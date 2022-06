00:00

He's won this. He's won this not by a huge amount. So can he move on from this. Yeah this is the culmination of months of discontent a past to gate the cost of living crisis. And it's a year now until Boris Johnson can face another day like this. So his party his allies will be hoping that he can draw a line under party gate but it's not likely to be back to business as usual because remember his predecessors Margaret Thatcher and Theresa May were out six months and a day respectively after their confidence votes. And this was a bigger rebellion than Theresa May faced in 2018. There were more rebels than his working majority was in the House of Commons before so they're likely to try to stall his legislative agenda. He could try to bounce back and control that by reshuffling his cabinet. But it's not going to be back to business as usual. I don't know whether there is anything that he can do. There have been hundred forty hundred forty 148 is quite a large number of your own MP is only against you. So you know they are putting on a brave face and saying this was a decisive win. But I actually can't be feeling too good about his reform agenda and how he is able to pass that through the House of Commons. No it's a horrible result for the prime minister. However they're spinning it this morning. More than 40 percent of his own MP is wanting him gone. A Labour politician has described it as the best possible result for the Labour Party. In fact it's because it keeps an unpopular prime minister in position and it keeps the Tories fighting amongst themselves rather than taking the fight to Labour. We have a key election coming up in just a few weeks time to in fact. But looking tonight the Tories may lose some of these seats that they've gained in the past to keep on in the north of England in these red walled areas. If Boris Johnson can no longer hold onto those sorts of seats the rest of the Tory fights will be thinking why keep him as prime minister. So this is crucial because there's something else in the House of Commons. I think the head of the Liberal Party was saying you know I'm giving a motion of no confidence against Boris Johnson but that probably will go nowhere. So it's really the by election that we're watching and sorted backdrops in both in the southwest of England seat. The MP was caught watching pornography on his computer in the House of Commons in the North. The MP has been convicted for sexual assault. So paint on that backdrop the party gate scandal. And it doesn't look good for the conservatives but it will be less bruising because the result is coming after the vote of no confidence at least for Boris Johnson personally. I mean I hadn't seen Dave since the Jihye Lee Jubilee celebrations. And for me it was really quite shocking to hear the prime minister of being booed as he was walking up the steps because that's also his constituency. So does is it that he's unpopular but the Tories are still popular or could this be a big moment for Labour. It was a really kind of sad moment wasn't that him being booed on the steps of St Paul's Cathedral at the Thanksgiving service for the queen's jubilee amongst you know the royalist crowd out there. And I think that really struck a chord. I think a lot of employees. They also spent the GBP came back in their constituencies hearing the level of discontent and anger that is still bubbling around the country about these lockdown breaking policies at Downing Street. So yes this is a prime minister whose popularity has plunged across the country. That is really hitting home with his own employees. And you know the agenda of the government is leveling off agenda. That's that big benchmark policy that is going nowhere as well because economic growth is not being spread around the country. People are really suffering. But the cost of living crisis as Lizzie mentioned people are ending every month then that's money in their pockets. And no government does well when the public is feeling the pinch.