00:00

A vote then it's finally happening a no confidence vote in Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Yes sir. Graham Brady the chairman of the 1922 Committee of Tory backbenchers they're saying that the vote will happen tonight between 6:00 p.m. and 8 p.m.. That means he's received 54 letters of no confidence in the prime minister. But of course that doesn't mean that Boris Johnson will automatically have to step down. Theresa May. His predecessor survived this stage. It's going to take 180 votes from MP to oust Boris Johnson but it really reflects how far Boris Johnson has fallen. Over the weekend we saw those boos as he walked up the stairs of St Paul's Cathedral for the queen's platinum jubilee service. That is not the reception that other prime ministers previously received. Theresa May. Boris. David Cameron and Tony Blair. And this is all because of the party gate scandal and the cost of living crisis. And it's amazing actually for a confidence ballot to be triggered. 54 Tory MP of course have to formally put out this letter to Sir Graham Brady. And last week I think we count to 28. So it did unravel quite quickly if he has a very thin majority. Is that almost as bad as actually not winning it. Well you saw Theresa May even though she won the vote she had to step. She'd decided to step down six months later because she was so weakened by that vote. The other test of Boris Johnson's reputation how but it has been recently will be the by elections that come up on June the twenty third. You've got one in Tifton and Hunter and another one in Wakefield both of them because the incumbent MP have had to step down one because of a conviction for sexual assault. The other one because of Neil Parish the incumbent being found watching pornography in the House of Commons. So a sordid backdrop. Throw in the party gate scandal. And if Boris Johnson loses both of those by elections it is going to look even worse. But given this vote is coming before the by elections it may be that he's able to survive. And as you heard Sir Graham Brady there saying he was is expected to get a grace period which means that another vote of no confidence wouldn't happen for another year.