCOIN. IT IS A FANTASTIC MEASURE OF RISK APPETITE. AND IT'S SHOWING US WHERE THE MARKETS WILL OPEN AND IT SHOWS US IT IS NOT ALONE IN THAT SPACE. BUT I THINK THE MARKET IS VERY WORRIED ABOUT 75 BASIS POINTS. THEY'RE WORRIED THE FED WILL COME AT THEM AGGRESSIVELY. THAT THEY WILL KILL OFF DEMAND JUST AS DEMAND REMAINS STRONG. AT THE MOMENT THEY WORRY THAT WON'T BE THE CASE. A VERY BIG CONVERSATION. IT DOES MATTER TO OIL MARKETS IN GENERAL. FRANCINE: IF THE FED HIKES BY 75 BASIS POINTS, WHAT DOES IT MEAN FOR CERTAIN EMERGING MARKETS? > > LET'S TAKE A STEP BACK. WE THINK THEY SHOULD HIKE BY 75 BASIS POINTS. THEY NEED TO START ACTING. ONCE YOU LOSE CREDIBILITY AS A POLICYMAKER YOU HAVE TO DO MORE LATER DOWN THE LINE. SO THEY SHOULD HAVE 75 BASIS POINTS AT THAT MEETING. BUT THEM NOT MOVING QUICKLY TO ACT I THINK IS A POLICY MISTAKE THAT IMPACTS RISK ASSETS SLOWLY. IT'S PERCEIVED TO BE LOSING THEIR HANDLE ON INFLATION BECAUSE OF OTHER DEVELOPED MARKETS. ARCO WE HEARD FROM JAY POWELL HE ALMOST TOOK 75 BASIS POINTS OFF THE TABLE. WHY WERE THEY SO SHY. DOES IT MEAN THEY CAN'T ENGINEER A SOFT LANDING? > > MAY BE. WE ARE SEEING PRESSURE COMING IN ON THE CONSUMER. IT DOESN'T WANT TO GO FASTER THAN THEY ABSOLUTELY HAVE TO AND WE HAVE SEEN PRIOR TO THE MOST RECENT MEETING WAS ON INFLATION COMING BACK A LITTLE BIT. I THINK DIANA IS RIGHT. THE TIME FOR WAIT AND SEE IS OVER, IT'S TIME FOR SHOW AND TELL. THE FED NEEDS TO CONVINCE THE MARKETS THEY ARE SERIOUS. FRANCINE: WHAT DOES IT MEAN FOR DOLLAR AND WHAT DOES IT MEAN FOR EMERGING MARKETS YOU LIKE? > > EMERGING MARKETS CAME INTO THIS YEAR HAVING GONE QUITE FAR ALONG IN THE CYCLE. SO THEY ARE A LOT MORE RESILIENT . SO IN THAT EXTENT, THERE IS A BUFFER BUILT IN. THAT ALLOWS 10% BASIS POINTS AND IMPACTS. WE ARE SEEING THIS PRICING OF GLOBAL YIELDS THAT UNFORTUNATELY EVEN DESPITE ALL THE HEAVY LIFTING, THE U.S. CAN'T SEEM TO DECOUPLE FROM THAT. WE ARE STILL CONCERNED. UNTIL WE GET A HANDLE ON HOW MUCH THE FED NEEDS TO DO TO GET ANGERED AGAIN AND THE IMPACT OF QUANTITATIVE TIGHTENING, IT'S VERY HARD TO BE NECESSARILY OVERLY OPTIMISTIC ON THE PROCESS -- PROSPECT. FRANCINE: WE WERE JUST GETTING THE INVERTED. I HAVE A VIEWER WHO ALWAYS WRITES IN AND SAYS WE ARE WORRYING TOO MUCH ABOUT THE ECB AND THE DIVERGENCE IN SOME OF THE SPREADS THERE AND NOT FOCUSING ENOUGH ON THE U.S. AND TO TENS. > > I THINK THEY ARE PRICING AND AGGRESSIVE FED AT THE MOMENT. I DON'T THINK THE MARKET IS NECESSARILY PRICING A HARD LANDING EAT JUST YET. IF THE YIELD CURVE IS CORRECT AND SETTING UP A POSITION COMING ALONG, OF THIS MARKET AND STOCKS IN PARTICULAR HAVE A LONG WAY TO GO TO REALLY PRICING IN THE DOWNSIDE THAT'S POSSIBLE. THAT WILL FEED THROUGH INTO GLOBAL MARKETS EVERYWHERE. I DON'T THINK THERE'S ANYBODY WHO CAN ESCAPE. BUT WE ARE NOT PRICING THAT YET. AT THE MOMENT ALL WE ARE PRICING IS THAT AGGRESSIVE FED. FRANCINE: BOTH OF YOU, THANK YOU SO MUCH. YOU CAN FOLLOW OUR LIVE COVERAGE OF MARKETS WITH US AS WE CONTINUE LOOKING AT THE MARKETS THAT ARE REALLY MOVING. THE U.S. 10 YEAR INVERTED FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE APRIL. WE ARE LOOKING AT A SITUATION. AS FUELING A FED NARRATIVE. ABOUT THE MARKET SENTIMENT OVERALL. ENTIRELY GEARED TO WHAT THE FED WILL DO. ARCO A SLOWDOWN BUT NOT NECESSARILY RECESSION. . THE BALANCE SHEETS FOR COPPER OR CONSUMER BALANCE SHEETS. CONSUMER SENTIMENT ON FRIDAY. WHAT IS ACTUALLY DIFFERENT IS WHEN WE LOOK AT THE SPENDING BEHAVIOR, WE ARE NOT SEEING THAT. SERVICES SPENDING IS STILL GOING UP. WHEN YOU LOOK AT THE MEDIUM CONSUMER CHECKING, IT'S HARDER THAN IT WAS COMING INTO COVID. OVERALL I THINK THE CONSUMERS IN A STRONG PHASE IN TRYING TO DEAL WITH THIS INFLATIONARY PRESSURE. THERE MIGHT BE A SLOWDOWN FURTHER DOWN THE LINE BUT UNLESS THE FED FALLS ALONG -- IS MUCH MORE AGGRESSIVE THAN MARKETS EXPECTED, I THINK IT'S MORE OF A SLOWDOWN RATHER THAN A RECESSION. FRANCINE: WEDNESDAY HUGE DAY FOR THE FOMC. HOW DOES HE SEE INFLATION, HOW HE DESCRIBES AND CHARACTERIZES WHAT WE WATCHED OUT FOR. > > Q1 DAYS -- Q AND A, THEY'VE BEEN THINKING FOR TWO DAYS STRAIGHT. IT'S HARD NOT TO THINK SOME SORT OF GAP IN THOSE SITUATIONS. JAY POWELL IS A MASTER IN THESE SITUATIONS. HE CAN TELL THE MARKET EXACTLY WITH THE MARKET NEEDS. THIS IS PROBABLY ONE OF THE MOST IMPORTANT STATEMENTS WE WILL GET FROM THE FED IN A LONG TIME. IT'S HARD TO PULL BACK RIGHT NOW WITHOUT ENGINEERING A HARD LANDING. I THINK IT'S GOING TO BE A DIFFICULT TRIP TO PULL OFF. FRANCINE: IF YOU WERE QUESTION -- A VIEWER QUESTION. THIS PERSON WRITES IN FOR YOU, EDDIE. DOES EDDIE BELIEVE THE VIX IS UNDERPRICED AND DO YOU BELIEVE MARKET THANKS FAIR VALUE. -- BELIEVE MARKETS THINK IT'S FAIR VALUE. > > I THINK IT IS LOW GIVEN THE UNCERTAINTY BROADLY FROM MARKETS. I THINK WE WILL SEE VOLATILITY. WE SEE VOLATILITY INCREASE AS LIQUIDITY IS DRAINED OUT OF THE SYSTEM. IT'S A NORMAL FUNCTIONING OF MARKETS. WE ARE IN A HIGHER VOLATILITY REGIME NOW, CAM ON THE BLOG REGULARLY WRITES ABOUT THIS. I THINK IT PROBABLY REMAINS AND PROBABLY GETS WORSE BEFORE IT GETS BETTER. FRANCINE: DIANA, IT A BROADER HIKING CYCLE -- IT IS A BROADER HIKING CYCLE. CHINA COULD BE ONE OF THE CATALYSTS ON THESE MARKETS. DIANA: THERE'S AN ANCHORED SENSE GLOBALLY OF HIKING INFLATION. UNTIL MARKETS GET A CONSENSUS. WE CAN FORM A CONSENSUS UNTIL WE KNOW WHERE THEY'RE GOING, I THINK FOR THE NEXT FEW MONTHS, ONE NEEDS TO BE CAREFUL OF ENGAGING. I DO HEAR THE ARGUMENT WE VALUE IN CERTAIN PARTS OF THE MARKET. WE STILL HAVE A PREFERENCE FOR BEING UNDERWEIGHT IN FIXED INCOME, SHORT DURATION. WE ARE FAIRLY CAUTIOUS ON THE OUTLOOK FOR CREDIT MARKETS IN THE SHORT TERM. AS FAR AS CHINA GOES, WHEN CHINA FULLY DOES REOPEN. THAT'S GOOD TO BE AN ADDITIONAL INFLATIONARY -- YOU CAN REALLY CALL WHERE RATES ARE -- YOU CANNOT REALLY CALL WHERE RATES ARE HEADING. FRANCINE: DIANA, THANK YOU SO MUCH. FOLLOW OUR LIVE COVERAGE AT MLIV GO. CAROLINE: IT IS, AND THEN WE HAVE THE ADDED CHALLENGE COURSE, COVID IS WELCOMING BACK TRAVELERS TO U.K. HAPPENING IN ITALY, HAPPENING IN FRANCE BECAUSE OF COURSE, THEY ARE PRICE-SENSITIVE. TO REALLY THINK ABOUT BOLSTERING THE FUTURE OF NOT JUST BIG BUSINESSES AND THEY RETAIL, BUT BUSINESSES ACROSS THE U.K. > > ARE THERE ANY CONVERSATIONS WITH THE GOVERNMENT? THIS IS SOMETHING A LOT OF DESIGNERS HAVE TO CONTEND WITH, HIGHER PRICES. I DON'T KNOW HOW MUCH OF THAT THEY CAN PASS ONTO THE CONSUMER AND WEATHER NUMBER 10 IS LOOKING AT ALL OF THAT. CAROLINE: WE KNOW THAT CONSUMERS ARE PRICE-SENSITIVE, BUT OF COURSE INFLATION WILL HAVE AN EFFECT EVENTUALLY. ANY SUPPORT FROM THE GOVERNMENT IS SOMETHING WE WANT THEM TO DO, BUT OF COURSE, WE WANT TO MAKE SURE THAT WE ARE ON A LEVEL LAYING FIELD WITH THE EUROPEAN COUNTERPARTS. > > SHIPPING COSTS ALSO GOING ON. ONE OF THE TOP THREE CONCERNS APART FROM TARIFFS THAT YOUR MEMBERS ARE WORRIED ABOUT? > > THEY ARE VERY CONCERNED ABOUT SHIPPING. SHIPPING COSTS HAVE GONE THROUGH THE ROOF AND WE KNOW BECAUSE OF THE RISING FUEL PRICES THAT THEY ARE JUST GOING TO CONTINUE. THAT IS A REAL CONSIDERATION. WE HAVE BITS COMING FROM ALL OVER THE WORLD. > > WHAT ARE YOU MOST EXCITED ABOUT? I KNOW IT IS NOT ALL DOOM AND GLOOM. WE ALSO GAVE A RESURGENCE -- CAROLINE: IT WAS FANTASTIC FOR VEHICLES IN THE U.K., THE BANK HOLIDAY BOOSTED SALES. I THINK INTERNATIONALLY, FASHION WEEK, ALL EYES ARE ON THE U.K. AT THE MOMENT. WE REALLY HOPE THAT THE OPPORTUNITY WILL BE OVER THE NEXT FEW WEEKS. > > WHAT ARE SOME OF THE COMPANIES, I DON'T KNOW IF THERE IS A TYPE OF LUXURY FASHION COMPANY THAT CAN ACTUALLY PASS ON SOME OF THE HIGHER PRICES TO CUSTOMERS. > > WE'VE ACTUALLY SEEN SOME OF THE PRICES GO UP OVER THE LAST YEAR OR SO. MANY OF THE BUSINESSES ACROSS LONDON FASHION WEEK SMALL BUSINESSES, THE ONES MOSTLY INTACT WITH ALL OF THE RISING COSTS, THEY DON'T HAVE THE BUYING POWER TO NEGOTIATE. WE ARE STILL REALLY BEING WITH THE AFTEREFFECTS OF THAT INFLATION FRIEND ON FRIDAY IN THE UNITED STATES. A STRONGER DOLLAR, FOR EXAMPLE. KAILEY: IT IS ABSOLUTELY BRUTAL OUT THERE. THE BEST WAY TO ILLUSTRATE IS THE GMM FUNCTION ON THE BLOOMBERG TERMINAL WHICH SHOWS JUST HOW BAD THE PICTURE IS ACROSS ASSET CLASSES. THAT WAS CERTAINLY THE CASE IN THE ASIAN SESSION WHERE BENCHMARKS WERE LOWER ACROSS THE BOARD INCLUDING SOUTH KOREA. STOCKS WERE DOWN IN CHINA AND HONG KONG AS WELL AND THAT CONTINUES TO BE A STORY WITH COVID-19 AS YOU ARE SEEING RESTRICTIONS GO BACK INTO PLACE IN AREAS LIKE SHANGHAI. IN FOREIGN EXCHANGE, PRETTY MUCH EVERY CURRENCY IS WEAKER AGAINST THE DOLLAR. OF COURSE YOU ARE SEEING THAT SELLING PRESSURE IN THE GLOBAL BOND MARKET. YOU HAVE MULTIPLE BLACK BOXES FOR BONDS IN PLACES LIKE SINGAPORE, FOR EXAMPLE, AND IN JAPAN, YOU HAVE THAT 10 YEAR YIELD, BACK ABOUT 25 BASIS POINTS. TO COME BACK TO THE JAPANESE YEN SPECIFICALLY, IT HAS STARTED TO STRENGTHEN A LITTLE BIT, BUT AT ONE POINT, WE WERE NORTH OF $1.351-YEN, THE WEAKEST LEVELS GOING ALL THE WAY BACK TO OCTOBER OF 1998. THE FED IS ON A TIGHTENING PATH AND THE MARKET THINKS THEY ARE GOING TO BE EVEN MORE AGGRESSIVE IN THE WAKE OF FRIDAY'S INFLATION DATA. MATT: IT IS BRUTAL FOR RISK ASSETS. S & P FUTURES DOWN 2.5% AFTER THE NEARLY 3% DROP IN THE CAST TRADE ON FRIDAY. RISK ASSETS COME TUMBLING DOWN. INVESTORS ARE ALSO SELLING OFF BONDS, SO THE 10 YEAR YIELD RISING. WE HAVE BEEN AS HIGH AS 3.24 AND CHANGE. WE ARE APPROACHING 2011 LEVELS ON THE 10 YEAR YIELD. NYMEX CRUDE COMING DOWN IN LITTLE BIT. THE NEGATIVE NEWS PUSHING THE INTERMEDIATE PRICE DOWN TO 118.72. BITCOIN, WE'VE BEEN TALKING FOR DAYS ABOUT WHETHER OR NOT WE SHOULD TAKE THIS OUT OF THE BOARDS, WE ARE NOT MOVING OUT OF THE $30,000 RANGE. TODAY IS THE DAY. 24,100 FOR BITCOIN, FAR OFF OF THE LEVEL WHERE MOST RETAIL INVESTORS WOULD HAVE GONE IN BY. LOOKS LIKE THAT MODEL MAY BE BROKEN NOW AND WE ARE LOOKING TO THE NEXT LEVEL. ANNA: WE WILL GET MORE ANALYSIS OF THE CRYPTO SPACE LATER ON IN THE HOUR. ACROSS EUROPEAN EQUITY MARKETS, THE ASIA PICTURE, VERY NEGATIVE, SELLING EVERYTHING APART FROM THE DOLLAR. HERE IN EUROPE WE ARE SELLING STOCKS AND YOU CAN SEE THAT VERY CLEARLY REFLECTED HERE. THE FRENCH MARKET, THE GERMAN MARKET, THE ITALIAN MARKET. WE WERE DOWN BY MORE THAN 5% ON THE ITALIAN MARKET, MORE THAN 3% ON SOME OF THE OTHER MAJOR MARKETS. AS WE CONTINUE TO PRICE IN MORE AND MORE HIKES FROM THE FEDERAL RESERVE AND FROM THE ECB AS WELL. LET'S HAVE A LOOK AT WHERE SOME OF THE DAMAGE IS REALLY BEING FELT TODAY. HERE IN EUROPE, WE SEE TECHNOLOGY UNDER PRESSURE. THIS IS A TECHNOLOGY COMPANY BASED OVER IN FRANCE, AND SOME OF THE CHANGES THAT THEY ARE DECIDING NOT TO DO WITH INVESTORS AND ONE PARTICULAR BROKER SAYING THIS IS A BAD DECISION. BACKED THE MACRO DATA, ITALY TWO YIELDS REALLY INFLATED. WE DO SEEM TO BE SEEING A LOT OF ADJUSTMENT, AND A LOT OF PEOPLE ASKING ABOUT STAGFLATION AND WHAT THE MARKETS ARE TRYING TO SIGNAL ON THAT FRONT. WE ARE NOW AT 1.9%, THE MARKET ASKING ABOUT FRAGMENTATION IN EUROPE. WE SEE THOSE YIELDS ON THE RIGHT. THIS IS TAPPING INTO SOME OF THE OTHER TRENDS WE HAVE BEEN SEEING AROUND WEAKNESS IN THE POUND AND HOW INFLATED U.K. ASSETS ARE AS A RESULT. WE SEE A NUMBER OF BIDDERS LINING UP FOR THIS ONE. KAILEY: A LOT GOING ON ALREADY AND IT IS ONLY MONDAY MORNING, SO GEAR UP FOR A BUSY WEEK AHEAD. AS FOR TUESDAY, WE WILL BE SPEAKING TO HONG KONG’'S CHIEF EXECUTIVE AND A SIT-DOWN INTERVIEW, SO DON'T MISS THAT. ALSO ON TUESDAY, BORIS JOHNSON MAY SPEAK ALONGSIDE CHANCELLOR RITCHIE SUED ACT TO OUTLINE THE GOVERNMENT ECONOMIC VISION. WE WILL GET THAT FED RATE DECISION ON WEDNESDAY. WHAT IF ANYTHING DID THEY SAY ABOUT 75 BASIS POINTS? THAN THE BANK OF ENGLAND WILL FOLLOW AND FINALLY, A MAJOR EVENT IN BERLIN FOR BIG NAMES OF PRIVATE CAPITAL. MATT: WE WILL BE WATCHING THAT VERY CLOSELY. BACK TO THE MARKET DROPS THAT WE ARE LOOKING AT, THE GLOBAL EXIT IS FROM STOCKS AND BONDS INTENSIFYING AS INVESTORS RODE INCREASINGLY CAN THEIR INVENTIVE RATION WILL FORCE CENTRAL BANKS TO SQUASH ECONOMIC GROWTH WITH HIGHER INTEREST RATES. DANI: THE MARKET CONTINUES TO GET DECIMATED BY THESE INFLATION FEARS. WHAT HAS REALLY CHANGED TODAY IS THIS RAMP-UP THAT THE FED IS GOING TO HAVE TO GET VERY AGGRESSIVE. 75 BASIS POINTS IS WHAT THEY EXPECT IN JUNE. BARCLAYS WRITING "THE U.S. CENTRAL BANK NOW HAS GOOD REASON TO SURPRISE MARKETS BY HIKING MORE AGGRESSIVELY THAN EXPECTED IN JUNE." 175 BASIS POINTS PRICED IN, THAT WOULD IMPLY 75 BASIS POINTS AT SOME POINT. YOU DO SEE PRICING IS THE REGULAR 50-50 WHEN IT COMES TO THE JULY MEETING. ALL OF THAT MEANS A MAJOR READJUSTMENT AND A PAINFUL READJUSTMENT IN MARKETS. YOUR TWO-YEAR YIELDS IN GERMANY ABOUT 1% FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE 2011. THIS IS THE THIRD DAY IN A ROW OF MOVES IN ITALY, THE SPREAD BETWEEN THESE TWO, I KNOW THEY ARE ENDLESS. MOVING ABOUT THAT 25 BASIS POINTS UPPER BOUND SET BY THE GOVERNMENT. THE GLOBAL BOND MARKET HITTING EQUITIES AS WELL OF THE MOMENT. FUTURES INDICATES THAT THE U.S. IS SET TO OPEN UP. ANNA: I'M SPEAKING WITH THE RISK ASSETS LENDER ABOUT THE BROADER SELLOFF IN THAT SPACE. WHAT IS THE LATEST? > > THAT CELSIUS PAUSING OF LENDING REALLY JUST ADDING FUEL TO THE FIRE. IF THE FED IS GOING TO GET AGGRESSIVE, BITCOIN DOWN 12%, CONCERNS OF JUST CORNERS OF THE MARKET BREAKING. IS THIS BIGGER THAN A QUARTER? KAILEY: NOW, LET'S GET BACK TO THE JAPANESE YEN WHICH FELL TO THE LOWEST LEVEL SINCE 1990 EIGHT, PROMPTING WARNINGS FROM THE BANK OF AND AS USING MONETARY POLICY INCREASINGLY FAILS TO SEE RISING INTEREST RATES ELSEWHERE. AIR CHIEF ASIA ECONOMIC CORRESPONDENT. IS IT LIKELY THAT THE BANK OF JAPAN POLICY IS GOING TO CHANGE? > > THEN THEY CLEAR THAT THE YEN'S WEAKNESS IS CERTAINLY A NEGATIVE FOR THE ECONOMY, THAT IF YOU MAKE IT DIFFICULT FOR BUSINESSES TO PLAN, THEY WILL WORK WITH THE GOVERNMENT TO DRIVE TO AS FOR THE IMPACT. IT IS NOT CLEAR WHAT THE BANK OF JAPAN CAN DO IN RESPONSE. THEY DO HAVE A POLICY MEETING THIS WEEK BETWEEN SOME OF THEIR TOOLKIT IN RESPONSE, BUT I THINK IT IS BEING DRIVEN BY THE RISK OF FED. ANNA: ELSEWHERE IN ASIA, AND A LOT OF FOCUS ON A SELLOFF IN COMMODITIES WALKING BACK SOME OF THE VIRUS LOOSENING MEASURES PREVIOUSLY. THINGS GETTING TOUGH ON THE COVID FRONT ONCE AGAIN. > > IT DOES SEEM TO BE A BACKWARDS STEP. DIANE HAD RESTAURANT HAS BEEN BANNED. IT ALL SPEAKS TO THE IDEA THAT COVID ZERO IS HAVING AN IMPACT ON THE ECONOMY. THE ONGOING POLICY RESPONSES POSING A REAL THREAT TO THE ECONOMY AND THE SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR. MATT: THANKS VERY MUCH FOR JOINING US, TALKING ABOUT WHAT IS GOING ON IN CHINA. IN TERMS OF THE MILITARY, CHINA HAS ISSUED ONE OF ITS STRONGEST WARNINGS YET OVER THE RISK OF A WAR IN TAIWAN. SPEAKING AT THE SHANGRI-LA DIALOGUE IN SINGAPORE YESTERDAY, CHINA'S DEFENSE MINISTER REPEATEDLY EXPRESSED BEIJING'S WILL TO FIGHT A FORMAL SPLIT FROM TAIWAN. > > IF ANYONE DARES TO SECEDE TAIWAN FROM CHINA, WE WILL NOT HESITATE TO FIGHT. WE WILL FIGHT AT ALL COSTS AND WE WILL FIGHT TO THE VERY END. THIS IS THE ONLY CHOICE FOR CHINA. MATT: FOR MORE ON U.S.-TAIWAN RELATIONS, U.S.-CHINA RELATIONS, EVEN THOUGH WE SERVE VALUE THIS, IT WAS UNSPOKEN UNTIL NOW. > > THEY FOR TALKING A LITTLE BIT MORE ABOUT IT LATELY. INDEED, SOME OF THE MOST FORWARD REMARKS HERE THAT CHINA WOULD FIGHT AND IT FOLLOWS REMARKS FROM DEFENSE SECRETARY, U.S. DEFENSE SECRETARY LLOYD AUSTIN, JUST A DAY EARLIER TALKING ABOUT AMERICA'S INDO PACIFIC STRATEGY, SAYING THE STATES ARE ESPECIALLY STARK IN THE TAIWAN STREAM. THOSE TWO MET IN PERSON JUST A COUPLE DAYS EARLIER WITH THE MINISTER SAYING CHINA WILL NOT HESITATE, AS YOU HEARD, TO FIGHT TO KEEP TAIWAN PART OF CHINA. BUT THIS RHETORIC IS FRANKLY NOTHING NEW AND A DECADES LONG STANDOFF YOU'RE ONLY GIVING MORE ABOUT AGAINST THE BACKDROP OF A WAR IN UKRAINE. KAILEY: MEANWHILE ON THE DOMESTIC FRONT, A NUMBER OF MASS SHOOTINGS RECENTLY IN THE U.S. AND IN THE WAKE OF THOSE, FOLLOWING THE MARCH FOR OUR LIVES PROTESTS IN WASHINGTON OVER THE WEEKEND, WE NOW HAVE A BIPARTISAN DEAL ON GUN LEGISLATION. WHAT CAN YOU TELL US? > > DEMOCRATIC SENATOR CHRIS MURPHY OF CONNECTICUT WAS TALKING WITH JOHN CORNYN, REPUBLICAN FROM TEXAS FOLLOWING THE SHOOTINGS IN UVALDE. THEY HAVE IN FACT GENERATED A DEAL HERE. WE DO NOT HAVE LEGISLATION, BUT 10 REPUBLICANS HAVE SIGNED ON TO WHAT IS ESSENTIALLY A HANDSHAKE DEAL HERE WITH RED FLAG INCENTIVES, MORE COMPREHENSIVE BACKGROUND CHECKS FOR GUN BUYERS UNDER 21, EVEN CLOSING THE SO-CALLED BOYFRIEND LOU PAUL WHICH INCLUDES RESTRAINING ORDERS AND THOSE WHO HAVE BEEN CONVICTED OF DOMESTIC VIOLENCE. THIS IS SOMETHING THAT WILL LIKELY COME TO LIGHT IN THE NEXT COUPLE OF DAYS IN TERMS OF DETAILS. CHUCK SCHUMER SAYS HE WANTS TO GET A VOTE ON THIS AS SOON AS POSSIBLE. ANNA: THANKS VERY MUCH. YOU CAN LISTEN TO JOE EVERY WEEKDAY ON HIS RADIO PROGRAM ON BLOOMBERG RADIO. STICKING WITH POLITICS, IN THEN YOU MICRO AND MAY LOSE HIS OUT LIGHT -- EMMANUEL MACRON MIGHT LOSE HIS OUTRIGHT MAJORITY IN PARLIAMENT. CAROLINE, IT WAS A BAD NIGHT FOR MACRON. > > NOT THE BEST NIGHT, DEFINITELY. HIS ALLIES ARE IN CAN AROUND 25% . THEY WILL FACE EACH OTHER IN LOCAL BATTLES NEXT SUNDAY AND MCCRONE -- MACRON NEEDS TO SECURE A MAJORITY IN PARLIAMENT. THERE HAVE BEEN COMPLAINTS ON EMPTY INFLATION MEASURES. HE WANTS TO INCREASE THE MINIMUM WAGE, TO ALSO CAP PRICES AND TO LOWER THE RETIREMENT AGE TO 60 YEARS OLD. THE MOST LIKELY IN FRANCE IS AS MACRON GETS A RELATIVE MAJORITY NEXT SUNDAY AND FIGHTS ON EVERY SINGLE DEAL. KAILEY: THANK YOU SO MUCH. LET'S GET BACK TO THE MARKETS AND TAKE A LOOK AT SOME STOCKS MOVING AND FREE-MARKET MARKET TRADING HERE IN THE U.S. NO SURPRISE GIVEN THOSE BIG SUPPLIES WE ARE SEEING IN THE CRYPTTRANSLATING INTO CRYPTO-RELATED EQUITIES. THEY ARE ALL DOWN AT LEAST 12%. 17% IN THE CASE OF MICRO STRATEGY. THE OTHER STOCKS ARE LARGE CAP TECHNOLOGY. THEY ALL ALSO ARE LOWER, HUGE HEAVYWEIGHTS. ANNA: COMING UP ON THE PROGRAM, THE HEAD OF U.K. RESEARCH. WHAT DOES HE MAKE OF THE CHANGING, SHIFTING, HIKING EXPECTATIONS WITH REGARD TO THE FED? AND BITCOIN AT THE LOWEST LEVEL SINCE DECEMBER, 2021. CRYPTO AHEAD. IN THE LATEST WARNINGS FROM CHINA TO WALL STREET, DON'T RECORD -- REWARD TOXIC --. MATT: WELCOME BACK, WE ARE SIMULCAST ON BOTH BLOOMBERG RADIO AND BLOOMBERG TELEVISION. I AM MATT MILLER WITH KAYLEE LINES IN NEW YORK AND AND EDWARDS OUT IN LONDON. WE ARE LOOKING AT 175 BASIS POINTS IN HIKES BEING PRICED INTO ESSENTIALLY THE NEXT THREE MEETINGS FOR THE FED. A LOT OF PEOPLE ARE SAYING THIS MEANS A 75 BASIS POINT HIKE IS A DONE DEAL. I CAN IMAGINE THE FED SAYING THIS INFLATION SITUATION IS SERIOUS ENOUGH FOR US TO GO 100. IS THAT A POSSIBILITY? > > IT IS NOT SOMETHING THAT I THINK ALL THE SAME THAT THEY WILL DO BECAUSE INFLATION HAS BEEN TEAMING HIGHER FOR MONTHS NOW AND THEY WANT TO BE SEEN AS THE RESPONSE FOR 50 BASIS POINTS. THE ONLY THING HOLDING THEM BACK IS THE FACT THAT THEY DON'T WANT TO SHOCK THE ECONOMY INTO A RECESSION. MATT: IT WOULD LIKELY BE SLOW INFLATION. A SHOCK MAY BE IS WHAT THIS MARKET NEEDS. > > ABSOLUTELY. BUT GIVEN THE RATE OF THIS PARTICULAR FED, THEY ARE BEING VERY CLEAR ABOUT ONE THING: THEY DON'T WANT TO SURPRISE THE MARKETS. IT WILL BE INTERESTING TO SEE WHAT IS ON THE TABLE FOR THE MEETINGS. > > BRIEFLY, THE EUROPEAN STORY, WE SEE TWO-YEAR YIELDS IN ITALY REALLY ON THE RISE. I MEAN, WE ARE AT 1.8% ON THE ITALIAN TWO-YEAR. HOW LONG DO WE KEEP UP THE PACE? > > ITALIAN BONDS STAND TO RISE EVEN MORE IN A MUCH MORE ACCELERATED FASHION. THAT IS LIKELY BECAUSE THERE'S A LOT OF POLITICAL NOISE IN ITALY BECAUSE OF WHAT IS HAPPENING AND THE OPTICS OF THAT. WE CAN SEE THE ECB COMING OUT IN FULL FORCE. ANNA: THANKS SO MUCH, WE WILL LISTEN OUT FOR ANY COMMENTARY WE GET. REMEMBER, YOU CAN GET MORE MARKET ANALYSIS, SO CHECK OUT THE BLOOMBERG TERMINAL. KAILEY: AFTER FRIDAY'S ANDKAILEY: LAOIS AND DATA, TRADERS ARE PRICING IN BASIS BY SEPTEMBER, THE 10 YEAR AND $3.23, THE S & P SET TO OPEN IN A BEAR MARKET. ANNA: THIS IS "BLOOMBERG SERVEILLANCE: EARLY EDITION" AND HERE IS WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW. GLOBAL STOCKS PLUNGE AND BOND YIELDS SURGE FOLLOWING FRIDAY'S SHARP U.S. INFLATION A FAN HIKE BY SEPTEMBER. IN ASIA, THE YEN SINKING TO A 24 YEAR LOW AT THE BANK OF JAPAN'S GOVERNOR DELIVERS THE NEAREST WARNING GAP AT A RAPID SLIDE IN THE CURRENT THE DAMAGING THE ECONOMY. AND BITCOIN SLIDING BELOW $65,000 . IT LAST OF RISK AT -- LACK OF RISK APPETITE THE FED GUIDING US INTO WHAT TO EXPECT. MATT: THEY COULD ALWAYS DO A SURPRISE ANNOUNCEMENT. IT HAS HAPPENED IN THE PAST, BUT IT DOESN'T LOOK LIKE THAT IS THE KIND OF THING THAT IS IN THE CARDS FOR THIS FEDERAL RESERVE. TAKE A LOOK AT WHAT WE ARE SEEING AN S FUTURES. I WOULD SAY WE HAVEN'T SEEN THESE KINDS OF NUMBERS IN A LONG TIME EXCEPT THAT WE SAW THEM YESTERDAY -- ON FRIDAY. STILL, THIS IS A BIG DROP CONSIDERING THE FACT THAT WE WERE OFF ALMOST RE-PERCENT ON FRIDAY, 2% ON EARTH DAY. RISK ASSETS JUST SELLING OFF. I THINK IT IS THE WORST QUARTER FOR THE 60-40 PORTFOLIO SINCE 2008. GETTING BACK TO A LEVEL THAT WE HAVEN'T SEEN TO 2018 AND ALMOST COMING DOWN AS THE COVID NUMBERS AND SOME MEASURES START TO FREAK PEOPLE OUT IN CHINA AGAIN. NOW WE ARE OFF MORE THAN $5,000, ALMOST $6,000 ON THAT LEVEL -- WE FINALLY HAVE A BREAK OUT OF THAT. YOU'RE SEEING EQUITIES MOVING SUBSTANTIALLY LOWER IN FREE MARKET TRADING AS WELL. YOU HAVE COIN BASE, THE EXCHANGE STANDARD 12 BASIS POINTS AS WELL AND DID NOT JUST THE CRYPTO PLAYERS UNDER RUSSIA. APPLE AND AMAZON EACH STAND MORE THAN 3% AND IT IS HARDWARE MARKET CALLED UP WHEN THOSE STOCKS ARE NOT ANNA: EUROPEAN TECH PLAYS A DIFFERENT ROLE. THE STOCK 600 IN THE EUROPEAN SESSION, NOW 2.5 HOURS IN, AND SOME OF THESE MARKETS IN EUROPE LOST MORE THAN 3% ON FRIDAY, MORE THAN 5% IF YOU'RE TALKING ABOUT THE ITALIAN MARKET. THE TECHNOLOGY SECTOR IN FOCUS DOWN BY 4% IN TODAY'S SESSION. THE ITALIAN TWO-YEAR YIELD HELP AND THAT THE FOCUS ON WHAT IS GOING ON EUROPE AS WELL, WE ARE DEFINITELY FOCUSED ON THAT 1.9% PEOPLE TRY TO FIND ALTERNATIVES TO DRIVING CARS, AND A REMINDER THAT THERE IS STILL SOME HAPPENING IN THIS MARKET. MATT: WE WILL CONTINUE TO WATCH WHAT IS GOING ON IN EUROPE AS WELL. IT IS A GLOBAL, HAPPENING AROUND THE MARKET PRICING IN 175 BASIS POINTS FROM THE U.S. FEDERAL RESERVE SEPTEMBER MEETING THAT INCLUDES AT LEAST ONE 75 BASIS POINT MOVE IF YOU DON'T THINK THEY WILL GO OVER 75 THEY COULD DO 150 AND 25 OR 25, 50, AND 100. LET'S SEE WHAT THE OPTIMA CEO TOLD US THIS MORNING. > > THE FED IS GOING TO HAVE TO INCREASE INTEREST RATES EVERY SINGLE MONTH TO GET INFLATION UNDER CONTROL. MATT: SO THERE IS ANOTHER WAY IF THE FED WERE WILLING TO MAKE THAT STEP IT DOESN'T SEEM LIKE A LOT OF PEOPLE PUT THAT MUCH FAITH IN THE FED, THAT THEY COULD ACTUALLY TAKE SUCH A SHOCKING STEP. > > NO, ACTUALLY, THIS IS ALSO A POWERFUL MECHANISM IN TERMS OF MOUTHING UP LIQUIDITY IN THE SYSTEM, INFLATION HAS BEEN QUITE STABLE COMPARED TO THE VERY AGGRESSIVE DYNAMIC WE'VE SEEN. IT SUGGESTS THAT THE LONG-TERM INFLATION EXPECTATION ANCHORS AND THE FED ULTIMATELY REALIZES. BEING STEADY AND NOT PANICKING TO EARLY IS IMPORTANT TO CENTRAL BANKS. ANNA: DOES THAT MEAN THAT 75 IS ALSO OFF THE TABLE, AND IF IT IS, DOES IT MEAN THAT WE PROBABLY WILL GET 75 LATER IN THE SUMMER? > > I THINK THE MARKET IS PRICING AND SELLING BUT ULTIMATELY SOMETHING THAT WOULD BE UNPRECEDENTED. SLIGHTLY HIGHER THAN --. IT WILL BE THE HEADLINE INFLATION THAT WAS HIGHER . I THINK IT IS IMPORTANT TO TAKE A STEP BACK AND REALIZE THAT IT IS NOT A QUESTION OF IF THE ISSUE OF PEAK, BUT AN ISSUE OF WHEN. ANNA: IF YOU LOOK AT BOND MARKETS AND THE CLUES THEY ARE GIVING YOU, WHEN YOU LOOK AT EXPECTATIONS FROM RATE HIKES AND THEN CUTS, > > FOR YOU, HOW MUCH BETTER ARE THE ODDS OF A HARD LANDING THIS MORNING AND THEY WERE ON FRIDAY? KAILEY: IF A HARD LANDING IS POTENTIALLY A MORE LIKELY SCENARIO, HOW MUCH HIGHER CAN YIELD REALISTICALLY GO BEFORE THE BID COMES BACK IN? KAILEY: WE JUST SAW TODAY THE BID FINALLY GO ABOVE 30. > > THOSE STRONG SECTORS ROLLING OVER BECAUSE THERE IS A PRICING IS MORE DEMAND DESTRUCTION THEN CORRELATION GOING UP AND ULTIMATELY BREAKING TO NEW HIGHS. I THINK THE JURY IS STILL OUT IN TERMS OF WHETHER WE ARE GOING TO HAVE A STRONG OR A HARD MANDATE COMPLETELY DESTROYING DEMAND, WORSE THAN WHAT THE SAVINGS IS DOING TODAY. YOU STILL HAVE TO REALIZE THAT THEY ARE STILL VERY STRONG IN SOME ASPECT OF THE MARKET BUT IT IS TRUE THAT THE CREDIT MARKET IS BECOMING VERY WORRIED AS WELL. INTERESTING POINTS. ANNA:ANNA: THANK YOU FOR JOINING US. COMING UP, THE MOVE IN BITCOIN AT ITS LOWEST LEVEL SINCE 2020. MORE FROM TODAY'S CRYPTO REPORT, NEXT. THIS IS "BLOOMBERG." COMING UP LATER TODAY, NEW YORK STOCK EXCHANGE -- LYNN MARTIN. ♪ KAILEY:KAILEY: THIS IS BLOOMBERG SURVEILLANCE, EARLY EDITION. CRYPTO LENDER CELSIUS HAS PAUSED FLOW OF STOCKS AND TRANSFERS ON ITS PLATFORMS, FUELING A BROADER SELLOUT ALREADY TAKE PLACE IN DIGITAL ASSETS. BITCOIN NOW AT ITS LOWEST SINCE DECEMBER OF 2020, SOUTH OF $24,000. WE'VE BEEN IN THIS RANGE FOR WEEKS NOW. WE'VE FINALLY HAD A BREAK OUT OF THAT. HOW MUCH FURTHER CAN THIS GO UNTIL SOME KIND OF TECHNICAL KICKS IN? > > WHEN YOU ARE SEEING IS THE BEGINNING OF THE GREAT REVERSION OF 2022 WHEN CRYPTO WAS THE HIGHEST DATA MARKET GOING UP. BITCOIN TOLD US ON SATURDAY MORNING WHEN IT STARTED BREAKING DOWN THAT THIS IS GOING TO HAPPEN IN ALL ASSET. BITCOIN IS GOING TO COME OUT OF THIS AHEAD. WHEN PEOPLE SAY INFLATION IS NOT TRANSITORY ANYMORE, YOU'VE GOT TO LOOK ON THE STREET. IT IS GOING TO LAST A WHILE BECAUSE ALL ASSETS ARE GOING DOWN. MATT: THERE IS THIS STORY THAT LINE OF FINANCE AS ACCUMULATED 31% STAKE FOR THE NEW BLOCK CHAIN, THE MERGE, AND THAT THE DIFFICULTY BOMB HAS NOT BEEN SET OFF. THAT IS TO SAY THAT WE ARE NOT GOING TO SWITCH TO PROOF OF STAKES WORK AS SOON AS WE THOUGHT THEY WERE. I THINK I KEEP SEEING A THING ABOUT THE FEARS. MATT: IT ISN'T ALL ASSETS BECAUSE GOLD HASN'T TANKED AND FRANKLY, A LOT OF PEOPLE ARE OUT THERE SAYING I THOUGHT THIS WAS WHAT BITCOIN WAS SUPPOSED TO DO, SCARCITY IS BUILT IN. > > DISMISSED, SUSPENDED WITH PAY. LIMBURG REVERENTIAL INTELLIGENCE, CAP BUT HAS THE CONSENTING. THIS CHANT BY GOOGLE IS DEVELOPING MAY DESERVE HUMAN RIGHTS. IT'S POSSIBLE THAT THIS ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE HAS GONE TOO FAR ACCORDING TO THIS ENGINEER. GOOGLE SAYS THEY DISMISSED THE CLAIMS. ANNA: I CAN'T WORK OUT IN 20 YEARS WILL WE LOOK BACK AND SAY THIS IS A WORTHY TOPIC OF REALLY SERIOUS SCIENCE TECH BOOKS? THIS WAS SCI-FI AND THAT IS WHERE IT STAYS. WE WILL SEE, WON'T WAKE? I THINK YOU WERE ALLUDING TO SOME HOLLYWOOD BLOCKBUSTERS. LET ME TELL YOU WHAT WAS ON MY MIND, HOW MUCH HIKING WE ARE GOING TO GET FROM GLOBAL CENTRAL BANKS. WE ARE GOING TO YEAR FROM THE BANK OF ENGLAND THIS WEEK. SOME GDP DINNER EARLIER ON THIS MORNING, TWO MONTHS OF BACK TO BACK SHRINKING. HOW MANY HIKES CAN WE GET AN OF WHAT SIZE? WE KNOW THAT THE WEAKNESS IN THE YEN HAS BEEN A REAL TALKING POINT. MATT: THERE ARE CENTRAL BANKS AROUND THE WORLD THAT HAVE DIFFERENT ISSUES TO CONTEND WITH, THAN WE DO, THEN YOU DO. JAPAN IS CERTAINLY ONE OF THEM. ANNA: SURVEILLANCE IS AHEAD.