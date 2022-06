00:00

U.S. regulators are said to be investigating whether violence broke security rules by selling digital tokens just as the crypto exchange was getting off the ground five years ago. Well joining us now to discuss is our senior crypto reporter Joanna Ossinger. Thank you so much for joining us. So what are some of the issues at stake here. Hey Francine. So this review is looking into finance's origins and those of the BNB token which is now the world's fifth biggest. So it's a huge token. And they're basically looking at whether the initial coin offering was the sale of a security that should have been registered with the agency. And this is according to sources. And that could really be difficult for by now because it's already fending off a number of investigations in Washington. And it's you know they're looking at a number of things related to the beginnings of what finance did and how it handled it. Is this idiosyncratic to finance drawn. Or is it an all that broader implications for the wider crypto world. There are definitely implications for the wider crypto world. We also have ripple that's embroiled in a fight with the FTC about whether that is a crypto currency or whether it's a security. And so this is just one more thing that shows that regulators are really looking at the crypto industry and going back a few years to see what they have been doing as well. It's not just what you're doing now. It's what you have been doing. So it could be something that is an issue for a number of these companies that may have started several years ago and may have done things that they didn't necessarily know at the time refused. So Diana does it. I mean could they just get a fine or could this actually change the way they operate and do business. This could actually change the way they operate. They're also looking at it with this investigation reportedly. What is whether finance U.S. is sufficiently hived off from finance overall. There could be a fine. There could be all sorts of things. That's a little bit tough to tell.