00:00

This is Bloomberg Daybreak mideast. Our top stories this morning. President Biden insists fighting inflation is his top priority as he holds a rare meeting with the Fed chair. My plan is to address inflation starts with a simple proposition respect. The Fed is independent. Meanwhile Janet Yellen gives her most direct admission yet that she got it wrong when predicting that elevated prices wouldn't pose a continuing problem. Oil falls on a report that some OPEC members are exploring the idea of suspending Russia's participation in a production deal potentially opening the door for other nations to pump more. Meanwhile despite Cruz's longest run off once he gains in more than a decade Saudi Arabia's interbank rate is at the highest level since 2008. We'll explain why. Let's go across the hammer time. He is looking at a deal in Dubai and I Manus Cranny right alongside you. Is it a fracturing of the OPEC plus agreement. Is there a new world order to come in or. We've got the journal reporting and then RBC talking about the politics of oil. The risk is this that Russia could be exempted from the OPEC plus deal or step aside. That opens the door for Saudi Arabia to ramp its production which sets the theatrical global geopolitical stage for Biden and the U.S. rapprochement. You need to extrapolate this story. At the same time you have the weaponization of energy from Russia into Europe. Gas wars deepen as Russia curbs gas flow to Germany and Denmark. But my favorite line is of course to add more this triple digit oil. It should be 70 bucks. Recession looms. Demand will drop to two point two million barrels per day versus three point six. That is add Morse. Morse a dramatic call on the price of oil as we head towards a recession. That wouldn't be the Soros view as the comfort from the consumer is there. Let me show you the dollar. You had this meeting at the White House. Respect the fact the dollar went bed recovering from a drop of one and a half percent in the month of May. CAC says it will be a bumpy month for the dollar. And I go back to Don Fitzpatrick at Soros. Taking reserve currency status is not a given. Taking it for granted is perilous. Yeah. Meantime you had stocks fluctuating in the last few hours off the back of the big inflation debate. You take a look at some of the volumes that have been getting lighter. So it's a very fragile state of play. But we are a little bit higher at the moment on the Nasdaq futures to the tune of about three tenths of one percent. There is skepticism about the bounce back that we've seen over the last week. Morgan Stanley cut their target for U.S. tech on some of the macro risks but Goldman Sachs is still positive saying equities are going to produce reasonable long term returns. If you're looking for anything it for a period of twelve months they're overweight on that kind of time horizon. Let's talk about the shrinking of the balance sheet. The sun is beginning this set on QE and the beginning of quantitative tightening. This chart tells the story. The program will last more than a year this time round. Their holdings of Treasury securities. That's going to decline by 30 billion dollars per month from June. And then off the back of that we did see a bit of a repricing or in anticipation of that run it together with some of the US economic data. U.S. bonds big move for us tends overnight. Eleven bits as we creep back up into the two 80s. At the moment we are at 286 22. But again we're seeing a move across the curve as we see a little bit of a bid for some of the risk assets until the Haven demands is coming back. A little bit matters indeed. Let's see how these Asian markets are grappling with high yields and the risk of Covid 0 tests around every corner for a long time in China. Jules what's the story in Singapore. Yeah absolutely man. Can you imagine getting that done by a robot which could potentially be happening in China. We are seeing June start out on a pretty flat momentum here in Asia due to those Covid zero concerns and the sluggish Tai Shan manufacturing PMI rate out of China which is weighing on the CSI 300. At the same time you have a weaker yen that's boosting the likes of Japan's NIKKEI 2 to 5. We're also watching rising yields here too when we had Australia's economy actually expand faster than forecast last quarter. That is setting up for a potential out sized 40 basis point interest rate hike next week. You can see the yield on Australia's 10 year up some 7 basis points. Let's have a look at the PMI data across the region. We had the PMI out of China yesterday. The Tai Shan one today which I mentioned was a little sluggish. And we're also seeing the Taiwan manufacturing PMI falling to 50 last month. That's the lowest rating since June 2020. We saw gauges for Malaysia the Philippines and Australia also sliding. Vietnam though bucketing this softening trend its rating leaping to fifty four point seven from fifty one point seven in April. That's the highest since April 20 21 and it's eight consecutive month of expansion. But certainly a lot of Asian factories remaining under pressure in May due to China's economic slowdown. Yusuf. Thank you very much. Jules we'll check in with you later on in the program for another update. Juliette Saly there. So back to our top story because President Bind this held a rare Oval Office meeting with Fed Chair Jay Powell. It's part of their efforts to reassure Americans on the economy and surging prices. My plan is address inflation starts with a simple proposition. Respect the Fed. Respect the Fed's independence. They have a laser focus on addressing inflation. Just like I am and with a larger complement of board members now confirmed I know we'll use those tools and monetary policy to address the rising prices for the American people. This comes as inflation around the world continues to hit record. Let's get some more analysis here. Bloomberg's Marc Cranfield. I mean Marc if they wanted to respect the independence of the Fed they could have just not called the Fed chair over to the White House just for the optics. But in any case so what stood out to you. No I don't think traders are going to be fooled by this. There's obviously a reasonable amount of politics going on here. Biden's got midterm elections this year. Plus he has a problem with gasoline prices being extremely high in the United States. So of course he wants to get as much help as he can to try and get inflation down. But both the Fed and Biden have an even bigger problem because the current increase in inflation could well be coming from Europe. We had incredible numbers from the eurozone 8 percent inflation. That's the highest since the eurozone was it created. And that puts the European government bonds into the driving seat in terms of financial markets. So where treasuries go in the short term is more being driven by European bonds and that's outside the Fed's control and outside the control of the U.S. Treasury. So we're going likely to have turbulent markets in the beginning of June. But the effect and we'll just have to continue with its course will have to raise interest rates do what it can. But it would also have to recognize that some of the push factors are not coming from the United States. They're coming from Europe. And there isn't too much they can do about that. Well certainly the narrative that by the speed of European normalization is going to top that agenda is now that eight point one percent from Europe are challenges. The Legarde Lane access of 25 basis points or methodical rate hikes. Do you think the 50 basis point narrative will grow in probability. But it's not actually a reality that there is any doubt that the narrative would increase. You're going to get more speculation that they're going to have to discuss 50 basis points. I think you'll see one or two of the hawkish ECB members or possibly even say in public that they support 50 basis points. You can see that already Legarde has had to work extremely hard and she's had to be persuaded herself to come round to the idea that they can probably do to 25 basis points hike starting in July. So getting that consensus on such a diverse board as the ECB is not easy. So I suspect that what will really happen is that the ECB will go ahead with a couple of 25 basis points though that will get rates back above the zero threshold. They've obviously been trying to get away from negative rates for a while. They've probably achieved that this year. But whether they can actually go for a 50 basis points looks like a very big call. But getting a unanimous number of people to do that is the gold would have to really pull some rabbits out of the hat to achieve that. And I think the market knows it. That's why they're going to push European long term yields higher because they don't think that the ECB will be tough enough on the inflation situation. OK. Well that's the UN anchoring and the on Maureen argument which will evolve over the summer in terms of inflation expectations. Mark thank you very much. Mark Cranfield there with the very latest on the bond markets. So as we said the oil markets the rally that it fizzled following a report that OPEC members are exploring the idea of exempting Russia from its production deal which could open the door for other producers to pump more. Let's come on with our energy reporter Stephen Stepped Kinski. So Stephen I think there's a number of arms to this story. It's either a splintering of OPEC plus and their unity or it's a big bet perhaps by Saudi. What's the initial read on this speculation in the journal and backed up by Halima at RBC. You know I think it's a bit of both. I. There is obviously some concern within OPEC and some delegates about what Russia is going to do. Are they able to pull their weight. Because the fact of the matter is their their output or exports are expected to fall 8 percent this year due to the measures by Europe and other countries over their invasion of Ukraine. So taking that into account they think OK well maybe we have to have some sort of provision or exempt them from it. But once they're exempt that that opens the doors a door that they can't close for other countries that do the same because other countries do want to pump more. Some do. Whether they can pump more is the big question. But for the for the foreseeable future until September we were expecting rubber stamp increases of 400000 barrels a day per month for these next few months. But now the likelihood of that is definitely out the window. Now that this Wall Street Journal report and what analysts are saying could prove that there is a splintering within OPEC. And we might see that as early as this Thursday when they meet. See you. Thank you very much. Excellent analysis as always. That's a city with such INSKEEP there. I wonder really you threw the first word headlines. And for that we get back out to Jules and Singapore. Thanks you said President Biden says he'll give Ukraine advanced rocket systems and other U.S. weaponry to better hit targets in its war with Russia. The move announced in a New York Times article ramps up U.S. military support as the conflict drags into its fourth month. The package of weapons includes missiles that will allow Ukraine to strike locations as far as 80 kilometres away. Hong Kong's next leader says the city will face difficulties before it can reopen the border with mainland China. He also says the financial hub will retain its current electoral system for a long period. John Lee's comments came after his four day trip to Beijing where he met separately with President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Kitchen. Li will take office as Hong Kong's chief executive on July 1st. Sri Lanka's new prime minister is proposing to raise tax rates to meet conditions for a bailout by the IMF. The government is trying to revert to rates that existed before they were slashed in 2019. In a failed bid to stimulate the economy Sri Lanka has to raise revenues and slash expenditure to win over the IMF as the economic crisis deepens with inflation rising close to 40 per cent in May. Members of CAC K pop group Beattie s have met President Biden at the White House to help bring attention to efforts to curb hate crimes in the US and elsewhere. The FBI says 2020 marked a 77 per cent increase in crimes and violence against people of Asian descent in the United States. Beattie s Member V said he hoped the visit would be a step forward in promoting respect and understanding. Global news 24 hours a day on air and on Bloomberg Quicktake powered by more than twenty seven hundred journalists and analysts in more than 120 countries. This is Bloomberg. Thank you very much Jules. Let's get you a bit of a snapshot of what else is to come on the program. We get some views on regional equities. Will it move the needle in terms of open plus calibre. Head of equity research tells me Molik joins us for that next. A cautious start for markets in June after a tumultuous May. We'll get the outlook from Judy's buyers. Mark Matthews on the rally. This is Bloomberg. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has given her most direct admission yet that she made an incorrect call last year about inflation and told CNN she was wrong about the past. Prices would take but unanticipated and large shocks to the economy have since boosted energy and food prices. So what's created supply bottlenecks that have badly affected the economy. She says at the time she didn't fully understand it at all but that she does now. Let's bring in Mark Matthews. He's the managing director and head of Asia Research at Julius Baer. Mark I mean the verbiage is not going to bring prices back under control. What is your outlook for the remainder of the year on cost pressure. I think the rate of change will decelerate naturally because the base effect will really work in our favor on an annualized basis. It was the spring of last year that prices started going up very quickly. But we're going to have this sticker shock for a long time to come because the price increase has been so dramatic over the last 12 months. I myself am shocked at every bill I get these days whether it's filling up my car going to the restaurant and everybody feels the same way. And that I think will will definitely help to naturally create some demand destruction. But will it bring down inflation a lot. Probably not. I think it's going to remain pretty sticky. MOG The other great debate is the strength of the consumer. Don Fitzpatrick at Soros Fund Management says the consumer in the US is an extra ordinarily good shape. Yeah I look at consumer confidence the lowest since February. Target Wal-Mart Gap. They don't inspire me. You have stepped out of your tracker of funds and you want to move towards value. Who do you believe more. Don Fitzpatrick or the reality in terms of high sales and confidence. I'm sorry I didn't read Don Fitzpatrick's comments so I can't really debate them. But I know what you're talking about with Target and Wal-Mart and the big increase in their inventory levels. And I think what happened simplistically was during Covid everybody wanted to buy durable goods stuck at home. Nothing to do. They wanted bicycling and televisions and whatnot. There weren't enough because producers had slashed the production of those. And then companies like Target and Wal-Mart thought well gee up everybody wants a bike. So that's where lots of bikes and they finally got the bicycle. But people don't want them now. They want to go out to restaurants and travel. So it's sort of messed up in another way from what it was in Covid. And then I would say that 40 percent of the consumption in America is done by the top quartile quintile excuse me top 20 percent of income earners. And there is a potential wealth effect from the big drop in equity prices. So we'll see. Our concern is if there is a recession it will come from the markets. I mean Mark just in terms of digging deeper into potential opportunities Peter Oppenheimer from Goldman Sachs is the head of equities there. Here's what he had to say. The problem is his margins and bottom line you know equities companies are making a claim on nominal GDP growth. Nominal GDP is actually quite high relative to the last decade. The question is how they can cope with higher costs. What that does margins. What that does to earnings and the bottom line. And that's valuation. I mean you mentioned you exit the passive tracker fund for the S & P 500. Is there a case to be made to step back in into a portion of companies that have the balance sheets and the track record to weather the volatility ahead. Very much so. But I think for me it would still be the PML rather than the balance sheet and I would direct you to pharmaceuticals which underperformed the market for seven years up until the beginning of this year. The outperforming now in aggregate they're actually up on the year. Why. Because they control their costs. They're not impacted by this inflation. And then there's the commodities. The commodities obviously are the one sector along with real estate which benefit from inflation. And so for that we've chosen Canada. But you could choose Australia South Africa Indonesia. There's a bunch of places to go to own commodities. How do you look at China. Closer to home for you Jason. But below estimates for the third month. We've got a couple of things going on here. Mobility is improving and the flow of money we put into the DTV library mark North Mind. This is money going in to the mainland market. Overseas buyers are returning two and a half billion dollars the most since December in May. Are you part of the return to the China narrative. UBS and Monday think it's time. Do you. Sorry to say no but I do think that the narrative on Covid very slightly is changing to less 0 Covid than before and the million dollar question is how is this direction going to continue. We'll know when they get their next wave and how they react to that. I do want to say we like Hong Kong. Hong Kong trades on point eight times book. Its long term average price to book ratio is one point seven and it's more advanced than China and dealing with the whole Covid situation. But but ultimately it's that price that attracts us. And it's just good to buy things when they're cheap. And I'm not saying it couldn't go down more. But at that price I think it is worth owning Hong Kong. And it's not all going to be sunshine and roses all at once. But I think we'll look back 12 months from now. And it's times like these that are actually when you want to be greedy. To quote Warren Buffett. OK. Well we'll take that call on board. Mark told you be brave maybe and possibly greedy. Mark Matthews managing director head of Asia Research over at Julius Baer. Plenty more ahead on this DAYBREAK Middle East. This is Bloomberg. Of marks a turning point for monetary policy in the US as quantitative tightening officially begins. The New York Fed projects an average of 80 billion dollars a month. A balance sheet run off through 2024. Soros Fund Management CEO Donna Fitzpatrick says while the Fed's moves on late and a recession is inevitable. The US economy can withstand the changes. So I think the U.S. position right now looks reasonable but I think we can't take things for granted things like our reserve currency status. I think that's not a given. And taking that for granted I think could be perilous. So I think the U.S. economy is in reasonably good shape as I said. I do think China is going to pose persistent challenges for the U.S. in the decades to come. But I think they're surmountable challenges. Now you and I have served as advisers to a New York Federal Reserve kind of committee. And what is your view of the New York Federal Reserve or the overall Federal Reserve. You think the Federal Reserve missed the boat on inflation and maybe they should have moved more quickly earlier on. Or you think that they did the best they could. In hindsight they should have moved earlier. And I think they doing their best to catch up now. And I think you're going to see them move really aggressively. So market already at 50 basis points at the next three meetings is already priced in. So I think you're going to see them rush to get rates up to the 2 2 and a half percent range. And then I think they're going to reassess where the economy is. It's a hard day and a hard job. You know they weren't they they were obviously worried about inflation but they were also trained you know to support a population coming through a pandemic. And you could see more from that exclusive interview on Bloomberg Wealth at 6:00 p.m. London time. That is 9 p.m. here in Dubai. Let's talk about 500 meters set of skyscrapers. Yeah I mean does it sound like a very record breaking high. Sure. But the kicker here is that in Saudi Arabia they're going to try and work on this horizontally. So this is going to be the largest build set of buildings ever constructed. Five hundred billion dollar development in neon according to people familiar with the matter. They're going to build this 500 meter structure but it's going to stretch horizontally for dozens of miles. This is going to be a mix of residential retail and office space. And this is on the Red Sea coast into the desert. So we have heard quite a bit of new plans for this part of the country. Now you're seeing a shift from the concept last year of building a string of developments into this long continuous structure. There's a bit of a change in approach for the developers of Neo. It'll be interesting to see how quickly they can deliver on it. Yeah I mean that's pretty staggering in terms of the vision. And one has got to say in terms the accelerator effect and that the amount of tourism that that would draw into the country holiday follow. And Davos of course saying that they wouldn't be introducing alcohol when he was asked about that but that they would build it and quadruple their tourism. Let's take a check. Quick check on a pint. We've got another note. Yes. Yes he was. By Bank of America talking about the existential threat and the emerging market currency reaction today. You have RBC saying get ready for cable to trade down to 1 10 and euro sterling to 91. One is the target for them. This is the most bearish. They are on one currency in a suite of 23 longer term starting a significant be overvalued in real terms. And we still have concerns about the U.K. financial imbalances. So big call from ABC. It's the Bloomberg Daybreak at least our top stories this morning. President Biden insists fighting inflation is his top priority as he holds a rare meeting with the Fed chair. My plan is to address inflation starts with a simple proposition. Respect the Fed is independent. Meanwhile Janet Yellen gives her most direct admission yet that she got it wrong in predicting that elevated prices won't pose a problem. Oil falls on a report that some of CAC members are exploring. The idea suspending Russia's participation in a production deal potentially opening the door for more nations to pump more. Meanwhile despite Croods longest run of monthly gains in more than a decade Saudi Arabia's interbank rate is up the highest since 2008. We'll explain why. Let's check in on those Asian markets. We've got use rising around the world. Juliette Saly is in Singapore tying it all together. Jules. Yeah let's bring up the jam em if we can get that guys because we are looking at what is happening in Asian markets at the moment and of course we are seeing stocks start that new month in a little bit of a shaky move. We had some of those PMI ISE for the region just continuing to show the effects of China's a lockdown and its continued Covid zero policy weighing on Chinese markets weighing on the one as well. Elsewhere though you have a weaker yen that's boosting the likes of Japan's market today. And we're focusing very much in on Australian assets as well. This after we saw Australia's economy grow faster than expected and that is signalling signs of a potential out of cycle rate move coming through. And next week when the RBA meets where we actually see a 40 basis point rate rise by the RBA that's certainly what overnight index swaps is showing us. And we've seen a three year government bond yield jumped to a rate of two point nine per cent. Yusuf. And then in the meantime you've got food inflation which remains a major focus. But we are seeing some positive signs in the wheat market. What exactly. Yeah. Now let's get back to my board that shows some of those stocks that we are watching in the region as well because this is after we saw that very active contract in Chicago plunged the most on record. We are seeing wheat futures pick up a little in electronic trade now. But there were some signs in terms of improved prospects for Ukraine grain shipments and also U.S. crop weather. We've got GrainCorp shares in Sydney coming under a little bit of pressure. Yesterday it gave an update saying that it is maintaining its full year underlying profit forecast and said as well that there's positive conditions for its four year twenty three winter crop. But of course these concerns about what is happening with food supply globally really weighing into whether or not you're going to start to see countries start to control their own supply as well. In the northern hemisphere supply expected to remain disrupted. That is going to support demand for Australian grain. Yousef. Literally some green shoots there. Then thank you jewels for that. That's Juliette Saly there. Let's get to oil now. A different part of the commodity spectrum because it is officially on its longest run of monthly gains in more than a decade. You think that's great news for this part of the world. And judging by how much Saudi banks charge one another for loans it's actually a very different story. Keep benchmark rate used in borrowing between them is at the highest since late 2008. It's when the price of crude collapsed below 40 dollars a barrel. That's an outhouse and a monarch. He's the head of equity research at Telenor a Hang Seng. How much of an obstacle is this going to be for policymakers. Because on the one hand you're supposed to have this inflow of capital. On the other hand the reality of what banks are charging for it. It's very different. What. Yeah. Good morning. So I think the basic driver here is obviously inflationary pressure. And even though Saudi as a government that earns a lot from commodity exports and has deep sovereign wealth pockets can withstand that inflationary pressure more than most other countries. It doesn't mean it's immune. Now that spike in inflation that spike in local bank rate that is going to be a headwind for Saudi growth which is generally higher than what you see in the rest of the world. From a sector point of view it's generally a better thing for banks than it is for real estate or consumer companies for the market. Call it matters because Saudi has been a strong out performer this year. When you look at valuation of the overall market on the price book basis it's had about a 35 percent premium to last five year average. So not good news for a market that's performed so well so far this year. While I suppose that the balance to that would be the net interest income that will be put forward by the brokers has been you talk about the outperformance of side relative to eat. That's a standard plank really in terms the argument from a lot of the research houses that come with as you say it's time to look for relative value. I decided into a mountain contact. Do you think people are actively making that switch. Is not part of the flow. Well you're dealing a little bit with apples and oranges because Saudi is a huge market trading over two billion dollars a day. Oman and Cut are a much much smaller. So. So it's on a like for like replacement. But what I would certainly say is in an environment where oil exporters have done so well relative to everything else on offer in the emerging markets it is probably time to revisit those that are cheaper within the oil complex. So in the region yes that's Oman and Cutter more broadly globally. That means the likes of Colombia and Kazakhstan. And for those who want to think more creatively obviously remember very high oil prices in the medium term accelerate the transition to renewable energy. There are two key plays for that in global emerging markets which are the copper exporters of Chile and Peru. Husni there is a growing narrative around the possibility that Saudi Arabia might decide to let's say walk its own path around what it does with its oil exports to try and reinvigorate relations with the United States. I'm going to call that narrative a thesis. I'm wondering what do you think that thesis is realistic and what probability you assign to it. I mean at this stage without additional information I would regard it as an unlikely event because we would need certain things to change. First of all if you look at the establishment of opaque plus cooperation so essentially found in Russia votes and down in determining the course of global oil supply could be regarded as one of the main foreign policy achievements positive achievements under King Solomon and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Solberg. So Jefferson. That will require some serious concessions. Secondly from the US. So the question is is President Biden prepared to jettison all the rhetoric that he started with at the beginning of his administration on Saudi and re-engage with Saudi and the much more serious way in terms of regional security. And that involves also maybe jettisoning some of his ambitions with regards to the Iran deal. The third issues for this to impact oil price. We've got to see first remember customers rebuild their inventory which have been drawing down in recent months. And the last issue is maybe Saudi chance its own course but maybe that only makes up for the shortfalls we're seeing elsewhere in terms of production versus quotas and the likes of Nigeria and Angola. Do you think for dollars 62 cents at the pump five dollars in some areas. Six dollars and more is enough to make a president bulk on his politics. Well he's also got the November congressional elections coming. So there's certainly that economic pressure there. But remember you know we've been in the US when you get those retail prices you're talking about. They've been there for about six months. So if it hasn't made them book is yet you wonder whether you're going to see this effective kind of U-turn on regional policy from the U.S. and others say we don't have the information to make that judgment. You ask me what might I think the probability is without that information up to let's say this is a low probability. Any research Hang Seng highlights that yes emerging markets have underperformed developed markets but the margin is actually not as high as you would think it may be. We're within E.M.. Are you telling clients to lock in their exposure. Given that there is of course the reality of higher commodity prices higher food prices and the possibility of social unrest. Yes. So as you said you know emerging markets have kind of got a bad rap this year but it hasn't actually underperformed developed markets by that much. I think when you look at the opportunities out there that are accessible in emerging markets yes there's certainly the commodity exporters. And as I've mentioned earlier we should include the renewables place like Chile and Peru and that in terms of their copper exports. There's also manufacturing as the world begins to come back from the Covid era. We will go back to that search for China plus one manufacturing. And in emerging markets you have places like Bangladesh and Vietnam and Mexico that offer you that. And then also I think in the gym within the emerging market story at the moment is the post Covid tourism and travel recovery story out. Before we started talking you were mentioning Saudi ambitions for greater tourism. But what about the existing tourist assets in Thailand Philippines Dubai Mauritius Georgia Egypt and many others which is still to see recovery from from post Covid. And the last thing I would say is when we talk about emerging markets what this really demonstrates a year where China and India are down 10 to 20 percent Brazil and Saudi are up 10 to 30 percent. Is this is a universe for active portfolio management. This is not a universe for a passive fund that just gives you index exposure. Where do you think the activists will train their sideline Hang Seng. I mean we've we've dealt with the flow story for a number of months into this region. A number of people have said to me still it's not exhausted. So if active management involves a little bit more focus how much can our region benefit from that. Well the Middle East region by and large is still the main recipient of interest in commodity exporters because of the strengthened oil price. The other interesting part of this region when you include the food and fuel importers is actually that has been a very stress part of the emerging market universe. When you go from the likes of Egypt to Pakistan to Kenya across the world. What's interesting about the two main importers in this region that are accessible in equity markets of Egypt and Morocco is actually they have got the policy credibility and the reserves to try and preserve their currency their effects rates. And that's a big issue for foreign investors who might consider dipping back into food importers because they're regarded as better run economic policy because their effects reserves are still relatively high. Egypt Morocco or more interesting plays on it on the stabilization of food prices and the likes of Pakistan or Turkey or 10. OK. Husband thank you very much. Husband Malik head of equity research over at Tatami with his calls for activist investing over the benchmarks. Plenty more ahead. This is Bring Back. Singapore Airlines is committing to a strategy of working with international partners and operating overseas hubs as it plots a path out of the pandemic. Covid exposed the financial dangers of not having a domestic aviation market. But the CEO tells us exclusively that the carrier is not open to tie up opportunities. And when Singapore announced further easing of restrictions removing of opening the lane to all travelers all that's needed travelers removing all test requirements. That's another big jump. So in the month of April. We carry close to one point five million. And looking forward we continue to see very strong bookings momentum. So we we are quite confident of the deal. How much clarity do you have. Beyond this year. I mean. Sixty one percent capacity for June 67 percent capacity for September. What are you looking at for the rest of the year and perhaps in 2023. So we don't give projections. What is so important to point out is that we we had prepare ourselves so well during the pandemic to actually put in place capacity at short notice that we can respond to any demand changes out there. Very quickly can you get to pre pandemic levels without China opening up its border. China is obviously a very key market especially for airlines in our part of the world. We used to serve 29 points in China in the greater China region. The group that is Singapore Airlines as well as Scoot. So if China is not open obviously there'll be some impact to the overall traffic for any airlines especially in Asia. However we are also seeing demand more demand from other parts of the world. And we are in some cases increasing our capacity more than what we used to. Where would these fees for example New York has to pandemic perhaps prompted you to reassess how the business is done. Is there a need to diversify the markets. Is there a need to be in other markets putting Singapore from day one. Singapore Airlines do not have a domestic market and we compete internationally with the best out there. Throughout this 75 years what happened is that we began extremely good international competition in terms of our product leadership service excellence and our network connectivity. We truly is a group with international footprint. Of course we also realize that without a domestic market has its challenges and debts and are the changes structural changes that happen in the industry. And there's a reason why we had the portfolio strategy whereby we have scoot and we of course you say no LCD subsidiary. So we can always be very nimble in deploying the right vehicle on the right routes where the demand is either foodservice all or budget. The other thing is are were multi hub strategy. So yeah well of course our investment in vis China and India is going to be by most expectation that that largest aviation market by the middle of this decade. And the star is now clearly established as the leading force of his career in India and going very well. We want to continue to look at the skilling up view star ensuring that it grows well. Let's get from the aviation space to the markets in this part of the world because our equities expert joins us on the set. So we had quite an eventful day for some of the regional indexes or some of the biggest winners and losers. Well yesterday was a little bit of a positive day Yousef given the risk on sentiment that we saw in emerging markets specifically as a facilities on developed markets. But looking at how may fared for Middle Eastern markets if we look at indexes here in Dubai in Abu Dhabi if we look at Kuwait these benchmarks have the worst month since March 20 20 in Saudi Arabia. We were there at some point. They recouped sun recouped some of those losses in the last week of May. But just looking at the picture overall it was all of those lofty valuations that we keep discussing. It was the worst month since March 20 20 because Middle Eastern markets pretty much haven't seen a really bad month since that time since the start of the pandemic. Again you'd have rising oil prices due to here in the UAE. We saw that bounce back in tourism. So you just saw some profit taking. And again with Russia's IPO we're hearing some fund managers might be booking some profits in order to be able to invest. We saw 86 billion dollars of the man for a two billion dollar IPO was fairly well fairly well subscribed wasn't as absolutely as you called local interest. We've had another stock start to trade in Abu Dhabi GFA each and a couple of brokers already out with a bullish call. What's the FH. Why do I buy. Why do walk on capital like us. Yes our foreign capital in this initiated their courage on. Stock with a buy. Jeff Age they're an asset manager essentially and our capital. The reason they like it is that they think gee FH has pretty much at the risk a lot of its portfolio and that's not being realized in the share price set. And they think that it's them trading at a very slight premium and there's some more upside given the earnings outlook. It's just what's really interesting with DFAT is that it's looking to less than five markets across the JCC. It's currently listed in beheading of Adobe by if it's looking to list in Saudi Arabia as well and succeeds it'll be a first for them. At least it's looking to do that to boost liquidity to enhance its exposure to different types of shareholders. So I think that's a really interesting stock. Again we haven't seen that from any other company. What about some of the companies that are still due to report earnings. Because we're coming to a close. The curtain is being drawn. What do we need to look out for. Absolutely. I would say the major companies have reported rather the ones that are moving the market for example Aramco and the likes of it. But just looking at the recent earnings that came out over the past couple days Yusef lecture for sale in Israel the grocery store operator and telecom Egypt profit plunged from a year ago. There was an earnings miss from both of them and the stock price has suffered due to that. Again I think we're seeing some of that impact we're seeing in that you know among global companies that this quarter was a little bit more difficult for companies. And certainly something that the I have checked into is net in terms of looking at the margin the margin compression relative to last year. And that's not just a U.S. story. First thank you so much for I'll. The resident equities reporter. Plenty more ahead on DAYBREAK. Middle East discipline by. UK transport secretary says airlines and operators have seriously oversold flights and holidays relative to their capacity to deliver that as a million prepared to travel over the upcoming Jubilee weekend. Let's get more with me on guarantees in London. Leon if you're planning to get away it's going to be a tough old exit plan from any of the big London airports isn't it. Absolutely man. So we have just seen that chaos really unfold over the last couple of days as those queues at the airports. People just can't get away. And it's such a vital time right now. We do know of course that the UK is embarking on this extra long bank holiday weekend to celebrate the queen's platinum jubilee and also its half term here. And for lots of people they haven't been away for two years due to the pandemic. But now all travel restrictions have been lifted. So people are really exciting. However this warning from the travel industry is causing ripple effects with people. They saying that delays could get worse before they actually get better. And yesterday we did hear from the holiday giant TUI. They are canceling two hundred flights this month and that could affect thirty four thousand passengers. easyJet and British Airways are also canceling flights every day and in the next 48 hours. Can you believe this. Two million people are set to fly out of the U.K. to sunnier climates as they do embark on this holiday travel. But Nancy. And what's actually happening is Labor says the unions have been warning for months that this is going to happen. They've been telling the government they need to recruit staff. There is a massive shortage within the aviation industry. But the chancellor really soon at CAC said listen guys we have put billions and billions into the aviation industry especially during the pandemic. I mean I forgot how much of a big deal this is. Numbers are astounding. What exactly is the government saying here though. Yes an absolutely huge deal for people all around the UK. They're very excited to travel less. I did say and as you mentioned right at the top of the story there the Transport Secretary Grant Shapps. Now he's demanding a meeting with aviation bosses because he said this is completely unacceptable. But if we focus then on to we they saying they're having to cancel these flights due to operations which is of course staff shortages causing all the problems. But to me I'm saying that it's the government's fault in a way because the furlough scheme was actually cancelled before aviation restarted this meaning loads of people had to find other jobs to pay their bills. And also Brexit has hampered recruiting. But once again the government is saying they've done all they can. So there's a bit of a stalemate here which isn't helpful for everyone heading to the airports queuing and waiting to go away. But also I just want to say if you are staying here in the UK there's brighter skies ahead. So Bloomberg are saying that tomorrow's a bank holiday and this could actually bounce the economy into a contraction. So because of the queen we could avoid a recession. I just I just want to say one thing as Magnus says the Norwegians earlier and the cool please. Yes we have to talk about the corgi because the queen this party is really getting started. I can't even over estimate this. The queen arrived. I think we'd have to leave that. We have. We'd have to leave that for another day. The quarry got in but the call the corgi look forward with land guarantees there. Let's go from the corgi. Some of the some of the moves and some of the other asset classes specifically in equities. Because while we're a bit fragile here on equity futures on the S & P 500 many we're called a third of 1 percent higher. There is a skepticism about the sustainability of this rally. Morgan Stanley cut their target for U.S. tech on macro and some of the sector risks as well. Respect. Respect the Fed. That's the message from the White House. Don't necessarily know that the affects traders. I get to chime in on that. But it has had a moderate effect. The dollar is up. We had this moment. It was reminiscent of 1984 when Reagan met Volcker. The way you get a Volcker style shock from the Fed has Bostic walks back to the September polls. This has been in bad.