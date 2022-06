00:00

This is Bloomberg Daybreak Middle East our top stories this morning. The vote in favor of having confidence in Boris Johnson as leader was two hundred and eleven votes and the vote against was 148 votes. And therefore I can announce that the parliamentary party does have confidence. Boris Johnson survives the confidence vote but the scale of the mutiny against the British prime minister suggests his days may be numbered. Treasury yields jump on inflation fears. A study by a group of economists led by Larry Summers suggests the situation is now even closer to a 1980 peak than previously feared. Two members of the Gupta family arrested in the United Arab Emirates the biggest step yet in South Africa's fight to bring to account those accused of orchestrating the looting of its state companies. And Apple unveils a flurry of softer features. And the most significant overhaul of the Mac book are in more than a decade. We have the details from the Worldwide Developers Conference as it goes. 8:00 a.m. across the Emirates I'm Manus Cranny in Dubai. So what exactly is going on with stocks. I'm reading peak inflation. I'm reading. Risk reward could be improving. The positioning is rather tempting. This is a state of play on the futures at the moment. Down a half of 1 percent. There is just a little bit of a step back. As we saw a dramatic recovery in the Nasdaq yesterday at four hundred billion dollars. J.P. Morgan would say the risk reward is improving. We have hit peak hawkishness on the Fed. You've got Deutsche Bank saying there are few signs of a recession this year. They're calling the S & P up 15 percent from here. And Goldman Sachs says the U.S. economy remains on a narrow path to a soft landing. So we give a little bit back by the way they actually say this is not J.P. Morgan say this is not a bear market rally. And they would also say that a euro area recession is unlikely. And we have euro stocks tying three quarters of 1 percent because the commodity complex is ramping away. The bond market also romped home. Yes. I mean there's a skittish positioning ahead of the CPI on Friday. You see a mass of a mind 10 billion dollars worth of issuance come to the corporate high investment grade market. But here is what's happening in yields. And in that headline Larry Summers and a number of his peers have redone the data. 1980 peak inflation core was nine point one percent. So we are in a Volker era inflation and you are going to need the same amount of disinflationary activism to undo that. And that in part irked the bond markets. Let me show you finally the commodity complex which again imbues a level of fear in the bond market. And this rant by nearly 2 percent. On Monday the highest ever for the Bloomberg Commodities Edge index up 36 percent this year. But it is the sub index the dark blood red line which has ratcheted by 92 percent this year and agriculture up the most since nineteen ninety two. It's the sub indexes that matter. Juliette Saly has another day on the Asian equity story and we should all begin to breathe a sigh of relief. If you read all the reports jus. Well a sigh of relief unless of course you long. These markets at least today minus because we're seeing a bit of choppiness in terms of the regional benchmark index as we see some of the key markets the fall. And of course we're watching very closely what is happening with the Japanese yen. It did seem a little bit of verbal intervention too with the yen at this fresh two decade low. You can see dollar strength against the yen in the Asian mid session. Elsewhere we're focusing in ahead of the RBA decision with yields rising across the board there. There is a bit of an out of consensus view that perhaps we'll see more than a 25 basis point hike although most economists surveyed by Bloomberg do expect that 25 basis points which will take the cash rate to point six of 1 per cent. When it does come to optimism though of course we saw that in the U.S. listed Chinese shares and that's lifting the Hang Seng Tech Index on the lunch break up by around half of 1 percent. Let's have a look at my chart because we are seeing that key 50 day moving average breached for this index. And the next level to watch is of course the 100 day moving average. But there is mounting speculation that the crackdown on the tech sector which has been in place for more than a year could be coming to an end. And that certainly gave a rally to those US listed ADR ISE JP Morgan's Cologne which also seeing broad buying opportunity across Chinese stocks. He says the past year's deep sell off could be finally on the cusp of a turnaround. Magnus. Just thank you very much Juliette Saly. And Singapore to the UK the Prime Minister Boris Johnson has survived a confidence vote within his own party. 211 Tory MPs voted for him to stay. 148 voted against him. Now the scale of the mutiny suggests his days could be numbered. Let's get the market reaction for facts and the rates market. David Finnerty Sterling appears to be shrugging off this confidence vote. So where the currency market doesn't become on hinged until it absolutely has to. Does it David. Yeah exactly. I think it's taking this information in its stride really because even if he was theoretically to resign at some point down the line the chance of a national election being called is actually very small given how the popularity of the Conservative Party at the very moment. So a connection is not equal to 2024 needs to go to 2024. So I think the market's going to realistically even if he was to resign no election could in the near term. And hence the folks need a lot more on on the economic fundamentals particularly divergent monetary policy with the Federal Reserve that can hike 50 basis points West with Bank of England expects to hike 25 basis points. So really with the Newton drive will be that. And particularly how hawkish is the Bank of England moving forward next week when it has its meeting given inflation hits 9 percent recently the highest in 40 years. I'm just going to cable this morning down an 8 to 1 percent euro sterling obviously flat at the moment. Where are the options market. What are this skews telling us in terms of positioning for the pint. If Boris were to go. What is the affects market think is the outcome. Well certainly city could factor in the politics and the economics which I think the economics the more the driver the city could do for the option market. If you look at it one month for cable the one month risk reversals versus spacey compare the premium to buy call options which favor Study Valley competitive options which favor service sterling setting off the biases towards the options. And it's actually been increasing slightly since this month. So even though tonic a cable has been this narrow range of 125 to 126 for most the beginning of June the option markets achieve from increasing more more bearish Sydney. They think that while it's consolidating that won't continue. The risks are skewed towards downside. And obviously if a strong US CPI print came out this week which push USC was higher then that would help being catchments. OK. Let's keep an eye on the crosses and indeed on the ISE right there. Cable trading at 125 0 7 infinity on the effects rates strategy side after bar survives his vote of confidence no confidence. We get a rate decision from the Reserve Bank of Australia in just under 25 minutes. Bloomberg Economics expects a 25 basis point move but still sees the chance that the RBA could deliver a larger hike. Let's get it to what a pundit in Sydney. Tell me more. How big a risk is that they go for the jumbo mumbo hike of 50 basis points. Hi there is there is a good chance that the dual goal for a bigger hike. Economists are divided and it's very unusual for economists in Australia to be divided on what the Reserve Bank would do. But these are unusual times and it is already difficult to decision to make for the Reserve Bank board. On the one hand we have very high inflationary pressures broad based pressures but on the other hand wages are not growing that rapidly as in the US for example and household debt is pretty high as well. So it's a very tight balancing act for the resolve bank and water decides to do is yet to be seen. OK. Well we'll get that decision in just a couple just under 25 minutes. The payoff for the R B A on display in the G TV. Thank you so much. So as you pointed out in Sydney while Apple unveiled software updates and the most significant overhaul to its Mac are back book and laptop in more than a decade bringing fresh design new colors speedier and two processor from the homegrown chip line. Bloomberg Technology anchor. Emily Chang has more. We're here at Apple headquarters in Cupertino California where WW you see the Worldwide Developers Conference was held in person for the first time in three years. And while this event is normally mostly about the software today we've got some big hardware updates as well. Apple unveiled the new end to Chip that will define the next generation of Apple computing. This chip is now in two new devices a MacBook Pro and a MacBook Air which we saw here in person. We also did get a host of software updates for the Mac for the iPod iPhone home and car the iPad coming closer looking a lot more like a laptop. The iPhone one of my favorite updates the ability to uncensored and edit text messages after you send them. Also saw a pretty big fintech announcement Apple Pay later which will allow you to pay for things in installments. And increasingly this move towards Apple Wallet more things being held in Apple Wallet. You don't have to carry it around. We didn't get that big a VR reveal that some people were hoping for. But as always Apple likes us to keep waiting for that. One more thing. Emily Chang Bloomberg Cupertino California. It's all about the incremental advances. No. What do you do when perhaps you're a bit on show you want to go through with the deal. Well this is Elon Musk creating an audit trail of complaints he's filed with the FCC that Twitter cause he's bidding for Twitter isn't he. That Twitter is thwarting his information right now. This fuels the idea that he's going to step back from doing this deal with Twitter. It's all about Buck isn't it. Musk reckons that Twitter I've got to prove to him that less than 5 percent of our users are bots. He reckons it's 20 percent. Twitter dropped by one point for 9 percent on the close last night down five point five percent. At one juncture I love what RBI I have done. They've run the numbers. They say look at 44 billion dollars. It gives the enterprise value per daily active user. Two hundred dollars for Twitter. So your average daily users were 200 dollars. You snap. Well if you want to get your valuation done and what you pay for Twitter snaps. Per enterprise value per daily user is sixty five to seventy dollars. But let's just keep an eye on that. Tesla up one point six percent. But it is about the thwarting of his ability to actually get to the details that he needs to do the deal. There's Twitter over the past year Don. Thirty three percent. And still quite away from the offer price that you don't put on the table. Let's get to Jules. She's in Singapore with the first rate headlines from around the world. Marta Hong Kong's chief executive says Covid curbs will remain unchanged until at least the end of June after case numbers hit a six week high. Carol Lam says the government plans to meet to discuss plans for a possible sixth wave class linked to bars and schools have led to some classes being suspended. But despite the spy hospital cases and deaths remain relatively low. Bloomberg has learned that India is eager to take on discounted crude from Russia's Rosneft. Sources say state owned refiners are in talks with these six months supply contracts for crude. These new supplies would be on top of existing shipments to India from other deals with Russia. Many international buyers have turned from Russia since its invasion of Ukraine. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has condemned China over reports that its fighter jets buzzed Canadian patrol flights which were hoping to enforce sanctions on North Korea today called China's actions irresponsible and provocative. His comments come a week after Canada's Defense Department said Chinese jets were putting the safety of Canadian pilots at risk by flying too close. And Turkey's president. Ottawa says his government will continue to cut rates even as inflation soars. The US central bank has kept the benchmark rate at 14 per cent since December. The country's annual inflation accelerated past seventy three per cent as of May. The lira extended losses after Erdoğan's comments. It is the worst performer this year among emerging market currencies. Global news 24 hours a day on air and on Bloomberg Quicktake powered by more than twenty seven hundred journalists and analysts more than 120 countries. This is Bloomberg minus two. Thank you very much. Still ahead we're going to discuss the economic dynamics in the Middle East with Goldman Sachs. He's in the highs physically. It's Rick Souza. He joins me on commodity prices as they search to records. Up next the debate rages as to whether a recession is imminent. We'll get the view from lavish ISE State Street Global Advisors. The view on the markets. That's next. This is Bloomberg. Well we're in a situation where we do expect rising interest rates and we're already seeing high inflation. We want to make sure that fiscal policy is responsible. In that context. And what does that mean. I said in the statement. Well we do provide further support for people. It should be temporary timely and targeted so as to minimize the risks of inflation betting in that that very much was the governing principles. The U.K. chancellor really cynic. They're speaking about the ongoing battle with inflation. The sell off in treasuries continues ahead of Friday's CPI data fuelling the fears that the borrowing costs will weigh on earnings. Now that brings us to JP Morgan's chief economist Bruce Cosman as well as analysts have reduced your bank that are saying a recession is an unlikely scenario. Let's see whether State Street agree with the sentiment may. I am a senior investment strategist at State Street Global. My guest is Mark. Welcome to the studio. Thank you. No longer Anna Edwards OK. You're in reality. Let's start with the sentiment. Welcome back to Rush's comments in the moment by temporary timely and targeted stimulus. But the debate is this. You would say there's been a material decline in sentiment in the US relative to the rest of the world. My question is simple. Is it material enough to invoke what we understand to be a material slowdown stroke recession. So I do think with regards to a slowdown in growth is inevitable not just in the US but more broadly across key developed markets and even in emerging markets. I think the issue is is the timing of a recession is is yet unknown. But that material slowdown in growth coupled with the issues that we're seeing in Russia and Ukraine and really the persistency of inflation is really quite a headwind for financial markets. You are reducing your overweight to U.S. equities. Quantify that for me. So just you know the way we do asset allocation is we sort of take a broad directional view between equities fixed income cash and commodities. And this is very much sort of driving the performance of many of our multi asset strategies. And that is essentially a very slightly overweight equities but significantly overweight commodities and cash. So the equity changes that we are making are having some impact. But really the key differentiator is that we've never had such a significant underweight fixed income before. And the corresponding overweight is not in equities it's in commodities in cash. And I started the show with the Bloomberg Commodities Edge DAX run by 2 percent. Yes. So that index in energy up over 90 percent. I'm grasping at memory straws. I think agriculture is up over 42 percent. Does not persist. Only in the eye of war or has the structure of commodity markets irrevocably changed. So I do think it's surprising that we had this announcement from PAC. And you know the price of oil continue to go up. And this does sort of cast some doubt about the credibility of opaque and opaque and actually the efficacy of it. And that suggests that there is a structural change there. But at the same time you know is that because they only added point four percent of global demand is that a disappointment in their delivery. I actually think it's because you know some of the members are already struggling to deliver their their target production. And so when you look through the numbers you can see that even if there is a commitment there may be a question as to whether they can fulfill that commitment or not. The other big market move yesterday and again is to contextualize a broad macro with one day's narrative. But it was Larry Summers in a group appears and they reviewed the data from the 1980s. First if you go back you look at the data you clean it up and say look core CPI is right 9 percent not 13 percent. But herein lies the rub. It's a Volcker era style of inflation that we have. And this is what the national bureau would say is that the return to 2 percent core inflation today will require at nearly the same amount of disinflation as achieved under Chairman Volcker. Now that scares the pants off me because that says get on your bike and get over yourself. You're not just getting 350 basis point hikes if you want to get back to 2 percent in a Volcker style area of hikes. It's going to be more agreed. Or is that over again Larry's recasting of the data. I think if you extrapolate current trends where inflation is continue to surpass all expectations and that is a possible scenario. But you know it's still a probability weighted scenario. I wouldn't say it's for certain going to be the case in the medium to long term. You know we're all grasping at straws but we're hoping that inflation materially declines. It's literally the only thing that is going to sort of you know prevent us from key developed markets from tipping over into a recession. Well then I handed you a piece of paper when you came onto the set and I said I was really quite surprised by this. And this is Michelle Jammer is gone. We'll catch up with Michelle a little bit later on in programming. And it's Dee Ram prices. It's shipping prices along with fertilizer prices. Note I was really quite shocked when I saw these three charts all roll over. So brings back it goes contra to Larry Summers argument which is if Shanghai ports are operated 95 percent of normal capacity are we on the cusp of seeing something akin to peak inflation. I am contrary to what I've just put in front of you from Larry. But I think these three charts are amazing cheap prices. Shipping prices and fertilizer prices all rolling over. I mean these supply chain pressures we've been aware of them for some time. So there is typically a time lag before you see some of those price pressures start to rollover. And I think that's what we're starting to see now. But what scares me even more when it comes to inflation is sort of the wage price increases the wage pressures that we're seeing in parts of Europe and in the US. And I think that is indicative of a much sort of stickier type of inflation. I mean the truth is it's not just the Fed or central banks are behind the curve and they have a lot of catching up to do. And you know the key question for market participants is you know where does that lead us in terms of sentiment in financial markets with you think that puts pressure on the earnings narrative. By the way do you not take heart the fact that wages year on year went down and participation rate went up. I know it wasn't immense. OK clutching at straws but that doesn't play in at all. You're still more worried about the earnings outlook as a result of cost increases. Yes. I mean if we look at the earnings revisions and they have been trending low on a global basis there is a difference between sort of developed markets and emerging markets. Developed markets are still more earnings upgrades versus downgrades. Emerging markets are now below 1. But at the same time you know when we think about the any sort of forward guidance that came through in earnings it was always citing pricing pressures with its input prices and labor supply constraints. HAMISH thank you so much for me into the studio. Great to get your input. Unrolling with the juxtaposition between the demand prices and Larry Summers. I know which one I put my money on lavish. Thank you very much senior investment strategist at State Street Global Advisors who calls on the market's sentiments and earnings right here on Bloomberg. It didn't last long did it. My dad ran for three days go back above thirty one thousand dollars but if you want volatility here you go. Bitcoin sub thirty thousand dollars. Again just thinking at some of the stories this morning trading volume up 74 percent in the overnight by thirty five billion dollars at change hand. But both bitcoin and ethereal cascading a little bit lower this morning. So that's perhaps one of your more volatile elements this morning nigh when it comes to dollar yen 20 year low across the board dollar yen Aussie and on for a third day in a row. Of course UBS saying that the Aussie was roaring by. We'll get the RBA in just a couple of minutes time. Euro yen of course rising and the yen and co-wrote a push fuel on the weaker yen. Basically saying policy tightening still wasn't on the table not gives birth to the most magnificent and munificent dovish chart on the yen. Yes U.S. yields are above 3 percent and so therefore it delivers you as yen as the worst performing G10 currency. That's your quick snapshot of risk. We're all risk off as we start the trading day. We recoup some 400 million dollars yesterday on the Nasdaq. Amazon went for a stock split. There's a skittishness to this market because I think they're reading the Larry Summers piece about the reality of the jumbo w nature of hikes that you were going to need to channel your inner Volcker to retain a lower inflation narrative in the United States of America. This is Bloomberg. We are waiting for the R B A and they have gone for a 50 basis point hike. So we have a jumbo rate hike from the R the A and there is an immediate response in the Aussie dollar which UBS of course said was one of the most amazing buys. This is shock. This is in tandem with the Fed. This is the type palatable. It sets the agenda of course and more pressure elsewhere. They raise the cash rate two point eighty five percent. That was only seen by three of twenty nine economists. So this is it. Considerable. I love Andy Card and the blog. Wow. There you go. That's his response. Well there you go. Wow. Indeed. Yields rise on 10 euro paper. We're at point eight five percent. They're gonna take further steps to normalize monetary policy. We're on a fast track to jumbo land here. This goes back to Larry Summers piece along with his peers which talks about the necessity for perhaps larger scale response from monetary policy to tame inflation aka the period of Volcker Aussie dollar trades at 70 23 18 basis points up on the actual right now. So we are just waiting to see a little bit more at news flow come through from the RBA. A That's got to June. She's done a jus this Aussie dollar. It's rampant. It's going to kill it. Good morning. Who'd want to have a mortgage in Australia might as well 50 basis points. Only three of the twenty nine economists surveyed by Bloomberg saw that one coming. So as you say a jumbo rate hike there and certainly a big reversal in that dollar weakness the Aussie dollar weakness as it rises now against the greenback. Just getting some more lines coming through from the RBA. They are saying a further decline in unemployment and underemployment is expected. Remember the jobs market is pretty tight but that inflation is expected to increase further which is of course what we're hearing globally across central banks and why they have obviously moved so significantly with this move. And the first move we've seen from the RBA under a change of government since 2013. We'd already heard from the new Treasurer Jim Chalmers saying that a lot of these price pressures for Australians you think about food costs you think about electricity are going to continue to spike higher. There was an interesting piece on the Bloomberg talking about the fact that KFC in Australia now has to use cabbage instead of lettuce because of price pressures. So certainly we are seeing that play through into the Australian economy impacted by floods as well which has driven up some of those food prices. Three year yields soaring as much as 19 basis points in the RBA board saying that they will be continuing to pay close attention to the global outlook. But really when you look at that bond board madness it is quite significant with both those two key tenets the three and 10 well above three per cent now. And they do warn Jews on the uncertainty of household spending and house prices being 25 percent above the pre pandemic level and of course the outlook being clouded by you haven't had a KFC. Jews have not a KFC since 1989. In Shepherd's Bush there is a memory. It's very late and very tricky. Different. Yeah. Yeah I'm not keen on KFC with cabbage. Let's talk about Chinese tech. I is very much in focus. The question is whether the crackdown on tech is done. Yes indeed. And certainly in the morning session we saw a big game coming through in that Hang Seng tech index which also lifted the broader Hong Kong market not showing up on our GM. But certainly there is this expectation that that could be in place after we saw a big rise coming through in those US listed ideas overnight. And of course analysts starting to turn a bit more bullish on the Chinese outlook. We've already heard from a number of houses and the latest was J.P. Morgan's CAC saying buying opportunity in Chinese stocks more broadly. I know you've been looking as well at the yen continuing to hold at this two decade low. That is playing through into the Japanese equity market as well. And we had a little bit of verbal intervention coming through from the finance minister Suzuki as well. But as we continue to get these lines coming through from the RBA made have a look at what's happening to the Australian ASX 200. We saw a spike in the dollar. But the share market being dropped now down by about one and a half percent. And the RBA as you rightly point out saying that this source of uncertainty is really about how households are going to spend amongst these high price pressures. Magnus. And Jews that's just carrying through into the U.S. equity futures as well so that that push lower on the jumbo rate hike from the RBA takes the risk on US equity futures lower as well. Jules we'll catch up with you through the morning a little bit later on. We're looking at NASDAQ futures now down three quarters of one percent. So we're definitely pushing down on this equity narrative. Other news around our region is Rajesh and Atal Gupta. Now these are two brothers accused of looting South Africa's state companies. They have been arrested in the UAE by law enforcement authorities. South Africa's justice ministry says discussions are taking place on the way forward. Simone Foxman joins me now from Qatar. So Simona the significance of this arrest in the UAE. Well man this is really about the U.N. is perceived reputation as a financial and in some cases physical haven for money laundering and criminals that are wanted elsewhere in the world particularly wealthy ones who have invested their money there. This is something that's increasingly in the spotlight as we've watched Russian money move into the UAE or a lot of Russian interest in buying UAE assets over the past couple of months. But this has actually been going on for years. And this is part of the reason that the UAE is under pressure by the Financial Action Task Force which moved it to its grey list for secrecy in terms of assets. That's something that the UAE has been desperate to reverse in order to keep foreign inflows coming. But this case is as I said something that's been going on for years. The Gupta brothers fled to the UAE back in 2018. They were accused of very close ties to former President Jacob Zuma and using that milking those ties to earn their own assets through corruption and some of that money apparently going to the Middle East region. The South African government has been looking to the UAE since 2018 to try and extradite them. They passed the treaty last year. But this is not the end likely of this whole story. For one a third brother has not been arrested. And the message in the South African press this morning is that the Gupta brothers are expected to fight this tooth and nail. So this is not a situation we considered done and dusted and it's likely to pose yet further tests for whether or not the UAE wants to change its reputation. Well let's talk about investment in UAE based assets I'm talking about a five billion dollar investment by the Canadian Pension Fund into DP World's assets. So what are the details on that. Yeah that's a really interesting investment advice. GDP Q which manages assets for a bunch of Canadian funds 2.5 billion in money going in and they'll also do two point fifty five billion dollars worth of debt going into the Jebel Ali Port Industrial Zone and the like. Fitch actually said. Bloomberg intelligence came out and said this may cause Fitch Ratings Agency to upgrade the rating of DP World because it had been quite low because of the dramatic amount of leverage that it had. So this could help DP World meet its ongoing target its commitment to reducing leverage. Interesting for me as well though CTV Q Not a major name in terms of Middle East investments though it has had a lot of tie ups from an infrastructure basis with DP World specifically in the past. This is potentially not the only transaction we're going to see around DP World assets this year with the statement yesterday saying that three billion dollars more could be on offer by the end of the year would be interesting to see who comes into that who's willing to fight off the potential volatility that we're seeing around the world and in order to potentially take a stake in those assets. OK Samoan. We're going to park it there for now. We'll catch up with you a little bit later on in the show. Simone Foxman. I think that the financial center in Doha is worth just reflecting on this RBA move. They have joined the jumbo rate hike club from the Fed and elsewhere. So you're looking at the participation. Now you've got RBA NZ the Fed the Bank of Canada. That was a surprise jumbo hike the other day. The RBA comes out with it. This shows the determination and the front foot madness and the expeditious moves by other central banks to join the narrative and not be left behind. The reflection on the markets is is palpable. The Aussie dollar rising by half of 1 percent. We ratcheted higher by three quarters of one percent and you have three year years banging up by 20 basis points at three point one six percent. So we'll reflect back on these market moves. There's your Aussie dollar a cracking buy according to UBS the other day. I think the narrative was a splendid opportunity but we'll reflect back on these Aussie rates as we go through the morning. Of course the outlook is clouded by war. There's Aussie on the rates three point one four in the three point five four on the trans Aussie against the dollar up a third of one percent. But the equity market taking the brunt of the pain down one point fifty five per cent to our part of the world. Now Egypt's net international reserves have dropped for the second time this year. This after the central bank said it was an external debt repayment of about two billion dollars that took the money out. The stockpile now sits at thirty five point five billion down nearly five and a half billion since the end of last year. How much significance is that for Axis. Is the vice president of MENA Economics Research at Goldman Sachs. Good to see you back in Dubai. And in the seat and. The draw down on resides in of itself. I don't think that's a surprise. But does it set any alarm bells off for you. It did for Moody's while Moody's action precedes this drawdown. So I mean I don't think that's a consequence of it. No it doesn't set off alarm bells. I think the broader picture is a worrying picture. But you know a month to month print on reserves isn't something that's going to move our opinion very much. I think the broader picture is look 24 20 billion dollars has left the Egyptian market 13 billion has come back in through GCSE. Investment has been a net draw down and kind of Egyptian effect liquidity. We know about that. But that 13 billion puts Egypt in pretty good comfortable position for the rest of this year for us. The concern is next year the year after Egypt's got about 25 billion in external financing requirements. They're not going to keep getting 13 billion on unrolling basis from from from the Jason Kelly. Where does it come from. Where do they go back to go back to the bond market. How do they do it. How do they block it. The key is how long is Egypt going to be shut out of the bond market. Will they have access to the Eurobond market. Will portfolio inflows come back into Egypt. Those are absolutely key. If those things don't happen for whatever reason then you have to look at two options. One is keep on trying to increase FDI sell assets and so on and so forth which is something the Egyptians are working on. And the second is reduce the funding requirement by bringing down that trade deficit through structural reform. Now that takes time. In the meantime what are the risks. The rest are either the pound depreciates very significantly or interest rates have to go up in order to bring that hot money back into the country. Well let's just break some of those down. I've just done a jumbo rate hike from the although I know I know that that doesn't in of itself drive what the Central Bank of Egypt does 200 basis points is what they did just a couple of weeks ago. Do you expect a another significant and equitably significant shift in rates. Let's start there. So I think we have to distinguish between the policy rate and yield on local debt. Right. So the policy rate came up 200 basis points. But for the first couple of weeks we haven't seen very much of a move on the yields on local debt. Foreign investors look at yields on local that they don't care about. The policy rate that yield on local debt has started to shift but it hasn't shifted enough to bring those investors in. Now I don't really follow very closely from from that you know from the perspective of what happens capital flows what happens on policy rates. What's much more important is following what happens on the yields if those continue to rise and we could expect some portfolio inflows to come back and shore up the pound. But you would say the Ministry of Finance is committed to fiscal discipline here and is not looking to rebuild the carry trade through a sharp increase in use. Can you square that away for me if obviously you're looking at what happens with the flow in the carry trade. But this is diametrically opposed to what you said. The Ministry of Finance are interested in minuses. There's a tension between the Central Bank of Egypt and the Ministry of Finance. That's quite obvious. So one of two things have to happen for portfolio investors come in or a combination of both. Either the FCX has to weaken significant need to give some upside to investors or yields have to go up largely to give upside to invest as well. Now the central bank doesn't want to let the effects go and the Ministry of Finance doesn't want to raise yields. Those two things are incompatible and something's got to give. Well what do you think gives. I mean we've had one devaluation so I'm trying to push you for ultimate view fall. Similarly I think it's gonna be a little bit of both. I think that we're gonna get the yields coming up to the mid 15 level on the one year intervals. And I think that the effect is probably going to have to weaken a little bit from where we let the market drift let it drift in the pond rather than a material devaluation in the past. Yeah I don't think we're in a free floating regime. I think that we are still in the same effects managed regime that we were previously I expect in the run up to negotiations with the IMF. We're going to see some weakness in your outlook for inflation. We just saw a print of thirteen point one percent. You know you you expect a rising inflation environment. We saw that become this morning again at a material up that you know agriculture up 42 percent energy up 92 percent on the sub index. So where does inflation go to n Egypt. So in the immediate term we're expecting fourteen point seven. And the print that's coming up this Thursday by the end of the year we're expecting inflation to top 18 percent. So a very significant increase in inflation. However what's very different about Egypt to say what's happening in the US markets is that we're not getting the kind of the second round effects the wage the wage inflow inflation. Labor markets are much much less tight in Egypt. And so we expect this inflation to be transient. And so by the end of next year we're thinking is going to be that back down below 9 percent. Let's just pivot. We spent a lot of time on Egypt. I sort of got a bit deeply involved. We did a story last week which is where Saudi Arabia going to get to retain the windfall that they have rather than do the usual which is spend it nice. They're going to return it. What's the risk from that. Is there a risk from that. Oh quite the contrary. I think that it's very good for fiscal balance as you get these build up and reserves. What we're seeing though is that those reserves are not accruing to summer as they have in the past. More likely they're accruing to the public investment fund. Now that's going to be a war chest for investments both abroad and domestically. So rather than spending through the budget domestically what we're expecting to see is the PPF investing in these megaprojects the Vision 2030 projects domestically and other questions around the quality of growth and all that. But but generally speaking that's the channel of growth that we're going to be seeing. You're going to be delighted to know we've run out of time. So I can't start NTA on oil. Oh get me Jeff. Jeff Curry and his upgrade this morning on oil for another day for you. Great to have you in the studio. We look forward to welcoming you back as always. That is for excuse. The vice president of MENA Economics Research over at Goldman Sachs. Plenty more ahead on Bloomberg. Let's get into our Middle East equities now with far Deborah. She joins me with the very latest so far our com capital to see fewer signs of support for the Middle East equity markets going into the second half. So what's leading them to that conclusion. Good morning man. Absolutely. Outcome Capital thinks that the index prevents the inclusions. We've seen foreign inclusion factors that have been raised due to the foreign ownership limit hikes. All of that they're going to start fading in the second half of the year and rightfully so because the first half has been so strong from Gulf markets with the new IPO and so on. So they're saying for example in Saudi Arabia the total amount of passive inflows will drop 60 percent in the second half from the first half. So that's one to watch out for and how that will impact the market. I think that was a really major factor. Our markets have rallied so much this year but at the same time they're saying that you know Gulf economies continue continuing to decouple from the global slowdown because of oil being where they are right now because of the ongoing reforms. And they're getting back into some of the stocks sold off recently like Saudi banks UAE banks as well as the reopening plays. We know like Emaar both development and properties as well as Air Arabia. And on the Turkish equity story I mean we've seen them fly higher. So what news is it that's driving that. Well there's not so much news rather rather than the state of the economy with inflation soaring so much in Turkey. Look locals they're just flocking into stocks and Turkish stocks because they want to protect their savings. For example foreign ownership in Turkish stocks are now at a record low. So it's really the local market flocking into Turkish stocks making it the best performing market globally this year. That's of course in local currency terms. We had at the Bank 7 DAX yesterday soared to the highest level on record again with banks. Again the story of the interest rates and as you've seen globally. But in Turkey again a little bit different because President Erdogan yesterday said that the country will continue to cut interest rates. So we'll see where where that will lead us to again particularly on the stock side. Fat thank you so much. Let's keep an eye on those hot stocks far Ibrahim with the very latest on the Middle East markets spending more ahead on DAYBREAK released. This is Bloomberg. The vote in favor of having confidence in Boris Johnson leader was two hundred and eleven votes and the vote against was a hundred and forty eight votes and therefore I can announce that the parliamentary party does have contact. Survival Boris Johnson survived his confidence vote but the scale of the mutiny against the British prime minister suggests his days may be numbered. Let's get live to Downing Street. Land Guarantees joins me. No land. Boris clinging to power. The question is for how long. Well man is the party still on here at Downing Street said Boris Johnson dead when that confidence vote. We just heard all the cheers there after Graham Brady did announce that. But it is also the scale of rebels that voted against him. So we saw one hundred and forty eight. So when you say no they don't have confidence in the prime minister. So 63 a majority there for him. And I think this is a very bruising morning for Boris Johnson. So he wakes up. Yes he is in power. But is he really in control of the party. Absolutely and some would say it's a hollow victory. We have a by election coming up late on that perhaps there's going to be a much broader test of whether the party let Johnson carry them through to 2024. Yeah it's not just one by election madness it's actually to buy elections and they're coming up shortly. So June the twenty third one in Wakefield which is a traditional Labor seat which actually Boris Johnson did win back in 2019 when he did crash down that red wall. However if you look at polling now it looks like labor going to take back Wakefield from the Conservatives. And if that happens that's a real litmus test for Boris Johnson going forward. Also Tibetan and Huntington that by election happening on exactly the same day polling showing the Lib Dems could take that from Boris Johnson's party again. So it just looks like many people are saying especially his rebels in his party and the detractors. Boris Johnson time is limited. And if history tells us anything. Theresa May. She won a confidence vote actually by a bigger majority then polished on Sunday but only lasted six months after that happened. So now what does the future hold for the prime minister. I suppose now let's just pause for a moment the differential here is at the time of her demise. There were many in the family as it were to choose from. Here we are with Boris Johnson. And the rhetoric from many of the terrestrial TV stations would be that there are not many other people to choose from and that that's the point. What did he do to get them on board with this committee the backbench committee the 1922 committee that he spoke to yesterday. Well that's going to be crucial going forward. Madness. You know what he does to get those rebels onside and they could be a big cabinet reshuffle to make sure that he shows up support for himself going forward so he can get his legislation through the Commons so he can get parliament on his side. So really how Boris Johnson goes forward from here will be telling for his future and going into that 2024 election. Liane let's see how long the balloting lasts on the railings behind you there. Enjoy the day outside Downing Street. I know it gets busier and busier as the day goes on. It's a blood sport politics land guaranteed in Downing Street throughout the day. Quick snapshot of risk as we get a jumbo hike from Australia. It has press dying on the risk narrative for equities. No we're not dramatically lower in the US and three quarters of one percent on the Nasdaq. Amazon went for those stocks. It was a bit of a shuddering reaction in the first instance but it came back. So we're dying seven tenths of one percent at the moment on the equity markets. And the debate is this is whether you think you're going to have a dramatic slowdown in the United States of America. We just had State Street and they are seeing a shift in sentiment but not an eye. Right recession. This is Bloomberg.