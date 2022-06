00:00

Let's start with the sentiment. Welcome back to Rush's comments and the moment of temporary timely and targeted stimulus. But the debate is this. You would say there's been a material decline in sentiment in the US relative to the rest of the world. My question is simple is it material enough to invoke what we understand to be a material slowdown stroke recession. So I do think with regards to a slowdown in growth is inevitable not just in the US but more broadly across key developed markets and even in emerging markets. I think the issue is is the timing of a recession is is yet unknown. But that material slowdown in growth coupled with the issues that we're seeing in Russia and Ukraine and really the persistency of inflation is really quite a headwind for financial markets. You are reducing your overweight to U.S. equities. Quantify that for me. So just you know the way we do asset allocation is we sort of take a broad directional view between equities fixed income cash and commodities. And this is very much sort of driving the performance of many of our multi asset strategies. And that is essentially very slightly overweight equities but significantly overweight commodities and cash. So the equity changes that we are making are having some impact. But really the key differentiator is that we've never had such a significant underweight fixed income before. And the corresponding overweight is not in equities it's in commodities in cash. And I started the show with the Bloomberg Commodities Edge DAX run by 2 percent. Yes. So that index in energy up over 90 percent. I'm grasping at memory straws. I think agriculture is up over 42 percent. Does not persist. Only in the eye of the war or has the structure of commodity markets irrevocably changed. So I do think it's surprising that we had this announcement from the pack and you know the price of oil continue to go up. And this does sort of cast some doubt about the credibility of opaque and opaque and actually the efficacy of it. And that suggests that there is a structural change there. But at the same time you know is that because they only added point four percent of global demand is that a disappointment in their delivery. I actually think it's because you know some of the members are already struggling to deliver their their target production. And so when you look through the numbers you can see that even if there is a commitment there may be a question as to whether they can fulfill that commitment or not. The other big market move yesterday and again is to contextualize a broad macro with one day's narrative. But it was Larry Summers in a group of peers and they reviewed the data from the 1980s. And if you go back you look at the data clean it up and say look core CPI is right 9 percent not 13 percent. But herein lies the rub. It's a Volcker era style of inflation that we have. And this is what the national bureau would say is that the return to 2 percent core inflation today will require nearly the same amount of disinflation as achieved under Chairman Volcker. Now that scares the pants off me because that says get on your bike and get over yourself. You're not just getting 350 basis point hikes if you want to get back to 2 percent in a Volcker style era of hikes. It's going to be more greed. Or is that over egging. Larry's recasting of the data. I think if you extrapolate current trends where inflation has continued to surpass all expectations and that is a possible scenario. But you know it's still a probability weighted scenario. I wouldn't say it's for certain going to be the case in the medium to long term. You know we're all grasping at straws. We're all hoping that inflation materially declines. It's literally the only thing that is going to sort of you know prevent us from key developed markets from tipping over into a recession. Well then I how did you piece of paper when you came onto the set. And I said I was really quite surprised by this. And this is Michel Jammer is gone. We'll catch up with Michelle a little bit later on in programming. And it's DRAM prices. It's shipping prices along with fertilizer prices. Note I was really quite shocked when I saw these three charts all roll over. So brings back it goes counter to Larry Summers argument which is if Shanghai ports are operated 95 percent of normal capacity are we on the cusp of seeing something akin to peak inflation. I'm contra to what I've just put in front of you from Larry. But I think these three charts are amazing cheap prices. Shipping prices and fertilizer prices all rolling over. So I mean these supply chain pressures we've been aware of them for some time. So there is typically a time lag before you see some of those price pressures start to rollover. And I think that's what we're starting to see now. But what scares me even more when it comes to inflation is sort of the wage price increases the wage pressures that we're seeing in parts of Europe and in the US. And I think that is indicative of a much sort of stickier type of inflation. I mean the truth is it's not just the Fed or central banks are behind the curve. They have a lot of catching up to do. And you know the key question for market participants is you know where does that lead us in terms of sentiment in financial markets with yields. And that puts pressure on the earnings narrative. By the way do you not take heart the fact that wages year on year went down and participation rate went up. I know it wasn't immense OK clutching at straws but that doesn't play in at all. You're still more worried about the earnings outlook as a result of cost increases. Yes. I mean if we look at the earnings revisions and they have been trending lower on a global basis there is a difference between sort of developed markets and emerging markets. Developed markets are still more earnings upgrades versus downgrades. Emerging markets are now below 1. But at the same time you know when we think about the any sort of forward guidance that came through in earnings it was always citing pricing pressures with its input prices and labor supply constraints.