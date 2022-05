00:00

Throughout this whole run that we've seen in oil prices you guys have been the most pessimistic if I might say in terms of where we're headed in part because of the demand picture. Can you help me understand the removal of the Russian oil that continued product demand versus your overall demand thesis. Sure. Well the product demand is where the overall demand thesis comes in. You know we had at the beginning of the year expected that there was going to be around three point six million barrels a day of demand increase year on year. We're now down to around two point two million barrels a day of demand increase. That makes a big difference. If you're pulling on a refining system that is under duress and the other big difference has to do with where refinery capacity is likely to be. So I'd say that we're not the lowest and we're not the highest on demand. But every week you look at everybody you know looking at against each other and bringing down their expectations of demand growth. You get the man where people thought it was going to be relatively high. That was it can be short for the petrochemical industry. It's associated with industrial demand globally. In any event. And it's way off the discount. Naturally the propane is a sign that that petrochemical demand is really low. And that was one of the hopes are when oil demand growth was going to be people were focusing on jet fuel in particular along with pizza. And the piece like is that there. So we we we think a world sharing recession is that a world of robust demand growth for diesel. So Ed I know the differentials are gonna be all out of whack in part because of the partial oil ban and also just the rejiggering of trade flows. But where is the fair value of oil. Because you're right. Everyone talks about you know stagflation and possible recession. So why are we at 120 for Brent. So where's the fair value. It's a hard number to come out when you have so many moving parts. If you look at the fair value for oil. Look at the forward curve. That's the side people you usually go to. But I'd say it's exaggerated because the polling firm has has now that prompted that up to 120 is a very high price for the end of the year the end of next year. And I don't think that's fair market value. You have to just look at the cost structure of the industry. You have to look at where new production is coming and where would be coming even if we didn't have a hundred and twenty three dollar bread. And I'd say it's more in the 70 dollar range than it is in the hundred and twenty dollar range.