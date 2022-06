00:00

Now political risk is firmly back in focus here in the UK. Yogi UK assets particularly equities have been something of a safe haven year to date. The pound is currently gaining on the back of this news up three tenths of a percent at one twenty five. What do you make of this and the implications for UK assets. The UK is up 4 percent year to date and the index is more defensive. There's more value vs. take. Remember it's had a very poor past performance. When you go back over the past few years coupled with low forward PE multiples at around ten or eleven. The weaker GBP has really supported the footsie 100 and political risk has been priced in for quite some time. I don't think there's any surprises here around what's happening to Boris and I too was stunned to see to believe that the jubilee celebrations. But remember Sterling is around about 89 per cent undervalued in this environment and quite meaningful way and a weaker sterling does the earnings bearing in mind most of the remnants of the Footsie 100 come from the US so the currency markets become more significant. But when you look at the UK the worry is inflation coming up towards the 10 per cent level. This is what everybody's focused on. The unemployment rate in contrast is at an all time low so there's no risk of stagflation and the risk of inflation I think is quite muted again similar to the US but very different to Europe. So political risks are back on the table but in reality it is already priced in.