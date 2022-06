00:00

Let me down easy. Let me down. This is the new MacBook Air powered by M2 to tell you all about it. Here's Christine. The new MacBook Air takes everything our users love about the air to the next level. The wedge shape of the previous air has evolved into a new design that's strikingly thin from every angle. The durable all aluminum unique body enclosure feels incredibly solid when you hold it and is built to last. And this remarkably thin design integrates its components so efficiently that it results in an astonishing 20 percent reduction in volume over the previous air.