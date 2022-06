00:00

You're looking for a soft ish landing. Let's talk about the ash. Any evidence of that developing at the moment. As you look at the incoming data. Yeah. John good to see you. I think there's a few things that I look at. They give me a hold though. We might actually have a wider path to a soft landing here. The first one is you look at the growth numbers. I mean even with the OCD downgrading growth today is still a positive number. And if you look at the US we're expecting two point six percent this year 2 percent next year. This has not fallen off the cliff. It is still hanging in there. So yes we're squarely in a slowdown part of this but this doesn't yet have to be an Eminem recession. You know the second thing that I look at and frankly I've not been able to say that yes we have seen peak inflation and yes this is it. But now I feel like there is more and more evidence building that maybe we are starting to see peak inflation. I mean look at used car prices. There are starting to decline. Look at the businesses intentions to continue raises prices. They just can't do it anymore. So more and more of them are saying we're going to pass. If you look at businesses intentions to raise wages they're pausing as well. So they're starting to be sort of a preponderance of evidence that maybe inflation is in fact easing and this is commodities notwithstanding. But the other inflationary pressures seem to be easing. And then the third thing John that really gives me some confidence that maybe we can engineer a soft landing as the Fed is starting to sound a little bit more balanced. Yes of course they need to fight inflation but maybe doesn't have to only be by raising rates well into tightening territory. You know maybe they can pause and let the high prices naturally bring down demand. So I think if they back away just in time we might end up with a 94 scenario versus a 70s.