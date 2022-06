00:00

Stagflation and of course the big word of the day we heard of course earlier this morning the World Bank cutting their forecasts for global economic growth down to about two point nine percent now in 2022. And it really does have some analysts turning to high grade Moody's. Believe it or not. Let's get an outlook from Christine the second jury municipal credit analyst over at Aberdeen. Talk to us about the way Munis have historically performed. If we're starting to think about more of a stagflation era environment. Yeah. Taylor thank you very much. It's great to be here. We always say that munis are a defensive asset class. And because of that we're going to see a little bit of outperformance or at least safer performance in a time of stagflation. And General Munis are way higher credit quality than corresponding corporates and tend to see pretty low default and distressed rates. In addition to that in an inflationary environment which we're obviously seeing inflation basically counts as a credit neutral for munis. How do you think about some of the underperformance from the lowest quality when we're thinking about sort of getting defensive in terms of rates when rates are rising but also being a little bit worried about some of that credit quality that you mentioned in this environment. Do you continue to take on some of that credit risk. Yeah for sure. I think what really is important in an environment like this is really digging deep into the individual credit. It's hard to make sweeping sweeping generalizations even in a case when people are saying you know certain sectors are really doing poorly. We think it's important to really just look at the credit itself. Look at the financials the socio economic environment in which it operates. And that's really what we're looking at at Aberdeen. Talk to us about some of the things that you do like then and then. You know there's some individual credits when we think about broad sectors and then within the world of equities. We've talked a lot about the re-opening trade MTA subways airports toll authorities but we're all sort of getting back out there. Are you able to look at those as well and see some positive fundamentals on the horizon. Of course yeah. We're seeing a lot of positive fundamentals in munis as a whole and a lot of ways. That does include the transportation the reopening sectors so to speak. Airports for example are starting to get back to the passenger volumes they saw pre pandemic. In addition they are really strong in terms of liquidity and we can say similar things about other asset classes within munis as well. How do you think about basic supply and demand. I know that June and July sometimes tend to be heavy coupon months when you get a lot of those sort of prepayments and then you're able to reinvest that money. How much of this market in the coming summer months is basically a supply and demand story that drives a lot of that outperformance so far this year. Pretty much everything we've seen with Munis has been divorced from fundamentals. It's been almost totally technical driven. So even though we're expecting to see choppy performance probably for the rest of the year we do think that munis are going to get a little bit of abuse a boost from that summer environment with the coupon payments you know and as well probably a bit of lighter supply finally going here forward. How do you think about some of the outlook on the horizon some of the strong fundamentals coming our way. What sort of the outlook as we approach almost the end of the first half and beginning of the second half of the year. Yeah for sure. We do think it's important in the environment we're seeing right now with kind of a historically flat yield curve to stay a little bit on the shorter end of the duration horizon. But talking about other things we're looking at for the rest of the year we're definitely very interested in ESG and we think that that's going to continue to be something that investors are talking about and that they're going to be demanding from issuers and from other investors.