00:00

What's the counterpoint to that. Yeah I mean it's not just the consumer it's also the corporate sector. And I would argue that you know maybe the consumer is not as strong as they were right after they got their fiscal stimulus and hadn't spent any money. But today what we're seeing in our credit card data is that spending is still quite healthy relative to inflationary pressures. We are seeing some pressure in sort of the lower income cohort. But I think overall what we're seeing is an environment where cash balances are actually higher than they typically are coming out of a recession which you know we had a recession last year and we actually have seen less leverage taken by corporates and consumers over the cycle. And I think what's also interesting in this is not necessarily to a benefit to the market but it could be a benefit to the US economy is the idea that companies are actually kind of in a position where they really need to spend capital and they have capital. So one of the things that never fails to surprise me is that our CapEx guidance ratio continues to be above trend despite the fact that companies are guiding lower on earnings expectations et cetera. So look I'm not an Uber bull. I think there are lots of problems with this market. We are underweight you know high growth tech. I think there are pockets of the market that you still want to avoid. I think we're going to through a massive regime change where the pressures are inflation rising interest rates lots you know energy prices and at levels that we haven't seen in quite a while. And these are probably stickier than they have been in prior cycles. But I do think that equities offer inflation protection and cash return. And I think those are the two characteristics where I would agree with my my my my co colleague my colleague here that cash return or cash allocation and inflation protection are paramount. Where can you get those things. Well a lot of equities have some energy financials even health care staples. These are areas of the market that are less susceptible to the vagaries and the negative impacts of inflation but can actually benefit from you know from a pickup in inflation and are relatively healthy and paying healthy dividends relative to fixed income. And other parts of the capital spectrum where I wouldn't go is bonds. I still think that bonds are in a bear market.