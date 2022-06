00:00

President Biden is likely to visit Saudi Arabia Arabia later this month as record high gasoline prices weigh on the Democratic Party's political prospects ahead of midterms. Jack Fitzpatrick being by government reports joins us now from D.C. We were just hearing about that rapprochement of sorts between Saudi Arabia and the U.S.. Give us the Washington perspective. Yeah well first it's news just that he's expected to visit because one it would stand to reason if President Biden is visiting Saudi Arabia that he would likely visit with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. That's not something the White House has confirmed. But that is a fair expectation which would run counter to what the president had said in the past that he would only deal with King Salman bin Abdulaziz. Any kind of further communication or easing of the tensions between President Biden and the crown prince would be a positive thing for for relations between the two countries or at least from the crown prince's perspective. Obviously the tension is still there over the killing of Jamal Khashoggi but it does seem to imply a sense of urgency around gas prices and communications with oil producing countries on the part of President Biden and maybe a bit of pressure on him on that topic.