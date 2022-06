00:00

Bookmaker offering 4-6 odds. The fact that you know he could win this is this way. Pound is barely moving. You know what I think. I think the pound is barely moving today because we kind of knew this was coming over the weekend. Right. We kind of knew that this vote was coming. I'd be less certain than that the bookmakers because the Conservative Party of course they're ruthless when it comes to two elections. And they think that they they need to call deliver. They will be absolutely ruthless. But I think more than in the pound immediately I think we probably see this in options pricing on the pound. I think this probably introduces a measure of volatility in the pound that we are not just seeing just yet. And I think we will see a little bit more of that you know as the day progresses. We're just getting some breaking news from the chancellor Rishi Sunak saying he will support Johnson in a leadership vote perhaps say backs. It's never good when you're being booed walking up the steps of St Paul's Cathedral. I mean that's I'm no bookmaker Eddie but this is usually not a great sign. How does it change your outlook for investing in the UK. Max. Yes. Good morning Francine. I think it depends really right. Because when we look at U.K. equities look at the FTSE 100. Look at U.K. credit. Both of those universes are actually way to international to be predominantly driven by what is happening with U.K. politics right now with U.K. small caps and mid-cap. That's a different question. So if we look at the 50 to 50 that is going to be much more challenged I think by those sort of domestic uncertainty. And I don't think you know just with today's vote we probably won't wake up tomorrow and all of a sudden we'll have stability and everything will suddenly go away. Right. So this will sort of house has really the potential to drag on and to drag on business uncertainty and business confidence and consumer confidence that hurts U.K. midcaps more than U.K. large caps and for the sterling. And I agree with what he said. Right. We we sort of knew that was happening and that was coming. And of course again it adds to uncertainty. And one thing that we shouldn't forget on Sterling is that Sterling most recently has actually moved very much in line with what shorter dated rate differentials and longer effective rate differentials have done. Now the question of course is if we look at shorter dated rate differentials they already have 3 percent. Do we really think the Bank of England can get to 3 percent in light of all this uncertainty now hitting and this additional uncertainty that now comes on top. Yeah. And this goes back to the point. You know I guess the pound has a lot to account for in terms of U.K. inflation spiral out of control and Bank of England really not being able to be up to this. I think I think that's I think that's the point. Right. I think you go back to the fundamentals that are driving the pound because I think the politics of this is impossible to call even if we see you know a successful no confidence vote. If we see Boris Johnson losing this you know what does that mean in terms of policy. You know we're not gonna get a Labour government in power as a result of this. So so this there is too much too much uncertainty. It's impossible to price. And therefore I think the market carry on carries on as as was.