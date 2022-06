00:00

WHILE WE WAIT FOR THE ECB, A LOT OF FOCUSING IN EUROPE ON THE ECB. EUROPEAN STOCKS LOSING A BIT OF GROUND AS WE WORK OUR WAY TOWARD THAT MEETING. KAILEY: WE SAW STOCKS LOSING GROUND IN ASIA AS WELL. BROADLY A DOWN DAY, THE MSCI ASIA DOWN BY .3%. THE MSCI CHINA DOWN APRIL PERCENTAGE POINT. YOU DID HAVE BETTER TRADE EXPORT DATA FOR MAY, THE QUESTION IS WHAT WILL DEMAND LOOK LIKE AS SOME COMPANIES REPORT ORDERS ARE DROPPING AS CONSUMERS SHIFT FROM GOODS TO SERVICES. YOU ALSO HAVE NEWS THAT SHANGHAI IS GOING TO LOCK DOWN PART OF THE CITY OVER THE WEEKEND FOR TESTING, SO COVID ZERO REMAINS A HEADWIND. THE OTHER STORY WE HAVE BEEN FOLLOWING IN ASIA IS THE WEAKNESS OF THE YEN. DOLLAR-YEN WENT TO A 1.34 HANDLE YESTERDAY, BUT THE YEN IS GAINING A BIT OF STRENGTH TODAY. BUT THAT IS AROUND THE WEAKEST LEVEL IN 20 YEARS AS THE BANK OF JAPAN KEEPS THAT YOU ' LL TARGET AND WANTS TO KEEP POLICY EASY AT A TIME WHEN FOR MUCH EVERYONE ELSE ' S TIGHTENING, INCLUDING THE RBNZ IN NEW ZEALAND OUTLINING ITS PLANS FOR QT OVERNIGHT THAT WILL BEGIN NEXT MONTH. YOU HAVE THE 10 YEAR AS A RESULT IN NEW ZEALAND AT A 10 YEAR HIGH. ONE OTHER BIT OF NEWS AFTER THE ASIAN SESSION CLOSED, ABOUT 10 OR 15 MINUTES AGO IS OUT OF CHINA. CHINA REGULATORS REPORTEDLY ARE CONSIDERING REVIVING THE AUNT IPO. AND IS THE FINANCIAL GIANT CONTROLLED BY ALIBABA ' S JACK MA. UP MORE THAN 6% ON THAT NEWS. THAT HAS GOT TO BE POSITIVE SENTIMENT FOR FUTURES THIS MORNING. SEEING GAINS TODAY, WE DID NOT SEE GAINS OF THE CLOSE YESTERDAY. WE HAVE HAD DAYS WITH DEEP RED OPENS AND VICE VERSA, SNAPPING A TWO DAY DECLINE. A BIT OF A BOUNCE MAYBE BUT ALSO POSITIVE SENTIMENT FROM THE ALIBABA POSSIBILITY OF A POTENTIAL IPO. YOU DO SEE INVESTORS BUYING THE 10-YEAR YIELD, SORRY, THE TREASURIES PUSHING THE YIELD DOWN, I SHOULD SAY BUT STILL OVER 3%. 3.0178 RIGHT NOW. WHEN WE SEE THE YIELD OVER 3%, WE HAVE REALLY SEEN A LOT OF PRESSURE ON EQUITIES. SO, KEEP IN MIND THAT INVERSE CORRELATION. NYMEX CRUDE IS LITTLE CHANGED, BUT AT 121.97, TEXAS INTERMEDIATE IS VERY EXPENSIVE. THE GLOBAL BENCHMARK BRENT IS TRADING FOR A LITTLE MORE RIGHT NOW. BITCOIN AS USUAL LATELY, NOTHING DOING. IT IS UP 1% FROM MIDNIGHT, BUT STILL AT $30,000 AND CHANGE, SO IT CONTINUES TO BE STUCK IN THAT CHANGE. ANNA: WE DO SEE SOME RED HERE IN EUROPE. THAT HIGHER DEBT YIELDS AND INTEREST RATES ARE A FACTOR. HIGH INFLATION EXPECTATIONS AND COMMODITY PRICES AS WE WAIT FOR THE ECB. NOT TAKING OUR LEAD FROM U.S. FUTURES INTERESTINGLY, STUCK IN A RUT IN EUROPE, DOWN .3% IN LONDON, MOVING LOWER ON THE -- THERE IS POSITIVITY AROUND ENERGY NAMES, WITH THE $123 HANDLE ON BRENT. THAT ' S THE PICTURE ON THE MAP, ONE OF THE SECTORS NOT DOING QUITE SO WELL IS FINANCIAL SERVICES. THAT WAS WEIGHED DOWN BY CREDIT SUISSE, ALTHOUGH WE SEE THAT STOCK JUST JUMPING IN POSITIVE TERRITORY IN THE LAST 10 MINUTES OR SO. IT HAD BEEN UNDER PRESSURE IN THE FIRST COUPLE OF HOURS OF TRADE AS WE HEARD THOSE COMMENTS FROM STATE STREET. THEY DID POINT THE FACT THAT THEY WERE FOCUSED ON ACQUISITIONS ELSEWHERE. EDF, THE ENERGY BUSINESS IN FRANCE THAT IS MORE THAN 80% OWNED BY THE GOVERNMENT, NEWSPAPERS TALKING ABOUT FULL NATIONALIZATION AND THE STOCK IS UP 6% AS A RESULT. GAS PRICES AND ON THE U.K. ARE 23% HIGHER, THE EUROPEAN BENCHMARK ALSO UP, NOT BY AS MUCH. THIS HAS TO DO WITH THE EXPLOSION AT AN EXPORT FACILITY, IN TEXAS. GAS BEING TRACKED IN THE U.S. WAYS ON U.S. PRICES, THAT PUSHES UP THE EUROPEAN PRICES AT A TIME WHEN EUROPE IS INCREASINGLY RELIANT ON THE U.S. AS THEY TRY TO REPLACE GAS FLOWS FROM RUSSIA. THIS IS EURO-YEN, WE ARE WORKING OUR WAY TO BE USED TO BE -- ECB MEETING. HOW HOT WILL THEY BECOME AND THE YEN HAS BEEN WEEK OF LATE, EVEN THOUGH IT IS BOUNCING THIS MORNING. SO I HAVE PUT IT IN THIS MORNING AS THIS COULD BE A PAIR TO WATCH AS WE FOCUS ON THE ECB. THEY ARE IN MASTER HIM -- AMSTERDAM. KAILEY: THAT IS SOMETHING WE WILL BE WATCHING IN THE DAY AHEAD. SOME OTHER THINGS TO PAY ATTENTION TO INCLUDING PRESIDENT BIDEN DELIVERING REMARKS AT THE OPENING PLENARY OF THE NINTH SUMMIT OF THE AMERICAS OUT ON THE WEST COAST. BORIS JOHNSON PROMISED TO REFORM THE U.K. HOUSING MARKET IN HIS FIRST BIG POLICY SPEECH SINCE NARROWLY WINNING OF ON HIS LEADERSHIP. AND AS MENTIONED, WE WILL BE GETTING THE ECB RATE DECISION AT 7:45 A.M. NEW YORK TIME MATT, I CANNOT WAIT. MATT: I DON ' T EXPECT ANY CHANGE TO THE RATE. WE WILL HEAR ABOUT THE END OF THE ASSET PURCHASE OF PROGRAM, AND GET A CLUE AS TO THE COMING RATE HIKES IN JULY AND SEPTEMBER. THEY TAKE AN AUGUST HOLIDAY OF COURSE LIKE MOST CIVILIZED PEOPLE. THE ECB SET TO ANNOUNCE AN IMMINENT END TO THE APP, WE SPOKE TO CHRISTINE LAGARDE EXCLUSIVELY AT DAVOS LAST MONTH, WHERE SHE MADE IT CLEAR SHE IS NOT IN A RUSH. > > WE ARE NOT IN A PANIC MODE. AND WE ' VE STARTED THE JOURNEY THINKING ABOUT IT VERY CAREFULLY BACK IN DECEMBER WITH STEPS ALONG THE WAY, AND WE ARE NOW AT A STAGE WHERE THERE IS EVERY CERTAINTY WE WILL STOP NET ASSET PURCHASES VERY EARLY IN JULY. MATT: LET ' S GET MORE WITH OUR EUROPEAN CORRESPONDENT MARIA TADDEO WHO HAS BEEN COVERING THE ECB FOR YEARS IN FRANKFURT AND THANKFULLY, THIS TIME, YOU ARE IN AMSTERDAM. MARIA: YES, MATT. WE ARE IN AMSTERDAM, YOU HAVE THE LITTLE BOAT AND THAT CANALS, SOME WOULD SAY THIS IS THE MOST CLICHED SHOT BUT I THINK OF IT AS A TRIP INTO THE CITY. NONETHELESS THE FOCUS IS THE SAME, IT IS ABOUT INFLATION. WE ARE NOT EXPECTING POLICY CHANGES, BUT THIS IS A PRESS CONFERENCE THAT IS WORTH WATCHING OVER TWO THINGS. WE WILL GET CONFIRMATION ASSET PURCHASES ARE COMING TO AN END, AND THAT WILL PAVE THE WAY FOR THE FIRST RATE HIKE, THIS IS IN JULY, THE MARKET IS WELL PRICED IN AND WELL CALIBRATED. THE QUESTION AND THIS IS THE KEY, IS MADAME LAGARDE GOING TO STAY ON 25 BASIS POINTS, OR DOES SHE SIGNAL A MORE HAWKISH TILT, POTENTIALLY 50 BASIS POINTS? THE OTHER THING THAT IS IMPORTANT IN THIS PRESS CONFERENCE WILL BE THE LANGUAGE OF AROUND FRAGMENTATION. THE MORE YOU NORMALIZE POLICY AND TAKE RATES HIGHER, YOU SEE THAT PLAYING OUT IN BTP ' S, IS THE ECB READY TO PROVIDE SOME BUFFER ON THAT FRONT? NOT JUST AS AN ABSTRACT CONCEPT BUT POINTING TO AN ACTUAL TWILL THAT WOULD -- TOOL THAT WOULD DEAL WITH THE EFFECTS OF THE -- SPILLOVER EFFECTS OF THE RATE HIKE. WHAT SHOULD WE DO IF WE SEE SPREADS JUMPING ACROSS THE EURO AREA? ANNA: MARIA TADEO, THANK YOU VERY MUCH FOR REPORTING ON THE ROAD WITH THE ECB. INVESTOR KATHY WOODS THE MASSIVE INVENTORIES NOW HELD BY U.S. COMPANIES SUGGESTS INFLATION WILL DIE DOWN IN THE U.S.. SHE SPOKE EXCLUSIVELY TO OUR AT LOW. -- ED LUDLOW. > > THE GREATEST RISK IS DEFLATION, DEFLATION CYCLICALLY -- > > YOU ' RE TALKING ABOUT A LONGER TIME HORIZON. > > I AM TALKING ABOUT NOW TOO. THIS ISSUE HIGHLIGHTS THE CYCLICAL ISSUE. WE THINK INFLATION WILL UNRAVEL, THE SECULAR DEFLATION STORY IS VERY POWERFUL. ANNA: LET ' S GET MORE ON THIS WITH BLOOMBERG ' S DANI BURGER, REALLY INTERESTING COMMENTARY THERE. INVENTORIES IS SOMETHING WE HAVE BEEN LOOKING AT WITH U.S. RETAIL SALES FOR A WHILE. > > YES, IT IS SOMETHING WE HAVE BEEN LOOKING AT. IT ' S IMPORTANT TO NOTE THAT KATHY BOOK IS -- CATHIE WOOD IS PUMPING HER BOOK TO SOME EXTENT. SHE OWNS A LOT OF TECH. IF WE WENT AWAY FROM INFLATION AND DID NOT HAVE THESE RATE HIKES, THAT WOULD CERTAINLY HELP HER PORTFOLIO. BUT THIS ISSUE OF INVENTORY GLUT IS SOMETHING A LOT OF PEOPLE HAVE BEEN CONCERNED ABOUT. WE HEARD FROM WALMART, TARGET AND THE LIKE TALKING ABOUT THIS HUGE BUILDUP. IT ' S BEEN ENOUGH TO SPARK MARKETS MOVING LOWER. ESTIMATES SHOW THAT THE AMOUNT OF INVENTORIES AS A PROPORTION OF SALES IS THE HIGHEST SINCE DATA GOING BACK TO 2007 BECAUSE THESE RETAILERS DUE TO COVID AND SUPPLY CHAIN ISSUES PUT A LOT OF INVENTORY IN THEIR WAREHOUSES. THE CONCERN IS IF IT IS BUILDING UP, DO YOU HAVE A CONSUMER THAT IS SPENDING LESS BECAUSE INFLATION IS BITING? THE OTHER POSSIBILITY IS THAT WE ARE SPENDING ON SERVICES AND NOT AS MUCH ON GOODS ANYMORE. THAT ' S WHITE TOMORROW ' S FIGURE OUT CPI SEEING THE BREAKDOWN OF GOODS AND SERVICES, AND WHETHER SERVICES IS ELEVATED IS GOING TO BE IMPORTANT. KAILEY: WE ARE LOOKING FORWARD TO THAT PRINT AT 8:30 A.M. NEW YORK TIME TOMORROW. WHILE WE ARE TALKING INFLATION, WE KNOW IT IS SOMETHING THAT HAS DOGGED PRESIDENT BIDEN. HE TALKED ABOUT THAT ON A SHOW LAST NIGHT HOSTED BY JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE. PRES. BIDEN: INFLATION IS THE BANE OF OUR EXISTENCE. INFLATION IS MOSTLY IN FOOD AND GASOLINE AT THE PUMP. KAILEY: OUR BLOOMBERG GOVERNMENT REPORTED JOINS US NOW FROM D.C., THE BANE OF OUR EXISTENCE, PRETTY STRONG LANGUAGE AND YET THAT PROBABLY IS TRUE FOR THE PRESIDENT AND DEMOCRATIC PARTY AS WE DRAW CLOSER TO THE MIDTERMS. > > BEYOND THE ECONOMIC EFFECT, IT IS CLEARLY A POLITICAL BANE OF THE PRESIDENT ' S EXISTENCE, AND HE HAS MADE IT CLEAR HE UNDERSTANDS THE AMOUNT OF BLOWBACK COMING HIS WAY, AND HAS TALKED QUITE A BIT ABOUT THE LIMITS OF HIS OWN POWERS TO ADDRESS INFLATION IN THE MEDIUM-TERM. YOU HAVE HEARD HIM TALK A LOT MORE ABOUT REDUCING THE DEFICIT FROM RECENT HIGHS. IT IS NEWSWORTHY THAT HE SPECIFIC WE SAID TRYING TO LOWER PRESCRIPTION DRUG COSTS IS SOMEONE THING -- ONE THING THEY CAN DO. IT ' S NOT AN IMMEDIATE PANACEA, BUT IT IS REMNANTS OF THE BUILD BACK BETTER SO-CALLED LEGISLATIVE PACKAGE THAT MAY STILL BE ALIVE, SOMETHING ALONG THE LINES OF PRESCRIPTION DRUG COSTS, CHANGING THE TAX CODE, AND MAY ON ENVIRONMENTAL AND ENERGY VERSION IS WHAT THEY ARE STILL TALKING ABOUT NOW AND THEN. IF IT IS A POSSIBILITY THAT THE INFLATION POLITICAL PRESSURE ON THE PRESIDENT MOVES THINGS FORWARD ON THOSE ISSUES, THAT IS NOT AN IMMEDIATE FIX TO INFLATION, BUT IT WOULD BE SIGNIFICANT TO TAKE SOME SORT OF ACTION TO DO SOMETHING ON PRESCRIPTION DRUGS. MATT: REAGAN SAID INFLATION IS AS VIOLENT AS A MUGGER, AS FRIGHTENING AS AN ARMED ROBBER AND AS DEADLY AS A HITMAN. BUT GONZO THE NUMBER ONE KILLER OF CHILDREN IN THIS COUNTRY THESE DAYS. PRESIDENT BIDEN ALSO SPOKE ABOUT GUN CONTROL ON CAMEL, WHERE DO WE STAND ON GUN CONTROL NEGOTIATIONS IN CONGRESS? > > IT WAS INTERESTING THAT JIMMY KIMMEL OF ALL PEOPLE, A LATE-NIGHT TALKSHOW HOST, ASKED SOME TOP WESTERNS -- TOUGH QUESTIONS AND ASKED WHY HE CAN ' T DO MORE EXECUTIVE ORDERS. BIDEN PUSHED BACK ON THAT AND SAID HIS LEGAL ABILITIES ARE LIMITED. BUT THERE ARE TALK STILL GOING ON IN THE SENATE IN PARTICULAR THAT LOOKS SOMEWHAT PROMISING. THEY ARE TALKING ABOUT THINGS LIKE RED FLAG LAWS, SHORING UP BACKGROUND CHECKS, ESPECIALLY FOR PEOPLE UNDER 21. YOUNGER PEOPLE WHO MAY HAVE SOME THINGS IN THEIR BACKGROUND THAT WERE EXPUNGED. THE HOUSE VOTED ON A MORE AMBITIOUS BILL JUST YESTERDAY AND PASSED IT ALMOST EXACTLY ALONG PARTY LINES. THAT GOT INTO RAISING THE AGE ON PURCHASES OF MOST SEMIAUTOMATIC WEAPONS TO 21. BUT THERE WERE ONLY FIVE REPUBLICANS WHO CROSSED OVER IN THE HOUSE. IT ' S NOT SOMETHING THAT WOULD HAVE A GREAT TIME IN THE SENATE. WE ARE STILL LOOKING AT BEHIND-THE-SCENES TALKS ON SOMETHING SLIMMED DOWN. THEY ARE HOPEFUL THEY CAN STILL COME TO SOME MODEST PROPOSAL THAT COULD GET 60 VOTES IN THE SENATE. MATT: JACK THANKS SO MUCH, THAT IS JACK FITZPATRICK REPORTING ON THE WHITE HOUSE FACING INFLATION AND GUN VIOLENCE. CREDIT SUISSE IS TAPPING THE BRAKES ON ITS CHINA EXPANSION AND POSTPONING ITS BIGGEST MAINLAND PROJECT THERE. BLOOMBERG LEARNED THAT THE SWISS LENDER HAS DELAYED THE LAUNCH OF ITS LOCALLY INCORPORATED BANK TO 2024. THIS COMES AMID THE REAL NEWS WE ALL CARE ABOUT, IS IT STATE STREET GOING TO BUY IT OR NOT? STATE STREET DID NOT WANT TO MAKE A COMMENT. OUR GLOBAL B -- GLOBAL FINANCE CORRESPONDENT JOINS US. > > STATE STREET ' S STOCK PRICE YESTERDAY FELL MORE THAN 5% AFTER THE NEWS WAS LEAKED. A LOT OF SKEPTICISM FROM ANALYSTS THAT THIS DEAL WOULD MAKE SENSE FOR STATE STREET PARTIALLY GIVEN THE SIZE, BUT ALSO BECAUSE OF THE BUSINESS MIX AND REGULATORY HURDLES THEY MAY FACE. WHEN A SMALLER DEAL MAKE SENSE? TYPICALLY WHEN THESE DEALS HAVE BEEN TALKED ABOUT BEFORE, THERE HAVE BEEN CONVERSATIONS NOT ABOUT A FULL-SCALE TAKEOVER, THINK ABOUT DEUTSCHE BANK, BUT ARE THERE PIECES LIKE THE ASSET MANAGEMENT BUSINESS THAT COULD BE ACQUIRED. THESE RUMORS HAVE BEEN PERENNIAL, I HAVE BEEN HERE NINE YEARS AND THE RUMORS HAVE BEEN LONGER THAN THAT. SO THERE IS REASON FOR SKEPTICISM. THE QUESTION IS NOW THE TIME WITH DEPRESSED VALUATIONS FINALLY FOR EUROPEAN BANKING MERGERS? ANNA: WE ARE JUST SEEING THAT CREDIT SUISSE CEO SPEAKING AT A GOLDMAN CONFERENCE, AND HE IS SAYING THE STRATEGY IS ON TRACK. IN OTHER NEWS YOU ARE FOLLOWING, THE SEC CHIEF HAS BEEN LAYING OUT HIS VISION FOR REVAMPING STOCKMARKET RULES, HE WANTS THEM TO BE MORE FAVORABLE IN HIS VIEW FOR RETAIL INVESTORS. > > THE LANDLINE HERE IS REALLY THE IDEA OF CHANGING PAYMENT FOR ORDER FLOW, WHICH HAS BEEN TOUTED AS A WAY TO IMPROVE EXECUTION FOR RETAIL TRADERS RELEVANT -- LEVELING THE PLAYING FIELD. HE IS SAYING THE PLAYING FIELD IS NOT LEVEL AT ALL. HE IS SAYING TO STEP TO LOOK AT CREATING AN ORDER BY ORDER OPTION MECHANISM. WHAT MARKET PARTICIPANTS ARE REALLY ASKING THE SEC TO DO IS CREATE A LOT OF DISCLOSURE ABOUT THE TRUE PRICE IMPROVEMENT FOR INVESTORS. THE CURRENT SYSTEM ALLOWS INVESTORS TO CAPTURE 38, ALMOST 40% OF THE SPREAD UNDER THE CURRENT MECHANISM. SO, CAN THE SEC ' S CHANGES RELATE MAKE LIFE BETTER FOR RETAIL INVESTORS?