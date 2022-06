00:00

What is next for tech. Still 10 year yields right around the 3 percent level. When asked Cameron Dawson New Edge. Well Chief Investment Officer Cameron great to get your perspective. It's a broad question but one as we're an inflection point really when the economic data still kind of confusing. What is next for tech. Well I think if we look at the tech index overall it still is rather expensive. It's still trading at a 20 percent premium to the S & P. And so this would argue that there's still room for that premium to fall prior to 2019. Tech actually traded at a slight discount to the market. And if we look at earnings estimates for tech for the overall sector they've actually held in really well. Despite all of the uncertainty and a really rough earnings season they're still running at 13 percent. They haven't really been cut. Now that's not to say that there's not opportunity within tech. We just have to be very very selective and very disciplined about valuation. There's lots of quality names within tech that have strong free cash flows really good ability to be able to return capital to shareholders. You can't pay any price for that. And the valuations we got to at the end of last year were so extended. And so there's a few areas where we seem valuations compressed enough to get us interested. But overall the sector still looks both optimistic and rather expensive. OK. So we in your view need to get some sort of a rerating still on the downside. At what point does tech start to look attractive though. Cameron If we go into a recession a deep recession but relatively short recession how do you want to play tech across that chasm. Tech is quality in a lot of areas it has superior growth it has better balance sheets. It really comes down to again being disciplined about valuation because we look at the last cycle look at 2020 when we saw a big sharp correction in earnings growth. Tech actually grew earnings through that period where the rest of the market saw big cuts to earnings growth. Now growing earnings over those two years in 2020 and 2021 likely pulled forward some of that earnings growth. So it's unlikely that we would see the same dynamics that really caused tech to have that super normal growth. But it is a very good point that it has been a good place to hide in prior downturns because of its earnings. So resiliency and ability to outgrow the market. Cameron what happens if we get if the Fed can actually do a soft landing. I feel like if the jobs number held into potentially inflation that won't go any higher. That is becoming a more distinct possibility if that happens that change how you feel about tech. Not necessarily because if we are going into a soft landing where we're not having the most dire of economic outcomes it could be that we see more cyclical parts of the market start to recover first. So areas in consumer discretionary that have been the most hard hit if you look at those earning estimates they've gone from forty five percent growth to start this year down to just 25 percent today. So if we are going into a scenario where growth can start to rebound from here and I think that remains a big if tech certainly should be part of portfolios it's a dominant weight likely kind to serve overweight if we resolved the valuation premium. Part of that question. But then we look to layer in some more cyclicality a little bit more Beda if we're going into a better economic environment. Talking of the soft landing how late cycle are we. How far away is the recession. You think we are very late cycle. I think it's too late or too early to say a recession is imminent. If we look at the technical definition of a recession two quarters of negative GDP growth. We do not look to be as if we are fulfilling that Dow Jones definition at this time. Yes GDP was negative last quarter but if we look at the data year or quarter to date Atlanta Fed still has us about 1 2 percent. You look at the labor market that still looks to be very tight using some but coming off a record tight levels. PMI services and manufacturing still an expansion. So we're not in a recession yet. OK. But it's a soft ish landing a soft this recession. So I just people talk about these things. I don't really ever see them nailed down properly. We can get a recession but can be a soft this recession. And how different is investing in a soft ish recession vs. a a full recession. Well I think it comes down to duration and magnitude. A full on recession that comes with a debt crisis has deeper draw downs that are more protracted. That's when it really makes sense to dial back equity positioning going into more defensive positioning in fixed income. If it's just a growth recession that doesn't have a debt crisis associated with it it's more inflation. It's likely that there's less downside in that it lasts a lot less long. And so this is something I think that we'll have to watch yields to give us an indicator of how deep we might go if yields continue to march higher. That would be an indication that we probably aren't going into a recession because the bond market will sniff out growth fears indistinct growth fears a lot earlier than equities will. OK. So just wrapping it up on that point Bloomberg had a note out that said that hedge funds net short on treasuries at the end of May the most net short since June of 2021. Would you agree with that assessment. Or at some point you need to also add some diversification here. Well I think we can also see and see FTSE positioning that Treasury positioning has become rather short. It's not as short as it was in twenty eighteen when we saw yields peak. So that could argue that there's still some upward pressure on yields even though we have moved short. If you look at the trends within yields as well yes we've pulled back a little bit over the last couple of weeks but we remain in very distinct uptrend. Yields in the 10 year have corrected right down to their 50 day moving average bounced right back off of it. So that would indicate that even though there's been a narrative that we've seen peak yields that it's not really being reflected in market pricing yet.