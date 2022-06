00:00

This is precisely Katrina. What you're talking about at the bottom of your research note I'll get to the government in a moment. But what you are talking about that's so important is we will adapt and avoid the bigger recession. I think you're exactly right. When we look at a recession and a big recession you need to have a lot of excess in the market going into that downturn in order to have the change all the big negative downdraft that constitutes as we call it a big recession. But if we look on why we think there's going to be a little recession have a look at things like the housing market. We think that that will continue to support the economy. We look at the supply chain and while there's certain parts of where we're getting a little more flexibility not a lot of inventory in the system. So that's why we think it's a little recession. We have an intuitive feel that in Europe there will be government spending. That's what happens with the war. Do you see the government's spending in the United States that will allow for a little R recession. I think we really need to think about that in the context of the political climate. So we're going into midterm elections. And so the Democrats really need to get facts and faith particularly with the low end of the consumer. We've been talking about Target. We're seeing it at Wal-Mart. We're talking about McDonald's. The low end consumer is really feeling the pinch of these higher gas prices and higher food prices. So you may see some type of action that or alternatively we could see some progress on an infrastructure bill. Now for the last 10 years we've been talking about that. So I'm not exactly putting a lot of weight on that going forward. And then finally there's a lot of other things that the government can do in terms of first time home supported upon via supports and other things in order to kind of soften the blow as control for Katrina. I want to double down on the Julian Emanuel call of a bear case of twenty nine hundred on the S & P and a bull case of forty eight hundred. As John was pointing out earlier the bear case is driven by oil prices and the fluctuations. The idea that we could see dramatically higher oil prices that crimp growth and send the US economy into a recession. How much you considering this outcome. Look I mean that type of what range of outcomes is so vague as we would say you can get a Mack trucks through that. So you know it is really a big big range of outcomes. The thing is what I think that you're ignoring is the adaptability of people and the economy. And I think that that is what offset a huge downturn. So in terms of those high gas prices what do we think will happen is that maybe people will be driving less and they'll drive to jobs at a closer. And that's one of the benefits you have of this shift into a services economy where those jobs tend to be close to the way someone actually lives. So I think that we can see the consumer adapt to those rising gas prices. And I don't necessarily think that that plunges us into a sheet recession. If you combine that with the fact that as an economy we're just much less reliant on oil than we have ever been in the past. And that's the kind of offset this time round. Dani Burger. Do you think that investors are too bearish on the retail sector in particular. I'd point to Target as Tom was just talking about increasing their dividend by 20 percent. Shares are up more than a percent in premarket trading. They've been really hammered so far this year because of higher gas prices impeding their pricing power and their margins and some of the other supply chain issues that they've been facing. Would you be a buyer here. If I take a look at something like a target what it's showing you is the fact that the supply chain is starting to loosen up because obviously they're talking about discounting product because they have too much product and too much inventory in their stores. You're seeing the other side effect as you talk about which is the buy down and people shifting the spin out of the profitable kind of non durable goods within a time. So think about your towels and your sheets and your decorating items into more of the food product which has that lower margin. So everything we talk about comes down to the price. And also I think however that the stock has come down. The earnings have come down. So I think it's a much more attractive territory. And the comment that we would take out of something like that dividend increase that was announced is that management is trying to be good to the shareholders by increasing the amount of capital that they're returning. And they're also using that as a way to message to the market they confidence in their ability to get back to those new promise levels of margin. So I think it's a positive setup. But it all comes down to the price you have to pace about Katrina. We're in the income statement. Do you define profit. Is profit startup revenue. The dynamics of unit price earnings come down the income statement to find where you say this company has profit. This company does not. I'm going to turn this on on your head. I hate to say this. It comes down to distributable free cash flow because as shareholders that is all we care about. So at the moment what you're seeing is being a huge disconnect in the first quarter between profits and cash flow. And what is driving that has been the huge buildup in inventory. And so you've seen that that build up is in inventories both volume related as well as price related. And so we're seeing very low levels of cash flow at the moment. But as we go forward we think that the supply chains are starting to normalize and you will have a reversal of those trends. So you may have a little bit of weakness in the income statement and in the reported profits of companies that you could actually see their cash flow numbers be fairly solid driven by the unwind of that significant inventory build that we've.