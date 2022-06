00:00

As we're thinking about a Europe and a world completely independent from Russian oil and gas how do you and Ukraine think about that when it particularly comes to negotiations with American companies for American LNG. I think it's important for everybody to deprive Putin of money he's getting from oil and gas exports because this money allows him to finance this barbarian war in Ukraine in order to deprive him of his of this money. We're here talking to different people again different branches of the US government about oil and gas sanctions in particular the idea of a so-called transfer cap. We can discuss it later but we're also discussing an alternative for Russian gas for Europe. Yes LNG in particular supplies of U.S. LNG and financing of this supplies. Of course you get money from Russia for the transfer of gas through Ukraine to Europe. And I'm wondering therefore how you prepare your country for that how you look ahead to the winter in particular and what sort of aid you might need financial aid coming from other countries. We would need to import the gas worse up to eight billion dollars for the next heating season. And that's exactly what we're discussing here in the US. Some financing for the U.S. LNG that can replace pipeline guests that we have been traditionally buying in Europe. We stopped buying Russian gas directly in 2015. We're buying gas from the European market. But since we are lobbying for a full embargo of Russian gas on Russian gas we believe that yes LNG is the best alternative. That's we are trying to buy at the moment. How much how much of a gap will U.S. LNG fill. In our case yes Ireland can cover all our needs for imports. If you look at the wider European situation it cannot replace realistically in the short term. Supplies from Russia. But it can be a nation of measures such as energy efficiency. Switch to some other sources of energy even temporarily coal nuclear. For example exports of electricity from Ukraine that can replace up to 10 billion cubic meters of Russian gas. Then supplies of gas from the Middle East from new countries like for example Iraq combined. This will turn that. This can help Europe to stop buying Russian gas at all. It's interesting. A lot of our print colleagues have done a lot of research saying that Gazprom is continue to reassure everyone that there are no issues. But how are you thinking about a relationship with Gazprom in any potential lawsuits as well on the horizon. We are probably starting in your arbitration against Gazprom because Gazprom is now not fulfilling its contractual obligations in terms of payments for the transit. They're paying less than they're supposed to be a physical contract. We will try to resolve this dispute through again discussions with Gazprom. But currently I would not expect the positive results. So most likely we'll have an arbitration. And in general Gazprom proved to be completely reliable partner for you are obsessed supplies to Bulgaria to Poland to some Dutch companies. So there just again they're ignoring their contractual obligations. That's why Europe cannot rely on Gazprom any longer. That's clear. What about shipments as they stand to key border points in particular is where the gas flows through destined for Europe. And one key one has been stopped since mid-May. What is the current environment on that. And are you rerouting. Are you able to in any way a weekend rerouted. But it's obvious that they stopped using this other entry point because they stopped delivering gas to Poland and to Bulgaria. They just did not need this capacity. So currently they're not utilizing even the booked capacity at this main entry point in future. So I mean they're just trying to play their own games to punish certain European countries that don't behave. Again contrary to their contractual obligations. That is why by the way we're suggesting this new mechanism of sanctions called transfer cap is an alternative to a price cap. It basically means that offtake east of Russian gas will still be on this existing contract as a contract price. But only a fraction of this price up to a certain level can be transferred to bullion can be transferred to Russia through a mechanism of financial sanctions. In such a way we will reach our goal which in won't get that much money at the same time again. Russian gas can at least flow to zippy and market. It would also help to lower prices for natural gas and for oil globally. So we believe it's a very good mechanism a very good combination to achieve our goal but at the same time not to hurt consumers all over the world. A lot of the mechanisms that you talk about though Yuri they do require some degree of global cooperation. And we've seen a lot of cracks in that cooperation already as this war continues to go on whether you're talking about India or China. Nations that shouldn't be a surprise. But a lot of other nations out there that have also started to reconsider whether they want to stand on the sidelines. I guess their needs are maybe a little bit more important than your needs. What do you say to those folks. Definitely. I would say that the U.S. administration was very successful in ensuring a unity with Europe that the most important buyer for Russian gas and oil. And currently we see no cracks over there. At the same time again we have to be smart about this embargo or because we do understand that we're talking about critical supplies natural gas and oil and oil products. So that is why for example a smarter embargo that would include this transfer capped mechanism is a good solution. But speaking also of some other countries like for example India that is buying Russian gas and oil. First of all what buys is not that critical. People talk about it but if you compare it for example to volumes of European imports they are really not significant at the same time again. Probably we shouldn't be serious about this. The discussion of secondary sanctions something like a garden border adjustment mechanism that they have in Europe where countries that want to free ride want to buy cheaper Russian gas and oil they would need to be a special duty when for example they want to export their products to Europe or the United States.