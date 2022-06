00:00

Guess I'm not sure where I'm going. I. I have no direct plans at the moment. But let me tell you that I have been engaged in trying to work with how we can bring more stability and peace in the Middle East. And there is a possibility that I would be going to meet with both the Israelis and the Arabs from Arab countries at a time including I expect would be Saudi Arabia be included in that if I did go. But I have no direct plans at the moment. There is still a fire in your eyes. Look I'm not going to change my view on human rights but as press United States my job is to bring peace if I can peace if I can. And that's what I'm going to try to do. Mr. President will you be open to meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman if you do end up going to Saudi Arabia. Look we're getting way ahead of ourselves here. Well I want to do is see to it that we diminish the likelihood that there's a continuation of this. Some of the census wars between Israel and the Arab nations. And that's what our focus is doing enough on oil production. Well what I recently read is talking to my team that they acknowledge that there is an oil shortage and they have made an announcement of late that they're going to increase production. So I don't know enough to know whether it's enough. But I know it's positive.