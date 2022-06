00:00

Less than 10 percent of women are part of the formal workforce from close to 20 percent early in the decade. Why is this figure so low now. Actually if we see how this figure has dropped even from the early 90s when we had an almost took the sentiments participation when India started its liberalisation process to where we are now we're less than you know we're in one digit figures. It's because a pandemic did hit Indian women hard. We already had a trend of slow falling women's participation in the workforce. And then as we spoke to for instance the the research by economists like Rose Abraham who's a professor at Hebrew University and CMI CMI an economist in Bombay showed us that basically during the lockdown the men lost their jobs and they were several times more likely to lose jobs and they didn't have fallback options. So they usually rejoined the workforce. And given that India's informal economy is almost 90 percent of the economy they did not. The opportunity for formal jobs has fallen even further. And this is why we're in this dire situation at the moment. So the pandemic is one thing I turn about. Women's workforce participation had been falling even before the panic pandemic. So what actually happened in the past decade and why so few women in the workforce. So this is a story that we have been tracking for the last four or five years consistently Bloomberg Businessweek stories on this. This phenomenon for the last few years and what we have been seeing what economists tell us and policymakers tell us is that one of the factors has been unfortunately India's becoming wealthier itself because once families became more rural begin more wealthy they had more money. The decision generally was that the women would stay back at Paul Allen. This is because of the way the society looks at women. And women's participation as in economic activity is not really seen as an important issue. It is not seen as important. Men typically get more preference in their homes and that is it. And that reflects in the workplace. So we've been seeing that over the past one decade. As India started getting wealthier women started staying at home in more families. And as far as the women who were joining the workforce they joining the informal workforce to the informal economy also was shrinking at the same time. The northern India into a recession last two years even before the band had gone into a recession. So that actually hit women harder than it hit me. And that is why we've been seeing this consistent fall in the women's participation in the workforce. Talk about China. The economic and societal six. But perhaps the former as the stakes are really high here. And is this is a government addressing this in any way at the moment. How is it doing sir. There are two parts to this. One is that seemingly if you look at the policies and the announcements that the government has made for instance there is a very high profile gang being going to be doing the job. But how I see a doctor and teach our doctors that the Modi government launched and they've been consistently pushing this agenda. But it did envy. And it's sad that India has to do the 75 years since it got its independence existing documents saving doctors and teaching them instead of pushing them out in the workforce. But that is basically the level at which a big part of the country is in. And so that is one part. And the second part is that yes there have been attempts by the policy makers but it has been more in terms of instead of creating jobs. It's about creating economic opportunities. So better be more. For instance women will be taking loans from the government for small and medium scale industries to be more than loans which this government launched. They've been a big bigger beneficiaries of this. Having said that when it comes to expanding the formal economy that itself is not really visible on the ground where we are now seeing the country step out again after a long pandemic. And should that be gone. We took from the pandemic. So now we'll be to see whether the government actually does take this into account. These numbers seem.