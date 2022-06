00:00

President Biden backs the Fed's efforts to tackle price growth putting the onus on Jay Powell. Janet Yellen admits she was wrong on inflation ie on supply oil. Edge is higher and made a Wall Street Journal report that OPEC plus could exclude Russia from its production targets. Plus factories falter. China manufacturing activity misses the estimates raising fears of a second quarter slowdown. If you just woke up today the first time after sleeping all through May you would be a little bit confused because equity markets yesterday ending the month more or less where they began. But as Howard Silver bought over S & P puts it the bear market it is still knocking on the door of this equity market. The rebound continues today up four tenths of a percent for S & P futures. Nasdaq futures those also higher up a quarter of a percent. Europe even stronger. Man if you're worried about seasonality if you follow that June is a scary month for European stocks. It's the worst month on average over the past 20 years. Asia stocks they were lower off the lows of the morning down less than point one percent. Weighing up the manufacturing data alongside 0 Covid Bannon's. Will the birds have it in the bond market. That is in spades. Danny and it's it's very very prevalent from Europe to the United States of America. You know oftentimes people say it's the European bond market is the tail that wags the US dog. I'm not so sure. But here's what we have this morning. 10 year bonds traded to 86. Don't forget that Ten's dropped by nine basis points in May and 2s dropped by double that of amount in May in terms of yield as we went into panic mode and equities. Now wheat has come back at two flat. Actually European wheat is where we saw a bit of pressure as Russia and Turkey are in theory talking about exports of wheat. There's a lot of skepticism Moran that but it's something to think about. The dollar's up an 8 to 1 percent. Respect the Fed respect the Fed. Does that mean that Bostic walking back the possibility of a September pause is not a Fed put option reignites the dollar and or squeezes higher after losing 4 percent. Yes. On that story that Russia may be moved aside from the OPEC plus deal which would open the trap door for Saudi Arabia to pump. But is it pump out. Well Stevens Kaczynski has that answer. He's part of that report tage around the world on OPEC and oil. Bruce Einhorn is on President Biden's meeting with Jay Powell. And Janet Yellen. Danny. And we've also got Eric Xu from Bloomberg Economics on the latest on China data. Juliette Saly with the Aussie GDP and the follow through from the yield moves yesterday. Now let's start with oil madness and the rally in prices there. It has fizzled. That's after report that OPEC members are exploring the idea of exempting Russia from its production deal. The move could open the door for producers to pump more. For more let's go to Stephen Subjects our energy reporter in Singapore who joins us now. Stephen how likely is this. What would be the ramifications. The likelihood is still I think on the lower side of things. You know you have to consider that only a handful of OPEC members are talking about this. The Wall Street Journal report which broke the news said that nothing has been decided yet. In the fact of the matter is it's not clear Russia would even agree to this. They might not want this door to be flung open and other potential producers stealing their market share. But the fact of the matter is Russia's oil output is expected to drop 8 percent this year as Europe and other countries effectively ban the import of their fuel over the war in Ukraine. Now the fact is when you look at that it is going to be difficult for them to meet this incremental increases in output. That plus was planning through September. If they do for some reason exempt Russia that does through the door open for other members to also be exempt. There are other people who want to leave this agreement and pump more. Saudi Arabia may be willing to also pump more but it is also a question of can they pump more because they've had difficulty hitting those 400000 barrel a day targets. So there's a lot of uncertainty as analysts say. We were expecting rubber stamps through September but now it's unclear whether or not. Plus we'll stick to that plan. So volatility will be the name of the game going forward for the oil market. Okay Stephen let's see. There's a huge amount of geopolitics involved in this as well. It could set the stage for a big coalescing between society and the US. If the reports are true and if it comes to fruition a lot of ifs. Stephen Cityscape on the energy story from Singapore pivoting to that rare meeting in the Oval Office. Biden and Powell the US president says he respects the central bank's independence but at the same time is attempting to shift the responsibility for taming inflation ahead of this year's midterm elections. My plan is to address inflation starts with a simple proposition respect the Fed respect the Fed's independence. Let's get to Bruce Einhorn. See what he makes that Bruce. I mean the gas prices at the pump are rabid. I mean this is a number one issue. But in the last hour various people said to me well man as gas prices have been rabid for six months why such a moment now. Why the White House setting nigh. Well this is the third meeting that President Biden has had with Jay Powell since he took office. You're right this is probably the highest stakes meeting yet because of what's happening with inflation. And we've got the midterms coming up in November. So it's not that far off. So the president's message clearly is he wants to remind voters that when it comes to fighting inflation that that's the Fed's the Fed's top responsibility. It's not the White House's main responsibility. Whether voters will go for that remains to be seen. Cecilia Rouse the chair of President Biden's Council of Economic Advisors said that the president's message in his meeting with Jay Powell was that the when it comes to fighting inflation that the White House will stay out of the Fed's way. So again reminder that they want to focus attention on the Fed. Interestingly President Biden also published an op ed in The Wall Street Journal the other day in which he contrasted his approach to the Fed respecting the Fed's independence with that of his predecessor Donald Trump whom he said demeaned the Fed. Always a political plus for the Biden White House if they can remind voters of how they didn't like his predecessor. Bruce thank you very much as always. Bloomberg's Bruce Einhorn there out of China where factory activity and May contracted from the previous month both production and new orders fell Manus. Although the slowdown wasn't as fast as in April. No it wasn't but at the same time Danny China is doubling down on its mass testing the move that dashes the hopes for a shift away from its costly Covid zero strategy. Joining us now is Eric Ju a Bloomberg economics reporter. Eric talk me through talk Danny and I through. First of all the data at the PMI. This is the chase Shen. It certainly didn't shine. But is there anything in it that that we can take heart from. Yeah to a point. We took it from the PMO sizing and the yesterday's official PMI is certainly strong. Economy had posted the worst in April. Giving those PMI are rebounding but they're still under 52 which means actually that not much a recovery in May although it's probably better than April. So you'll see Shanghai just you know release to easing their curbs from June. So I think a more visible recovery probably we have to wait to June or in coming months. Okay. Okay. Eric thank you very much for the update. Actually they're from Bloomberg Economics. Australia's economy expanded faster than forecast in the first three months of the year led by household consumption. Joining us now is Juliette Saly from Singapore and told us we're already in the middle of this global sell off on bonds. Presumably this is the green light for the RBA to go faster with rate hikes. Absolutely Danny you would think that RBA Governor Phil Lowe is really going to take this as a validation of his hawkish pivot that saw the RBA increase rates last month to point three five per cent and now overnight index swaps suggesting that we will see a 40 basis point hike. So an outsized hike at next week's meeting money market suggesting we'll see a cash rate of three and a half per cent by mid next year. Two point seven per cent by the end of this year as we see this economy continue to grow. Point eight of 1 per cent in the first quarter of this year. And that's so annual growth of three point three per cent driven as you said by household consumption. The fact that unemployment is low and you're seeing a pickup in wages as well. Let's have a look at what this has meant for assets. We've certainly been seeing a big spike in yields and that's something that we are watching globally. At 10:00 a.m. U.K. time we get the latest unemployment rate for the euro area. Then at 12:00 noon U.K. time we're going to get the US mortgages and manufacturing down. And that's critically important isn't it in terms of the U.S. consumer. It it really isn't man. I'm excited for the B C today Canada's Central Bank their rate decision is due at 3:00 p.m. U.K. time. All expectations for 50 basis points. Could they go even faster though. And finally we are expecting a number of key data points from Russia this evening that will include industrial production unemployment and retail sales. President Biden used a rare meeting with Fed chair Jerome Powell to declare that he respects the central bank's independence. But at the same time he thinks responsibility for taming inflation lies with the Fed. Magnus. Well at that same meeting was Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen who gave her most erected mission yet that she was wrong last year on the path of U.S. inflation. Let's start the conversation with Honey Read a global monthly asset portfolio manager at Pine Ridge Investments a mea culpa from Janet Yellen. But to be fair there was an awful lot of people got it awfully wrong honey. Let's start with the May. That was the tragedy. The near bear market and the S & P 500. We sniffed 20 percent. We rallied 8 percent. It was hectic. Our nerves were really challenged. Do you believe that we are in a bear market rally that we're setting ourselves up for some kind of a trap and that we're just overly desperately optimistic that the worst is past. Good morning to both of you. Good to be with you. Unfortunately I do agree with that sentiment. I think that we are still in the process of adjusting downwards. Are our expectations of both earnings which are still yet to get through. We've only just started to see some net downgrades of earnings that still needs to come through given the slowdown that is very clearly underway. And you know what. Any realistic expectation of the path of inflation to us leans towards the Fed continuing to hike even if they slow down after September. And so we're still in this environment of slower growth and tightening financial conditions. And that's going to be a pretty difficult recipe for markets. And so we don't think we're quite there yet. And this is a bear honey. That's a combination which means you don't like bonds. You don't like equities. So what do you like in this environment. Yeah it's pretty tricky. We've we've called an anti Goldilocks is the opposite of the environment we were in where you could own equities and bonds that do well. And so in this environment you have to get creative. You have to look at alternatives because this is not an environment. It favors core asset classes. So what kind of things. Well we need to look for idiosyncratic opportunities that have their own dynamics going on as far as possible. And I'll give him a couple of examples of those. One is European carbon credits. So this is very much related to the to the fight against climate change. It's the central pillar of Europe the European Union's climate change plans for net zero. And so it's got a structural tailwind behind it. Now it is going to be cyclical. It will be correlated. If growth slows there's going to be less demand for emission carbon credits and so on. But it does still have a structural tailwind behind it that helps you. OK we accept that and this chimes with John authors by the way he says Tina the demise of Tina there is no alternative to stocks and you got to replace it with tar. That must be our sister. Tara is there are reasonable alternatives. OK I get the carbon credits proposition for you. Can I challenge that slightly. Great headline. Love it. Fantastic diversification with no depth. There's no liquidity. It's untested. I'm not that sure what it is hard to trades. It doesn't constitute a substantial supplanting offered monster equity portfolio which is my traditional proposition. What percentage. What percentage would I even take of carbon credits. Forgive the very difficult points. This is a young market and it is evolving and deepening. And so at this point you have to be willing to accept high volatility. But but the task at hand is not to find a single silver bullet to replace these core RTS classes that drive your entire portfolio. You have to sprinkle a lot of these. Another example is commodity relative value trinkets. Now again I I know these are not plain vanilla instruments to express for Bill. The man on the street or even the average investor. But that's the challenge. And that's why we think you have to go for four four alternatives. Honey this is a market looking and also address. You're looking at commodities honey. I mean you look at what oil did yesterday tumbling five and a half percent. Sure. Some idiosyncratic issues there. But can I not look at that and say also with demand starting to wind at the top is in when it comes to commodities. Yes darling. So what I want to be very clear here. I was not talking about just going long commodities. We thank you. I do agree with you. I think we were at the tail end of the big leg up. In fact these are relative value traits where you actually end up being short. The spot commodity price. You benefit from days like yesterday. Where price is that your long that the future price. So the price of oil a year from now and so you're you're taking a long short relative value position you're not just going along the commodity price. And the benefit of that is that in fact it's actually a defensive allocation when you have a scare like yesterday. This strategy actually benefits because the spot rate goes down and that's actually what you're short. So it's a lower volatility relative value strategy and it can help you as a replacement for your fixed income. So that carbon credits that I mentioned that's more of a replacement for your equity like growth assets volatile higher return commodity relative value is actually a replacement for your fixed income allocation. It's a low volatility lower return proposition but uncorrelated or less correlated to the other things that we want to avoid. And I get getting the message really really clearance. It's about being active within the sphere and perhaps more discerning and therefore you build as you said there's no silver bullet. But it's it's it's a smattering of these alternatives which is maybe we all need to adjust our thinking on the slightly more traditional model. You're focusing on high yield in emerging markets in terms of fixed income allocation. We've debated a great deal about high yield and the broad church. But can you take me inside your value proposition within E M for high yield and were. Sure. So in emerging markets the irony is that E.M. central banks were actually quick off the mark reacting to inflation much earlier than you know the mea culpa of of Yellen and and and and the Fed themselves as well. So that we actually should take a lesson from the central bankers of emerging markets in terms of how to deal with inflation. So what that means today matters is that they are far more advanced in their rate hiking cycle. In fact we think in the next couple of months next few months at most we will see a peak in their interest rates and they will then be in a position to start easing once inflation starts to come out. So they are out of sync with the developed markets. They're at a much more advanced stage of the phase that is difficult for bonds. That makes it a better entry point to lock in high yields. And the examples I would give you would be in Latin America. So on zone right. Brazil Peru Chile these type of bonds have been very high yields and the potential for those used to come down and release value as we come to the end of that hiking cycle. Well honey this has been a good day to advertise. Tina sister Tara as we start off talking about their art reasonable alternatives. Thanks for discussing those alternatives with us honey. Read our global multi asset portfolio manage or at Pine Ridge Investments. Coming up we're going to hear exclusively from the CEO of Singapore Airlines. This is the carrier comes to grips with a volatile global air travel market. Everyone's been able to navigate those crowds at the airport. This is Bloomberg. And when Singapore announced further easing of restrictions removing of opening the lane to all travelers all that's needed travellers and removing all test requirements. That's another big jump. So in the month of April. So we carry close to one point five million. And looking forward we continue to see very strong bookings momentum. So we we are quite confident of the deal. How much clarity do you have. Beyond this year. I mean. Sixty one percent capacity for June 67 percent capacity for September. What are you looking at for the rest of the year and perhaps in 2023. So we don't give projections. What is so important to point out is that we we have to prepare ourselves so well during the pandemic to actually put in place capacity at short notice that we can respond to any demand changes out there. Very quickly can you get to pre pandemic levels without China opening up its border. China is obviously a very key market especially for airlines in our part of the world. We used to serve 29 points in China in the greater China region. The group that is Singapore Airlines as well as Scoot. So if China is not open obviously there'll be some impact to the overall traffic for any airlines especially in Asia. Singapore Airlines CEO there speaking with Bloomberg's Haslinda Amin. Of course you can watch that full exclusive interview tomorrow only on Bloomberg TV. Six thirty p.m. Thursday London time madness. President Biden backs the Fed's efforts to tackle price growth putting the onus on. Powell. Janet Yellen admits she was wrong on inflation. I on supply oil at just higher amid a Wall Street Journal report that OPEC flush can exclude Russia from its production targets. Plus factories falter. China manufacturing activity misses estimates raising fears of a second quarter slowdown. I on supply oil at just higher amid a Wall Street Journal report that OPEC flush can exclude Russia from its production targets. Plus factories falter. China manufacturing activity misses estimates raising fears of a second quarter slowdown. Stocks struggle for direction well managed. We made it to a new month and perhaps it's fitting we start this month being worried about oil. Looking at this bond market and inflation fears still not going anywhere. Indeed. And it's a bear market rally. According to Morgan Stanley we just had our guest from Prime Beach saying he can cause John authors that Tina might be taking a break and Tyra her sister is coming in. There are alternatives. Just be careful which ones you look for. I like not Tina. Tina and her sister Tara. Let's have a look at the cross assets. Yeah. Like it. Matt Miller is not overnight. We're gonna hit three percent on rates in the US. According to market peak inflation. KPC will rollover by 80 basis points this year. Now 130 basis points off the top next year. Brand squeezes higher. We drop by 4 percent yesterday on this story that Russia may be exempted from the opaque plus pack. Because of production and constraints that would open the door for Russia to produce more. Could you imagine the political ramifications for that for the prices of gas at the pump in the United States of America. The dollar perhaps higher by two tenths of one percent and yields continue to rise in the US. We drop a nine basis points in May but that Bostic walking back the idea that what he said last week was about a Fed put option. He said perhaps we've overestimated the plausibility for September. I want to show you. Wait why do I want to show you with us. We drop by six percent but European weight tanked yesterday by three and a half percent. Russia and Turkey are in theory talking about wheat exports. There's a lot of skepticism around this story but it could have huge ramifications as we have a good wheat planting season set up by good weather in the United States of America. Danny. Well there is some hope that supply issues are going to get better. We have the Dallas Fed survey yesterday. Omar Sharif pointing out that yes supply issues are still bad according to that survey. But they weren't as bad as they were the month prior. Is the outlook getting better both when it comes to chips but as you're pointing out wheat and food prices as well munis. Well here in the when we look at the future picture you lot. Yesterday it was a round trip for the indices the month ending where it started. Just look at NASDAQ futures which had started the month positive now going negative to the dreaded unchurched. Somewhere in between that after we looked at a sell off yesterday saw that rally being unable to follow through today. Stocks 50 futures those are off the lows off the highs rather of the morning as well. Traditionally over the past 20 years June is the worst month for European equities and MSCI Asia Pacific Index. Those are down about a third of a percent weighing up manufacturing data in Covid 0 minus. Well today Dunning marks the turning point in monetary policy doesn't it. It's the sunset on Q E. Q T is the narrative. It officially begins. The Soros Fund Management CEO Don Fitzpatrick says the US economy can withstand the challenges of tighter policy. So I think the U.S. position right now looks reasonable but I think we can't take things for granted things like our reserve currency status. I think that's not a given. And taking that for granted I think could be perilous. So I think the U.S. economy is in reasonably good shape. As I said I do think China is going to pose persistent challenges for the U.S. in the decades to come. But I think they're surmountable challenges. Now you and I have served as advisers to a New York Federal Reserve kind of committee. And what is your view of the New York Federal Reserve or the overall Federal Reserve. You think the Federal Reserve missed the boat on inflation and maybe they should have moved more quickly earlier on. Or you think that they did the best they could. In hindsight they should have moved earlier. And I think they're doing their best to catch up now. And I think you're going to see them move really aggressively. So market already at 50 basis points in the next three meetings is already priced in. So I think you're going to see them rush to get rates up to the 2 2 and a half percent range. And then I think they're going to reassess where the economy is. It's a heart. They had a hard job. You know they were they. They were obviously worried about inflation but they were also trying to support a population coming through a pandemic. And you can see more of that exclusive interview on Bloomberg. And you can see more of that exclusive interview on Bloomberg. Well that'll be at 6:00 p.m. London time 9 p.m. if you are in Dubai. Now from apocalyptic to existential. Those are some of the words used by analysts about the U.K. economy and its risks its currency. We are looking for a downside bias as far as Sterling's concerned although we aren't quite as pessimistic as RBC but clearly we view the headwinds for the UK story as continuing to build. We are anticipating a far less aggressive reaction function to the Bank of England relative to the market. And of course there are ensuing political risks which are continuing to build as well. So we have a slower economic narrative as the consumer faces up to aggressive price hikes which is really going to impact discretionary spending. A slower pace of policy tightening and more political risks. It is a fairly unconvincing backdrop but we are we're looking for a retreat back towards the 120 threshold and probably out towards 88 in terms of euro sterling. So not quite is as bearish but certainly not looking for sterling to be anything other than a laggard as far as the majors are concerned. Jamie good to see you. Welcome back to Ted Money. Europe so stir Sterling could be a dog with a touch of mange. What's going to fly. And I ask you that question because Don Fitzpatrick let's just go back to what Don said in that interview. She said they're going to be in a rush to get to two and a half to two and a half. How quickly Jeremy do you think the Fed will get to two two and a half. And do you think as Martin Malone sent in overnight 3 percent Israel where do we get to on dollar rates and what does that do to the dollar. Is that enough to support the dollar. Well I think the Fed all in a hurry at least in the narrative. So we know that the next two meetings we'll see 50 basis point hikes. But I think from our perspective it's the CIBC when slightly less aggressive in terms of that Fed narrative in the second half of the year. And I think once we get past Jackson Hole and I think that's offensive symposium could well be quite instructive. I think we do see the Fed which is slightly less aggressive in terms of its policy narrative. So we're looking for a less substantive peak in terms of inflation in terms of Fed rates and we're looking for 150 basis points of additional tightening this year. So slightly less than the market and then probably a final 25 basis points in the early part of next year. And then I think we have a period of Fed inertia. So I think we don't see the Fed going quite as high as perhaps the market is anticipating. But also we're not expecting the Fed to be in a position or considering any policy easing into 2024 either. And I think as a consequence of that a flatter profile then I think we will start to see the dollar losing a little bit of its allure as we go through into the second half of this year. And actually where we're starting to feel a little more optimistic regarding the euro's narrative particularly as we move back away from that negative rate story which is clearly impacted reserve managers over the course of the last few years. Jeremy this is really interesting because there does seem to be a lot of debate as to whether hawkishness is all priced in or it's not enough priced in. I mean look this isn't the first day of entering 13. Are you saying that that's already in the picture that there isn't more of that to factor into these global markets. Yes I think a lot of that has already been priced in. So we have obviously seen a degree of or a significant degree of volatility in terms of US nominal yields over the course of recent weeks. I think whenever you get north of 3 3 10 or so in US 10 year yields I think there is some residual resistance up at those sort of levels. And I think it is the case that unless you substantially substantially believe that we are going to see us normal yield moving aggressively high which is not our central case view. We think that once we get north of that 3 percent 3 10 area it becomes a little stickier than I think we are going to see the dollar story just starting to lose a little bit of momentum. So I think it's a case that we have another short term squeeze higher in terms of dollar valuations. But I think as we move into the second half of this year I think we will see further discussion regarding that peak dollar and also probably peak rate story. And I think that will encourage a slightly more moderated dollar valuation because clearly markets are already still pretty long of dollar holdings. Jeremy there's always a great you know kite to fly between you know would the ECB dare to do 50 basis points. Lane and La Garde very firmly in this incremental 25 basis points. But when you see an eight point one percent print yesterday you know is there a risk of 50 basis points at some stage. Jeremy. Well I think there is clearly a risk. I think in a sense you only have to scroll back a month or two and you might have suggested that Lane and the Guard weren't necessarily in the incremental CAC. So I think the Hawks and the Governing Council have clearly been leading the policy narrative over the course of 2022. So not Holtzman novel they've all been advocating earlier and more aggressive policy action that's now been adopted by Lane in the Guard in terms of this incremental bias in terms of 25 basis point moves. But clearly there is going to be further pressure in terms of that policy reaction if we are going to see inflationary pressures meaning elevated. And clearly we've seen that this week. I'm not suggesting we will see 50 basis point move but I think the agitation for that from the hawks will continue. And I think that is something which markets need to be mindful of. I just just to close off a bit a cheeky one. Everybody was called in parody a couple of weeks ago. Is that toast. Well you can never say never with absolute certainty but we certainly not anticipated that we would see a run through apparently. I think you would need to see that one 340 level give way first. And I think there's going to be good support down around those sort of levels. So I would be much happier looking and trading your dollar from buying the dips mentality rather than looking to sell rallies as far as we move into the second half of this year. OK Jeffrey thanks so much for being with us. That's Jeremy Stretch head of G10 Ethics Strategy at C IBC. Our guest this morning on the effects risk to Juliette Saly. She has all the first world news in Singapore. Jules China is doubling down on mass Covid testing. Global news 24 hours a day on air and on Bloomberg Quicktake powered by more than twenty seven hundred journalists and analysts in more than 120 countries. Danny Julia thanks so much. Juliette Saly. In Singapore they're coming up we're going to discuss a report that OPEC is considering exempting Russia from its output deal. More on that next. Manus Cranny in Dubai. Dani Burger in London where the rally in oil prices it's fizzled its store. That's after it. We have a report that OPEC's members are exploring the idea of exempting Russia from its production date. The move could open the door for other producers to pump more. So what is the reality. To Kinski is our energy reporter. Steven it's very interesting. This was a journal story which then Halima Croft at RBC. She said look there's been so much politicking going on between society and the USA. She wouldn't be surprised. What do we make of this. What's the risk that Russia would be stepping out of this OPEC plus this current opaque plus agreement. Well I mean even when you look at the Wall Street Journal report that broke this news it seems like it's still early days to exactly when or if this is going to happen. We might see a signal later this week when OPEC meets and they talk about their next increase support thousand barrels a day. But there is a possibility that they could you know give some exemption to Russia. Whether they agreed the exemption or whether they want to relieve. This is also another question that's that's not 100 percent clear. But the fact matter is if they do leave this if this does fall apart then it could open the door for other countries to do the same thing. It could mean that Saudi Arabia tries to boost their output. Other countries might be willing to step in. But there is also the question of if they're able to increase output because there have been difficulties to even hit the modest increases that they've agreed through to through September. So there are a lot of questions a lot of ifs. Nothing's set in stone yet. We might get some more ideas later this week. Well generally with this OPEC plus meeting. So I wonder if they even would want to increase production given that surely concerned about demand are on their radar. Yeah yeah I mean they picked for a long time had been saying the Chinese 0 Covid policy is something that they're looking at closely. They say that the market is already balanced and the issues in the oil market are mostly on the refining side. They've said that there is enough refining capacity which is why you're seeing US gasoline prices rise so high. But the same time I think OPEC is keenly aware of what that what would happen if they did unleash the taps. Prices for crude oil would fall. There is a risk that they would think that potentially would flood the market. But the same time when prices are so high and they are worried about demand destruction and that is something they've always talked about in this one hundred and twenty dollar level is not where oil should be for them. It or at least fundamentally and there might be a view that they think that look this this is going to hurt demand in the long run and we don't want that to happen. All right Stephen thanks so much for joining us. Stephen S.C. there our energy reporter in Singapore. Now let's stick with the energy story in Russia. With the economy as it is the economy is shrinking. It's suffering heavy sanctions from around the world. And there's more pain to come. According to Bloomberg Economics that's is the first quarter. GDP only shows a hint of the damage but the EU expects the drag to intensify in the second quarter. But I think what we're seeing is really more of a gradual deterioration a gradual breakdown in the Russian economy than you know a sudden crash. And I think that the EU's energy embargo I think that that's a great example of it. It's been a long time coming. That's an important step. But it's going to be phased in over the course of six to eight months. So I think that the initial impact on the economy has not been as profound as we expected. But it will be I think we're looking at that's still a very deep recession. Scott good to have you with us. I mean one of the Bloomberg stories on top of this morning is Russia's two hundred eighty five billion dollar oil and gas bonanza is funding Putin's war. That is the headline. So it's not the powerful blow 100 days in. It's not the powerful blow to the revenue side of the equation that Biden had hoped for. But there will be a tale here. In other words the ability of Russia to sell out oil to China and to other destinations does not fade. And is the outlook going forward harder and tougher as we hit Ryan six and maybe run seven of sanctions. Absolutely. I mean I think we are seeing a darkening outlook. So far Russia has seen a contraction in its exports. You know something interesting. Russia's own economy ministry came out with a report projecting the impact of sanctions. And they think that oil and gas exports will decline in real terms by 10 percent non energy by 20 percent. That's that's a major blow. And that's without seeing this this additional pullback from the EU. That's coming up. You know the bigger question for their head is what kind of rebound could Russia see in its economy. If we're looking at a contraction of on the order of 10 percent that's that's our view. Consensus is around there. The economy ministry says 8 percent. But whether it's 6 percent or 15 percent that's that's a very deep contraction. I don't think we're looking at much of a rebound in the coming years. Now in the course of this war is not cheap. Scott thank you so much. That is a roundup on the state of play in Russia Scott Johnson and columnist for Bloomberg Economics. Coming up in the show the CEO of D.W. Ass Group resigns just hours after the police raid on the asset management unit of Deutsche Bank. More on the story here on Bloomberg. Welcome back to Bloomberg Daybreak Europe. I'm Dani Burger in London Manus Cranny in Dubai. And the CEO of TWX Group a soccer vermin has resigned and will be replaced by Stephan Hopps. The announcement comes just hours after a police raid on the Asset Management Unit of Deutsche Bank over accusations of greenwashing. Joining us now is Bloomberg's finance and investing editor Patrick Winter. So Patrick these accusations of greenwashing they've been in the Zeit guys for a while now. Walk us through how much of a surprise or what it means to have the CEO resigned so quickly after this raid. I think it's one of the really big corporate surprises. One of the few cases where a CEO of a big listed company has stepped down amid a greenwashing scandal. The asset managers offices were raided yesterday morning Tuesday morning Frankfurt time and then early in the morning on Wednesday German time. The CEO of the asset management unit was gone. So obviously we'll be looking into what led up to his resignation and if the probe was a factor. What does it mean for w us. I mean let the accusation of greenwashing. It's not just against D.W. asked in the industry these claims and challenges are rising. But what will it mean for d w us more investigation. Will management changes. What do you think. I think it's definitely coming at an inopportune time for them. It seems like the CEO of the Asset Management Unit was a trusted lieutenant of the CEO of of Deutsche Bank and he was appointed in 2018 at a very difficult time for Deutsche Bank. He managed to some extent turned this asset management unit around. He managed to stem outflows and to at the same time take advantage of this global boom in asset management and also in ESG bringing in new clients. So to have it go is definitely a huge loss. At the same time you have this cloud hanging over the bank hanging over the asset manager. Was this growth did this growth come at the expense of something else which we don't know yet which we don't yet know. I'm certain you can remember just at one stage when we talked about UBS being in the lineup to to maybe take D W S along with a number of others. And Patrick thank you so much. Patrick Winters with the very latest on W S and the changes. It should be said David. D.W. asked. Danny has said they've cooperated fully with all relevant regulators and authorities on this manage on this matter and will continue to do so. So how does risk look Danny is we go to the end of this hour we pull up our Baradine. It's there. Definitely has that feeling of a rally running out of steam. 