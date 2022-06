00:00

I'm John and welcome to Bloomberg Markets. And I'm pretty good about it. Let's dive in right into the price action because you are seeing a little bit of mixed messages I think when it comes to the stock market. Green on the screen when it comes to the S & P 500. Take a look at this. Not by much. Only up four tenths of one percent. The VIX is lower though dropping below that 25 handle. Does that mean the rally that we see today is a sustainable one. That's going to be a question for the equity. Investors will take a look at these indexes as well because it's not just the S & P 500. It's not just the TSX that's trading as well. You do have this entire Latin American equities complex that is actually under pressure down one point two percent. But take a look at this. A lot of this might simply be a function of a stronger dollar which of course you are seeing that ripple effect. Let's take a look at the dollar yen here. What you are seeing stronger the Japanese yen at its weakest. Going back to 2002 John. And certainly one group Kristie we've been watching very closely retail stocks after Target for the second time in three weeks. Told us that the profit story is not what it once thought it would be as they navigate through inventory realities and things like higher fuel costs. And that's not sitting well with investors and some other challenged retail stocks from 20 22 within the Dow right now. You've got Wal-Mart and Home Depot each down well over 1 percent. We're also continuing to see some weakness for Costco. So even though Target's shares are right at their weakest level of the trading session Kristie they are still one of the worst performers in the S & P 500. And coming up we'll dive deeper into the story of the road ahead for retailers. The road ahead for retailers the inflationary environment of course a rising rate environment. Well it doesn't just mean it's a one way street for the dollar or they're a matter for the Federal Reserve. Take a listen to what Bank of America's Mark Cabana expects from the U.S. Central Bank. Once they get rates into the range of 2 to 3 percent which is their perception of nominal neutral then they're going to probably think about slowing things down a bit. That's very consistent with our view that the Fed be delivering to 50 basis point hikes in the next two meetings but then ultimately downshift to 25 basis points maybe disappoint a market that seems to be believing the Fed is going to go more aggressive. But it's not just the Fed. The markets expect to pursue an aggressive hiking cycle. This is a phenomenon that's growing global and you can start to see it in the fallout of currency. Let's talk about that part of the story with Bloomberg Markets editor I should say the head of effects and rates. Christine Aquino. Christine thank you as always for joining us. Overnight we got some pretty huge news from the Royal Reserve Bank of Australia keeping World Reserve Bank of Australia hiking by a much much stronger margin than what people were expecting. And the reason was simple. It was inflation. Do you start to see the rest of the world catch up with the Fed and essentially make the Fed more dovish. As Mark Cabana was pointing out relative to the rest of the world there's only the element now that we're seeing increases of as you say other central banks apart from the Fed trying to catch up really to this fight against inflation which again as you mentioned you know it's not just the U.S. is facing this problem. This problem by inflation is everywhere in the UK where I'm normally based. You know we're we're looking at 40 year highs for inflation as well. And it really really is a problem everywhere. And now I think what we're seeing in currency markets is very interesting. I think that's what Mark was also alluding to in his comments is that it's not just a one way bet though for currencies. It doesn't mean that if you have a central bank that's hiking aggressively. That's not necessarily an automatic driver for your currency anymore because investors aren't just thinking about how much they're going to do. They're also thinking about whether it's central banks going on. These aggressive tightening cycle will actually be effective against inflation. That has arguably run away from a lot of central banks although all over the world. Christine as we continue to watch to your point central banks making moves with higher interest rates. One question is where does the U.S. dollar fit into that equation. Already a very strong year for the greenback. Absolutely John. I think that is the big question. We have seen the dollar pullback a little bit from those multi-year highs that we saw at the start of May. And I think that is very much part of the story. This catch up from other central banks that we're seeing in terms of these tightening cycles. But there's very interesting dynamics going on in the dollar as well because again it's not just central banks that are part of the story. It's also this idea of growth scares that a kind of lie. On the other side of these massive massive tiny cycles that the Fed and other central ISE are about to embark on there's always that worry that well what if that causes a recession which of course drives those safe haven flows that again benefit the dollar. So I think it's going to be a matter of these battling catalysts over the next few months. And it really will be quite interesting to see which ones went out because at the moment there's not a clear winner when it comes to the battle between growth and inflation. No doubt. Christine thanks very much as always. Christine Aquino from the Bloomberg team on what's happening for the economy and of course in the currency market rates of course play into this story. So let's get that part of the equation from Kathy Jones chief fixed income strategist at the Schwab Center for Financial Research. Kathy on that theme of growth or concerns about growth and obviously today we've got an update from the World Bank which trimmed their expectations again. What kind of year are you looking at. Just based on the numbers you're seeing right now. So our expectation is the second half of the year does slow down considerably from where we started the year and that global growth will continue to slow. We have all the components in place that would make that happen. We have central banks around the world as you just mentioned raising rates fairly aggressively tightening financial conditions certainly in the U.S. And at some point you know demand is going to start to respond to all this tightening by central banks. And that almost inevitably leads to a slowdown. Question is timing and magnitude in the US we're looking for a pretty substantial slowdown by the end of the year. RTS housing starting to slow down. Manufacturing PMI ISE rollover. So definitely a slower trajectory in the second half of the year. Kathy I'm looking at a 10 year yield here of two ninety six. If you start to see this decelerating narrative which by the way I think the market's been expecting for a while it's finally here which the data really show is showing that that it seems to be the case. Does that create a bigger and bigger bull case for treasuries. Well I think a couple of things. Yes. The more aggressive the Fed is about tightening the more bullish it has but a long into the Treasury curve. So obviously if they continue to hike aggressively which is our expectation at least through the summer and we get the slowdown that we're expecting that even if inflation is high on a headline basis if the core rate of inflation is coming down that's going to be good for treasuries. And what we're seeing is the yield curve is reflecting. That's it. That's pretty much a flat curve you know from about five years out. And that would that really implies that that's that's where market expectations are. Kathy while you're focused on the fixed income world I know you're also watching the challenges we've seen in the stock market the so-called wealth effect in a lot of people have been trying to gauge on this day once again talking about retail the health of the consumer throughout all of this. At what point does that start to become a greater consideration if people are looking at their portfolio statements and making some tougher choices on how and when and where they spend. Yeah I mean in every cycle this happens it's not it's not a big surprise they usually start out with the households that have the least in the way of savings. Now this cycle households particularly at the lower end of the income strata actually had savings because of the fiscal stimulus. And so that helped give us this really big boost. And now what we're seeing is those households seem to be slowing down a bit. And then you get to the wealthier households where you know a lot of their assets are in the stock market or another financial assets search to see those come down. It's not that they don't have spending power it's that they get more concerned about a long term outlook and they tend to slow down as well. So I think we're on the cusp of seeing some of that. It takes a little while. There's a bit of a lag that takes place. But if we don't see a rebound in financial assets anytime soon you certainly could see even people in the upper middle class higher income areas start to slow down their spending. Kathy Jones of the Schwartz Center for Financial Research we thank you as always. Let's go from a rape story to the equity story. Coming up Target shares tumbling as a grapples with bloated inventory. Older and more into that next. This is Bloomberg. This is Bloomberg Markets I'm critic Gupta with John Erlichman. Shares of Target are paring their earlier decline still down though the retailer cutting its profit outlook for the second time and get this just three weeks due to bloated inventory. Let's break it all down and bring in Jennifer Bartz hashes of Bloomberg Intelligence. Jennifer thank you as always for joining us. I have to talk about this kind of story in context of a shouldn't this be a good thing that they have all this inventory. Sure it's access but they were doing this in my view to kind of protect against the supply chain issues. Why are they being punished for it. Well I think that there's a lot going on right and I agree that there was a lot of proactive measures being taken in order to make sure that people would have supply when they got to stores. I think at this point it's really a matter of what inventory we're talking about. I think it's still important to have inventory on your basics and your staples. But now we're talking about a turning consumer spending that's impacting more discretionary categories. And that's where the problem lies with the excess inventory obviously. Jennifer I guess the flip side to this at a time when people are trying to figure out the health of the consumer going forward is that I would imagine there are going to be some deals out there for people looking for them. Absolutely. And I mean this there if there is a silver lining in this for Target it's that they've always had a very loyal fan base and a very loyal customer base. And if they're going out and there are markdowns and they're clearing inventory out that those fans are going to be able to get some great deals which actually reinforces the value proposition they have. Especially if we're headed into a slowdown from an economic standpoint. So there is that that actually could be seen as a potential benefit for target. So what about the sales story because we know that the consumer consumer spending ability is decelerating that's not a secret. But is it decelerating at a pace that quickly that you are starting to worry about things like back to school season things like holiday season. Are we at that point of the downgrades yet. I don't think that we're necessarily at that point of the downgrades yet because if you think about back to school kids need new clothes they need new shoes. They might not need a new backpack every year. But there are things that are going to spur back to school spending. And there is a certain amount of spending that's going to happen with holiday no matter what. But the concern is that if you're already headed into this time of year where they start to actually build inventory for back to school and for holiday and yet they're trying to get rid of inventory that they've already got. It's about making sure that where there's confidence that they can find the right balance and have the right goods on hand for the right time that they need. Coming up for the rest of the year. All right Jennifer helpful context as always. Jennifer Barr Tarshis of the Bloomberg intelligence team on the retail story and that target news the consumer does appear to be back to traveling meanwhile. That's according to the CEO of Alaska Airlines who spoke to Bloomberg earlier today. The man is amazingly strong. You know we're seeing demand at levels I've never seen in my entire career. So as an industry as airlines as Alaska we're actually gonna be profitable this year. Believe it or not. The upswing in demand coming as the carrier is challenged by an extremely tight market for pilots causing some canceled flights creating frustration for some travelers who are also navigating sky high ticket prices. Let's get some more perspective on the state of the airline business from Robert Deaconess who is the president of the airline industry firm Air Travel. Robert let's just talk about some of these challenges. The people who are traveling right now are experiencing it and certainly we've seen it in Canada as well. The whole idea of the labor shortage for airlines that are trying to bring back staff. What are you hearing from your industry sources right now. It's is Jonathan above the wing. It's below the wing of course above the wing. We're hearing about the pilot shortages U.S. carriers and others around the world quite frankly having to pull back schedule capacity the head lead in for the summer because it just locked the pilots to fly it. But we're also seeing labor shortages for agents and terminals for security services government agencies ground handlers even the companies that put fuel into the wing of the aircraft got some shortages. So it's a shame because as the CEO of Alaska does said demand is incredibly high. And it's frustrating when we can't fly all that demand. Of course in addition to some of the labor story there is the commodity story as well this weighing on the airlines. Here's what I'm confused about. Airlines are known for hedging against these higher jet fuel prices to kind of cushion that. Why aren't they doing that and why are they sheltered in that way from these higher costs. Well you're right about U.S. carrier U.S. majors largely unhedged. You know some of the discount carriers are around the world like in Europe. All the carriers are hedge upwards of 70 percent 65 percent of their consumption this year. I think you know everybody was enjoying you know riding spot prices during the pandemic and the lows and kind of got used to that and forgot about some of the ironclad principles of hedging which is long term protection smoothing volatility smoothing earnings volatility. And I think some of them are going to go back challenges right now. Co-option premiums and and an equivalent are high now. So what do you do. But bottom line is this that Goldman report calling for one hundred and thirty five hundred and forty dollar oil that's going to be scaring a lot of airlines. CFO is. Well and I wonder what it means for consumers too because that gets factored into their prices Robert we just talked about the state of the U.S. consumer as we move into the later part of the year. Do you think that the U.S. consumer is going to be able to handle those higher prices they've been playing to paying to fly. For sure. I mean you know demand's strong right now. Virtually every ticket this summer that is flying in the system is sold. The problem this fall is that the average consumer household they're going to look at the family balance sheet concerns with the credit crunch. With inflation looming recession it either as your previous guest guest said that the folks in the bond at the lower end of the the earnings spectrum they're probably going to put a brake on the that the travel rate the way people that maybe could afford to go they're going to be a little more spooked by the stock market and equivalent and they're going to put the brakes on travel. So what this is all going to mean is that airlines are not going to be able to pass on fuel labor and other cost inputs quite to the same degree they had been the spring and summer. That's going to be a very very difficult thing to navigate for the airlines. Robert we got to talk about the recession question the big R word is hitting markets right now in the face of a recession. Do airlines go back to the dynamic where they saw in the cold pandemic where cargo was kind of used as a metric to offset the pain or the lack of demand you're seeing on the travel side. I don't fully believe that my fertile recessions airlines discretionary spend always constitute the leading edge of what you see approaching a recession. And as we start to see recovery coming out of that. But a lot of these for example airlines did passenger the freighter conversions. Airlines have been wreaking bringing them back to pastor basis. And also the cargo market start to get a little bit overly surprised as all of these pastoral carriers did that conversion. So you know and then the other issue as well is that as we see recession folks are going to be buying from Amazon and from other online retailers less. And that will also drive down some of the accelerated growth in the e-commerce space. A lot of dots to connect. No doubt. Robert thanks as always for your perspective. Robert CAC president of Air Travel on the state of affairs in the airline industry. Speaking of E commerce Shopify is a company that has grown rapidly but its stock's been under pressure this year and now the CEO has secured his influence as investors granted him special voting rights. We've got the details next. This is Bloomberg. This is Bloomberg Markets. I'm John Erlichman with critic Gupta for what it's worth. One hundred and twenty five billion. That is the lost market value for a Canadian tech darling. Shopify which has seen its stock drop more than 70 percent this year wiping out billions in market cap. And so it was interesting critique today that there was a key investor decision on whether or not to give the founder and CEO Toby Leckie more control special voting control that essentially allows him to have 40 percent voting control. This is something that is not transferable to anyone else and it only lasts so long as he is at the company. But at the end of the day Kristie we did see investors vote in favor of this move even though it has been more than a challenging year in the eyes of the markets for Shopify. You know and it's fascinating because we actually look at Shopify shares they've dropped I think from 73 percent and actually taking a bigger hit than some of its other competitors some of its other peers. But this voting share story is so important because of simply the legacy that its founder has had really beating in some ways in the international markets. Well we all think it to be the premier e-commerce company. And that of course John is Amazon. Yeah and you'd seen some investors that weren't sure they wanted to go along with this Christie but at the end of the day founders having control and tough times is something they decided on a crucial time of the founders and their impact on the company. And so far looks like for Shopify. He's going to stick around for John Erlichman in Toronto. I'm creating Gupta in New York. This is Bloomberg.