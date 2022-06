00:00

What happens if he loses a no confidence vote. If he loses the no confidence vote then you'd expect him to resign and then we would have a leadership contest at the moment for top contenders would be Liz Truss. The other big name would have been the Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak. Had it not been for how badly his most recent budget went down. And after that the scandal around his wife's tax affairs. So she is the main contender less trust. But she has far less political experience than Boris Johnson who has managed to unite the electorate in 2019. The question for Conservative MP is as they vote tonight will be whether anyone else in the Conservative Party can do what Johnson did then. So who is he. How difficult is it to predict the way it goes. Fifty four letters I think last week we only thought he had 28. Rebel MP is at least I guess it puts no end to it puts an end to months of speculation about his stability. If he has a very thin majority what could happen. Yes exactly. And the hope amongst many in the party will be that this can draw a line under months and months of speculation about when this vote would come. As I say there's a huge difference between 54 votes 54 letters the number of letters it would take to trigger a vote of no confidence and the 180 it would take to oust him. But if Boris Johnson only squeezes through this vote he will be severely weakened. And you may see him stand down in the same manner as his predecessor Theresa May.