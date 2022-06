00:00

How does at home ends acclaimed granularity and study of the American corporate economy. In fact his new view that you have. Well what it does Tom is it reinforces the idea that our base case continues to be that there isn't going to be a recession. You know and we've had waves of concern obviously economic hurricanes maybe off shore and so on and so forth. But Ed's granular data says we are not at the point where there is likely to be a recession yield curve or no yield curve. And frankly what it does though is when you look at the macro environment around you it increases the probability of a recession often 2023. Gillian why the change. Why the change yesterday evening. Because really when you look at the move off of the low on May 20th and you think about you know how these kinds of bottoms form and to be clear are our view is that you are in the midst of forming a non recessionary bear market bottom. That's the base view. But what we haven't seen is that fundamental catalysts and we all know that the biggest fundamental catalyst is falling energy prices. And you know we look for it every day and it is not happening. But then the other thing is volume. It tends to be when you get bottoms of that nature that you see surges in volume real concerted buying interest that's lacking. On the downside case the bank case. Twenty nine hundred. Is that the recession re case. And where does that number come from. So basically if you look at recession bear markets of the last hundred years the average is down around 41 percent. That gets you to 20 900. We're not going there unless we get a recession. You talk about oil being the distinguishing feature between that recession that downside scenario and not what is the pain point in oil that you're looking for. Well so Lisa I think it's pretty fair to say that when you think about the consumer's psychology and look you heard the president address it last night on late night TV is that the psychological pain point has already arrived whether it's five dollars a gallon or whatever you want to define that. But but frankly when you look at historical data there's longer prices stay elevated at this level the closer you get to the actual pain point. I couldn't believe. LEIGH so what the president said last night on late night TV. He was very real in trying to address the American people. Julian you say that you know it is about how sustained this is. What about the bull case. What has to happen in order to get to forty eight hundred at a time when people want to hear the bearish case and want to understand how much downside they have. We need to see visibility in to the idea that this so-called soft landing is really going to crystallize. And our fear here is that you know again there's only so much the Fed can do to get you know to put a lid and not only put a lid but take energy prices down. And really they can't do much at all. And that you know we've seen more hawkish rhetoric out of global central banks in the last week. We're likely to see that next Wednesday. And the fear is is that you know that it doesn't move inflation materially lower. If you get that break in inflation and you get consumer spending to stay in it you know hold in there. That's where we get the upside. And that's the system the force as well. Julian do you need to September force to get that 48 hundred bookcase. Not necessarily. And frankly the whole concept of both volatility around the macro and economic volatility whether driven by inventories or a number of different issues is it is such a long time between now and September. The picture is likely to look almost entirely different. So we don't know exactly what monetary policy is going to require but we do know that inflation is going to need to turn down meaningfully without a turn down in growth.