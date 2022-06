00:00

Barry Ritholtz has been looking at the micro data of inflation. Barry what do you see. So you know it's interesting that everybody is so focused on what the Fed is doing to fight inflation but the vast majority of of what we see is still the hangover effect of this shift from a primarily services based economy to a more heavily goods based economy. During the pandemic we're still untangling the mess that that created and that has nothing to do with where the Fed is putting rates that's going to work its way. You know the pig is working its way through the python and it's going to take a while before that finishes resolving. I'd like to say transitory is taking longer than expected. It's longer than expected but the answer is we've got a core inflation of 6 6 percent. What is the makeup of that core inflation. So a lot of that is obviously food and energy which was already elevated both for the invasion of Ukraine which sent those prices even higher. You know we're going to be dealing with this for as long elevated prices at least in part for as long as that war continues. But you know when you look at how the economy shifted during the lockdown and then so you had a surge in demand for goods during 18 months and then we reopen and now there's a surge in demand for services. So when you look at airline tickets or vacation try to get a hotel room in New York City we went from one extreme which was a 20 percent increase in demand for goods which really tied up all of our supply chains and made a lot of pre-existing issues much worse. Now we're seeing the reverse of that. And since there's only so many seats on each airplane the response is we're going to raise rates. And that was before. Price of energy went up and now you're seeing an energy surcharge on top of it. So the same situation where we're dealing with goods during the lockdown we're now seeing in services as we're reopening. Barry why have markets gotten this so wrong as we can see by the share price reaction to Target frankly to Wal-Mart to Amazon adjusting to the shift. You know that it's always challenging to to get the timing right. I mean who didn't expect to see companies ranging from Netflix and Amazon to Pellets and Wal-Mart Target etc.. And we could throw in you know when will Home Depot and Lowe's suffer the same effect. It's easy to look at it in hindsight and say well of course we should have seen the demand fall would affect these companies once we began to reopen and once we'd be reopened. The reality is a lot of these companies began to fall in anticipation of that. I can't tell you when Home Depot and Lowe's are going to peak. But I would guess it's going to be before we see the top end in real estate. My markets tend to anticipate this by a long while. It's the timing that's challenging. So I think the markets sniff this out in advance. And a lot of companies it just didn't get it perfectly. Barry perhaps we're not going to head into a recession and we're not in a recession now. Is that what everyone agrees. Almost everyone I should say almost for most everyone there are some outliers. Are we going to see an earnings recession now given the inability for some companies to get ahead of the shift in buying preferences. Yeah. Heading into the pandemic the entire 2010s was a fantastic period for for earnings growth. And while a lot of people blame were credit low rates by the Fed for causing the spike in revenues and profits you know you have to give a lot of companies credit for really hitting their stride. Post financial crisis. Yeah. Low rates are a factor but it's only one of many factors. And then to see how everybody pivoted during the pandemic you know a lot of companies did a lot of things right when we were in an uptrend. Now it becomes a whole lot more challenging.