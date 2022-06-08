'Bloomberg Surveillance: Early Edition' Full (06/08/22)

00:00

> > MANY COUNTRIES OF A HARD TIME AVOIDING A RECESSION. > > I THINK BRINGING INFLATION DOWN TO BE OUR NUMBER ONE PRIORITY. > > IN TERMS OF THE VOLATILITY. > > THIS IS THE SLIP -- SHARPEST SLOWDOWN IN YEARS. > > GOOD MORNING EVERYONE AND WELCOME TO "BLOOMBERG SURVEILLANCE: EARLY EDITION." HERE'S WHAT'S COMING UP ON TODAY'S PROGRAM. THE RPI BECOMES THE LATEST CENTRAL BANK TO RAISE RATES. POLAND'S DECISION LATER TODAY IN THE ECB TOMORROW. THE LENDER WEIGHS A NEW ROUND OF JOB CUTS. THE U.K. PRIME MINISTER BORIS JOHNSON PRESSES AHEAD WITH REVISIONS OF THE BREXIT DEAL AS RISHI SUNAK PROMISES TO CUT TAXES. WE HAVE TOP STORIES IN A COUPLE OF SECONDS. CREDIT SUISSE PROBABLY LOOKING AT A NEW ROUND OF JOB CUTS AFTER THE LOSS WARNING WE HAD EARLIER. A LOOK AT WHAT THEY ARE -- BUT THEIR PRICE IS DOING. HE WAS EQUITY FUTURES ALSO LOWER. THAT DESPITE THE OPENING BEING SUPPORTED BY TECHNOLOGY STOCKS IN CHINA. CREDIT SUISSE WARNING ON THEIR PROFIT DOWN 7.3%. NOW LET'S GET STRAIGHT TO WHAT THE EUROPEAN MAP LOOKS LIKE. TOMORROW IS THE ECB DAY, SOME OF THE PERIPHERY COUNTRIES ARE EXTREMELY WORRIED THAT SPREAD WILL WIDEN. IF THE ECB DOES NOT DO SOMETHING TO CONTAIN THAT PRIDE WILL SEE -- EXTREMELY WORRIED THAT SPREAD WILL WIDEN IF THE ECB DOES NOT DO SOMETHING TO CONTAIN THAT. JANET YELLEN TOLD LAWMAKERS INFLATION IS LIKELY TO STAY HIGH. > > I THINK BRINGING INFLATION DOWN SHOULD BE OUR NUMBER ONE PRIORITY AND PRESIDENT BIDEN IN AN OP-ED ON INFLATION IN RECENT REMARKS HAS INDICATED IT'S OUR TOP PRIORITY. FRANCINE: THE WORLD BANK PRESIDENT DOES WORRYING OF PAIN AHEAD. > > MANY COUNTRIES WILL HAVE A HARD TIME AVOIDING A RECESSION. IT'S NOT A GLOBAL RECESSION YET, THE DOWNSIDE RISK IS THAT IT COULD BE A GLOBAL RECESSION. ONE OF THE KEY VARIABLES IS WHETHER THE SUPPLY COMES BACK ONLINE IN ORDER TO ADD GROWTH AND SLOWDOWN TO THE INFLATION RATE. THIS IS THE SHARPEST SLOWDOWN IN 80 YEARS. FRANCINE: WE ARE JOINED TO TALK MARKETS WITH RUPERT HARRISON. SO MANY QUESTIONS. THE POLICY MISTAKE COULD BITE US. > > THIS IS A CHALLENGE FOR THE MOMENT. WE'VE GOT THE ECB TOMORROW OVERWHELMINGLY FOCUSING ON INFLATION. I THINK THAT MIGHT BE THE TALK OF THE END OF THE YEAR. WE ARE AT THE MOMENT IN A LITTLE BIT OF A PAUSE FOR RISK ASSETS. THIS MAY BE SOME SHORT-TERM RELIEF AFTER SOME OF THE COVID LOCKDOWNS. THIS IS NOT A GREAT ENVIRONMENT FOR BONDS. > > IS CRYPTO A HEDGE AGAINST INFLATION? > > I THINK IT'S A SPECULATIVE ASSET. I THINK IT'S A GOOD HEDGE AGAINST FEARS OF INFLATION. FRANCINE: IS THERE A DANGER WE'VE TOO MANY HIKES AND HAVE TO CUT IN 2024. I DON'T KNOW HOW YOU PLAY THAT IN THE MARK YET. RUPERT: PARTICULARLY IN EUROPE LATER THIS YEAR, I THINK THE SLOWDOWN OF EUROPEAN GROWTH IN THE U.K. WHETHER WE GET AN ACTUAL RECESSION OR NOT, WE WILL HAVE IT CLOSE TO ZERO. I THINK THEY ARE FOCUSED ON INFLATION CHALLENGE BUT THAT GROWTH CONCERN WILL TAKE OVER AS WE SEE INFLATION DATA START TO RESEED LATER IN THE YEAR. I THINK WE ARE SEEING A SLOWDOWN. I THINK WE WILL SEE MANUFACTURING PMI'S DOWN TOWARDS 50 OR EVEN BELOW. WE HAVE A HUGE AMOUNT OF BALANCE STRENGTH FOR CONSUMERS. I THINK THE U.S. HAS THAT MUCH MORE MOMENTUM. FRANCINE: THEY'RE DOING A BACKSTOP OF SPREADS OR IS THAT A MARKETPLACE? RUPERT: I THINK THAT IS A CONCERN. IT'S NOT CLEAR, WE'VE BEEN AROUND THIS SO MANY TIMES. I THINK IN AN ENVIRONMENT WHERE THE CENTRAL BANK IS --, THAT IS A CONCERN. FRANCINE: WHAT WOULD YOU BUY IN EUROPE? RUPERT: WE LIKE ENERGY, EQUITY. AGRICULTURAL SECTOR, THESE ARE MEDIUM-TERM STORIES THAT WILL PLAY OUT AND CONTINUE TO BE UNDERWEIGHT. THE GROWTH SLOWDOWN IS SOMETHING THAT WILL DRIVE ASSETS LOWER. FRANCINE: WE HAVE A SURVEY WHICH COMMODITY WILL DO BEST AND WHICH WILL BE WORSE THROUGH YEAR-END? RUPERT: FAST PROBABLY STILL OIL. WORST, I'M NOT SURE TO BE HONEST. FRANCINE: WE ARE KIND OF ASSUMING WITH THE WAR IN UKRAINE STAYS ON FOR A LONG TIME. WHETHER IT'S MOVING AWAY ON THE LONGER TERM. RUPERT: IT'S NOT JUST ABOUT THE WAR IN UKRAINE, IT WILL BE HARD TO FORECAST THE MONTH BY MONTH DEVELOPMENTS. ENERGY MARKETS ARE TIGHT FOR A LOT OF OTHERS AND I THINK THAT'S CAN REMAIN THE CASE. FRANCINE: DO YOU PLAY CHINA? RUPERT: ABSOLUTELY. WE BEEN UNDERWEIGHT, NEUTRAL UNDERWEIGHT FOR SOME TIME NOW. WE HAVE A SHARP BOUNCE IN RESPONSE TO THE REOPENING. WE GET THE SORT OF STORIES THAT SIGNAL THAT FOR EXAMPLE THE REGULATORY CRACKDOWN IS EASING, I THINK OUR BIAS AT THE MOMENT, WE FADE. I DON'T THINK WE SEE THAT, I DON'T THINK THEY WILL RESULT IN LARGE-SCALE STIMULUS. I STILL CONTINUE TO THINK CHINESE ASSETS AT THE MOMENT REQUIRE SOME KIND OF PREMIUM TO MAKE THEM ATTRACTIVE. FRANCINE: WE UNDERSTAND FROM OUR BLOOMBERG REPORTING A FRESH ROUND OF JOB CUTS PUSHING TO/COSTS. THE JOB CUTS ACCORDING TO PEOPLE FAMILIAR WITH THEM. IT HAS NOT BEEN CONFIRMED ON THE WORD OF THAT SECOND-QUARTER LOSS. WE TALK BANKS WITH RUPERT WHO SAYS IT'S NOT ALL DOOM AND GLOOM. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. FRANCINE: ECONOMICS, FINANCE, POLITICS. THIS IS "BLOOMBERG SURVEILLANCE: EARLY EDITION." BRITAIN'S ECONOMY REMAINS IN THE SPOTLIGHT AS THE COST-OF-LIVING SORES. THE TAX BURDEN HITS THE HIGHEST LEVELS SINCE THE 1950'S. RISHI SUNAK HAS PROMISED TO CUT TAXES AT HIS NEXT BUDGET TO DO THE BURDEN. THEY SAY THE U.K. IS AND WILL REMAIN A POWERHOUSE OF EXPORTS. RUPERT, THE IDEA, YOU SPEAK TO MONEY MANAGER SAY I'M NOT OK IN THE U.K. BECAUSE EVERYTHING WE ARE DEALING WITH IS KIND OF COMING TO THE FOREFRONT. ARE YOU BRAVE ENOUGH TO INVEST IN THE U.K. RIGHT NOW? RUPERT: I WOULD HAVE TO DIFFERENTIATE BETWEEN THE SHORT-TERM AND MEDIUM-TERM. THERE'S A HUGE NUMBER OF SECTORS WHERE THERE STILL A WORLD LEADER IN THERE'S OPPORTUNITIES. IN THE SHORT TERM I HAVE TO AGREE, THE GROWTH SLOWDOWN AND SOME OF THOSE RISKS MAKE IT A VERY CHALLENGING ENVIRONMENT. THE BANK OF ENGLAND IS AGGRESSIVELY PRICED. THEY WILL PROBABLY OVERTAKE THAT BY THE END OF THE YEAR. FRANCINE: IS IT A TEST CASE OF HOW DIFFICULT IT IS FOR CENTRAL BANKS TO BALANCE THIS JOB. RUPERT: THEY HAVE BEEN AT THE FOREFRONT OF THIS WHOLE STORY. A LOT OF THAT WAS LED BY THE BANK OF ENGLAND WITH A VERY ABRUPT TURNAROUND. WITH THE LATEST FORECAST WE ALSO SAW MAY BE FOR THE ECB WAS FORCED TO ACKNOWLEDGE A VERY START -- VERY SHARP SLOWDOWN. REALLY HIGHLIGHTING THAT. THE BANK OF ENGLAND MAY BE THE FIRST TO FORCE IS THE GROWTH STARTS TO BITE. FRANCINE: YOU UNDERSTAND THAT ON THE POLITICS AND THE COUNTRY BETTER THAN MOST, WHAT KIND OF POLICIES WILL WE HAVE BY THE END OF THE YEAR. RUPERT: I THINK AT THE MOMENT THE POLITICS IS LESS OF A MARKET ISSUE, THE FISCAL STANCE OF THE GOVERNMENT HAS LARGELY BEEN SET. WE ARE TALKING ONE AND A HALF PERCENT. WITH HIM STILL IN NUMBER 11 AND SOMEONE WHO CARES ABOUT THE PUBLIC FINANCE. I THINK THAT IS NOW LARGELY SET. BUT WILL CERTAINLY HELP FOR THOSE ON LOWER INCOME. I DON'T EXPECT A BIGGER CHANGE. FRANCINE: IT'S BEEN ONE OF THE MOST INTERESTING CURRENCIES OUT THERE. > > RELATIVELY TO THE NEXT SIX MONTHS AND CONSIDERING A RUN GROWTH RATHER THAN HIGHER. FRANCINE: I'LL BE READY FOR SOME OF THE SUPPLY CHAIN SHOCKS THAT COMPANIES NEED TO DEAL WITH. WE TALK ABOUT THE COMPANIES THAT HAVE THE PRICING POWER THAT CAN DEAL WITH INFLATION. SOME OF STRUGGLED TO GET PARTS. RUPERT: MANY PEOPLE HAVE BEEN WRONG OVER THE LAST YEAR OR 18 MONTHS IS THE PERSISTENT OF THIS PROBLEM. THIS WILL CONTINUE TO PLAY OUT WITH THE LATEST TO PROLONG THIS STORY. IF WE DO SEE LABOR SUPPLY COMING BACK ACROSS THE DEVELOPED WORLD THAT WILL BE A BETTER STORY FOR RISK ASSETS. IN THE U.K. IF YOU GO BACK IT WAS LABOR SHORTAGES THAT WAS THE STORY. THAT'S RESOLVED IN THE U.K.. THAT'S LESS OF A PROBLEM. I THINK THAT'S AGAIN COMING THROUGH TO SOLVE SOME OF THOSE LABOR SUPPLY -- LABOR SUPPLY SHORTAGES. THAT THOSE ARE REALLY MUST -- MUCH LESS ACUTE THAN THEY WERE. FRANCINE: RUPERT, THANK YOU SO MUCH. PORTFOLIO MANAGER FROM MULTI-ASSET STRATEGIES AT BLACK ROCK. > > ANGELA MERKEL HAS WARNED ISOLATING RUSSIA IS NOT POSSIBLE IN THE LONG TERM. IN A THIRD PUBLIC APPEARANCE IN FRONT OF A LARGER AUDIENCE SINCE LEAVING OFFICE, THE FORMER GERMAN CHANCELLOR SAID PUTIN HAS MADE A BIG MISTAKE BY INVADING UKRAINE SAYING THERE'S NO EXCUSE FOR THIS BRUTAL AGGRESSION. THEY REPEATEDLY SPOKE TO PRUDE IN THE EARLY DAYS OF THE WAR CALLING FOR A CEASE-FIRE. THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION IS SEEKING TO WAYNE -- BETWEEN THE U.S. OFF RUSSIAN IMPORTS. THEIR PUSHING LAWMAKERS TO SUPPORT THE PLAN FOR BOOST PURCHASES OF NUCLEAR REACTOR FUEL FROM DOMESTIC PRODUCERS. GLOBAL NEWS 24 HOURS A DAY ON AIR AND ON BLOOMBERG QUICKTAKE, POWERED BY MORE THAN 2700 JOURNALISTS AND ANALYSTS IN MORE THAN 120 COUNTRIES. I AM LEIGH-ANN GERRANS, THIS IS BLOOMBERG. FRANCINE: HEDGE FUNDS WERE TALLYING GAINS ON THE HOTTEST THAT IN YEARS WHEN THEY REACHED AN UNUSUAL DO WITH JP MORGAN. THE BANKS HEALTH IN AUGUST 2020, PUTTING MORE STAKES. THEY FOCUSED ON PRIVATE COMPANIES AND POSTED A GAIN IN THAT PART OF ITS PORTFOLIO. THE INDUSTRY IS BRACING FOR RED GETTING -- FOR A RECKONING. THEY ARE TRYING TO FIGURE OUT HOW MUCH EXPOSURE THEY HAVE. JOINING US TO DISCUSS IS DANI BURGER. THEY BASICALLY HAVE BEEN DIPPING THEIR TOES IN. IT'S A BIT OF A NIGHTMARE. > > THIS IS SOMETHING THERE OFTEN LEVERAGE BETS FOR THESE FUNDS. INTEREST RATES RISE, THE VALUATIONS OF THESE GO DOWN. THEY ARE IN A UNFORTUNATE POSITION WERE A LOT OF PRIVATE FUNDS ARE ONLY REALLY ASSESSING THESE INVESTMENTS. HEDGE FUNDS WILL REPORT QUARTERLY OR MONTHLY RESULTS. SO CLIENTS ARE LOOKING AND SAYING THESE ARE FALLING, WE WANT TO SELL THESE. THEY ARE LIQUID ASSETS. FRANCINE: THEY WERE MEANT TO BE IMMUNE FROM VOLATILITY. DANI: AGAIN THAT IMMUNE FROM VOLATILITY ASSUMES YOU ARE NOT MARKING THE MARKET EVERY DAY. THE HEDGE FUND INDUSTRY HAS -- PRIVATE EQUITY HAS GOTTEN A LOT OF CRITICISM ABOUT THAT AS THE MARKET HAS TURNED. HE DOES PUBLIC EQUITIES AND CALLED VOLATILITY LAUNDERING. SAYING IT'S THE APPEARANCE OF LIQUIDITY BUT MAKING IT APPEAR LESS VOLATILE. FRANCINE: WE WILL GET YOU WANT TO DISCUSS THIS FURTHER. YOU CAN READ THE FULL QUICKTAKE ON THE BLOOMBERG TERMINAL. CREDIT SUISSE'S SPRING OF TROUBLES CONTINUES. WE WILL GET INTO THAT STORY NEXT. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ♪ FRANCINE: ECONOMICS, FINANCE, POLITICS. THIS IS "BLOOMBERG SURVEILLANCE: EARLY EDITION." I'M FRANCINE LACQUA IN LONDON. CREDIT SUISSE EXPECTS TO MAKE A LOSS AT A GROUPWIDE LEVEL AND IS A BANK IN THE SECOND QUARTER. JUST IN THE LAST 20 MINUTES WE'VE LEARNED THE LENDER MAY BE PLANNING FOR THE JOB CUTS, OF THE STOCK IS DROPPING THIS MORNING. LET'S BRING IN OUR FINANCE COVERAGE HERE IN LONDON. THEY JUST CAN'T CATCH A BREAK. HE WAS IN A QUITE CHEERY MOOD IN DAVOS, BUT EVERY TIME IT'S A LOSS OR SOMETHING THAT'S NOT QUITE WORKING OUT. > > HERE I AM AGAIN TALKING ABOUT CREDIT SUISSE AGAIN. THIS WEEK ONE OF THE TOP BANKERS COMING OUT SAYING WE'VE MOVED BEYOND THIS, WE ARE OK. TODAY, OF THE STATEMENT IS ANOTHER QUARTERLY LOSS. PLUS JOB CUTS ACROSS THE BANK. FRANCINE: IS IT THAT THEY JUST CAN'T GET AHEAD OF THIS OR THEY KEEP ON MAKING MISTAKES? TOM: THE THING THAT POINTED TO WAS UKRAINE FOR THE RISING RATE ENVIRONMENT, BUT ALL BANKS ARE DEALING WITH THIS. THEY ARE CONTINUING STUMBLING OVER TO RELY ON THESE NUMBER OF SCANDALS. I REALLY THINK INVESTORS SEE WITH THE SHARE PRICES. FRANCINE: IS THERE ANYTHING THAT JUMPED OUT AT YOU IN THE STATEMENT? TOM: ENERGY STREAMLINED ABOUT COST. IT DOES SOUND LIKE THE JUNE 28 MEETING WITH A DEEP DIVE -- THEY HAVE A DEEP DIVE INTO THE INVESTORS. THEY WILL PLAY OUT HOW TO STUDY THE SHIP. FRANCINE: WHERE DO YOU SEE THE CHIEF EXECUTIVE? TOM: THEY'VE COME OUT AND SAID THE MANDATE IS CLEAR, THE CHAIRMAN CAME OUT RECENTLY. TWO YEARS INTO HIS TENURE, PRETTY MUCH BEEN MARKED BY SCANDAL AND THE INABILITY TO MOVE FORWARD. HIS FUTURE IS DEFINITELY IN THE SPOTLIGHT. FRANCINE: RUMORS OF POSSIBLE MERGERS ARE SELLING OFF ASSETS. AS ANY OF THAT GOING TO COME BACK? TOM: SOMETHING LIKE 16 BILLION SWISS FRANCS, CREDIT SUISSE IS EXTREMELY CHEAP IN HISTORICAL TERMS. YOU LOOK AND WONDER WHO WOULD WANT TO BUY IT? > > THIS IS A WHOLE OTHER SET OF PROBLEMS. DANI: I THINK WHAT -- TOM: IN ASIAN PARTICULAR CLIENT SEEM TO BE STAYING ON THE SIDELINES. I THINK THAT'S PROBABLY THE WORRY, IF IT'S A VOLATILITY IN THE UNCERTAINTY. RIGHT NOW THEY CAN'T CATCH A BREAK. FRANCINE: COMING UP, A NEW ERA OF MONETARY POLICY FOR THE EURO AREA MAY BE AHEAD OF THE ECB PRIVATE TO THE THREATS OF INFLATION. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ♪ FRANCINE: THE HOT POINT HIKE, VR B.I. IS SOMETHING TO WATCH OUT FOR BECOMING THE LATEST CENTRAL BANK TO RAISE RATES FOR THE FORECAST ON THE DECISION IN THE ECB TOMORROW. CREDIT SUISSE SEES A LOSS AT THE GROUPWIDE LEVEL. THE LENDER WEIGHS A NEW ROUND OF JOB CUTS. QUESTIONS OVER HIS LONG-TERM LEADERSHIP, BORIS JOHNSON PRESSES AHEAD FOR REVISIONS OF THE BREXIT DEAL AS RISHI SUNAK PROMISES TO CUT TAXES IN THE FALL. THE MORNING AND WELCOME TO BLOOMBERG SURVEILLANCE: EARLY EDITION, I'M FRANCINE LACQUA HERE IN LONDON. ARMED WITH NEW FORECASTS SENDING PRICES RISING AT A RECORD PACE, CHRISTINE LAGARDE AND HER COLLEAGUES WILL SET TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS OF ASSET PURCHASES AND EXISTING -- EXITING NATE -- EIGHT YEARS OF NEGATIVE INTEREST RATES. WE ARE JOINED BY THE SENIOR CHIEF ECONOMIST. THANKS FOR JOINING US. WE HEARD FROM CHRISTINE LAGARDE. A LOT OF PEOPLE SAYING LIKE SHE TRIED TO DO WITH MARIO DRAGHI. WHAT ARE YOU EXPECTING WITH THE ECB? > > AT TOMORROW'S MEETING IT WILL BE VERY MUCH TALKING ABOUT THE NEEDS ENDING THE ASSET PURCHASES , TAKING POLICY AWAY FROM THAT EXTRAORDINARY STIMULUS LEVEL. THE HAWKS HAVE GOT THE UPPER HAND AT THE MOMENT. IT'S LIKELY TO CREEP HIGHER, SO SHE'S GOING TO FACE SOME PRESSURE, THE EFFORT OF LAYING OUT THE PATH FOR THE NEXT FUTURE MEETING, SHE'S FACING QUITE A CHALLENGE. FRANCINE: THAT'S PRETTY PUNCHY. > > AND TKIBULI FLIES IN THE FACE OF WHAT THEY'VE BEEN TRYING TO TELL US FOR A LONG TIME. THE LAST FEW MONTHS HAVE BEEN EXTRAORDINARY IN TERMS OF SUPPORT AND I THINK IS A VERY HIGH CHANCE THAT IS WHERE THEY END UP GOING. FRANCINE: WE MADE SOME CHARTS TOGETHER WITH US. LOOKING AT THE BALANCE SHEET FOR THIS ONE AND ALSO THE COMPONENTS TO EUROZONE INFLATION WHICH IS INTERESTING BECAUSE A LOT OF IT IS ALSO AIRPLANES, WE EXPECT INFLATION TO RIGID PEAK OR, TO GET WORSE FROM HERE? HETAL: IT'S MOST LIKELY CLOSE TO ITS PEAK. THERE ARE RISKS TO THE UPSIDE. IN TERMS OF ENERGY PRICES, THERE ARE LOTS OF SHOCKS THAT ARE STILL THERE. THE SUPPLY CONSTRAINTS WERE ABATED AND HOW THAT PLAYS OUT, ECONOMIST INFLATION MODELS, I THINK WE HAVE A LOT IN THAT. FRANCINE: ONE IS THE BOND SPREAD BETWEEN SPANISH BONDS IN WHICH IS ONE OF THE BIGGEST CONCERNS. WE CAUGHT UP WITH ITALIAN MPS WHO SAID THE ECB HAS TO SUPPORT THEM AT SOME LEVEL BECAUSE OTHERWISE IT COULD BE REALLY UGLY FOR THEM. WILL THE ECB DO IT. > > I'M SKEPTICAL THEY WILL DO ANYTHING CONCRETE OTHER THAN SOME SORT OF VERBAL INTERVENTION IN THE SHORT TERM. THE SPECULATION RECENTLY THEY ARE MORE WILLING TO SIGN OFF ON PROGRAMS. IT'S BEEN HARD TO GET ANOTHER WHATEVER IT TAKES MOMENT, THERE ARE LOTS OF PEOPLE WHO WANT THIS TO COME TO AN END, EXACTLY FINE TUNING THE MINUTIA OF IT TO FAVOR ONE COUNTRY OVER ANOTHER. OUR WE DON'T GET SOME KIND OF AGREEMENT OF THE RUMORS WHAT ACTUALLY HAPPENS, DO THEY BLOW UP AND DO WE HAVE PRICES ON HER HAND? > > IT'S WHY THE ECB HAS TO BE MORE GRADUAL THAN THE CENTRAL BANK. THEY CAN'T AFFORD TO SHOP -- SHOCK THE MARKET. RATHER THAN BEING MORE AGGRESSIVE IN TERMS OF HAWKISH SURPRISES WITH EXPECTATIONS, OF ECB HAS TO TREAD CAREFULLY. THAT'S WHY WAS SEYMOUR TELEGRAPHED SHORT-TERM. IF THEY TRY TO GIVE AT LEAST SOME IDEA THEY COULD STEP IN IF REALLY REQUIRED. > > IS A PHILOSOPHICAL CONCERN OF HIKING RATES AND BUYING BONDS. > > ULTIMATELY THE MARKET CONTESTING THE RESULTS. WE'VE SEEN THAT BEFORE. WE ARE SO LONG WAY AWAY FROM WHERE WE WERE 10 YEARS AGO. REMEMBER, THE ECB HAS A HUGE CHUNK OF THESE. A KICKER FROM THAT, ITALIAN DEBT FINANCING COSTS ARE NOT ON THE ACTUAL YIELD. FRANCINE: IF THEY DON'T TAKE CARE OF THAT AT THE MOMENT. THIS IS BECAUSE OF RUSSIAN GAS. AND DEPENDENCE TO RUSSIAN GAS, THEN COULD WE SEE, I WOULDN'T GO AS FAR AS AN IMF PROGRAM. > > WE COULD SEE THAT FURTHER FROM HERE IF THERE IS SOME MORE SUPPORT. I DO THINK THE ITALIAN BUDGET HAS SEEN SOME IMPROVEMENT. YOU CAN HAVE SOME REASONABLE ASSUMPTIONS AND STILL HAVE DEBT RELATIVELY STABLE. FRANCINE: THANKS SO MUCH. COMING UP, WE SPEAK NEXT TO THE VENTURE-CAPITAL FOUNDER ABOUT HOW TO SPOT THESE TRENDS. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ♪ FRANCINE: ECONOMICS, FINANCE, POLITICS. THIS IS "BLOOMBERG SURVEILLANCE: EARLY EDITION." LET'S GET STRAIGHT TO THE CONVERSATION ON VENTURE-CAPITAL. HE HAS BUILT A RECORD OF SPOTTING TRENDS EARLY IN TECHNOLOGY AND RETAIL. THE FIRST INVESTOR IN FAR-FETCHED AND IN DAILYMOTION EARNING AN AWARD FOR INVESTOR OF THE YEAR OF 2012 AND 2019. IN 2015 HE LAUNCHED FELIX CAPITAL WHICH FOCUSES ON EARLY STAGE INVESTMENTS AND LIFESTYLE OPPORTUNITIES. ITS PORTFOLIO INCLUDES PELOTON, HOPEFULLY. -- TOTALLY. TODAY ANNOUNCING INJECTION OF NEW FUNDS DOUBLING IN SIZE TO $1.2 BILLION. IF YOU LOOK AT GREAT MOMENT TO CATCH UP. YOU'VE GOTTEN SO MANY THINGS RIGHT. IS THERE SOMETHING THAT WAS A MISTAKE AND THEN WE WILL GET ONTO YOUR SUCCESSES. > > WE ALWAYS MAKE DO WITH THE DATA WE HAVE. THE GOAL IS TO NOT OVEREXPOSE OURSELVES. SO IT WAS DIFFICULT TO POINT TO A SPECIFIC, BUT OVERALL WE ARE VERY -- WHICH IS OVERALL WHERE WE ARE. FRANCINE: CONGRATULATIONS ON DOUBLING YOUR FUND. HOW DIFFICULT IS IT TO UNDERSTAND THE TRENDS GOING FORWARD. IF YOU LOOK AT NETFLIX WE ALL THOUGHT WE WOULD WATCH MORE TV. IS THIS MORE DIFFICULT TO SPOT THE TREND IN TWO OR THREE YEARS BECAUSE OF COVID? > > TODAY ALL OUR INDUSTRIES ARE FOCUSED ON BUSINESSES BEING QUITE SMALL. WE SORT OF HAVE BEEN HUMBLED BY MACRO. INFLATION, INTEREST RATES, ESPECIALLY WHEN WE MAKE INVESTMENT DECISIONS AT SOME POINT, WE WILL GET A READING FIVE OR 10 YEARS LATER. CONSUMER BEHAVIORS ARE WHERE WE ARE FOCUSED. THE ECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT IS WHERE WE HAVE TO NAVIGATE. FRANCINE: I'VE BEEN DRINKING O.A.T. LEE FOR A LONG TIME AND THEN THE VALUATION CAME IN. YOU SPOT THESE TRENDS, A LOT OF PEOPLE SPOT THEM BUT WITHOUT MAKING MONEY ASSESSMENTS. > > WE SPEND A LOT OF TIME WATCHING PEOPLE. WATCHING THE YOUNGER GENERATIONS WHILE SETTING TRENDS. IT'S AN AMAZING BOOK. ALSO THROUGH JUST WATCHING, LOOKING AT WHAT'S GETTING MOMENTUM. YOUNGER PEOPLE IN PARTICULAR VERY MUCH SETTING THE DIRECTION. IMPACTING EVERY SINGLE GENERATION. FRANCINE: WHAT IS THE NEXT BIG TREND? > > TO SOME EXTENT, THINGS HAVEN'T CHANGED. WHEN WE LOOK AT THE MACRO LEVEL, FOR THE MOST PART, MAYBE SOME OF THE MARKETS HAVE INCREASED. PEOPLE WANTING TO HAVE A BETTER LIFE. SO THAT'S THE FUNDAMENTAL TREND TOWARDS MORE SUSTAINABLE LIFESTYLE. THAT'S A VERY LONG-TERM TREND AS WELL. FRANCINE: IN TERMS OF RETAIL? > > FROM ELECTRIC MOBILITY TO SHARED OWNERSHIP, THIS IS VERY PROFOUND TREND. FRANCINE: ONE OF THE THINGS THAT SURPRISED ME WAS THE PAYMENTS. I REMEMBER SEEING CHIEF EXECUTIVE IS A BIG BANKS ANGUS THE NEXT BIG THING. THERE WERE DOUBTS OF THIS IN THE LAST COUPLE OF DAYS. > > THIS TREND IS VERY STRONG. IT WILL BE SEEN IN THE PAST COUPLE OF YEARS ON SOME OF THOSE ASPECTS. I THINK I UNDERESTIMATED THE POWER OF BY NOW, PAY LATER. THE QUESTION IS WHAT OF THOSE COMPANIES OFFERING THAT SERVICE. ECONOMICS ON THIS SERVICE ARE PRICED IN AND SO MAYBE THE NEEDS TO BE A READJUSTMENT. IF YOU LOOK AT ELECTRIC MOBILITY , OF THE SCOOTERS THAT ARE AFFORDABLE. WHICH IS OFFERING A BOTTLE WHICH WILL COST AROUND TWO TO THREE EUROS. THERE IS SOME PRICE ELASTICITY UP TO A POINT. A LOT OF WHAT'S OUT THERE TODAY, WITH A MARGIN STRUCTURE LOOKING AT THEIR OFFERING AS WELL TO FOCUS ON THE BEST EFFORTS. > > DO YOU WORRY ABOUT FOOD ACCESSIBILITY. THE INCREDIBLE STORY ABOUT KFC HAVING TO REPLACE LETTUCE AND CABBAGE BECAUSE IT WAS TOO EXPENSIVE. > > I THINK WHAT WE ARE SEEING IS A RISE OF INTEREST IN EXPERIENCE AND HOSPITALITY. SO PEOPLE ARE GOING BACK TO THEIR REAL LIFE AND FOOD IS CENTRAL TO THIS. FRANCINE: THE OTHER QUESTION IS IF YOU LOOK AT RAISING CAPITAL. WHAT INVESTORS DO YOU HAVE IT IN -- DO YOU HAVE IN YOU? > > WHAT WE HAVE SEEN IN OUR INDUSTRY WE'VE BEEN LUCKY TO HAVE FROM THE BEGINNING PEOPLE THINKING LONG TERM. WHERE THAT'S GOING TO BE INVESTED ACROSS. SO IT'S PRETTY FAST. MORE THAN WE'VE EXPECTED FROM EXISTING INVESTORS. WE'VE HAD SOME PENSION FUNDS AS WELL. FROM THE U.S. BUT ALSO FROM EUROPE. FRANCINE: THANK YOU FOR COMING ON. LET'S GET STRAIGHT TO OUR BLOOMBERG BUSINESS FLASH. > > CREDIT SUISSE SAYS THEY EXPECT A LOSS OF A GROUPWIDE LEVEL AND IN THE SECOND QUARTER. THEY SAY MARKET CONDITIONS REMAIN CHALLENGING AFTER THE INVASION OF UKRAINE AND MONETARY TIGHTENING ACROSS THE WORLD. HE SAID THAT LED TO WEAK CUSTOMER FLOWS AND ONGOING CLIENT DELEVERAGING. THE GOVERNMENTS LATEST BOLSTERED THE INDUSTRY'S OUTLOOK IS INDEED ON THE OP. THEY LED THE RALLY AFTER CHINA'S ENTERTAINMENT REGULATOR APPROVES 16 NEW GAMES WHICH WHAT IS SEEN AS POLICY NORMALIZATION. FRANCINE, WHAT IS THE MOST EXPENSIVE CITY IN THE WORLD TO LIVE IN AS AN EX-PAT? FOR THE SECOND YEAR IN A ROW IT'S HONG KONG, THAT'S ACCORDING TO THE INTERNATIONAL HIGHER PRICES AND STRONG CURRENCY KEPT THE CITY OF THE TOP. NEW YORK, GENEVA AND TOKYO ROUND OUT THE TOP FIVE. THAT YOUR BLOOMBERG BUSINESS FLASH. LONDON IN FOURTH PLACE. QUITE HIGH. FRANCINE: I AM NOT SURPRISED AT ALL. > > APPARENTLY IT'S RENT, WE ARE ALL PAYING A LOT MORE RENT. > > CERTAIN PARTS OF LONDON 20% HIGHER. AS ALWAYS, THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR THE UPDATE. THE CHANCELLOR OF THE EXCHEQUER HAS PROMISED TO CUT TAXES IN HIS NEXT BUDGET. IT WAS ONE OF THE DEMANDS OF BORIS JOHNSON'S IS CONSERVATIVE PARTY. THEY HAVE PLANS FOR TO OVERRIDE PARTS OF BREXIT. JOINING US IS LIZZIE. THE LATEST BREXIT NEWS WAS NOT ONLY CONCERNING THE EU BUT ALSO CERTAIN MPS IN THE PARTY. > > YOU COULD ARGUE THIS IS HIS COMING OUT GUNS BLAZING. WHICH EVEN SOME PARTS OF THE TORY OPPRESSIVE CALLED --. THE FOREIGN SECRETARY WANTS TO SHOW SHE'S NOT AFRAID TO STAND UP. SHE IS ONE OF THE RUNNERS AND RIDERS TO REPLACE BORIS JOHNSON AND ONCE UPON A TIME SHE WAS A REMAIN THERE. THIS IS SUCH A GAMBLE FOR BORIS JOHNSON. BRUSSELS IS GOING TO WANT TO COMPROMISE WHEN HE'S LOOKING WEEKEND AND IF THEY RETALIATE IN THE TRADE WAR IT'S ONLY GOING TO ADD THE COST OF LIVING IN THE U.K.. FRANCINE: THEY'RE THE ONES WHO SIGNED THE PROTOCOL IN THE FIRST PLACE. THE OTHER THING IS THE CHANCELLOR. IS THIS HIM TRYING TO APPEASE THE REBEL FACTIONS IN TERMS OF GOVERNMENT BECAUSE THEIR INCREASING TAXES BY SO MUCH. > > ANOTHER NAME ON THE RUNNERS AND RIDERS LIST TO REPLACE BORIS JOHNSON. HE SLIPPED DOWN TO BECAUSE THAT WINDFALL ON ENERGY COMPANIES. HE'S TRYING TO BOLSTER HIS CREDENTIALS. THIS IS FOR BUSINESS TO BOOST PRODUCTIVITY AND HOPEFULLY WAGES WILL THERE BE TAX CUTS, A PERSONAL TAX CUTS TO HELP THE POOR HOUSEHOLDS DUE TO COST-OF-LIVING, THAT REMAINS TO BE SEEN. FRANCINE: COMING UP, BOOMING DEMAND FROM TOURISTS FOR GETAWAYS DURING THE SUMMER HIGH SEASON. WE WILL HAVE PLENTY MORE ON THAT STORY NEXT. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ♪ FRANCINE: ECONOMICS, FINANCE, POLITICS. THIS IS "BLOOMBERG SURVEILLANCE: EARLY EDITION." REPORTING YOU FOR YOUR LOSS IS THE PANDEMIC CONTINUES TO IMPACT PASSENGERS. THE CHIEF EXECUTIVE TOLD ANNA EDWARDS EARLIER THE DISRUPTIONS UP AND FELL ACROSS THE INDUSTRY. > > WE ARE SEEING INCREDIBLY STRONG DEMAND. PEOPLE WANT TO FLY AND HAVE SOME SAVINGS TO EXPAND. THE INDUSTRIES A LOT MORE ON THE SUPPLY CHAIN PERFORMERS RIGHT NOW. IN TERMS OF DEMAND WE ARE SEEING A LOT OF PEOPLE. IF I LOOK AT THE LAST FEW WEEKS. 55% UP VERSUS THE SAME THING. DEMAND IS INCREDIBLY STRONG. > > DEMAND IS STRONG BUT ONE OF THE ISSUES THAT'S CREATING IS CHAOS AND U.K. AIRPORTS. IS THIS A U.K. STORY? > > IT IS NOT. I THINK IT'S PROBABLY A BIT BIGGER THAN THE REST OF THE WORLD. WHAT WE ARE SEEING IS TRUE. THE SUPPLY CHAIN IS OUT OF LABOR RESOURCES, WE ARE SEEING CONSTRAINTS IN MANAGEMENT. WE ARE'S SUFFERING A LOT OF DELAYS AND ENDING UP IN CANCELLATIONS. WE ARE SEEING AIRPORT SECURITY NOT HAVING --. THEY ARE PUTTING A LOT OF STRAIN ON THE OPERATION. > > A NUMBER OF ISSUES RELISTED THERE. HOW MANY WOULD BE NORMALLY UP -- MORE THAN NORMALLY OPERATIONAL. > > WE CANCELED LESS THAN 1% OF OUR FLIGHTS. IN RECENT DAYS WE HAD TO CANCEL 4% OF ALL FLIGHTS DUE TO THIS DISTRESSING OPERATING ENVIRONMENT. THE INDUSTRY, WE HAVE PEOPLE TO PROPERLY OPERATE THIS WE HAVE BEEN MAINTAINING SOME PRODUCTIVITY IN THE SYSTEM. TO MAKE SURE WE ARE READY TO RAMP UP. MANY OF THE OTHER PLAYERS TAKE THIS TO -- THIS TIME TO LAY PEOPLE OFF. FRANCINE: FOR MORE ON THE SUMMER TRAVEL CHAOS WE ARE JOINED BY OUR AIRPORT REPORTER. IT IS AN ABSOLUTE CHAOS. FOR THEM, ANY REAL SURPRISES OF HOW THEY ARE HANDLING THIS? > > THE FX FUEL COSTS ARISING WILL BE SOMETHING OF A CONCERN AS WE GO INTO THE SUMMER. AT THE SAME TIME WE ARE LOOKING AT THEM. AND THEY HAVE ONE OF THE BETTER OFF CARRIERS COMPARED TO SOMETHING LIKE EASYJET WHICH CANCELED MUCH MORE FLIGHTS. FRANCINE: WHAT IS HAPPENING? IT SEEMS LIKE THEIR DOLDRUMS. DID THEY CUT TOO MANY PEOPLE OFF. THERE ARE SO MANY FLIGHTS THEY CAN OPERATE. > > AT THE HEIGHT OF THE PANDEMIC , THEY ARE RAMPING UP BUT AT THE SAME TIME IT IS A HARD LABOR MARKET. AS WELL AS UNIQUE SECURITY CLEARANCES WHICH TAKE TIME. ESSENTIALLY IT'S A WAITING GAME. FRANCINE: I'VE ALWAYS BEEN A HUGE FAN OF THIS AIRLINE AND NOW I'M THINKING I NEED TO GET SOMEWHERE. I'M LOOKING AT OTHER AIRLINES. IS THERE A WORRY THEY WILL SWITCH TO AIRLINES CONSIDERED MORE RELIABLE. > > IT KEEPS HAPPENING DIFFERENT CARRIERS. IT'S REALLY HARD TO PLAN WHICH CARRIERS ONE OF WHICH CANCELLATIONS. IT'S REALLY A SYSTEMIC PROBLEM ACROSS THE BOARD. THE UK'S FACING IT MORE. BUT WE'VE SEEN DEMAND, WE'VE SEEN ISSUES INCLUDING BRUSSELS AND DUBLIN, SO ACROSS THE BOARD WE ARE SEEING ISSUES WITH CHAOS AT CHECK-IN COUNTERS AND EVEN THOSE CANCELLATIONS. FRANCINE: DO THEY CALCULATE THE DEMAND OR THE COST CUTS. > > THE EXPECTED DEMAND TO COME BACK AT A MORE GRADUAL PACE AND IT'S BEEN A MASSIVE SURGE IN PENT-UP DEMAND. FRANCINE: THANK YOU SO MUCH. I COULD TALK ABOUT THE CHAOS OF TRAVEL FOR THE NEXT TWO HOURS. OUR AIRLINES EXPERT HERE AT BLOOMBERG. CREDIT SUISSE, DEFINITELY LEFT RIGHT AND CENTER. WEIGHING A NEW ROUND OF JOB CUTS AFTER WARNING OF A SECOND --. BLOOMBERG SURVEILLANCE: EARLY EDITION" CONTINUES IN THE NEXT HOUR. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. > > MANY COUNTRIES ALL A HARD TIME AVOIDING A RECESSION. > > I THINK BRINGING INFLATION DOWN SHOULD BE THE NUMBER ONE PRIORITY. > > THE LAST FEW YEARS HAVE BEEN CHALLENGING IN TERMS OF THE VOLATILITY > > -- IN TERMS OF THE VOLATILITY. > > 10:00 IN LONDON, 5:00 IN NEW YORK AND 5:00 P.M. AND NEWLY -- HONG KONG. MORE TROUBLE AT CREDIT SUISSE. THE BANK CAME OUT WITH A PROFIT WARNING. A FORECAST FROM BILLIONAIRE HEDGE FUND MANAGER RAY DALIO. HE'S A CENTRAL BANKS WE FORCED TO CUT INTEREST RATES IN 2024 AFTER THEIR ECONOMIES GOT HIT BY STAGFLATION. ANGELA MERKEL SAYS VLADIMIR PUTIN MADE A MISTAKE BY INVADING, BUT ISOLATING RUSSIA ISN'T POSSIBLE IN THE LONG TERM. WHEN IT COMES TO GEOPOLITICS, GLOBAL GROWTH STORY, FOR THE MOMENT THE EUROPEAN GLOBAL EQUITY RISK ASSETS AT THE BEGINNING OF THIS WEEK. KAILEY: INVESTORS WEIGH BOTH GROWTH AND INFLATION AND CONTINUE TO SEE ELEVATION TO INFLATION FORECASTS. WHICH CUTS THERE GLOBAL FORECAST OF 3% FOR THIS YEAR. THAT'S DOWN TO 2.3% IN 2023. CUTTING THE EURO ZONE OUTLOOK TO 2.6% FOR THIS YEAR. THE U.S. GROWTH OUTLOOK TO THIS YEAR CUT TO 2.5%. ALSO HEDGING ITS CHINA GROWTH OUTLOOK WELL BELOW THE 5.5% TARGET BEIJING HAS SET OUT. WE DID GET SOME BETTER NEWS ON THE REGULATORY FRONT MAY BE OUT OVERNIGHT WITH CHINA APPROVING LICENSES FOR VIDEO GAMES. THAT REALLY LIFTED RISK SENTIMENT IN THE REGION BROADLY. UP ABOUT 8/10 OF 1% OVERNIGHT. THE OUTPERFORMANCE CAME FROM THE TECHNOLOGY STOCKS. THE OTHER BIG STORY OUT OF ASIA IS THE RPI INDIA CENTRAL BANK HAS JOINED THE 50 BASIS POINT RATE HIKE CLUB. WITHOUT LARGER THAN EXPECTED HIKE, OF A THAT MORE IS TO COME. YOU NOT SEEING TOO MUCH REACTION IN THE INDIAN RUPEE. THE BIG STORY AND AFFECTS CONTINUES TO BE THE JAPANESE YEN, THE BIGGEST UNDERPERFORMER. WE ARE ALL THE WAY OUT AT 1 -- 133 POINT 81, THE WEAKEST JAPANESE YEN IN TWO DECADES. MATT: IMAGINE IF YOU ARE FORD OR GENERAL MOTORS TRYING TO COMPETE WITH HONDA AND TOYOTA. SALES IN THIS COUNTRY ARE PUTTING FAT MARGINS ON THE BOOK OF THE ASIAN AUTOMAKERS AND NOT HELPING THE U.S. CARMAKERS AT ALL. S & P FUTURES DOWN ABOUT A THIRD OF A PERCENT AFTER AN INCREDIBLE RALLY. WE SAW ANOTHER TURNAROUND IN EQUITY MARKETS. THAT WAS DRAMATIC. DEFINITELY A MARKET YOU WANT TO WATCH CLOSELY. THE U.S. 10 YEAR STILL HOLDING STEADY. THIS WAS INTERESTING AFTER THE FIRST OPTION YESTERDAY IN WHICH THE FED DID NOT PLAY A MASSIVE ROLE. AN AUCTION OF THREE-YEAR NOTES. NYMEX SCREWED UP ABOUT 310 OF 1%. TI NOW OVER 120. INFLATION, HOUSEHOLD GOODS AND BICYCLES AS WE ARE FROM THE ADMINISTRATION, BUT NOT ON GAS. BITCOIN NOW DOWN ABOUT 3%. IT'S REALLY NOT IN -- IT'S REALLY INTERESTING TO WATCH THE PRICE OF IT, EVERYTHING GOING ON UNDER THE HOOD IS PRETTY AMAZING. A GREAT CRYPTO SHOW YESTERDAY. IF YOU DIDN'T SEE IT YOU CAN GET IT ON THE INTERNET. ANNA: YOU CAN WATCH ALL THE EPISODES OF THAT PROGRAM AND OF THIS ONE. EUROPEAN MARKETS HERE AND NOW, WE HAVE THE NEGATIVITY ACROSS EUROPEAN STOCKS. TRYING TO CATCH UP YESTERDAY. FACING SLIGHTLY WEAKER. THE LONDON MARKET DOWN A 10TH OF A PERCENT OR SO. RETAIL IS A REAL AREA OF POSITIVITY, OF ALL THE WORRYING WE'VE DONE ABOUT TARGET AND CAP IN THE RETAILERS IN THE UNITED STATES THAT HAVE NOT DONE WELL, THE SECTOR UP BY 1.7%. THAT'S PUTTING IN UPWARD SOURCE OF FIRE BEHIND OTHER RETAILERS EVEN IN THE U.K.. U.K. RETAIL STOCKS IS WHAT THEY'RE TALKING ABOUT TODAY. THIS IS A FAST FASHION BUSINESS, THEY SEEM TO BE MANAGING THEIR COSTS OK. A DECADE HIGH LEVEL OF PROFITS AND NOT TALKING MUCH ABOUT INVENTORIES AND BUILDUP OF INVENTORIES. THIS COULD PLAY TO THE ADVANTAGE OF AN BUSINESS. THIS IS A LOW COST AIRLINE, THEY WOULD LIKE TO GIVE YOU THE SAME LINE. THE STOCK MOVING IN THE OTHER DIRECTION. DISRUPTION AT AIRPORTS OVERRIDING A STRONG DEMAND PICTURE. THE CEO -- AS CREDIT SUISSE AS WE GET MORE DETAILS ON THIS SHORTLY, I THOUGHT I WOULD EMPHASIZE THE SHARE MOVE. ANOTHER WARNING FROM CREDIT SUISSE. KAILEY: THAT'S SOMETHING WE WILL FOLLOW THROUGH THE PROGRAM. FIRST LET'S LOOK AT WHAT IS AHEAD TODAY. THE BLOOMBERG TECH SUMMIT WILL KICK OFF WITH A GREAT LINEUP OF KEY CEOS INCLUDING UBER, AMAZON AND MASTERCARD. THE FIRST LADY WILL BE IN LOS ANGELES TO HOST THE NINTH SUMMIT OF THE AMERICAS. WE WILL GET RUSSIA CPI DATA AT 12:00 P.M. NEW YORK TIME. ANNA: LET'S GET BACK TO THE CORPORATE AGENDA. THE COMPANY ISSUING A PROFIT WARNING. THE LENDER SAYS IT'S ACCELERATING COST SAVINGS ACROSS THE GROUP. LET'S GET MORE WITH DANI BURGER. A FOCUS ON COST-CUTTING AT THE COMPANY. > > SINCE THEN BLOOMBERG HAS LEARNED THEY WILL BE CONCENTRATING ON JOB CUTS AS WELL. THIS IS AHEAD OF A NEW UPDATE THEY WILL GIVE HERE AT THE END OF THIS MONTH. THE UPDATE SO FAR, THE SIXTH QUARTER IN SEVEN OF PROFIT WARNINGS. NOT A GREAT LOOK, OF THE HEAD OF INVESTMENT BANKING WAS SAYING WE ARE BACK ONLINE. TAKING A VICTORY LAP WITH CLIENTS. THE INVESTMENT BANK WILL LIKELY POST LOSSES IN THE SECOND QUARTER. THEY ARE BLAMING VERY MACRO FORCES SEEING WE HAVE THE WAR IN UKRAINE AND AT THE SAME TIME THERE IS THE INFLATION ISSUE WITH MONETARY POLICY TIGHTENING QUICKLY. THIS IS SOMETHING ALL BANKS HAVE TO DEAL WITH SO THEY ARE SEEING DELEVERAGING AT THE SAME TIME SO YOU HAVE TO WONDER HOW MUCH OF IT IS THE BIG BANKING PICTURE, HOW MUCH OF IT IS CREDIT SUISSE HAVING A HARD TIME DRAWING A LINE UNDER ALL THE SCANDALS THEY'VE HAD. > > YOU MENTIONED BANKS ARE BROADLY DEALING WITH THIS. RAY DALIO SAYING A COUPLE YEARS FROM NOW WHAT WE WILL BE TALKING ABOUT IS EASING. WALK US THROUGH HIS THINKING. > > THESE WERE COMMENTS OF THE AUSTRALIAN REVIEW. HE SAID ESSENTIALLY WE ARE IN TIGHTENING MODE AND THAT CAN CAUSE CORRECTIONS OR DOWNWARD MOVES FOR MANY FINANCIAL ASSETS. PUDDLE FOR CENTRAL BANKS TO EASE AGAIN CLOSE TO THE NEXT PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION IN 2024. PREDICTING A STAGFLATION ENVIRONMENT. HE SAYS RATE CUTS MIGHT COME. WE ARE SEEING MARKETS IN THE U.S. STARTING TO PRICE IN RATES TWO YEARS OUT. SOMETIMES THAT'S JUST SORT OF A MATHEMATICAL EQUATION. MATT: DEFINITELY WATCHING THAT VERY CLOSELY. DANI BURGER, THANKS VERY MUCH. AFTER MATTHEW MCCONAUGHEY MADE A PLEA FOR NEW GUN-CONTROL DURING A VISIT TO THE WHITE HOUSE, A TWO WEEKS AFTER THE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL MASSACRE IN HIS HOMETOWN OF UVALDE, TEXAS. EMILY JOINS US FROM WASHINGTON. HIS MESSAGE SEEMED REALLY CAREFULLY CRAFTED NOT TO OFFEND THE SECOND AMENDMENT SUPPORTERS IN TEXAS. > > MATTHEW MCCONAUGHEY REALLY PRESENTED HIMSELF AS A TEXAN, SOMEONE WHO GREW UP SHOOTING GUNS AND RESPECTING THE POWER GUNS HAVE BEEN THAT'S HOW HE TRIED TO MESSAGE IT WHEN HE WAS AT THE WHITE HOUSE YESTERDAY, I GAVE A VERY EMOTIONAL SPEECH, YOU COULD SEE THEM CHOKING BACK TEARS, HOLDING UP PHOTOS OF VARIOUS STUDENTS WHO WERE KILLED DURING THE SHOOTING AT ROBB ELEMENTARY SCHOOL. HE HAS CALLED FOR VARIOUS POLICIES TO PASS THAT WOULD HELP ELIMINATE SOME OF THESE POTENTIAL MASS SHOOTINGS SUCH AS RAISING THE AGE ON THE MINIMUM AGE TO PURCHASE ASSAULT WEAPONS. HE SAW THEM CALL FOR THAT IN AN OP-ED AND MEET WITH LAWMAKERS. HE'S BEEN ON CAPITOL HILL. HE'S MET WITH A NUMBER OF TOP LAWMAKERS AND HE WAS AT THE WHITE HOUSE YESTERDAY. I WAS SPEAKING WITH A LAWMAKER WHO SAT DOWN WITH HIM IN A BIPARTISAN GROUP OF LAWMAKERS AND HE SAID HE IS OPTIMISTIC THAT THIS DIFFICULT ISSUE BUT HE BELIEVES THERE IS A GOOD CHANCE TO ACTUALLY GET SOMETHING DONE. EXACTLY WHAT STILL REMAINS TO BE A QUESTION, REPUBLICANS ARE VERY CONCERNED ABOUT LIMITING CERTAIN TYPES OF GUNS OR PREVENTING INDIVIDUALS FROM GETTING GUNS. THERE SEEMS TO BE POTENTIAL MOVEMENT AROUND THE RED FLAG LAWS WHICH ALLOW GUNS TO BE TEMPORARILY TAKEN AWAY FROM INDIVIDUALS WHO MIGHT POSE A THREAT TO THEMSELVES OR OTHERS. > > THIS IS AN ISSUE THAT WILL BE AT THE FOREFRONT OF VOTERS MINDS AS THEY HEAD TO THE POLLS IN NOVEMBER FOR THE MIDTERMS. WE SAW A NUMBER OF PRIMARY RACES YESTERDAY INCLUDING THE L.A. MAYORS RACE. LOOKS LIKE THIS WILL HEAD TO A RUNOFF. WHAT DO WE SEE OUT OF YESTERDAY'S PRIMARY RACE RESULTS? > > THE BIG TAKEAWAY FROM YESTERDAY'S PRIMARIES PARTICULARLY WITH THE MAYOR AS WELL AS THE ATTORNEY GENERAL RECALL WAS AMERICANS HAVE HIGH CONCERNS ABOUT CRIME IN THEIR COMMUNITIES. THEY WANT INDIVIDUAL CANDIDATES WHO ARE GOING TO BE WILLING TO CRACK DOWN ON THAT CRIME AND MAKE SURE COMMUNITIES ARE SAFE. A SIMILAR DYNAMIC WE SAW PLAY OUT LAST YEAR WITH THE NEW YORK MAYORS RACE. YOU'VE HEARD PRESIDENT BIDEN REALLY TAKE ON THAT MESSAGING, TALKING ABOUT THEIR SUPPORT FOR THE POLICE. WANTING TO MAKE SURE THEY ARE BACKING THEM, BUT THIS IS AN ISSUE WE EXPECT TO COME UP REALLY AND A LOT OF MAJOR CITIES AND HAVE A LOT OF DEMOCRATS DEALING WITH THAT. IT'S A REPEATING THEME WE WILL SEE THROUGHOUT THE REST OF THE PRIMARIES INTO THE GENERAL ELECTION. MATT: RUSSIA'S FOREIGN MINISTER IS IN ANKARA TO TALK ABOUT GRAIN SHIPMENTS OF UKRAINIAN PORTS ON THE BLACK SEA BUT KYIV IS SKEPTICAL OF THE KREMLIN'S INTENTION. WE GET MORE WITH THE EUROPEAN GOVERNMENT TEAM LEADER. OBVIOUSLY THEY ARE SKEPTICAL AFTER THEY'VE BEEN UNDER ATTACK FOR THE LAST NOW ALMOST FOUR MONTHS. CAN YOU TRUST ANYTHING THE KREMLIN SAYS? > > IF YOU ARE SAYING -- I THINK THE UKRAINIANS ARE CONSCIOUS OF THE FACT THAT THERE ECONOMY DEPENDS UPON THEIR ABILITY TO EXPORT PRINCIPAL COMMODITIES INCLUDING GRAIN. THEY ARE CONSCIOUS OF THE FACT THAT THE GLOBAL FOOD SUPPLIES AND PARTICULARLY IN COUNTRIES LIKE AFRICA, COUNTRIES LIKE EGYPT AND OTHER COUNTRIES, THE UKRAINIAN GRAIN IS REALLY CRITICAL TO MAINTAINING FOOD SUPPLIES BUT AT THE SAME TIME THEY ARE NOT ABOUT TO SEND THEIR SHIPS OUT WITH RUSSIAN ESCORTS. UKRAINE SAYING THEY NEED OTHER NATIONS TO PROVIDE. > > THE RUSSIANS SAYING THEY ARE READY TO ENSURE SAFE PASSAGE FOR SHIPS. WE'VE SEEN ANGELA MERKEL WARNING AGAINST ISOLATING RUSSIA. THIS IS A MORE LONG-TERM STORY I SUPPOSE. MAY HAVE MADE ALL THE BIG INTERVENTIONS SINCE LEAVING THE CHANCELLERY. OUR COACHES BEEN VERY LOW PROFILE. IT IS IN PART ABOUT DEFENDING HER LEGACY. SHE WAS A BIG PROPONENT OF BUILDING TIES WITH RUSSIA WHEN SHE WAS IN THE CHANCELLERY. THAT OBVIOUSLY LOOKS QUESTIONABLE NOW. SHE IS VERY MUCH IN LINE WITH EMMANUEL MACRON. A BIG ALLY OF HERS WHEN SHE WAS IN POWER. MACRON WITH THE SAME LINE MERKEL WAS MAKING HAS REALLY ANGERED THE UKRAINIANS IN RECENT DAYS WITH HIS TALK OF NOT HUMILIATING VLADIMIR PUTIN. YOU CAN UNDERSTAND THE LONG-TERM RATIONALE BUT AT THE SAME TIME WITH SOMEONE LIKE BORIS JOHNSON THE U.K. WHOSE VERY MUCH DEFENDING, ENCOURAGING UKRAINIANS TO TAKE -- > > THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR JOINING US. ONE OF THE STORY WE ARE FOLLOWING IS THE PLIGHT OF ARC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT. THE FIRM'S LINED UP JUST HOLDS $15.3 BILLION, 40% DROP SINCE THE START OF THE YEAR. THE STEEPEST DROP IN ASSETS AMONG THE 25 LARGEST ETF ISSUERS PER THE DRAWDOWN AS A RESULT OF PERFORMANCE RATHER THAN INVESTORS YANKING OUT CASH. THE ARK INNOVATION ETF HAS PLUNGED ALMOST 55% THIS YEAR. THE SECOND WORST SHOWING. CURRENTLY HIGHER BY ABOUT HALF A PERCENT OR SO IN PREMARKET TRADING. BLOOMBERG TV WILL HAVE AN INTERVIEW WITH CATHIE WOOD HERSELF AT 1:00 EASTERN TIME. SOME OTHER THE STOCKS YOU SHOULDN'T MISS IN PREMARKET TRADING. IT JUST PREMARKET TRADING. CONSIDERING STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES AFTER -- WITH ELLIOTT MANAGEMENT THAT COULD SEE IT SPLIT UP ITS BUSINESSES. THE BIG RALLY WE SAW IN CHINESE TECH SHARES IN ASIA OVERNIGHT MOVING RIGHT THROUGH, THERE'S OPTIMISM AROUND THOSE VIDEOGAME APPROVALS. THIS AFTER ALIBABA ROSE 11% IN ASIA. > > A LOT TO TALK ABOUT. 'S ON REDUCED ESTIMATES FOR GROWTH THIS YEAR. THE HEDGE FUND BET -- THE HAWKISH HEDGE FUND BET IN YEARS. MORE FROM OUR BIG TAKE STORY. PLUS HOW WALMART IS DEALING WITH LABOR AND SUPPLY VOLATILITY. WE SEE THE COMPANY'S SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT FOR TRANSPORTATION. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. MATT: WELCOME BACK. SIMULCAST ON BLOOMBERG RADIO AND BLOOMBERG TELEVISION. WE HAVE SEEN RECORD INFLATION IN THE EURO ZONE. 8.1% IS THE LEVEL RIGHT NOW. AND THE NUMBER IS CLIMBING CLOSER TO FOUR. SO THE ECB AT LEAST FROM THE GERMAN PERSPECTIVE SEEMS TO BE WAY BEHIND THE CURVE. BLOOMBERG'S MARKET LIVE EDITOR JOINS US TO TALK ABOUT WHAT CAN HAPPEN AT TOMORROW'S MEETING. WHAT DO WE EXPECT? > > THE ECB IS DEFINITELY BEHIND THE CURVE WHEN IT COMES TO TIGHTENING AND INFLATION. INFLATION GONE THROUGH THE ROOF OF THE EURO AREA. THE DEBATE AT THE ECB IS WHETHER OR NOT TO CONTINUE TO TOUT THE 50 BASIS POINT HIKE IN JULY OR IF IT WILL BE 25 BASIS POINTS. THE HOPE IS THAT WE SEE MORE OF A HAWKISH TURN FROM THE ECB AND GET THOSE POINTERS FOR 50 BASIS POINTS MOVE OR LEAST INDICATING THAT STILL ON THE TABLE FOR MARKETS. -- SO MARKETS DON'T GO WILD. ANNA: WE HAD THE RBA AND RPI. WHAT WOULD A HAWKISH SURPRISE FROM THE ECB TOMORROW LOOK LIKE? IT'S ABOUT LAYING THE GROUNDWORK FOR THE FUTURE AND SOME PEOPLE ARE ALREADY EXPECTING 50 IN JULY. > > IF THEY CONFIRM 50 IS ON THE TABLE, IT'S A REAL CONSIDERATION FOR THE EURO AREA. THE FIRST QUARTER GDP, USUALLY THE FINAL IS NOT A BIG THING TO CONSIDER BUT IT SHOWED GDP GREW 3/10 OF A PERCENTAGE HIGHER THAN THE FREELANCE FIGURES. YOU HAVE SOME NUMBERS THAT SHOW YOU THE ECONOMY IS DOING WELL ENOUGH FOR THE ECB TO COME OUT TOMORROW AND SAY WE ARE HAPPY WITH 25 BASIS POINTS. 50 BASIS POINTS IS THE TREND WE NEED TO SEE. ANNA: THANK YOU VERY MUCH. YOU CAN GET FURTHER MARKET ANALYSIS ON YOUR BLOOMBERG TERMINAL. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. > > THIS IS BLOOMBERG: EARLY EDITION. KEEPING YOU UP TODAY WITH NEWS FROM AROUND THE WORLD. IN THE U.K., BORIS JOHNSON WILL GO AHEAD WITH LEGISLATION TO OVERRIDE PART OF THE BREXIT DEAL. THAT'S INFLAMING TENSIONS WITH MEMBERS OF HIS OWN PARTY AND THE EUROPEAN UNION. HIS GOVERNMENT'S PUSH TO REWRITE THE NORTHERN IRELAND PROTOCOL WHICH KEEPS THE REGION IN THE MARKET WHILE CREATING A CUSTOMS BORDER WITH THE REST OF THE U.K.. WESTERN DIGITAL ANNOUNCED A STRATEGIC REVIEW THAT COULD RESULT IN THE SEPARATION OF ITS --. WESTERN DIGITAL IS ONE OF THE LARGEST MAKERS OF A TYPE OF CHIP AND MEMORY. IT ALSO MAKES DISK HARD DRIVES. THE SON OF THE FOUNDER OF WALMART'S LEADING A GROUP THAT'S AGREED TO BY THE NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE PAST DENVER BRONCOS. ESPN REPORTS THE WALTON GROUP OFFERED A MUST FOR $.7 BILLION. THAT WOULD BE THE HIGHEST AMOUNT EVER PAID FOR A U.S. PROFESSIONAL SPORTS TEAM. OBVIOUSLY I'M INTO THIS STORY FOR A NUMBER OF REASONS. THE FACT THAT THIS IS A BILLIONAIRE AIR TO THE WALMART EMPIRE IS INTERESTING AS WELL. BUT ALSO THE DENVER BRONCOS WHICH I'M A LIFELONG FAN OF. MATT: AREN'T YOU FROM VIRGINIA? JUST BECAUSE UVA HAS THE SAME COLORS? KAILEY: THAT'S A HELPFUL COINCIDENCE. I DATA FROM COLORADO, BORN AND RAISED. I HAD NO CHOICE IN THE MATTER. ANNA: IT GOES MUCH DEEPER. I KNOW NOTHING ABOUT AMERICAN FOOTBALL SO I WILL SAY NOTHING. LET'S HE WAS COMING UP ON THE REST OF THE PROGRAM. WE TALK ABOUT EXPECTATIONS, REDUCED EXPECTATIONS FOR GROWTH GLOBALLY AND IN EUROPE, THE ECB SET TO COME OUT WITH ITS CONTRIBUTION TO GLOBAL TIGHTENING TOMORROW. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. > > "BALANCE OF POWER" WEEKDAYS. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. > > THIS IS "BLOOMBERG SURVEILLANCE: EARLY EDITION." A FORECAST FROM RAY DALIO SAYS CENTRAL BANKS WILL BE FORCED TO CUT INTEREST RATES IN 2024. HE TOLD THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW THE CURRENT TIGHTENING MODE WILL PAUSE CORRECTIONS TO MANY FINANCIAL ASSETS. ANGELA MERKEL WARNING ON RUSSIA. HE SAYS PUTIN MADE A STAKE BY INVADING RUSSIA BY ISOLATING RUSSIA AND THE LONGER TERM. HE SAYS THERE IS A DANGER OF PUTIN FORMING AN ALLIANCE WITH CHINA IF HE GETS BOXED IN. WE WERE SEARCHING FOR DIRECTION IN THE EUROPEAN TRADING SESSION. WE FOUND A WEAKNESS IN U.S. FUTURES, A LACK OF CONVICTION. WE ARE WAITING FOR INFLATION PRINTS AT THE END OF THE WEEK. MATT: KEEP IN MIND HOW TRADING HAS BEEN THIS WEEK. WE CONTINUE TO SEE THESE HUGE TURNAROUNDS. EVEN IF YOU THINK WE HAVE FOUND A WRETCH IN FOR THE FIRST -- FOUND A DIRECTION, WERE DOWN IN THE CASH TRADE YESTERDAY AND CLOSED UP BIG. S & P FUTURES ARE OFF .4%. U.S. 10 YEAR YIELD, 3.01. WE SAW THE YIELD COMING DOWN, NOW IT IS COMING UP. NY CRUDE AT 120. BRENT IS HIGHER. THIS ADDS TO THE INFLATION PICTURE. THE CORE OF INFLATION IS THE STUFF YOU DO NOT NEED. THE STUFF YOU NEED IS GETTING MORE EXPENSIVE. BITCOIN DOWN 3%. HOVERING AROUND 30,413. > > IT HAS BEEN A WILD AFTER WHAT IS GOING ON IN PRE-MARKETS RATING, THE OPTIMISM COMING THROUGH FOR CHINESE TECHNOLOGY STOCKS AFTER REGULATORS APPROVED 16 VIDEOGAME LICENSES OVERNIGHT. MAYBE THE WORST OF THE REGULATORY CRACKDOWN IS OVER. THAT IS GIVING A LIFT TO ADRS OF CHINA'S TECHNOLOGY COMPANIES. ALIBABA UP, JB UP. AND EXPANDED PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT OVERNIGHT. WESTERN DIGITAL TALKING WITH ELLIOTT, STRATEGIC OPTIONS, POTENTIALLY THE SPLITTING OF ITS TWO BUSINESSES. THAT STOCK IS UP 4% AFTER THE BELL. ANNA: A LOT OF SECTORS IN NEGATIVE TERRITORY. RETAIL SECTOR IN EUROPE UP 1.6%. EXPECTATIONS FOR THE RETAIL SPACE HAVE BEEN DAMAGED AS LATE. POSITIVITY AROUND INDO TECH, UP BY OVER 4% TODAY. THEY CAME OUT WITH THEIR NUMBERS A DECADE HI PROBABILITY, NOT MUCH TALK ABOUT INVENTORY, WHICH IS THE DOMINANT THEME WE TALKED ABOUT TARGET YESTERDAY. WE HAD A LOT OF GLOOMY REPORTS COMING FROM U.S. REPORT -- RETAILERS. THIS BUSINESS HAS PUT OUT A NUMBER OF PROFIT WARNINGS, THIS IS THE LATEST IN A LONG LINE. THEY SAY THEY ARE GOING TO FOCUS ON COSTS, THAT MEANS JOB CUTS. LISA: -- > > LET'S BRING IN KALLUM, WE HAVE SEEN ANOTHER -- A NUMBER OF RACES TO INFLATION FORECASTS IN THE LAST 24 HOURS. THE OA CD, THE WORLD BANK YESTERDAY CUTTING THEIR GROWTH OUTLOOK, WARNING OF STAGFLATION. " WE BELIEVE WE ARE IN TIGHTENING MODE, THAT CAN CAUSE CORRECTIONS OR DOWNWARD MOVES... THAT WILL FORCE THE CENTRAL BANKS TO EASE CLOSE TO THE NEXT PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION IN 2024." WHAT IS YOUR TAKE ON THAT? KALLUM: TWO RISKS WHICH SIMULTANEOUSLY CANNOT OCCUR TOGETHER. WE CANNOT HAVE A WORLD IN WHICH WE HAVE RUNAWAY INFLATION, AND A WORLD IN WHICH WE CANNOT AFFORD HIGHER PRICES. IF WE CANNOT AFFORD HIGHER PRICES, INFLATION GOES AWAY. WE HAVE TO FIGURE OUT WHICH WORLD WE ARE IN. WE SEEM TO BE IN THE FIRST WORLD. WE HAVE A LARGE INSIGHT, NOMINAL ADJUSTMENT IN THE WORLD, WHERE DAILY SUPPLY IS CONSTRAINED. OUTPUT IS STAGNATED. IN NOMINAL TERMS, THERE IS NO LACK OF DEMAND. THE RISK TO WATCH IS THAT WHEN WE GET SIGNIFICANT DEMAND DESTRUCTION IN THE SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR, THIS TURNS INTO A DISINFLATIONARY SHOCK. THERE IS NO EVIDENCE THAT IS HAPPENING, CENTRAL BANKS SHOULD BE TIGHTENING MONETARY POLICIES. MATT: WHY ARE WE STARTING TO SEE JOB CUTS POP UP ALL OVER THE PLACE? ON A MICRO LEVEL, IT IS WELL ILLUSTRATED BY TESLA. ELON MUSK HAS WALKED IT BACK. YOU NEVER KNOW WHAT TO BELIEVE THAT COMES OFF HIS TWITTER ACCOUNT. HE WAS GOING TO CUT 10% OF JOBS AT TESLA. THE WAITING LIST FOR THEIR CARS ARE NINE MONTHS LONG. KALLUM: JUDGING BY THE U.S. JOBS DATA, THERE ARE TWO JOB VACANCIES FOR EVERY UNEMPLOYED WORKER IN THE U.S. THAT IS AN UNBELIEVABLY TIGHT LABOR MARKET. LET'S HAVE A $.25 DROP IN LABOR DEMAND, YOU HAVE 1.5 JOB OPENINGS FOR EVERY UNEMPLOYED WORKER. THAT WILL PUSH WAGES UP OVER TIME. IN THE 1970'S -- IF YOU HAVE THIS NOMINAL ADJUSTMENT, WHICH BECOMES ENTRENCHED AND AGGRESSIVE, YOU CAN HAVE RISING UNEMPLOYMENT AND HUIZINGA INFLATION. WE NEED TO END THIS RISING INFLATION AS FAST AS POSSIBLE. THE NARROW PATH TO A SOFT LANDING IS GETTING NARROWER EACH MONTH. WE HAVE TWO PROBLEMS, INFLATION AND SUPPLY. LET'S GET RID OF INFLATION AND ALLOW THE PRIVATE SECTOR TO FIX THE SUPPLY PROBLEM OVER TIME. MATT: OUR CENTRAL BANKERS CONSIDERING BULLARD TYPE SCENARIOS? KALLUM: CENTRAL BANKS HAVE COMMITTED A POLICY ERROR BY OVER STIMULATING LAST YEAR. CAN YOU OVERCOME THAT WITHOUT A POLICY ERROR, NAMELY A RECESSION? HISTORY SUGGESTS IT IS DIFFICULT. IF YOU OVER TIGHTEN NOW, YOU GET A SHORT RECESSION. YOU GET RID OF INFLATION, YOU RESTART. IF YOU UNDER TIGHTEN, THE NEXT RECESSION IS EVEN BIGGER. YOU HAVE TO CREATE DEEP, DOWN TURNING DEMAND. YOU HAVE TO GENERATE A LOT OF UNEMPLOYMENT TO RECALIBRATE INFLATION EXPECTATIONS. IF YOU ARE A CENTRAL ANCHOR, ESPECIALLY THE FED, YOU PLAN FOR A SOFT LANDING BUT HAVE A PREFERENCE FOR RUNNING THE RISK TO HAVE THE SMALL IT OUTPUT LOSS, WHICH IS OVER TIGHTENING. > > INTERESTING. I GUESS YOU WOULD SAY THE U.K. IS THE CANARY IN THE COAL MINE. YOUR VIEW ON THE U.K., THE OA CD SAYING THE U.K. NEEDS TO CUT TAXES BEFORE THE ECONOMY GRINDS TO A HALT. DO WE HAVE TO DECIDE WHICH PROBLEM TO FIGHT? THAT SOUNDS -- KALLUM: THAT SOUNDS ECONOMICALLY ILLITERATE. IT IS CONSISTENT WITH THE INFLATIONARY ATTEMPTS, THE ECONOMY IS NOT GROWING BECAUSE OF SUPPLY PROBLEMS. IF YOU ADD TO DEMAND WHEN YOUR PROBLEM IS SUPPLY, YOU PRODUCE MORE INFLATION. ANNA: THEY SAID THEY DO NOT EXPECT THE DEMAND SITUATION TO CONTINUE. TO THE ECB, WE SEE MONEY MARKETS WAGERING ON 200 -- THAT IS A YEAR FROM NOW. DOES THAT CHIME WITH WHAT YOU ARE EXPIRING? HOW MUCH TIGHTENING WILL WE HAVE TIME FOR BEFORE ECONOMIES SLOW DOWN? KALLUM: IF WE ARE EXPECTING DEMAND INSTRUCTION, WE DO NOT WANT CENTRAL BANKS TO DO MUCH. THE INFLATION PROBLEM WILL CURE ITSELF BECAUSE PRICES WILL HAVE RISEN. THE ECB IS IN A DIFFERENT SITUATION. IT FACES SUPPLY-SIDE INFLATION, NOT EXCESSIVE TIGHTNESS IN THE LABOR MARKET OR RISK WAGES START SHOOTING UP TO THE UPSIDE, PARTLY BECAUSE OF -- THE EURO ACTS LIKE A SPEEDBUMP BETWEEN EXPECTATIONS AND INFLATIONS. THE BANK OF ENGLAND AND THE FED HAVE A LABOR MARKET AND WAGE PROBLEM, THEY NEED TO ADDRESS THAT. IF I WERE THE ECB, THEY WILL PROBABLY HIKE IN THE NEXT FEW MEETINGS, BUT THEY SHOULD GO SLOWER. KAILEY: I COVER A LOT OF U.S. STOCKS AND RETAILERS. TARGET IN A THREE WEEK SPAN HAS WARNED ABOUT ITS PROFITS, TALKING ABOUT ITS INFLATIONARY FORCES. THE BUILDUP OF INVENTORIES THEY HAVE TO MARK DOWN TO GET RID OF, WHAT IS THE ECONOMIC IMPACT WE SEE OTHERS FOLLOWING SUIT? KALLUM: WE ARE ALREADY IN A RECESSION, UNFORTUNATELY. YOU HAVE A 40% CHANCE OF THAT OUTCOME IN THE U.S. WE OFTEN THINK THE RECESSION IS THE PROBLEM. THE PROBLEM CAME BECAUSE OF NECESSARY, BUT HIGHLY DISTORTED RESTRICTIONS FROM COVID. THE EXCESSIVE STIMULUS. THE NEEDLESS STIMULUS CHECKS. SIMILAR POLICIES IN EUROPE AND THE U.K., RECESSION IS A NORMAL PART OF A BUSINESS CYCLE. WE WANT TO AVOID THEM IF WE CAN. WE NEED TO REALIZE THE PROBLEM IS NOT THE RECESSION, IT IS WHAT CAUSED RECESSION. THE RECESSION MAY BE THE SOLUTION. IF IT GETS RID OF INFLATION, IT -- IF IT GIVES THE SUPPLY CHAIN TIME TO ADJUST, WE SHOULD LOOK BEYOND IT. IF WE DO, WE SEE FUNDAMENTALS ARE GOOD IF WE GIVE THIS PROCESS TIME. I EXPECT A YEAR, A YEAR AND A HALF FROM NOW, A DECENT BUSINESS CYCLE TO EMERGE. ANNA: I AM GUESSING CHINA MAY PLAY AN IMPORTANT ROLE IN THAT LATER IN THE YEAR. COMING UP, IT WAS A HAWKISH HEDGE FUND -- IN YEARS, MORE > > YOU ARE LOOKING LIVE AT THE PRINCIPAL ROOM. COMING UP, OA CD CHIEF ECONOMIST. THAT IS AT 6:30 A.M. IN NEW YORK, 11:30 IN LONDON. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. MATT: IT WAS THE HOTTEST HEDGE FUND THAT IN YEARS. BE ONE CAPITAL PARTNERS USED ITS STAKES IN PRIVATE COMPANIES AS COLLATERAL FOR BORROWING BILLIONS AND POSTED MASSIVE GAINS. AS VALUATIONS ARE FAILING, THE INDUSTRY IS BRACING FOR A RECKONING. OUR HEDGE FUND PARTNER JOINS US TO TALK ABOUT NOT ONLY THE FACT THEY BORROWED BILLIONS ON PRIVATE STAKES, THEY REINVESTED IT IN THE SAME ASSETS. AS THOSE FALL, THEY ARE LOSING A TON. > > WE ARE SEEING THIS ACROSS THE INDUSTRY. THE ONE IS ONE OF THE BIGGER PLAYERS WHEN WE LOOK AT HEDGE FUNDS DOING PUBLIC AND PRIVATE COMPANIES. THEY RAMPED UP OVER THE YEARS. AS WE SEE, FOR AND WAYS THEY CAN GO ABOUT INCREASING THEIR ALLOCATIONS TO PRIVATES ON A LOAN TO DO SO. THE INDUSTRY IS GOING THROUGH THIS RECKONING AS YOU LOOK AT HOW THINGS ARE TRADING. HOW MUCH EXPOSURE ARE WE TALKING ABOUT? HEMA: D1 IS A $20 BILLION HEDGE FUND. TIGER GLOBAL, -- MATT: HOW LEVERAGED UP ARE THEY? HEMA: THEY HAVE TAKEN THIS LOAN TO REINVEST IN THESE PRIVATE COMPANIES AND INVEST. THIS IS A BIG PART OF WHAT D1 DOES, PUSHING INTO STARTUPS VENTURE CAPITAL, MORE RAPID EQUITY TYPE INVESTMENTS. THEY ARE ONE OF THE BIGGER NAMES IN THE INDUSTRY. KALLUM: WHAT DO -- WHAT DO CLIENTS DO WHEN THEY CANNOT PULL THEIR MONEY OUT EASILY? IT IS NOT A REPUTATIONAL PROBLEM FOR THESE FUNDS? HEMA: INVESTORS KNOW WHEN THEY INVEST IN D1, THEY'S -- THESE ASSETS ARE LIKELY TO BE SIDE POCKETED. YOU GET IN AND GET OUT WHEN THIS PRIVATE INVESTMENT IS EXITED IN SOME WAY. THEY ARE OFTEN TOLD IN THE BEGINNING, WE HAVE BEEN SEEING A COUPLE OF OTHER FUNDS SAYING, IF YOU WANT YOUR MONEY BACK, WE ARE GOING TO HAVE TO SIDE POCKET IT TO BE PRUDENTLY FOR YOUR MONEY -- PRUDENT FOR YOUR MONEY. ANNA: HOW MUCH OF THESE HEDGE FUNDS SHOW THE VALUE OF THESE INVESTMENTS? HOW FREQUENTLY DO THEY HAVE TO UPDATE THOSE? WHEN IT IS A PRIVATE BUSINESS, WHAT ARE THE RULES ABOUT HOW THEY HAVE TO HOLD THE VALUES OF THESE ASSETS? HEMA: THEY WILL TYPICALLY MARK QUARTERLY. VENTURE CAPITAL FUNDS COULD MARK ANNUALLY. EACH FUND CAN MARK THINGS DIFFERENTLY. ACCORDING TO VALUATION POLICY, THEY CAN TAKE THINGS INTO ACCOUNT SUCH AS THE FUNDRAISING ROUND THAT WAS MOST RECENT, FINANCIALS ABOUT THE COMPANY, A BASKET OF PUBLIC COMPANIES SIMILAR TO THE PRIVATE COMPANIES. THESE CAN INFLUENCE HOW THEY VALUE THEIR POSITION. IT IS NOT UNCOMMON TO SEE DIFFERENT FUNDS USING THEIR OWN METHODOLOGY. THEY HAVE TO DO WHAT THEY TELL INVESTORS ARE GOING TO DO AND ABIDE BY THEIR POLICIES. DIFFERENT FUNDS, DEPENDING ON WHEN THEY GET IN THESE COMPANIES, CAN HAVE DIFFERENT MARKS. ANNA: IF THEY ARE USING PUBLICLY AVAILABLE MYTHS IN SHARE PRICES AS A PROXY FOR WHAT THEY ARE HOLDING, THEY WILL BE HAVING TO REPRESENT THESE LOSSES SHORTLY. HEMA: WE HAVE SEEN SOME OF THESE RECENTLY. SOME OF THE FUNDS LIKE D1 WILL BE MARKING QUARTERLY. AT THE END OF THIS MONTH, I THINK PEOPLE ARE KEEPING A CLOSE EYE TO SEE WHAT THE MARKS ARE LOOKING LIKE. I THINK THE INDUSTRY IS EXPECTING A GREAT EEL OF MARKDOWNS ACROSS THE SPACE AS WE LOOK TO THE REST OF THE YEAR -- A GREAT DEAL OF MARKDOWNS ACROSS THE SPACE. MATT: WHO ARE THE LOSERS? TOP TO BOTTOM, AS SOON AS I SOUGHT. WHO ARE THE WINNERS? HEMA: WE ARE SEEING SUCCESS ALONG -- FUNDS. THESE ARE MORE DIVERSIFIED, THEY CAN TRADE CURRENCIES AND STOCKS. THEY CAN USE -- SOME OF THEM ARE MARKET MUTUAL, THEY TRADE IN A WAY THAT ARE NOT PARALLEL TO THE MARKETS. WE ARE SEEING MORE, LESS VOLATILITY IN THOSE TYPES OF MANAGERS. AMONG THE STOP -- STOCKS, THOSE FOCUSED ON PRIVATE COMPANIES, WE ARE SEEING A DIFFICULT TIME. ANNA: THANK YOU. MORE ON THE BIG TAKE STORY, THAT IS A FUNCTION. LOOK AT THE BIG TAKE STORY WE PUT OUT DAILY. COMING UP, HOW WALMART IS DEALING WITH LABOR AND SUPPLY VOLATILITY. PART OF OUR ENTERED -- INTERVIEW WITH THE COMPANIES SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF TRANSPORTATION. NEXT. ANNA: WALMART'S SENIOR VP OF TRANSPORTATION SAYS THE RETAILER HAS ENDURED YEARS OF VOLATILITY. HE SPOKE WITH ED LEARNED LOW FROM THE UP SUMMIT IN BENTONVILLE, ARKANSAS. > > THE LAST FEW YEARS HAVE BEEN CHALLENGING IN TERMS OF THE VOLATILITY WE HAVE SEEN AROUND WHETHER LABOR OR CAPACITY, OR AVAILABILITY OF GOODS. WE HAVE HAD MULTIPLE CHALLENGES. WE HAVE A STRONG BACKBONE, GOOD PARTNERS WITH VENDORS AND AN IMPRESSIVE GROUP OF ASSOCIATES THAT ARE WILLING TO GIVE THE BEST WE CAN FOR OUR CUSTOMERS. I WOULD TELL YOU, IT HAS BEEN CHALLENGING AT TIMES. WE HAVE GIVEN IT A GOOD FIGHT. WE ARE EXCITED ABOUT THE FUTURE. > > WHEN YOU LOOK AROUND AT THE HANGUPS OVER -- WHAT WERE THE TECHNOLOGIES THAT CAUGHT YOUR EYE? IS THERE ANYTHING YOU SAW AND THOUGHT, I CAN INTEGRATE THIS, I CAN USE THIS? > > I AM AN ENGINEER BY TRAINING. I LOVE ELECTRONICS AND PUT THEM APART, SEPARATE THEM AND UNDERSTAND HOW THEY FEEL. I WAS A KID IN A CANDY STORE. A LOT OF APPLICATIONS. I THINK YOU WILL CONTINUE TO HEAR OR ABOUT HOW WE ARE THINKING ABOUT THEM, REALLY EXCITING THINGS HERE. > > YOU NOTED THE SUPPLY CHAIN. ONE THING I WAS EXCITED ABOUT, THE SHORT ORDERS JUMPING A FEW MILES. TRADITIONALLY DONE BY TRUCKS OR VAN. NOW, YOU HAVE OPTIONS LIKE DRONES. DO YOU SEE THE PROPORTION -- COMING DOWN, AND OTHER TECHNOLOGIES GOING UP AS THE YEARS GO BY? > > ONE OF THE THINGS WE HAVE HAD IN THE LAST COUPLE OF YEARS WITH E-COMMERCE GROWING AND CONSUMER PREFERENCE CHANGING ON HOW THEY WANT TO INTERACT WITH A DELIVERY OR PICKUP, OR SHOPPING AT OUR STORES, HAVE GIVEN US THE OPPORTUNITY TO FILL THIS SOLUTION -- BUILD THE SOLUTION FROM SCRATCH. THAT IS WHERE YOU WILL SEE THESE NEW TECHNOLOGIES DOING DIFFERENT THINGS, WHETHER IT IS ELECTRIC, DRONE, ZIPLINE, PARACHUTES, THESE THINGS WE ARE TESTING. THEY ARE EXCITING. KAILEY: THAT WAS WALMART'S FOR NANO -- FERNANDO CORTES. WE HAVE AN INTERVIEW WITH EMILY CHANG AND AMAZON CEO. MATT: WHEN WE ARE IN BOXES AND RIGHT NEXT TO EACH OTHER, I AM LOOKING AND LISTENING. ANYWAY. I APOLOGIZE. KAILEY: I AM LOOKING FORWARD TO THIS CONVERSATION BECAUSE OF THESE ISSUES, THE IDEA OF HOW EXPENSIVE THAT TRANSPORT AND LABOR -- FREIGHT HAVE GOTTEN. THERE WILL ALSO BE AN INTERVIEW AROUND 12:00 P.M., THE CEO OF UBER. TALKING WITH THE CEO OF EXPEDIA, THE CEO OF MASTERCARD. IT WILL BE EXCITING TO WATCH THOSE INTERVIEWS. THERE IS ANOTHER INTERVIEW ON ONE OF MATT SHOWS I AM LOOKING -- MATT'S SHOWS I AM LOOKING FOR. MATT: YOU SAW ED AT THE UP CONFERENCE IN BENTONVILLE, ARKANSAS. STUART WALDEN WAS SAYING, THERE ARE OVER $1 TRILLION OF CAPITAL THERE THAT COULD BE FUNNELED INTO STARTUPS AND MAKE BENTONVILLE, ARKANSAS THE HUB FOR MOBILITY STARTUPS. ONE OF THE PEOPLE THAT IS BEEN THE BIGGEST BETTER ON ABILITY STARTUPS IS CATHIE WOOD, WE HAVE BEEN TALKING ABOUT HER HEDGE FUNDS TODAY. THEY HAVE BEEN READING ASSETS, DOWN 40% YEAR TO DATE, THE BIGGEST ETF ASSET LOSER THIS YEAR. A STILL -- A HUGE FIGURE. ED IS GOING TO SIT DOWN AND TALK TO HER IN BENTONVILLE THIS AFTERNOON. JOIN US AT 1:00 P.M. AND HEAR FROM CATHIE WOOD. ANNA: I AM SORRY I INTERRUPTED YOUR DYNAMIC. I AM DOING IT AGAIN. I AM TALKING ABOUT RATES. THIS IS INSPIRED BY YOU. YOU ASKED YESTERDAY ONE OF OUR GUESTS, WHEN COMES TO EIGHT HEIST -- HIKES. I THOUGHT IT WAS INTERESTING. TODAY, WE HEAR FROM POLAND. INTEREST RATES SET TO GO UP BY 75 BASIS POINTS, A LOT TO TALK ABOUT. MORE THAN 50 MONETARY POLICIES AROUND THE WORLD HAVE INCREASED RATES BY 50 BASIS POINTS IN ONE GO THIS YEAR, AN INTERESTING STATISTIC AND TELLS ABOUT WHERE WE ARE IN THE RATE HIKING CYCLE. THAT IS IT FOR SURVEILLANCE --