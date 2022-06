00:00

Bill how are you assessing the DWS developments. Its CEO was ousted because of greenwashing allegations. Is that changing the thinking about ESG. It's clear that that that there has been a lot more talk than real action not just a did DWS or Deutsche Bank but across the entire financial community. And that has played out in many different ways. We talked a lot in the past. I spend a lot of time over the past couple of years focusing on improving the standards and qualities in the voluntary carbon market. The accusations which were at least partially completely correct were that that the market for carbon offsets had many incidents of projects that weren't really very effective. And if you want to ask about does it work that was a bit that there was greenwashing going on. No doubt there was. Which is why you want to have a single high quality very high set of standards with a very robust governance framework. Well that's that's what the Integrity Council for the Voluntary Carbon Markets is doing. But it's not just the market for carbon offsets. It's it's the entire realm of ESG financing which of course is much much bigger in terms of money. And what we need is transparency and an agreed set of consistent standards that are verified about it. That's what we're going to need to take to crack this nut. Speaking of impact it's about a year since COP 26. How much progress has been made. We had from the likes of John Kerry saying you know what we need to move 20 times faster and that about 65 percent of those who signed the Paris agreement are behind behind behind the goals that we're talking about. Governments and governments holding up on the commitments they made a cop 26 critically could reflect broadly as saying that there was a ton of goodwill and relatively little action taken afterwards. You know I'll be maligned for having said that because people are working very very hard inside government and in the private sector. But let's be honest there have been a lot of distractions since since CAC 26 and and a lack of adequate follow through in many regards. And then there's the private sector which also showed up in force in CAC 26 made since some very various potential commitments not not least coming out and around the the defense and the nature of banking licensing and associated groups in way which are the natural banking alliance. We've got a very good line of sight on on what's going on there. There's tons of good work but it really is time to take that good work and translate it through to do very substantial actions. I wouldn't say we're behind in that regard. But but we risk slipping behind. Given everything else that's happening in the world. Bill I want to turn your attention to the macro environment. Your CFO said the first quarter performance can't be repeated. Unlikely to be repeated in Q2 so far. How is it looking for Q2. The business is good. We all know that. We're all into other analogies these days. There certainly are storm clouds on the horizon. But the underlying economic activity remains strong. We know that it's being met with very high levels of inflation which are both impacting the economies in which we operate. Not to mention that the human condition in the markets in which we operate and we know that the central banks are responding with higher interest rates which will inevitably slow economic activity for the time being. Things feel quite good. We're seeing a healthy level of resilience and recovery in markets like Hong Kong who are one of the later countries obviously or markets to come out of the pandemic. Obviously seeing severe disruptions in China but encouraged that economic activity in China. Despite the lockdowns in Shanghai and elsewhere economic activity remains pretty strong. And we think the the evidence that resilience and recovery will be strong is there. And we're seeing that already. So for the time being it feels good. I think as interest rates increase as this some of the problems that that are that are working through in the developing countries who are exposed to a stronger dollar and higher U.S. dollar interest rates we obviously seen some of that manifest already in in markets like Sri Lanka. Other countries are facing their challenges. It will become heavy for sure in the second half of the year. And and I expect that that will will lessen challenges. Is there a reason to reassess your expansion in China given expectations of a slowdown given expectations that the zero Covid policy will be sustained throughout 2023 even 2024 some say. No. No we're not hesitating at all that our investments in China are very long term and they reflect a few underlying themes that we don't see haven't changed at all. One is that economic growth economic growth in China over even over the short term and certainly over the medium to long term will remain high. And these are just contributor to global growth in terms of just the absolute level of growth but also obviously reflecting a high percentage growth number one. And number two that that China will continue its process of economic and financial opening up. This is our role as a bank is very substantially to facilitate the movement of capital and cash in and out of China. So payments FDI in Chinese industry not whether it's through belts Roeder or other types of initiatives. That's the role that we play. We see that as a structural structural growth opportunity against the backdrop of us strictly growing market. Bill just one final question. We're seeing more and more central bank's front loading hiking rates in a huge way. The likes of India the likes of Australia. Now I mean what's the risk of a stagflation recession. What are you factoring in into your calculations. I think we're prepared for a potential economic slowdown. Towards that towards the end of this year and into next year. That's why central bankers raise interest rates right. It is to dampen the level of economic activity. And that's why we think they're going to be successful in containing inflation. But we think there's going to be an impact on economic growth. We don't think that it's going to be a severe recession. And the reason we don't think that is one the economic momentum is still pretty strong. We're still in a post Covid recovery period and to the financial system globally and in most of the markets where we operate is very strong. So that the financial system either either acts as a catalyst or to take it to turn an ordinary credit cycle into a financial crisis. Obviously we saw that in 2007 08 where it can act as a buffer. And that's what we've seen in an earlier recessions. Think about 2001 2002. The financial system was actually a bit of a buffer. And because the financial system is strong including banks including our bank I think we'll be able to do to contribute to a relatively quick recovery from the inevitable slowdown which is necessary in order to contain inflation.