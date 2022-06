00:00

The latest twists in the Twitter takeover saga. And there are many. The social network has responded to Elon Musk's renewed demands for information about spam and fake accounts saying it will continue sharing information in line with their agreement. Musk has threatened to walk away from the deal to buy the company if it doesn't prove the bots make up fewer than 5 percent of its users. Well let's bring in our tech reporter Giles Turner. Giles so first off what is going on. He's going on about the spam and the bots. Is this buyer's remorse. Is he trying to walk away from the deal without paying the 1 billion or does he just want to buy it at a cheaper price. I think both those things are key here. All this bickering between Elon Musk you've often using Twitter. This is kind of a sideshow. What he really wants either to get a cheaper deal or to walk away from the deal because it's completely changed from when he first came in. The price is now in the 30s versus his 54 dollars 20 price he put in. So he's just instructed his lawyers to desperately try to find a way to get out of this deal. Firstly he tried to use the material adverse effect which is really looking at whether that 5 percent figure of spam bots. Is it going to be greater. Well that's that's kind of very relevant right now. I think the problem I guess with that is that he was talking he was going on about the bots even before he made the deal. But the fact that the share price has fallen by so much. Would that not be a materially adverse effect. No. It's all comes down to essentially very legal terms which is why I think eventually this will end up in the local. He has to show is a percentage above 5 percent. A big deal is really going to affect the deal. Is that going to affect his financing. Maybe if it was 90 percent of all the all the accounts into it it was fine. Obviously that would be a huge deal. But it's not going to be that is very very likely. I mean Twitter would have to be lying to us all this time. I very much doubt that. So he's going to try and figure out OK is this percentage something perhaps 50. Can I get away with that in the law courts and say it's a huge deal. We don't know. It's not a known figure. So therefore it would have to be decided perhaps by by a judge I think in Delaware. That's right. So the fact that the Twitter share price has fallen significantly. Does it impact this deal at all. No not at all. In fact this is in Twitter's favor now. When we started this whole process with Twitter not wanting to get bought by you must quite clearly trying to get him on the board trying to stop him taking over. And now we have complete year of the plea reversal. This deal is great for Twitter because where share prices and the worst case or the best case story for Twitter and the worst case scenario perhaps Musk is he has to pay a billion to try and get out of this deal. But he still has to find a good enough reason to pay that billion. He can't just walk away. So just basically the fact that he did this finally which actually legally he wasn't meant to do is basically to leave a paper trail. Exactly. When they go to court. Exactly. He's just trying to find any way with lawyers are trying to fly. Any particular reason that these folks were covenants for example don't go into too much detail about it since you trying to pick holes in anything to show that Twitter are trying to stop him completing this deal. And obviously Twitter coming back and saying we're doing everything we can. The ball's in your court.