00:00

WHAT ARE YOUR EXPECTATIONS OF THE ECB? LEOPOLDO: THANK YOU FOR HAVING ME HERE. I THINK THE TONE OF THE CENTRAL BANKS HAVE BEEN VERY POPULATION LATER WEEKS. THE QUESTION IS WHETHER THEY ' RE GOING TO RAISE IT 525 BASIS POINTS OR 50 BASIS POINTS IN JULY. IT IS A GOOD STEP GOING FORWARD, THEY ' VE HAD NEGATIVE RATES FOR THE LAST SIX YEARS. IT ' S BEEN A LONG PERIOD. RETAIL BANKS DON ' T NEED VERY HIGH RATES, BUT THEY NEED POSITIVE RATES. A NEGATIVE -- IT IS PASSED FULLY INTO HER LOANS. A RISE IN RATES WILL BE VERY POSITIVE FOR BANKS. IN ANY CASE, IT SHALL BE POSITIVE. MARK: I ' M CURIOUS, ON THE IDEA, THAT THE ECB COULD TIGHTEN OVER THE NEXT YEAR. DO YOU THINK THAT PEOPLE HAVE GOTTEN OVER EXCITED ABOUT HOW MUCH THE ECB WILL TIGHTEN? OR DO YOU THINK THE GENERAL THEME OF RATES AND HIGHER YIELDS IS STILL UNDERAPPRECIATED, -- SO UNDERAPPRECIATED? LEOPOLDO: WE ARE MOVING FROM -58, WHERE WAS AT THE BEGINNING OF THE YEAR, TOWARDS 1.5%. I THINK THAT IS WORTH THE MARKET IS, IT WILL FLOURISH. I THINK IS GOING TO BEAT BELOW INFLATION LEVELS. I DON’ ' T THINK RATES ARE GOING TO BE THAT HIGH. I THINK IT IS QUITE FEASIBLE TO SEE THESE NUMBERS IN INCOMING PORTERS. THOSE RATES WOULD BE BELOW INFLATION LEVELS. I ' M NOT SURE IT IS GOING TO HAVE SUCH AN IMPACT ON THE ECONOMY. I THINK THE BIGGEST IMPACT, THE SOURCE COULD BE HAVING A HIGH INFLATION FOR A LONG TIME. THAT COULD DRIVE INTO LESS DEMAND FOR CREDIT. ANNA: WITH THAT IN MIND, WHAT ARE YOUR EXPECTATIONS FOR INFLATION IN SPAIN AND HOW THAT WILL LOOK IN THE EUROPEAN CONTEXT? LEOPOLDO: MORE OR LESS WE ARE ALIGNED, HAVING INFLATION OF REHN 7% THIS YEAR. IT IS PRETTY HIGH, WE BELIEVE IT WILL START TO COME DOWN AND COMING MONTHS. INFLATION IS GOING TO HAVE AN IMPACT IN TWO WAYS. OUR COSTS ARE GOING UP, IN OUR CASE, COSTS ARE CONTROLLED, WITH ALL RATE NEGOTIATED WITH SUPPLIERS FOR THE YEAR. WE ARE GOING TO REDUCE COST BY 110 MILLION EUROS. WE START -- SPAIN HAS BEEN REDUCED SIGNIFICANTLY IN THE PAST 10 YEARS. NOW, THE LEVERAGE OF HOUSEHOLDS IS BELOW EUROPEAN AVERAGE. IN THE LOW 30 ' S, WHILE AT THE PEAK OF THE CRISIS, IT WAS IN HIGH,. WE HAVE THE PHYSICAL A. MARK: I WANT TO SWIVEL TO YOUR U.K. BUSINESS, EARLIER THIS YEAR, YOU DISMISSED THAT BUSINESS. AND WHY THERE ' S A GREATER FOCUS ON THE DOMESTIC RESALE MARKET? LEOPOLDO: WHEN THE BANK DECIDED TO INVEST, IT WAS DECIDED BECAUSE THERE WAS AN INDICATION -- WHAT WAS SAID THE BEGINNING OF THE YEAR, WE BELIEVE THE BEST THING WE COULD DO FOR OUR SHAREHOLDERS. THAT BUSINESS HAD A GOOD REVOLUTION IN 2021. IT REACH CLOSE TO 8%. WE EXPECT THIS TO HAPPEN IN THE COMING MONTHS ALSO. WE EXPECT TO INCREASE OUR PROFITABILITY, DO CREATE RATES ARE ALREADY AT -- V YOU CREATE RATES ARE ALREADY AT 100 BASIS POINTS. IT WILL BE INCREASING IN THE COMING FISCAL YEAR. OUR -- WE ' RE GOING TO KEEP DELIVERING. ANNA: CAN I ASK YOU ABOUT THE STRUCTURE OF THE BUSINESS MORE BROADLY? YOU TALKED OR WERE REPORTING IN 2020 ABOUT POSSIBILITIES TO MERGE WITH BE PPA, THAT IS ALL IN THE PAST, NOW DROPPING PLANS TO -- DO YOU THINK DOMESTIC MERGER IS MORE LIKELY? LEOPOLDO: I THINK AS WE HAVE SEEN IN THE PAST, DOMESTIC M & A IS MORE PREVENTABLE -- FORMIDABLE THAN CROSS-BORDER. WE NEED TO PURSUE THAT ROUTE TO BE MORE FEASIBLE. IN ANY CASE, MOST OF THE MERGERS WE HAVE SEEN IN THE EUROPEAN CONTEXT IN THE LAST 10 YEARS HAVE BEEN DRIVEN MOSTLY BY COST SAVINGS. IT IS DIFFICULT TO ACCOMPLISH COST SAVINGS IN THIS DEAL. IT IS MORE LIKELY TO BE ACHIEVED IN A DOMESTIC CONSOLIDATION. IN ANY CASE, IN THIS ENVIRONMENT, IT IS LESS LIKELY IN MY OPINION TO SEE FURTHER CONSOLIDATION, ESPECIALLY SPAIN. WHICH IS ALREADY SEEN SIGNIFICANT CONSOLIDATION. WE ' VE COME DOWN FROM SIX INSTITUTIONS TO 10 -- 16 TO 10. IN MY VIEW WE WILL NOT SEEK MUCH CONSOLIDATION IN THE SHORT-TERM. THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECIDED THEY WANT TO PURSUE AN INDEPENDENT -- THEY WANT TO CHANGE MANAGEMENT. WE HOPE THAT WE WILL KEEP DELIVERING IN THE COMING QUARTERS.