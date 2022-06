00:00

This is Bloomberg Daybreak Middle East your top stories this morning WTI passes one hundred and twenty bucks a barrel. A Saudi Arabia signals confidence in demand by increasing prices to Asia by more than expected. Meanwhile France is talking to the UAE about supplies as it seeks alternatives to Russian energy. A big week in terms of central bank action and data with the Fed's cute T starting on Wednesday and ECB rate decision on Thursday. And the latest U.S. CPI reading on Friday Bitcoin pushes above thirty thousand dollars. But miners are beginning to sell tokens. They've hoarded tech cover rising costs amid slowing industry growth. And Boris Johnson is booed at the Platinum Jubilee as a key ally says the British leader sees rebels within his own party triggering a vote on his leadership as soon as this week. Oil prices surged to the highest in three months. And so the Saudis check their opportunity. Terror raise those prices to one of their biggest markets six and a half dollars over the demand to buy price the second highest level ever. Now the debate is this as oil prices rise you have a Monday morning narrative about mobility in Shanghai and Beijing rising. That is the ultimate driving force for that market. That's euro gnocchi. Welcome back to the cross rates in an a moment at the top. This is actually oil. This is actually the chart of oil that you have there. So what you have is Iran. What would what would Joe Biden tolerate. Would he let a little bit of Iranian oil float around the market. Citigroup say sanctions would be delayed. They raise their price. Two hundred and thirteen dollars. And at the same time vetoes say well the US may just may just tolerate a little bit more Iranian oil to the equity market story this morning. And in terms of the risk we go into Kuti this week and the risk is this that tech and crypto are going to be under the most amount of pressure. Let's get to Jewel. She's standing by in Singapore with the very latest on the markets Jules. Hey man as we are seeing a little bit of mixed movement but starting to see some more positivity in the afternoon session a couple of markets the likes of Australia and India under pressure we can see Japan there among the front runners as we kickstart this new trading week and seeing a lot of upside coming through in the Hang Seng Tech Index as well. That's after we had a holiday at the end of last week. But we saw that gauge. The Golden Dragon index rise about 2 per cent over the last two trading sessions. China's markets have been fluctuating in and out of positive and negative territory today. But on the lunch break up by about one and a half per cent as we start to see some easing of restrictions coming through there in Beijing. And we're watching bonds. We had a little in Australia after an inflation gauge came to a near 14 year high. Let's have a look at my chart because this is all of course ahead of the RBA tomorrow where we are expecting an out of cycle rate hike. This would be a back to back rate hike coming through from the RBA and a lot of economists suggesting that we could see 40 basis points as the central bank really tries to grapple with this inflation picture that the new Treasurer Jim Chalmers has said could significantly get worse in terms of price pressures. So the headline inflation rate from the Melbourne Institute inflation gauge rising one point one per cent month on month. That's an annual pace of four point eight per cent. Continuing to show like so many economies that we are seeing price pressures really start to hit minus. Jill thank you very much. Yeah it's gonna be a big week in terms of those inflationary prints and hide the central banks react. US we'll see through the morning. Well oil extends its gains as I've been saying to the highest in three months as Saudi Arabia signals confidence that the demand outlook will move for an increase in price of crude across Asia a little bit more than expected. Let's bring in Stephen Such Pinsky. He's in Singapore. So Stephen here we are looking at oil at a 3 month high and the Saudis step in. I mean last week the narrative was they incrementally added to the OPEC plus supply but not enough to change the dial. And here they are raising prices. What do you take away from that. I think it's it's really on China you know Saudi Arabia and opaque plus for a long time I've been saying that they didn't want to add more barrels to the market because the Chinese demand situation wasn't very clear. They're Covid zero policy. Just absolutely just demand. And Shanghai and Beijing they were looking quite bad. Just a few weeks ago. But now you have Shanghai opening back up. You have the government pushing for Shanghai Industries open up today. You have Beijing allowing restaurants open up for citizens even theaters. The situation in China is improving. And I think when you take that into account you can see that Saudi Arabia is expecting that perhaps Chinese demand will bounce back as well. And once you have Asia's largest crude consumer jumping back into the market perhaps buying some cargoes perhaps increasing run rates at refineries you're going to see a much tighter picture than we had before. And it was already quite tight. So that's likely the reason for that. And as well you look at the OPEC plus agreement to add 50 percent more for July and August but will they be able to reach that because Russia is part of that agreement and the E.U. is banning Russian imports. So it's not very clear whether Russia or other members will really hit the targets. All that together is a bullish element for oil and that's why we're up over the last few sessions. And the money managers building up their net long position is the highest in three months. Stephen the other side story if you like is that France in discussions with the UAE they need to find substantial concrete alternatives to Russian energy. How progressed are those talks. What do we know. We know that they've had some initial discussions. You know they measure they threw you UAE out as one of the countries that they're talking to but it doesn't seem like anything concrete has been decided there quite yet. The fact of the matter is France is going to have to cut their imports of Russian oil by roughly more than 90 percent. And that's a very large chunk of what they purchase. And they're going to need to find at least somebody temporarily. And that's what France one of their ministers signal over the weekend. UAE could could potentially help fill that gap. They're also looking at ways to save energy can shift ways to boost renewables ways to conserve oil and diesel and gasoline. There are a lot of options on the table. And that's not just what France is going to do. A lot of other countries across. You're gonna have to find alternative sources of oil as they really begin to turn turn the vessels away from from Russia and as they as they really begin to curb their imports from that country. OK Stephen let's see how the one market reacts of course. How much will Biden tolerate of Iranian oil that is floating quietly around the world students Kaczynski in Singapore and the oil markets. The Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo says it may make sense to lift tariffs on some Chinese goods as a way to tame inflation. Speaking on CNN Raimondo said President Biden is open to any good idea that will help American families steel and aluminum. We've decided to keep some of those tariffs because we need to protect American workers and we need to protect our our steel industry. That's a matter of national security. There are other products no household goods bicycle et cetera. And it may make sense. Let's get to resign Horn in Hong Kong. So Bruce Raimondo going on the tape this is as well was juggling the balls of keeping some of the Trump era tariffs in place protect American jobs with the opportunity of for inflation political swaggering or a real new narrative. Well Manus this is all in reference to 300 billion. Well tariff some 300 billion worth of Chinese imports. These start date back to the Trump administration. And you know at the time that the Trump administration imposed these tariffs critics said 1 these aren't going to be very effective in reducing the Chinese trade surplus with the U.S. and 2 they're going to be inflationary. So here we are. Inflation is raging in the US. So people like Commerce Secretary Monday are saying but let's consider getting rid of some of the tariffs on things like bisexuals on clothing on shoes other things. When she refers to the steel and alumina tariffs it's important to to point out that that's not just on imports from China. That also applies to other places including the EU. There's still a long way to go before there is any decision on this. One big issue is as the U.S. Trade Representative Catherine Tai has raised the tariffs are useful leverage in negotiations with China. So does the Bush administration just want to lift them on its own or do they want to do this as part of a negotiation and get something from the Chinese in return. So we're still waiting to see where this is all going to go matters. Bruce it's all in the art of negotiation. Bruce Einhorn with the very latest on Gina Raimondo comments on the Sunday shows. Now the Bitcoin miners are beginning to sell tokens to cover burgeoning costs amid the slowdown in the industry's growth. But it makes you want to ask. Jay joins me now. John it told me through this one of the Bitcoin miners actually doing with their tokens. So. They're moving their tokens from their wallets into exchanges and so that isn't a perfect measure but it has been the biggest increase. It may was since January and it's about one hundred ninety six thousand tokens. So it is a lot. And if they're moved on to exchanges the reasoning is they might be selling them. Course there are other things they can do. But still it does look like they're doing a little bit more with their tokens trying to sell them to keep operations going. They may have bought expensive machines when bitcoin was back up near sixty nine thousand dollars in November. And just now the machines are coming due and they have to pay for them. So there is kind of this delayed effect. And you know the miners aren't exactly doing well stock wise. Some of them are down say 70 percent year to date like riot and marathon when the Nasdaq is down about 23 percent. So miners are kind of struggling and you could see maybe they're selling some things to maintain operations through this time when Bitcoin is a little bit lower. So what's you know what's put the miners in this particular position. Basically that if you were planning out your years say in the fourth quarter and Bitcoin was a lot higher you could say oh well maybe we'll really expand and keep going with this. But now Bitcoin is not at sixty five thousand sixty nine thousand dollars. It's at thirty thousand dollars and it's really stuck at thirty thousand dollars. As you said earlier it's trying to move above thirty one thousand but it's it's significantly lower. So if you were making business plans based on a higher bitcoin price it's a pretty tough situation right now. And you know they're they're trying to make a go of it. But definitely as these risk assets overall are decreasing as the Federal Reserve is hiking rates it has been tougher for the whole crypto complex and miners are feeling that. Well certainly and some of the heat may come out of the property market here on the back of a materially lower bitcoin. Joanna thank you very much. Joanna Austin Jr. There are team leader team leader on crypto currencies. Let's check in on the first word news from around the world. Juliette Saly is back with me from Singapore. Jules. Manners. North Korea fired eight short range ballistic missiles on Sunday pushing it to a record 31 launches this year. The latest test comes after the U.S. and South Korea held naval drills in waters off Okinawa. Officials from the U.S. South Korea and Japan denounced the launches as an outright violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions. Beijing is rolling back more Covid-19 restrictions. The city will resume public transport in most districts from Monday allowing workers to return to offices and restaurants to restart. Dining services parks and entertainment facilities will also reopen with capacity capped at 75 per cent. The loosening comes after most Beijing districts achieved zero new community cases for seven consecutive days. Australia says one of its surveillance planes was cut off by a Chinese fighter jet in international airspace over the South China Sea. Canberra's defence officials say the manoeuvre threatened the safety of the Australian aircraft and its crew. The incident happened on May 26 and is the latest encounter between the two countries militaries following another incident in February. And Bloomberg has learned that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson expects rebel MP was in his own party to trigger a leadership vote in the coming days. A source says the Tory members may be on the cusp of getting the letters needed to force the confidence vote yet. Calls for Johnson to step down have intensified since a report was released on illegal parties at Downing Street during the pandemic. Global news 24 hours a day on air and on Bloomberg Quicktake powered by more than twenty seven hundred journalists and analysts in more than 120 countries. This is Bloomberg minus Jones. Thank you very much. Still ahead we speak to Franklin Templeton's dinner control by the region's fixed income markets amid elevated crude prices. But up next we're going to get a broad perspective on global risks from Gulf Investment Corporation's Rafael Bertone. As we look ahead to the U.S. inflation print later this week. This is Bloomberg. Europe definitely felt more likely to be heading into recession than you think you see in the US. Here are stories we all know is much more about rates. This is the recession. It's certainly not our base case that the wealthy. But it's not easy to avoid either. The Citigroup chief executive officer Jane Fraser weighing in on the recession risk. Meanwhile Lloyd Blankfein the Goldman Sachs senior chairman says people should dial back on the negativity he tweeted over the weekend. If I'm managing a big company of course I'm preparing prepping for the worst. But the economy is starting is starting from a strong place with more jobs than takers and is adjusting to higher rates riskier times but may not met but may yet land softly. But it's a great debate isn't it. Rafael Bertone as head of DAX Capital Markets and Gulf Investment Corporation with me. So here's the debate is a Jain phrase that makes it very clear Europe more likely than the US for a recession. But I'm drawn to Blankfein. His warning just a couple of weeks ago was a very very high risk of recession that we can I can I can roll off a number of people who are worried. You're a bond trader a veteran bond trader. So what we need to try and understand is what type of slow dying do you expect to see. What is a soft landing. They may view this off London is something where the US can avoid a recession next year. Obviously we are coming from very high numbers of GDP growth over the past few years. This slowdown is happening and and there are clear signs that it's a slowdown and will continue into next year. The soft landing is that the US economy be able to avoid the recession which is the technical two quarters of negative growth. But perhaps when you look at the data from Friday wages dropped slightly year on year. I'm a little bit more in the participation rate. Reader up Black Rock did an interview with us and he said look this is the last good reading you're going to get for a while. Would you agree with that. I think there are there are signs that that wage inflation issue should slow down participation rate will continue to increase. And that and also the number of new jobs probably go down. The economy is low in now and we will have obviously a weaker job market going forward to translate that than to the bond market because we're just about to embark on Kuti. So I want to take what you've just said and how that translates to 10 year yields in the first instance and then you can cherry on the top duty. But let's start the discussion with a soft landing to the bond market. Do we trade around 3 3 10 to 90. Are we in that band or do Bonds break higher. Regarding the short end of the curve we think that a lot is already priced in. OK. And that's where we see the opportunity for the fixed income market. Not not only for governments but in general for creating the market as well. The problem is the long end of the curve because the curve is quite flat at the moment and the market is not praising the quantitative tightening which in my view it's an important factor that we need to take in consideration. We always said that quantitative easing was a way to borrow gold from from the future. Quantitative tightening is going to be his after the opposite. So we are going to pay back what we borrowed in the past. So that sounds like a hell of a war name. We're going to pay back. Probably borrowed in the past which is fair enough. So extrapolate Kuti to yield for me in terms so year that we think that we will go well a bull for the 3 percent or for 10 years very slowly. I think the Fed will manage a market this petitions in order to avoid any strong sell off in the short term. But the pressure is there is going to be there and by years of bond at the moment especially on their longer and there are few. But we know that markets tend to overreach. So once they grapple with what Kuti is where does the bond market extrapolate to. Does it take years three and a half to 4 percent. Can you see that kind of an extreme move in the near term. In the near term a spot and then you have time is possible. And again. I think the Fed is what prepared two managers petition and these reprising of the longer end of the curve will happen slowly. We were looking at W IRP which is the probability of another 50 basis point hike in September. There's all this ruckus are by the September pause which has been walked back by a number of people. How do you see the progression for rates. You see the probability of a 30 50 basis point hike in September. Yeah. The probability is is there. I am. I am. Our personal view is that the Fed that we've tried to reach the 3 percent the neutral rate as soon as possible the Fed must be credible and therefore kind of believing. During this process and must keep inflation expectations well anchored. So the correlation you've looked at real rates two PS and you would say the progression got from negative 1 to plus point 3 5 percent and stocks have correlated and traded dying. So it's always hard to call a bottom. I'm not gonna put you on the spot for that but do you begin to see pockets of value in equity then. Do you think that that narrative Tina will creep back in. And will they will they begin to buy these kind of dips. No I don't believe so because now we have an alternative. We have some opportunities in the fixed income market and we dairy price of of of bonds and your rates. We are going to have the alternative to equities. The problem with equities is obviously we had the reprise of the multiples and because of the increasing REO rates. And now the big question is. In growth if the economy will slow down. Obviously we've kind of spent this low down on. So just very briefly then because we're under a bit of pressure on time in terms of Tara Yam alternative. Is it in ISE or high yield on the short lender. A little bit of both. Even in emerging markets on a tactical basis after the sell off of we had since the beginning of the year there are some pockets of value. OK. Certainly the equity story has bounced nicely in the EMI space and it has performed rough out. Thank you very much for being with us this morning. Has calls on the bond market and perhaps the last good set of numbers in the US jobs reports for a while. Rough out of Bertone head of debt. Couple of markets Investment Corporation. Plenty more ahead on your Monday edition of DAYBREAK Middle East. This is Bring Back. Let's get a quick check on the latest business lunch headlines from around the world. Elon Musk says Tesla is increasing total have kind. Just days after telling employees he plans to reduce salaried staff by 10 percent. Musk said in a tweet that the number of salaried workers will be fairly flat while overall job numbers will rise. According to Reuters Musk was planning to cut staff because he had quote a super bad feeling about the economy. Tesla shares fell in 10 percent on Friday. The London Metal Exchange is facing legal proceedings over NIKKEI trades cancelled on March 8th. That's according to a statement from its parent. Hong Kong Exchanges and clearing Elliot Associates and Elliot International allege the decision was unlawful enemy management's say. The claim is without merit and will vigorously contested. And Apple is set to hold an annual developers event later Shery Ahn in new operating systems for its devices. But its future headset is expected to overshadow all announcements. Apple is not expected to debut its mixed reality headset. However it could give a few hints about what eventually will come. And that is Bloomberg Businessweek flash quick snapshot of equities this morning. I think it's that China mobility narrative that's driving some of the upward momentum. You're looking at stocks of course which sold off for an eighth week out of nine last week. And it's interesting that Elon Musk's story took 10 percent off the value of at Tesla. But you are looking at equity markets just a little bit higher this morning. We've done the M live survey and the consensus is no shot. Nearly 50 percent think that tech and crypto will be the most exposed when we go into Q2 this year. This is bring back. This is Bloomberg Daybreak Middle East. Your top stories this morning WTI passes 120 bucks a barrel as Saudi Arabia signals confidence in demand by increasing prices to Asia by more than expected. Meanwhile France is talking to the UAE about supplies as it seeks alternatives to Russian energy. A big week ahead in terms of central bank action with the Fed's Kuti starting on Wednesday ECB rate decision on Thursday and the latest U.S. CPI reading on Friday. Bitcoin pushes above thirty thousand dollars but the miners are beginning to sell tokens. They poured it to cover rising costs amid slowing industry growth. Boris Johnson is booed at the Platinum Jubilee a key allies say the British leader sees rebels within his own party triggering a vote on his leadership as soon as this week. We have the details. Markets are moving. Juliette Saly is in charge of the board in Singapore. Apparently we're bullish again on China. She can confirm or deny Jews with. Recently met us in fact the CSA 300 at its highest since mid April as Beijing starts to roll back some of the Covid restrictions. So hopefully this move towards further normality is giving a little bit of boost to investor sentiment today. Also seeing that reflected in the Japanese market on that reopening theme a couple of markets out of action today including South Korea New Zealand Malaysia. But generally we are seeing upside of around two tenths of one per cent. There has been a little bit of fluctuation in some of the other markets though in the Australian market down by about a third of one per cent. We had another hot inflation rate coming through there. This one from the Melbourne Institute ahead of tomorrow's RBA decision. And that gauge actually showed inflationary pressures in the 14 year high. We heard from the new treasurer as well telling Australians to prepare for further price pressures. You've got the yield on Australia's 10 year note. They're down by about one point three basis points. UBS though meanwhile saying you should buy the Aussie dollar. And when we're looking at some of the other assets we are seeing a little bit of a stronger yuan today 6 6 5 and that stronger yen as well. Not really impeding though the upward momentum you're seeing in Japanese equities today Magnus. Just keeping an eye on the Aussie dollar keep an eye on the cross is there for you. Joe's running everything up in Singapore. Back to our region now. We've just had new data on the activity from Saudi Arabia Egypt and Qatar that came out yesterday. SMO Foxman is tracking the data from Doha. It's good to see you this morning. So what you think the key takeaways are. Two things for me man one. The stark divergence between the economic fate of Egypt and Gulf countries Egypt as we've been talking about is so incredibly infected by these rising commodity prices. And the second storyline for me is also what's happening in Qatar because we are just seeing a dramatic surge in non oil activity here. First to Egypt. We're looking at the 18th consecutive month of contraction in economic activity. Producers they're seeing input cost inflation is at its highest in six months. And this is partly because of those rising commodity prices as well as the dollar surge. If we look to the much more favorable story however we're looking at Qatar we are seeing really actually a boost in manufacturing. That might not seem obvious considering we have all this excitement around the World Cup later this year. That's also indicative of what we saw in the services sector what we saw in retail and wholesale. In fact the issue here is that although hiring is at the fastest near record pace people simply companies simply can't hire enough people quickly enough. And so maybe that is actually putting a damper on already record PMI levels. Yeah I mean that is that's a global story. And whether that changes. But of course it's much harder in the JCC in terms of drawing that that migrant labor perhaps in. Let's talk about the inflation story because that's the other side of the coin. And it's certainly one of intrigue in Turkey. What do we got. What's going on in Turkey. Yeah. Intrigue at Turks that which is the organization responsible for publishing inflation data. We saw the second resignation of a very senior official. This one the head of the consumer price index calculation just over the past couple of days. He actually resigned before the May print came out on Friday which was seventy three point five percent year on year rise in prices. Analysts I mean we've seen this massive number in inflation. Right. But analysts are actually concerned that officials are understating the true value of inflation. This could be why we're seeing continued weakness in the Turkish lira this morning. In fact we're at sixteen point five roughly to the US dollar. And if we maintain this level this will be the weakest close ever for the euro against the US dollar. Yes we did see slightly weaker numbers in December on an intraday basis but that would be a stunning development if this weakness that we see today continues to hold minus. I'm politically. So let's just close off with the potential visit by Biden to the region. Signs as if that's been pushed back a little bit. Yeah. Pushed back from late June which was the initial expectation to July. This according to a report by NBC News. Unclear exactly where Biden will go but the key question is does he visit Saudi Arabia. And does he meet with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salim on the latest lines. The latest we've heard from President Biden is that he has no direct plans to visit Saudi Arabia but that Saudi officials if he meets with Arab officials and goes on this trip overall would likely to be among those Arab officials that he does meet. We're also watching some reports out. This is sort of an interesting political story as well about the potential for the U.S. to look the other way on Venezuelan and Iranian crude exports. All of these things both the visit as well as the potentially looking the other way on on these exports that are sanctions may have an impact. As we look to oil trading today. OK. Thank you very much. Very strange wording coming through there from the White House in terms of the potential for a visit. Thank you. We'll speak to you through the morning. Simone Foxman. CAC Financial Center in Doha. Well the ongoing geopolitical tablets in Europe higher oil prices as we've seen this morning and a three month high. They continue to directly benefit the JCC. My next guest says that after a broad based correction fixed income is no more attractive as an opportunity for total returns. Dina Cromwell is the CIO for Global Scoop and Mina Fixed Income for Franklin Templeton where he duration until she can take us back before it's all said and done. Dana good to see you. Good morning. You sent her a lovely chart which I think puts it very much in context which is six GCSE emerging market bonds in global bonds. And we might be you know a little bit battered and bruised but we're certainly nowhere near as you know absolutely killed off as global bonds and emerging market bonds. Does that defense relative position continue or improve. I think it continues. I mean you're right. We've declined what 50 percent of the decline of emerging markets. And that's premised on a couple of things. I think first the obvious one is that we have very limited direct linkages to the war in Ukraine and exposure to Russia and Eastern Europe. But to your point I mean we're benefiting from this higher oil prices and the push to increase production as well. And so in the short term at least the GTC has been something of a sanctuary and within the world of fixed income global school benefits also from having having slightly shorter duration. But these short term benefits don't alleviate if you want the rising risks of lower oil prices tomorrow from you know potential as the risks I think of you know economic slowdowns inflation and higher oil prices that ISE a month. This was the discussion then that I had with sort of a former rights trader on on on Saturday night. I said you know he said it's another 18. We are delayed in our asphyxiation by another 18 months or whatever slowdown you get in the United States of America doesn't land on our shores for at least 12 to 18 months. When you look at our bond market do we have that level of immunity from rate hikes in America. It's not the same. No. I mean you know we're very well placed for growth. Like I said because you have the benefits of oil at least over these next sort of year to three years. I think the risk is that oil prices come off these highs. So I mean as you look forward you've got to be thinking oil prices come down from here and not continue rising although you know there's a lot of uncertainty attached to that view. And then so I just push you a little bit on why you think those prices will come lower because I feel like I've got two sides of every trader. People coming in here saying hundred and fifty. And on an inflation basis it was 180 dollars. Why do you think oil prices will come. Because they're dying from here. Because I think the risks the growth and demand are increasing. And then also we have food inflation coming down the pipe. That's probably going to impact the amount as well. And then there's also the possibility I now it's feels remote but you know the conflict could you know new supply you know new barrels could the could come on line. So the risks are more that you see lower rather than higher over the coming sort of 18 to 24 months. Knight Your thesis would be is that we have increased our duration above benchmark to take advantage of the regional credit cards. You when I look at yields I had Emirates MVD in here the other day and Morris was saying that I want to add to duration. This is on a global basis. I want to add to duration. I'm just not comfortable yet. 3 three 20. You are growing more comfortable with adding to duration. And if so where. So we've added in general especially the longer. And that's because you know sometimes you have to do what's uncomfortable to do to make money. And you know our premise is that a lot has been priced in to the US curve. And while the U.S. economy is probably best placed globally the risks from outside the US continue to increase. And then we still have quite a bit of uncertainty. Like I said the to these outlooks from inflation to policy to growth. But we think that the risks are are more balanced today and we think that valuations in fixed income are more attractive and given the uncertainties you have out there. Fixed income typically is a very good hedge to an uncertain outlook. So that's the main reason why we think investors who have been generally speaking very worried about rising rates and underweight I think duration of concern. Yes. But in that context you know you've got to be thinking about you know where do you lose more money. Is it by being long you know high quality fixed income with some duration or is it you know equities and real estate and private markets where you know they've been arguably the bigger beneficiaries of. A very loose monetary policy. Now you're a little bit more explicit. You want to be IGC over high yield when it comes to more defensive so defensive. And when you want to be defensive you've got to be in higher quality and you have to have some duration because typically you know risk assets and duration are inversely correlated. And I recognize that the last three to six months they've been going together we've had rising spreads and rising yields. But that shouldn't be a base case scenario that lasts indefinitely at some point. You know they've got to. I think that they probably diverge. And if I had to make a bet today the bet would be to be long duration and very careful on credit Dana. That's why you're the CIO. You've got to make the calls. Big boy calls from Tino Crawford chief investment officer for Global Cook made a fake Sancho Franklin Templeton my guest this morning on the bond markets with his calls. This is Glenn Beck. Let's get back to our Middle East markets now with our Jacqui's report of our El Baradei. She joins me on the set. So we've got this steadying oil price a little bit of nervousness ahead of the CPI at the end of the week. We've had a good bruised IP. Oh so what. What's going to shift the narrative this week while minus I think going into this week all eyes will be on oil prices and that amount this region will be producing. We have the news coming out of France and the UAE. We have the prices set yesterday from Saudi Arabia. Oil is going to be a huge story. I mean it is usually in this region but I think this week more than ever it will really really start to translate into equity prices after we've seen some correction in regional markets. But also we have we also have the IPO. Is this another important factor to watch out for as US foreign positioning. Morgan Stanley said that actually that foreigners were the dip buyers in Saudi Arabia. They're the ones that lifted the Saudi to dial out of the worst months since March 20 20. So is that overseas flow that that that that has perhaps saved them. I mean on the IPO front what is it. What is it going to be. Are you waiting for tee competition. We've got to come soon. Well hopefully we're waiting. Mansur very excited. I'm sure the market is too. But I mean until then we had very. It's good. Yeah. We had the breeze on Friday. Very stellar performance we had. I mean the order book was super oversubscribed. So we did know that there was a lot of demand from investors that wasn't necessarily fulfilled during the IPO process. We saw investors pick up shares. You know during the. Exactly. During twenty two and a half percent. And then we had retail urban development company from Saudi Arabia. They price again at the top end of the range. They're raising over a three hundred eighty million dollars. And that they order they got again they attracted about 24 billion dollars in orders. So this is this region so very alive minus on the IPO front there. So a lot of demand. Yeah I think I'm just listening to Dina there in terms of on the on the bond side of the scenario that that sort of healthy slightly more defensive position relative to the rest of the bond market. Yes they've been slapped but not as bond as perhaps some of the other global bond markets as well. And when you look at EMI stocks I mean this is where it begins to shift a little bit. It's been quite a healthy bias on the stock side in EMI overall. How does that impact us. Right. So I will say that I did read a story saying that this bounce shameless plug. What can I say that there's this rally will not necessarily be very long lived at least in the short term. Strategists from BlackRock to Goldman Sachs. They still think that the risks to growth and the hawkish Fed they are going to be the most important thing moving forward. And that risk has not been eliminated. So even stocks at least through the second half of the year will suffer before we see a bounce. Now where does our region fit into this. Commodity exporters are the key beneficiaries that a lot of these strategists pointed out. So the Middle East Latin America they're seen as regions of opportunities right now among the strategies. OK. Lovely to have you around the set. Monday morning set the agenda for our bracket. With the very latest on the equity story for the Middle East the Chevron CEO Mike Worth says that may never be a new refinery built in the U.S. despite surging gasoline prices as policy makers move away from fossil fuels. Worth spoke exclusively to Bloomberg about the supply chain constraints and his outlook for the crude market. We've seen a cycle that frankly is different than past cycles. In the depths of the pandemic demand collapsed at a rate we'd never seen before. And activity contracted because it had to and there was no demand for for incremental production. We were looking for ways to store production that the world really didn't need. And now we've seen the reverse of that in a dramatic increase in demand economies that have largely reopened but not completely. No sign of demand destruction yet. Based on where we've been quite the opposite. We're still seeing real strength and demand. We're seeing you know international air travel is the strongest since before the pandemic. China still has a ways to go. So a lot of signs that demand continues to be very strong in demand. Typically in our industry moves faster than supply in both directions. And we saw that in 2020. We're seeing that today. So in terms of supply you are working hard in the Permian. Your production is looking be 17 percent or 15 percent increase. Right. If I said you today pump more literally could you couldn't pump more today. The incentives today are to pump as much as you can and. In the decisions that lead to today's activity were made two years ago and there are lead times in all of these things. It's land work it's permitting it's roads it's infrastructure it's drilling rigs completion crews. There's a lot that goes into planning and executing production growth. Last year was the highest year of production in the history of our company. First quarter this year we were up 10 percent versus first quarter a year ago. So we're doing our part to meet this growing demand but it's not instantaneous. It requires longer lead time even in the short shorter cycle portion of our activity. It doesn't happen quickly. So if we pretend that maybe it could. Where's the biggest bottlenecks. Is it san. Is it labor. Is it wages. Is it transportation. Like where's the problem in the U.S.. In particular Permian Basin where where there's no security. It's all of the above. You know during the pandemic operators shut activity down. The companies that support our work had to do the same. Workers left and went to other parts of the country. Rigs were stacked up. Those that were still in the field when they had maintenance issues you took parts off of rigs that were in the yard. So all of those things now need to be reversed. And and so there are very real constraints. I mentioned earlier we plan our work and then work our plan. So our plans to continue to grow we're laid in place even back during the depths of the pandemic. But to incrementally change that right now there is a lot of work that has to happen in a lot of constraints that have to be solved. It wouldn't matter how many times a stock hit a 52 week high or it wouldn't matter like what the oil price was is what you're basically saying. Yeah the price of the day doesn't influence are capital decisions. And in our activity we have a long term view on supply demand markets technology policy and that's what sets our capital spending. Chevron chairman and CEO Mike with us speaking exclusively typically but plenty more ahead on this Monday edition of DAYBREAK. Middle East has been back. Boris Johnson being booed at the Platinum Jubilee celebrations over the weekend and his woes do continue. A key ally of his has told Bloomberg that the British leader sees rebels within his own party triggering a vote on his leadership as soon as this week. Let's get more with loan guarantees. Who is in London HQ Lang. Good to see. There's the images of Boris Johnson and his wife arriving at some polls for the Jubilee celebrations. Boos very very clearly coming from the cry but he walked through it. Where is the confidence level in Boris at the moment. We could also hear just a few cheers there couldn't be Manny's booze. Definitely a few cheers. And it's also important to say that we did have booze but we don't know if that crowd represents the whole country at the moment and we just have to see how that does go. And also I don't know if you remember all the way back in 2012 when we had the Olympics right here in London. George Osborne was booed but then the Tories went on to win the next election. So we just have to see what happens from here. But confidence in Boris Johnson according to these sources that I have been speaking to Bloomberg does appear to be low at the moment. He's saying that he could face a confidence vote really as soon as this week. But the truth is we just don't know. It's all speculative because only Gray and Brady who is the head of the 1922 committee actually knows how many letters of confidence into the prime minister have been submitted. And we know that 54 letters have to be submitted to Graham Brady in order to spark this confidence vote. But we do know one thing for sure. These letters are ticking up and the numbers of them are too. And many employees are asking themselves whether Johnson can lead them through the next election. But how will the Conservatives fare. Because we've got this upcoming byelection which could be more important than the theater of the steps of St. Paul's. Yeah. Couldn't agree with you more. So this upcoming by elections are happening on June the twenty third so not too far away. Released 20 days or so. And what's interesting man is rarely we've seen the polling from these and the polling is not good. So one of the seats is Wakefield and that was one of the seats in 2019 that the Tories did steal from Labour. So really breaking down that red wall. But we do now see in the polling that that seat looks to go back to Labor. There's also another one in Tibetan and Huntington on the very same day. So two by elections happening and that looks to be going to the liberal Democrats. And remember conservatives really put Boris Johnson at the forefront of the party because he could win elections because he could win votes. Now they would be coming back to parliament today and Downing Street after being away for recess and really thinking is he the guy to lead us in the future. Absolutely RTS until tell me loud did you. Did you have any Victoria sponge cake at the weekend. Did you celebrate the Jubilee. Can I tell you something. All I did was Elvis absolutely loved the atmosphere all around London. And if there's a beak and Victoria sponge cake anyone can suggest I'll catch up on eating the rest of the week. This kid got out there in box. Lose lose those Victoria sponge baths. Okay. Thank you very much. We'll see you through the morning. Dow Jones. Karen's at home in London. Dani Burger. I will take you through the equity markets. Oil has gone to bed to 120 bucks.