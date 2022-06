00:00

The CEO of DWS Group Ashoka Hermann has resigned and will be replaced by Stephane Hoops. The announcement came just hours after a police raid on the Asset Management Unit of Deutsche Bank over accusations of greenwashing. Joining us now to discuss is Bloomberg's finance reporter Tom Metcalf. Tom. We've been discussing this greenwash issue for some time now. The pressure has been building across. What is new is this rate. So was the resignation of the CEO. Is it surprising. Well I think it was probably inevitable as soon as kind of you know you have those images of police cars injured and DWS's office as you say the press has been building for months. And I think some people have been surprised that sort of stood by his man as it were in terms of you know being repeatedly back him up even as the sort of press reports gathered steam. Bay I think pretty yesterday was pretty sort of the last straw as it were. And they're looking to kind of draw a line under this if they can. Tom good morning. What do we know about Stephan Hoops his replacement. Yes. So he's your ROIs are in Deutsche Bank. So he's currently head of the lender's corporate bank. And that was a pretty recent promotion. So he's clearly sort of one of the coming people at the bank. And you know I think the idea is he takes over from June the 10th and it will presumably be to sort of start with a clean slate and you know hopefully keep that keep. Yes. Asset measure out of the headlines if he can. Now it's not just the two of us this concern about greenwashing but does this raid does this resignation what does it do to just the general environment over these concerns of greenwashing. Yeah. It's gonna be the wider impact of these really interesting times over. You've had the long running by now saga HSBC where you have the head of responsible investment saying you know some very surprising things about the environment given his role which which I think speaks to the wider sense that you know plenty of people in finance who really only pay lip service to ESG. So you know what this does. You seen a CEO ejected. That's certainly going to raise the stakes. And you know while it may not change you know kind of what's going on behind the scenes it will certainly make people perhaps think twice and think it will see some positive change in. Right. Tom thank you very much. Tom Metcalf there from our finance team should just point out that firm and save the allegations made against DWS and him over the past month are unfounded.