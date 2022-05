00:00

> > GOOD MORNING, DOWN THREE QUARTERS OF 1% ON THE S & P. THE COUNTDOWN TO THE OPEN STARTS RIGHT NOW. > > EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW TO GET STARTED FOR THE SET OF U.S. TRADING. THIS IS THE U.S. OPEN WITH JONATHAN FERRO. ♪ JONATHAN: LIVE FROM NEW YORK CITY, WE BEGIN WITH THE BIG ISSUE. > > WE HAVE SEEN A RALLY -- > > IT IS A RELIEF RALLY OF SOME SORT. > > THE NASDAQ CLAIMS 1000 POINTS OFF THE POUND -- BOTTOM. > > IT'S A BEAR MARKET RALLY -- > > A BEAR MARKET RALLY -- > > WE GOT SEVERAL HINTS ALONG THE WAY WITH -- > > SOME DIPS TO THE DOWNSIDE. > > MAYBE YOU GET THE BEAR MARKET RALLY, BUT THE BIGGER PICTURE IS VALUATIONS ARE IN HER LONG-TERM REEVALUATION. > > IF COMPANIES CAN KEEP DELIVERING HERE, WE CAN BUILD UP THE BOTTOM AND WILL HAVE A RALLY. > > SEPTEMBER, OCTOBER, WE WILL SEE A REPEAT OF WHAT IS HAPPENING NOW IN THE MARKET. JONATHAN: JOINING US TO DISCUSS IS SAVITA SUBRAMANIAN. LET'S BEGIN WITH YOU. WHAT'S THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN A BEAR MARKET RALLY IN SOMETHING MORE SUBSTANTIAL. -- AND SOMETHING MORE SUBSTANTIAL? SAVITA: THIS IS A BIT OF A RELIEF RALLY OR A POSITION DRIVEN RALLY DRIVEN MORE BY SELLING FATIGUE THAN ANYTHING ELSE. WHAT'S INTERESTING NOW, THE QUESTION IS WHERE WILL THE MARKET BOTTOM, WHEN WILL THE MARKET BOTTOM? I THINK THE RANGE OF OUTCOMES IS ACTUALLY, THE FLOOR ON THE MARKET IS ACTUALLY NOT AS TERRIFIC RELATIVE TO TODAY'S LEVELS AS ONE MIGHT IMAGINE. WE ARE AROUND 4000 AND WE CALCULATE A FLOOR ON THE MARKET, 32 HUNDRED, EVEN IN A RECESSION CASE. PICK YOUR SPOTS. MAYBE WE ARE NOT AT THE ABSOLUTE BOTTOM, BUT THERE ARE AREAS WITHIN THE EQUITY MARKET THAT ARE LIKELY TO BE SOME OF THE BEST OPPORTUNITIES, SOME OF THE BEST ENTRY POINTS WE WILL SEE IN THIS SELLOFF. THAT IS OUR VIEW, FOCUS ON THE SPOTS WITHIN THE MARKET RATHER THAN CALLING WHERE THE MARKET BOTTOMS OUT AS A WHOLE. JONATHAN: AND TO BE CLEAR, FROM THE HEADLINE NUMBER ON THE S & P, YOUR BASE CASE IS A -- ISN'T RECESSION, RIGHT? SAVITA: OUR BASE CASE IS NOT A RECESSION, WE THINK CASH ON BALANCE SHEETS FOR CORPORATE SAID CONSUMERS, I THINK THE FACT THAT WE ARE GETTING THIS QUESTION FROM CLIENTS, GIVES ME A REASON TO BE BULLISH. IT IS A BULLISH SIGN. FOLKS ARE BEARISH AND SENTIMENT INDICATORS HAVE TURNED TO A POINT WHERE IT WOULD INDICATE THERE ARE MORE BEARS THAN BULLS IN THE MARKET, AND THAT'S A BETTER SIGN OF A BOTTOM, WHEN THERE ARE MORE BULLS THAN BEARS. JONATHAN: STRUGGLING WITH REASONS TO BE BULLISH -- IS THAT REASON ENOUGH TO BE BULLISH? > > FOR ME IT IS NOT. THE IDEA, THERE ARE A PLETHORA OF ASSET CLASSES THAT ONE CAN ENGAGE IN OUTSIDE OF EQUITIES. ONE OF OUR FOCUS IS HERE IS STRUCTURED PRODUCTS. INVESTING IN CASH FLOWING ASSETS THAT ARE SOMEWHAT PROTECTED FROM INFLATION IS ONE OF THE WAYS WE CAN ACTUALLY EXPRESS A BULLISH VIEW OUTSIDE OF EQUITIES. THIS MARKET ACTION RIGHT NOW FEELS A LOT LIKE MARKET ACTION WE HAVE SEEN EARLY ON IN LONGER LIVED BEAR MARKETS. I THINK ABOUT EARLY, LATE 2000, LATE 2001, LATE 2007, EARLY 2008. YOU HAVE MARKET SELLOFFS, PEOPLE BECOME OVERLY BEARISH -- THERE WAS NOT A BEAR TO BE FOUND LATE LAST YEAR AND NOW EVERYONE IS BEARISH, WHICH SETS US UP FOR A RALLY. UNFORTUNATELY, THE BOGEYMAN REMAINS INFLATION, AND IT HAS DONE THE DAMAGE. THE IDEA THAT THE CONSUMER IS IN FANTASTIC SHAPE IS SPURIOUS. PERSONAL SAVINGS ARE WELL BELOW $1 TRILLION NOW FROM ITS PEAK, A VERY IMPORTANT PIECE OF THE EQUITY MARKET RALLY. THE WEALTH EFFECT HAS BEEN INCREDIBLY IMPORTANT FOR POLICY IN A WAY, PROBABLY NEVER IN HISTORY. THE CONSUMER AVOIDANCE ARGUMENT DOES NOT RING TRUE FOR ME. JONATHAN: A COUNTERPOINT FOR THAT? SAVITA: IT'S NOT JUST THE CONSUMERS, BUT MAYBE THE CORPORATE SECTOR. I WOULD ARGUE THE CONSUMER IS NOT AS STRONG AS THEY WERE AFTER THEY GOT THEIR FISCAL STIMULUS HAND HAD NOT SPENT ANY MONEY, BUT IN OUR CREDIT CARD DATA, SPENDING IS STILL HEALTHY RELATIVE TO INFLATIONARY PRESSURES. WE ARE SEEING PRESSURE IN THE LOWER INCOME COHORTS, BUT OVERALL, WE ARE SEEING AN ENVIRONMENT WHERE CASH BALANCES ARE HIGHER THAN THEY ARE COMING OUT OF RECESSIONS. WE HAD A RECESSION LAST YEAR AND SAW LESS LEVERAGE TAKEN BY CORPORATE SAND CONSUMERS OVER THE CYCLE. I THINK WHAT'S ALSO INTERESTING, AND THIS IS NOT NECESSARILY TRUE , A BENEFIT TO THE MARKET, BUT IT COULD BE A BENEFIT TO THE U.S. ECONOMY. THE IDEA THAT COMPANIES ARE IN A POSITION WHERE THEY NEED TO SPEND CAPITAL AND THEY HAVE CAPITAL. ONE OF THE THINGS THAT NEVER FAILS TO SURPRISE ME, OUR GUIDANCE RATIO CONTINUES TO BE ABOVE TREND. DESPITE THE FACT THAT COMPANIES ARE GUIDING LOWER ON EARNINGS EXPECTATIONS, ETC.. I AM NOT AN UBER BULL. I THINK WE ARE UNDERWEIGHT HIGH-GROWTH TECH AND THERE ARE POCKETS OF THE MARKET YOU STILL WANT TO AVOID. WE ARE GOING THROUGH A MASSIVE REGIME CHANGE WHERE THE PRESSURES ARE INFLATION, RISING INTEREST RATES, ENERGY PRICES AT LEVELS WE HAVE NOT SEEN IN QUITE A WHILE, AND THESE ARE PROBABLY STICKIER THEN THEY HAVE BEEN IN PRIOR CYCLES. BUT I DO THINK THAT EQUITIES OFFER INFLATION PROTECTION AND CASH RETURN. I THINK THOSE ARE THE TWO CHARACTERISTICS WHERE I WOULD AGREE WITH MY COLLEAGUE HERE, THAT CASH RETURN OR CASH ALLOCATION AND INFLATION PROTECTION ARE PARAMOUNT. WHERE CAN YOU GET THOSE THINGS? A LOT OF EQUITIES HAVE THEM. ENERGY, FINANCIALS, HEALTH CARE STAPLES, THESE ARE LESS SUSCEPTIBLE TO THE NEGATIVE IMPACT OF INFLATION THAT CAN BENEFIT FROM A PICKUP IN INFLATION AND OUR RELATIVELY -- AND OUR RELATIVELY HEALTHY COMPARED TO THE REST OF THE SPECTRUM. JONATHAN: FUTURES NEGATIVE, THE OPENING BELL IS 23 MINUTES AWAY. DOWN .6%. THE S & P UP BY MORE THAN SIX PERCENTAGE POINTS, SNAPPING THE LONGEST LOSING STREAK ON THE S & P GOING BACK A DECADE OR SO. LET'S GET TO KAILEY LEINZ FOR MORE. KAILEY: THAT LOSING STREAK THAT WAS THE LONGEST SINCE 2001. BUT ONE GOOD WEEK IS NOT ENOUGH TO DO ALL THE DAMAGE THIS EQUITY MARKET HAS SEEN SO FAR THIS YEAR, BUT THIS RALLY WAS PRETTY NOTABLE. WHAT ELSE WAS NOTABLE, IT WAS NOT LIMITED TO EQUITIES. YOU SAW GAINS ACROSS THE LIMITED ASSET CLASSES, THE LONGEST SINCE EARLY DECEMBER. HIGH-YIELD CREDIT, EACH HAVING THEIR BEST WEEK IN TWO YEARS AND THE BLOOMBERG COMMODITY INDEX BACK TOWARDS AN EIGHT YEAR HIGH. TO FOCUS ON STOCKS IN PARTICULAR, THE S & P 500 HAS SEEN ITS WORST START TO THE YEAR SINCE 1970. THERE HAS BEEN A LOT OF BLEEDING THAT BROUGHT VALUATIONS DOWN TO THEIR HISTORICAL AVERAGE. IT IS CREATING AN ENTRY POINT FOR SOME INVESTORS, WAITING TO BUY THE DIP, BUT SHORT-SELLERS MAY HAVE CONTRIBUTED TO THE GAINS WE WERE SEEING, SO A SHORTAGE OF PERCENTAGE SHARES WE ARE SEEING DECLINED . AND WHETHER BUYERS WILL COME BACK INTO TECH IN PARTICULAR, BECAUSE THAT'S WHERE THE PAIN HAS BEEN CONCENTRATED. ALMOST $5 TRILLION IN MARKET VALUE WIPED OUT SO FAR THIS YEAR AND REMARKABLE GAINS FOR THE SECTOR, LIKE ENERGY, FAR AND AWAY THE BEST PERFORMER, 633 BILLION DOLLARS. THAT ONLY HAS A 5% WEIGHTING IN THE INDEX OVERALL, JON. JONATHAN: SO WHEN IS THE TIME TO BUY TECH, WHAT SAVITA IS HEARING AGAIN AND AGAIN AND AGAIN. HERE IS HER ANSWER, WHEN THEY STOP ASKING. CAN YOU BUILD ON THAT A LITTLE BIT MORE? SAVITA: WE SAW THIS IN 2000. I WAS WORKING OUT A VALUE FUND, AND THERE WAS A RETICENCE TO GIVE UP ON THE TECH THEME. YOU NEED TO WAIT UNTIL THE SECTOR IS WASHED OUT -- IT IS STILL VERY CROWDED. WHEN YOU LOOK AT POSITIONING WITHIN THIS TECHNOLOGY SECTOR, WE ARE SEEING 30% OVERWEIGHT WITHIN THE TMT SECTOR. THAT'S GOT TO CHANGE BEFORE YOU FIND A GOOD ENTRY POINT FOR TECHNOLOGY STOCKS, ACTIVE, LONG ONLY MANAGERS. THEY HAVE NOT GIVEN UP THEIR BULLISHNESS ON THE TECH SECTOR. IT TOOK THREE TO FOUR YEARS FOR INVESTORS TO GET ABOUT TECHNOLOGY AND FOR CUSTOMERS TO CONSOLIDATE CAPACITY AND SHORE UP BALANCE SHEETS. THAT'S WHAT WE NEED TO REMIND OURSELVES, VALUE CYCLES CAN LAST FOR A LONG TIME. ON AVERAGE, SIX OR SEVEN YEARS, AND WE ARE IN YEAR ONE OR YEAR 1.5 DEPENDING ON WHERE YOU STARTED. THIS IS ONE OF THOSE MARKETS WHERE A LOT OF INVESTORS HAVE NOT SEEN A MARKET LIKE THIS. IT WILL TAKE A LITTLE WHILE TO ACKNOWLEDGE AND ACCEPT THE FACT THAT TECH DOES NOT ALWAYS OUTPERFORM EVERY OTHER STOCK IN THE MARKET. JONATHAN: P, FINAL WORD HERE. ARE YOU ON THE SAME PAGE? PETE: ABSOLUTELY. I SEE THE CONSUMER CREDIT CARD DATA AND THE CONSUMER CREDIT DATA OVERALL AT $50 BILLION AND CHANGE IN THE LAST PRINT, IT'S SOMETHING OF A NEGATIVE. THE SAVINGS RATE IS FALLING AND CONSUMERS ARE FORCED TO SPEND ON THEIR CREDIT CARDS BECAUSE INFLATION IS SO HIGH. JONATHAN: OUR GUESTS STICKING WITH US. FUTURE SLIGHTLY NEGATIVE COME WITH MORE, HERE'S ABBY. ABBY: A PAUSE AFTER LAST WEEK'S BIG RALLY, AND APPLE, AFTER THE BEST WEEK OF THE YEAR, UP MORE THAN 8% LAST WEEK, APPLE IS TAKING A BREAK. NOT A BIG DECLINE, BUT YIELDS ARE PUSHING HIGHER. AMERICAN AIRLINES IS DOWN 2.4%, THIS AFTER OIL F HIGHER IS PUSHING AIRLINES LOWER. FINALLY, SNAP IS LOWER, JON, AS VERTICAL HAS CUT SHARES TO THE NEGATIVE. SO ADD SPENDING AROUND SOCIAL MEDIA IN QUESTION, CAUSING SNAP TO DECLINE. JONATHAN: ABIGAIL, THANK YOU. COMING UP, AND INFLATION SUMMIT FROM THE OVAL OFFICE. PRESIDENT BIDEN, CHAIR POWELL, AND SECRETARY YELLEN IN THE SAME ROOM THIS AFTERNOON. THEIR CONVERSATION, COMING UP NEXT. ♪ > > WE HAVE UNIQUE ECONOMIC STRENGTHS RIGHT NOW. THE JOB MARKET AND LABOR MARKET BEING CHIEF AMONG THEM, WHICH POSITIONS US WELL ENOUGH NOW TO BRING CHALLENGES DOWN. THE FEDERAL RESERVE PLAYS A PRIMARY ROLE IN THAT, BUT THE ECONOMIC CHOICES WE MAKE WITH CONGRESS PLAY IN IMPORTANT ROLE AS WELL. JONATHAN: PRESIDENT BIDEN, TREASURY SECRETARY JANET YELLEN MEETING WITH CHAIR POWELL TODAY TO DISCUSS INFLATION. YELLEN WILL JOIN PRESIDENT BIDEN AND CHAIR POWELL TO DISCUSS THE STATE OF THE ECONOMY AND ADDRESS INFLATION. OUR GUESTS -- STRAIGHT TO YOU. WHAT CAN WE EXPECT FROM THIS BEYOND A PHOTO WANT? > > MANY JUST EXPECT THIS WILL BE A PHOTO OP, SO IT MIGHT BE A PERFORMATIVE PIPIT. WHAT DOES THIS ADMINISTRATION DO WHEN IT COMES TO INFLATION? A SIMILAR SENTEIMENT FROM THE PRESIDENT LAST NIGHT, INFLATION IS IN THE REALM OF THE FED AND IT IS THEIR PRIORITY TO DEAL WITH PRICE CONTROLS. HE RESPECTS AN INDEPENDENT FED THAT'S LIKELY THE TUNE AND TONE OF WHAT THIS MEETING WILL BE, BUT THIS IS THE PRESIDENT MEETING WITH HIS TOP -- HIS ADVISERS ON THIS TOP ECONOMIC AND DOMESTIC PRIORITY. JONATHAN: WHERE HAVE THEY BEEN THE LAST SIX TO NINE MONTHS? ANNMARIE: IT HAS BEEN FRAMED THAT A LOT OF THE PRICE PRESSURES AMERICANS ARE FEELING BECAUSE OF THE WAR IN UKRAINE. RUSSIA'S INVASION OF UKRAINE. INFLATION IS HERE IN THE WAR HAS EXACERBATED IT, AND THAT'S WHAT WE HAVE BEEN TALKING ABOUT. THIS WAS ALWAYS GOING TO BE A PROBLEM COMING INTO THE SUMMER AND FALL OF THIS YEAR, BUT PUTIN HAS EXACERBATED THAT. YOU CAN FEEL IT TODAY, IT IS DAY AFTER MEMORIAL DAY AND ANOTHER RECORD FOR AMERICANS FILLING UP AT THE PUMP, $4.62. JONATHAN: $4.62 AND IT COULD GO HIGHER. MARIA, THEY PLAN TO PURSUE A DEAL. WHAT IF WE GOT THE EURO? MARIA: IT'S INTERESTING. THE LINE WE HERE IN THE EUROPEAN UNION IS SIMILAR, THAT YES, INFLATION IS GOING UP AND PRICES TO CONSUMERS ARE GOING THROUGH THE ROOF. BUT THEY TALK ABOUT THIS CONCEPT OF IMPORTED INFLATION. IT'S ALL HAPPENING BECAUSE OF THE WAR IN UKRAINE. THIS IS A PARTIAL OIL EMBARGO, FIRST OF ALL AFFECT SEABOARD AREAS OF THE RUSSIAN FEDERATION, OIL COMING INTO THE EUROPEAN UNION. THIS WILL PUT AN END TO TWO THIRDS OF THE PURCHASE. WE SEED TWO THIRDS OF RUSSIAN OIL COMING TO THE EUROPEAN UNION, BUT IT'S NOT JUST PIPELINE OIL. THE GERMANS SAY THEY WANT TO PUT AN END TO THIS BY THE END OF THE YEAR. WE COULD SEE A REDUCTION OF RUSSIAN OIL INTO THE EU OF 90% AT THE END OF THE YEAR. WHAT I WOULD NOTE, I HAVE SPOKEN TO ANOTHER -- A NUMBER OF OFFICIALS, AND THEY SAY GOING BACK TO THE INFLATION STORY, WE HAVE PROBABLY REACHED THE LIMIT FOR THE EUROPEAN UNION FOR A LITTLE WHILE. JONATHAN: MARIA TADEO IN BRUSSELS, BACK WITH SAVITA. YOU SAY THE PAIN TRADE AND ENERGY IS UP. WHY? SAVITA: NO ONE OWNS ENERGY. THEY WANT TO HOLD IT, BUT IT IS HARD TO HOLD BECAUSE OF THE NEGATIVE OPTICS AROUND THE SECTOR. AN OVERALL, OIL HAS A TERMINAL VALUE OF ZERO OVER TIME. WE DO NOT THINK THAT IS NOT IN HIS EARLY TRUE, BUT COMPANIES LOOKING TO ACCESS ENERGIES ARE PAYING UP FOR ENERGY LIKE INDUSTRIALS OR MATERIALS THAT ACTS LIKE ENERGY. SECOND, THEY GOT THE ESG MEMO AND A LOT OF THESE COMPANIES ARE ON A PATH TOWARDS IMPROVING THEIR EMISSIONS, ALSO THE IDEA THAT WE NEED OIL TO GET TO NET ZERO. WE ARE NOT THERE YET AND NEED OIL ALONG THAT PATH. INVESTORS WANT TO PLAY THE OIL PRICE COMMODITY UP CYCLE, BUT ARE FEARFUL OF HOLDING THE ENERGY COMPANIES. IT IS STILL OVERWEIGHT IN THE AVERAGE HEDGE FUNDS. THESE ARE COMPANIES RETURNING FREE CASH FLOW THAT ARE NINE PERCENT ABOVE TIPS. THIS IS THE BEST WAY TO GET EXPOSURE TO THE PROVIDER THE PRICE -- THE COMMODITY PRICE UP CYCLE. JONATHAN: A 60% GAIN ON THE S & P 500 IN ENERGY NAMES, CLOSE TO 60%, AND SOME PEOPLE BELIEVE THIS COULD BE THE PART OF THE WORLD, THE MARKET THAT TAKES DOWN THE CYCLE IF THE CYCLE ROLLS OVER. THAT THE LAST PLACE YOU WANT TO BE. IS THAT A POSITION TO TAKE? PETE: YOU MIGHT HAVE ASKED ME THAT QUESTION BECAUSE IT IS MY POSITION, AND AS YOU KNOW, FOR MANY MONTHS I HAVE BEEN COMING ON YOUR SHOW AND SAYING EQUITIES, ESPECIALLY TECH IS OVERVALUED. GET LONG ENERGY, GET LUNG INFLATION, GET LONG COMMODITIES. STAYING LONG ENERGY IS GOING TO MAKE SENSE FOR MANY REASONS, THE WAR IN UKRAINE BEING CHIEF AMONG THEM. THAT SAID, THERE IS NOW A REFLECTIVE IMPACT OF INFLATION ON DEMAND, AND THAT CAN AFFECT HARD COD -- HARD COMMODITIES. SOFT COMMODITIES LIKE WHEAT, FOR EXAMPLE, WILL ALSO PROBABLY HAVE A BID, GIVEN SUPPLY CHAIN DISRUPTIONS FROM THE WAR, BUT WE HAVE MOVED PAST THE PIVOT POINT WHERE HARD COMMODITIES ARE NOW A BETTER SALE THAN BUY IN MY VIEW. JONATHAN: SO THE COUNTERPOINTS THE OTHER SIDE OF THE ARGUMENT, THE WINNER IN THIS INFLATION STORY WOULD BE THE VICTIM OF THE RATES STORY, A VICTIM OF SLOWER GROWTH. WHERE YOU GO BACK TO HIS? SAVITA: WELL, THIS IDEA THAT ALL COMMODITIES CREATED EQUAL IS FALSE. WHERE WE ARE SEEING DEMAND FOR BIG TICKET ITEMS TAPER OFF, THAT'S A SCENARIO YOU PROBABLY DON'T WANT TO DOUBLE DOWN ON. WITH THE ADA OF OIL KILLING THE ECONOMIC CYCLE -- SURLY WE HAVE SUIT IN THE PAST. THE SPIKE IN OIL PRICES WAS ENOUGH OF A DRAW THAT WE ACTUALLY SAW DECLINING OIL DEMAND AND DECLINING DEMAND FOR EVERYTHING ELSE. THAT'S WHAT WE ARE WATCHING VERY CAREFULLY. ONE OF THE REASONS THE ENERGY HAS MORE UPSIDE THAN DOWNSIDE RISK, CHINA IS COMPLETELY OFF-LINE. LET'S THINK ABOUT WHEN CHINA REOPENS -- THAT WILL BE AN UPWARD PRESSURE ON OIL PRICES. WHAT WE WANT TO MAKE SURE, WE DO NOT WANT TO ENTER A STAGFLATIONARY ENVIRONMENT. THE BEST ONES TO HAVE OUR ENERGY, CONSUMER STAPLES, AND MORE DEFENSIVE AREAS OF THE MARKET. THAT'S APPROPRIATE POSITIONING AGAINST THAT STAGFLATIONARY ENVIRONMENT. JONATHAN: CRUDE MAKING NEW HIGHS AGAIN. SO READ TO CATCH UP WITH BOTH OF YOU. -- SO GREAT TO CATCH UP WITH BOTH OF YOU. ♪ JONATHAN: STOCKS RECOVERING GOING INTO THE OPENING BELL. HERE ARE YOUR MORNING CALLS. DISH NETWORK UPGRADED TO A HIGH WITH POTENTIAL PARTNERSHIPS. MORGAN STANLEY UPGRADING AMERICAN EAGLE TO UNDERWEIGHT, & -- AND FINALLY, EXPECTING WEAKER AD REVENUE. YOUR OPENING BELL THIS TUESDAY MORNING IS UP NEXT. ♪ JONATHAN: COMING UP, THE BIGGEST WEEKLY GAIN ON THE S & P 500 GOING BACK TO NOVEMBER 2020. KICKING OFF THIS WEEK AFTER A LONG WEEKEND STATESIDE. WHILE MOST STREET -- WALL STREET GETS BACK TO WORK. DEAD FLAT ON THE RUSSELL, A BIT FLAT ON FUTURES, AND YIELDS DRIFTING HIGHER BY A COUPLE BASIS POINTS NOW. THIS STARTED BY GOVERNOR WALLACE -- TALKING ABOUT HIS WORDS OUT THE FEDERAL RESERVE LATER THIS MORNING. IN EUROPE, UPSIDE SURPRISE AFTER UPSIDE SURPRISE, VERY MUCH THE WRONG UPSIDE SURPRISE IN EUROPE, INFLATION, ANOTHER RECORD. THE EURO-DOLLAR, -.6%, AND NEW YORK CRUDE, A SNEAKY RALLY, RENT CLEANLY -- BRENT CLEANLY THROUGH $120. HERE'S ABIGAIL WITH THE MOVERS YOU NEED TO WATCH. ABIGAIL: WE DO HAVE A LITTLE BIT OF A WEAKNESS HERE FOR STOCKS AT THE OPEN, WELL OFF THE PREMARKET LOWS. THE BIG LAGGARDS, SOME OF THOSE BIG TECH NAMES, MICROSOFT AND APPLE COOLING OFF. WE COULD SEE A RALLY IN WTI CRUDE, CLOSE TO $120 PER BARREL. ENERGY IS THE BEST SECTOR, EXXON MOBIL IS A BIG WINNER, UP 1.4%, AND BITCOIN, AFTER BEING BELOW $30,000 FOR SOME TIME, POPPING BACK ABOVE, TAKING NAMES OF WITH IT -- NAMES, INCLUDING BLOCKCHAIN, UP 6%, WITH IT. JONATHAN: UTILITIES DOWN ABOUT 1.1%, ENERGY UP BY ONE POINT 8%. ON THE NASDAQ, COMING OFF A DECENT WEEK OF GAINS AFTER THE LONGEST WEEKLY LOSING STREAK SINCE 2011, ED LUDLOW HAS MORE. ED: DOWN ON THE NASDAQ 100, BUT THE BIGGEST WEEKLY JUMP ON THE NASDAQ 100. THE PAIN WE HAVE SEEN IS FAR FROM OVER AND THE LOUDEST AMONG THE VOICES SAYING THAT IS BANK OF AMERICA QUANTITATED -- QUANTITATIVE STRATEGISTS, LED BY SAVITA SUBRAMANIAN. CALL IT WHAT YOU WILL, THE BOOM ERA OF THE PANDEMIC AND DIPPED BY'S COMING IN AT A TIME WHEN INSTITUTIONS STILL HAVE STRONG OVERWEIGHT HOLDINGS IN THE TECHNOLOGY SECTOR. GROWTH AND RECESSION IS INTERESTING. VALUATIONS, 21 TIMES FORWARD PE, 21 PE ON THE NASDAQ. VALUATIONS ARE STILL TOO HIGH WHEN YOU CONSIDER INFLATION. MORGAN STANLEY'S MICHAEL WILSON SAYING THE KEY FUNDAMENTAL CALL THEY ARE FOCUSED ON IS SLOWING GROWTH AND THEIR VIEW THAT EARNINGS ESTIMATES ARE TOO HIGH. JONATHAN: IT'S DIFFICULT TO CONSTRUCT A CASE FOR MORE THAN A BEAR MARKET RALLY. MIKE WILSON AND TEAM AT MORGAN STANLEY, INFLATION REMAINS TOO HIGH FOR THE FED'S LIKING, SO WHATEVER PIVOT INVESTORS ARE HOPING FOR WILL BE TO MATERIAL TO CHANGE THE DOWNTREND. DOWN A VERSANT, 9% ON THE IS AND P, AND IT FEELS LIKE MY WILSON IS ALWAYS ON THE BEARS SO -- BEARISH SIDE OF THE EQUATION. THE S & P 500 IS DOWN, THE WORST START TO ANY YEAR SINCE NIGHT TEEN 70 -- 1970. THE S & P HAS MOVED IN A DAILY RANGE OF 1% IN 89% OF THE TRADING SESSION SO FAR IN 2022, THE WILDEST START TO THE YEAR SINCE 2008. ARE WE IN FOR MORE OR IS THE WORST OVER? WE WENT THROUGH MY -- WHAT MIKE WILSON SAID, BUT HE THINKS IT WILL TRADE CLOSE TO 3400 BY THE SECOND QUARTER OF AUGUST, WHICH IS MORE DOWNSIDE. JP MORGAN, THE TEAM POINTING FOR MASSIVE END OF MONTH AND QUARTERLY REBALANCING FLOWS AT THE END OF JUNE. WE COULD SEE MONEY MOVING INTO STOCKS FROM MUTUAL FUNDS, PENSION FUNDS AND FOREIGN INVESTORS, WHICH CONTRIBUTE REBOUNDED EQUITIES. JP MORGAN ALSO MADE A SIGNIFICANT CALL BUT WE DID SEE THAT RALLY THROUGH THE END OF THE MONTH. JONATHAN: AND PRESIDENT BOSTIC -- THESE WORDS FROM HIM -- I'VE GOT A BASELINE VIEW WHERE RATE HIKE IN SEPTEMBER MIGHT MAKE SENSE. GOVERNOR WALLACE -- I DO NOT WANT TO TAKE 50 BASIS POINTS HIKES OFF THE TABLE UNTIL WE SEE INFLATION COMING DOWN CLOSER TO OUR 2% TARGET. WHAT DO YOU THINK? PETE: BOTH AND NONE ARE THE SHORT ANSWERS TO THE QUESTION, JON. THE FED IS DEALING WITH INCREDIBLY COMPLEX ISSUES FACING THE INFLATION STORY, THE ECONOMIC PICTURE THERE, AND I THINK THEY HAVE THE ERA OF EVERY SIDE TO KEEP THEIR CREDIBILITY THROUGH THIS EXTRAORDINARILY IT CAN -- EXTRAORDINARILY UNUSUAL CYCLE. WHEN YOU THINK ABOUT HOW UNUSUAL THIS CYCLE IS, YOU WILL HAVE ACCUSATIONS OF POLICY MISTAKES FROM BOTH SIDES, EVERYTHING THE FED DOES GOING FORWARD HERE. IF YOU HAVE A NET DOVISH COUPLE WITH NET HAWKISHNESS, WE ARE DEALING WITH A LOT OF UNCERTAINTY THROUGH THIS UNUSUAL TRANSITION WE ARE GOING THROUGH. JONATHAN: WHAT POLICY MISTAKE DO I WANT TO TRADE? A LOT OF PEOPLE CRITICIZE THE FED -- IT IS A SPORTS, I LIKE TO PARTICIPATE TOO, GIVE ME -- FORGIVE ME FOR IT. THEY HAVE TO EXTEND A HIGHER LEVEL OF INFLATION FOR A LOT LONGER. WHICH ONE IS IT? MICHAEL: I WOULD SAY THIS -- ONE OF THE THEMES THAT IS DEVELOPING IS THE EMERGENCE FROM CORE TO HEADLINE INFLATION HERE. IF THE HEADLINE INFLATION KEEPS GETTING MORE ROBUST WITH OIL PRICES RISING AGAIN TODAY, THE MORE YOU ARE YOU -- GETTING TOURS SUPPLY CHAIN SPECIFIC ISSUES. OR, TO PUT IT DIFFERENTLY, THE MORE YOU ARE SWATTING MOSQUITOES WITH A SLEDGEHAMMER THERE. I THINK THEY WILL BE HIKING PRETTY AGGRESSIVELY. I THINK THE EURO-DOLLAR CURVE HAS IT RIGHT, WHERE YOU WILL SEE A RELAXATION NEXT YEAR, BUT THAT MAY BE TEMPORARY AND THEY WILL START HIKING YET AGAIN. HOW YOU WANT TO BE POSITIONED IN THE BOND MARKET IS VERY HARD, BECAUSE YOU ARE DEALING WITH NOT JUST THE FED, BUT THE ECB IS GETTING VERY ACTIVE RIGHT NOW, AND THAT IS GOING TO PUT UPWARD PRESSURE ON TERM PREMIUMS, THAT KIND OF STUFF, AND QE IS GETTING IN GEAR. THAT WILL PUT UPWARD PRESSURE ON TERM PREMIUMS AS WELL. IT'S HARD TO BE A STRATEGIC GOAL RIGHT NOW -- STRATEGIC BULL RIGHT NOW. I AM NOT BULLISH, BUT NOT SUPER BEARISH ON TREASURIES RIGHT NOW. I THINK THEY WILL BE RANGE BOUND AS THESE FORCES COME TO LIGHT. THE INFLATION STORY, JOHN, IS VERY COMPLEX. THERE IS A LOT OF DISINFLATIONARY DIVORCES OCCURRING AND THEN YOU HAVE SURGES IN FOOD AND ENERGY PRICES TOO. IT WILL BE A VERY COMPLEX STORY HERE. THE EASIER TRADE IS WHAT YOUR PRIOR GUESTS WERE ALLUDING TO, THE ANTI-ESG TRADE IS THE BEST ENERGY HASH. LONG MATERIALS, LONG ENERGY . THAT WILL BE THE BEST BACKDROP FOR THE FED. JONATHAN: ENERGY STORIES WORKING OUT TODAY AND THIS YEAR OVERALL. 60% HIGHER FOR THAT SECTOR. THE ENERGY STORY UP BY 1.6 PERCENT. A LOT OF THIS COMING OFF THE MOVE WE ARE SEEING IN THE BOND MARKET BY NINE OR 10 BASIS POINTS THROUGH THE CURVE, UP NINE ON A 10 YEAR AND 10 ON A TWO-YEAR, LET'S CALL IT 2.54. I PROMISED I WOULD BRING UP THE WORDS OF MIKE WILSON FOR YOU AGAIN AT MORGAN STANLEY, THEY WERE ALL PRETTY FAMILIAR WITH HIS VIEW NOW, THIS IS DIFFICULT TO CONSTRUCT A CASE FOR MORE THAN A BEAR MARKET RALLY. HE WENT ON TO SAY INFLATION REMAINS TOO HIGH FOR THE FED'S LIKING. WHATEVER PIVOT INVESTORS ARE HOPING FOR WILL BE TO MATERIAL TO -- TOO IMMATERIAL. MICHAEL: WE ADDED A POINT ONTO THE S & P 500, WE TOOK A POINT AND A HALF OFF LAST WEEK. YOU GET A COUPLE POINTS UP ON THE STABLE BOND MARKET, YOU CAN GET THE EQUITY RISK PREMIUM DOWN TO POINTS WHERE YOU DO NOT WANT TO OWN IT. THE VALUATION ARGUMENTS CHANGE AS QUICKLY AS THE PRICES DO. I WOULD AGREE WITH MIKE TO SOME DEGREE, BUT WE DO NOT PAUSE THE BEAR MARKET RALLY. THIS WILL GO BACK TO 2021, WHERE EVERYTHING GETS BOUGHT -- NO, I AM NOT SAYING THAT AT ALL. I AM EXPECTING IT TO BE VERY RANGE BOUND IN THE HIGH VOLATILE RANGE, 3800 FOR THE BALANCE OF THE YEAR,, IT WILL BE AN ENDLESS SERIES OF LOWER LOWS AND HIGHER HIGHS, LOWER HIGHS AND HIGHER LOWS. BUT GOING BACK TO 2011, IT OFTEN FELT LIKE YOU WERE IN A BEAR MARKET, BUT WE NEVER GOT INTO A REAL BEAR MARKET OR GOT A BULL MARKET, BUT IT WAS AN EXTRAORDINARILY VOLATILE YEAR. WE ARE HAVING A VARIATION OF THAT PLAYING OUT RIGHT NOW. THERE ARE OBVIOUS A LOT OF PROBLEMS ECONOMICALLY AND REVERSING EXTREME MONETARY POLICY IS A DIFFICULT THING. ONE THING I DO WANT TO MENTION, THOUGH, THE CHINA CARD, I THINK YOUR GUESTS FROM BANK OF AMERICA WAS TALKING ABOUT THE CHINA FACTOR. THAT IS AN INCREDIBLY IMPORTANT FORCE HERE. IT'S HARD TO IMAGINE THAT CHINESE INFLATION WOULD BE 600 POINTS LOWER THAN U.S. INFLATION, A LOT OF PEOPLE HAVE THAT ON THEIR PLAYBOOKS COMING INTO COVID -- JONATHAN: THIS MIGHT BE A YEAR WERE THE U.S. OUTGROWS CHINA, GIVEN THE GROWTH WE HAVE DOMESTICALLY IN THE UNITED STATES AS WELL. MIKE, I'VE GOTTA RUN. MICHAEL PURVES, IT'S GREAT TO CATCH UP WITH YOU. THE RALLY WE ARE SEEING OFF BRENT, ON -- 124, AND THE FED COMMENTS THIS MORNING, EQUITIES UP BY 1.9% AND 60 PERCENTAGE POINT YEAR TO DATE ON THE S & P FOR THAT INDUSTRY GROUP. ELSEWHERE, THE STORY AND THE BOND MARKET, YIELD MUCH HIGHER BY 10 BASIS POINTS, AND I PROMISED WE WOULD TALK ABOUT CHINA. WE WILL DO THAT NEXT. UP NEXT, CHINA'S DAILY COVID CASES FALLING BELOW 100 FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE MARCH. > > WE ARE STILL A BIT CAUTIOUS. WE THINK IT IS GOOD NEWS AND RITIKA: I'M RIDDICK AGO TO, LIVE IN THE PRINCIPAL'S ROOM. -- RITZY CUT GOOP THE -- RI TIKAGUPTA, LIVE IN THE NEWSROOM. UP NEXT IS RANDALL CROSON ARE FROM . > > WE THINK WE WILL GET TO A LIVING WITH COVID SITUATION IN CHINA, BUT PROBABLY NOT RIGHT AWAY. THE BIG CONCERN THAT WE HAVE IS THOUGH THAT FX AND RATES HAVE BEEN FALLING, IF YOU LOOK AT VACCINATION RATES, THEY ARE STILL LOW. JONATHAN: WHAT WE HEAR FROM CHINA, THEIR DAILY VIRUS CASES ARE FALLING BELOW 100 FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE MARCH, LOOSENING RESTRICTIONS ON MOBILITY, ALLOWING SOME WORKERS TO RETURN TO OFFICES AND SHOPPING CENTERS TO REOPEN TOO. MIKE, AN IMPORTANT DEVELOPMENT IN THE ECONOMY THE LAST FEW WEEKS. MICHAEL: WE ARE NOT SURE HOW GOOD IT IS GOING TO BE. AS POINTED OUT, THE CHINESE HAVE INFERIOR VACCINES AND STILL HAVE COVID CASES RUNNING AROUND THE COUNTRY. IN THE NORTHEAST NOW, THERE ARE TALKS OF SOME LOCKDOWNS, BUT THE CASE RATE OVERALL REPORTED, BELOW 100 NOW, HAS COME DOWN. THINK ABOUT WHAT'S IN THAT WHITESPACE THERE -- THAT'S IN -- THAT'S LOST ECONOMIC ACTIVITY FOR THE CHINESE. A LOT OF FACTORIES IN SHANGHAI STILL HAVEN'T REOPENS, AND YOU CAN SEE THAT IN THE SLIGHT IMPROVEMENT IN THE PMI NUMBERS FROM CHINA, BUT STILL NEGATIVE, STILL SHOWING CONTRACTION FOR MANUFACTURING, NONMANUFACTURING, AND THE COMPOSITE. THE CHINESE STILL HAVE A WAYS TO GO AND THEIR ECONOMY IS STILL SHRINKING. THE BEST CHART, MOST INTERESTING I SAW OVER THE PAST COUPLE OF DAYS SHOWS LIQUIDITY IN THE CHINESE MARKETS, BASICALLY, AND IT SHOWS INTEREST RATES SO LOW BECAUSE NO ONE WANTS TO BORROW, AND OF COMPANIES ARE NOT BORROWING, THE ECONOMIC ENGINE IS NOT REVVING UP. AT THIS POINT, CHINA STILL HAS PROBLEMS AHEAD. JONATHAN: AND ON WALL STREET, PEOPLE ARE LINING UP TO PITCH THE BY CHINA -- BUY CHINA STORY. JP MORGAN PUT OUT A NOTE IN THE LAST COUPLE OF DAYS, WE THINK THE CHINA OUTLOOK HAS IMPROVED GIVEN PERFORMANCE, POLICY TERMS, POTENTIALLY THE TARIFF NEWS FLOW, NO OVERWEIGHT EM VERSUS DM, INCLUDING CHINA FOR THAT MATTER. THAT'S WALL STREET'S CALL, THE MARKET ALL. I HAVE SEEN GDP FORECASTS IN CHINA WITH A THREE HANDLE. WHERE ARE WE AT BLOOMBERG? MICHAEL: I THINK THEY ARE A LITTLE BIT BELOW THAT, ON THE TWOS. SO MUCH DAMAGE HAS BEEN DONE MATHEMATICALLY, IT WILL BE HARD FOR THEM TO GET HIGHER. PLUS, THE RISK PERVADES. THEY STILL HAVE TO DO SOME LOCKDOWNS. BEIJING IS NOT LOCKED DOWN ARE SEVERE IN TERMS OF MOVING AROUND. SO THE CHINESE ECONOMY FACES A LOT OF TESTS AHEAD. JONATHAN: BEFORE WE RUN ON CHINA, A COUPLE MORE ON THE UNITED STATES. THIS MEETING LATER ON THIS AFTERNOON BETWEEN CHAIRMAN POWELL, SECRETARY YELLEN, AND THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED DATES, JOE BIDEN, YOUR THOUGHTS ON THAT? MICHAEL: SOME PEOPLE ARE SUGGESTING THIS IS A CHANGE IN PERSPECTIVE OR A SWITCHING VIEWS BY THE WHITE HOUSE. IT'S A SWITCH IN VIEWS BY THE POLITICAL PART OF THE WHITE HOUSE, THAT WANTS PEOPLE TO KNOW THE PRESIDENT ON TOP OF THIS, BUT JAY POWELL WILL STAY OUT OF ANY PHYSICAL DECISION. HE MAKES THAT CLEAR EVERY TIME -- ANY FISCAL DECISION. HE MAKES THAT CLEAR EVERY TIME HE SPEAKS, AND THE PRESIDENT STAYS OUT OF MONETARY POLICY. THE FED TELLS US WHAT THEY ARE GOING TO DO, THE PRESIDENT TELLS US WHAT HE IS GOING TO DO, SO THEY ARE BOTH FOCUSED ON IT. JONATHAN: THAT'S LATER THIS AFTERNOON, 1:15 EASTERN TIME. MICHAEL MCKEE, THANK YOU FOR BREAKING DOWN THAT WITH US. ENERGY EQUITIES UP BY 1.8%, THE BOTTOM OF THE PILE, REAL ESTATE, HEALTH CARE, HEALTH CARE DOWN BY TWO PERCENTAGE POINTS. WE SEE THE PRINT STORY AGAIN, UP BY 3.3% AGAIN, 119 ON WTI AND BRENT CRUDE. THAT'S A U.S. STORY, U.S. LISTED CHINESE STOCKS REBOUNDING TOO. WE COULD BE ON TRACK TO WIPE OUT THE MONTHLY LOSSES HERE. LET'S GET BACK TO ABBIE. ABIGAIL: WE DO HAVE U.S. STOCKS DOWN MORE THAN 1%, BUT CHINESE LISTED STOCKS AS A GROUP OF MORE THAN 4%. IT HAS TO DO WITH THAT CHINESE OPTIMISM, HOPING THAT THEY WILL MOVE BACK INTO EXPANSION. YOU CAN SEE ALIBABA, JD, AND PIN DUO DUO UP. ALIBABA HAD CONSUMERS LOCKED IN AND SHOPPING APPARENTLY. AS FOR THE HANG SENG, IT IS BACK ABOVE ITS 50 DAY MOVING AVERAGE, SUGGESTING BUYERS ARE INTERESTED AND THERE COULD BE A RELIEF RALLY HERE. THAT HAS HAPPENED A FEW TIMES OVER THE LAST YEAR, SO WILL IT LAST? TECHNICALS FOR THE HANG SENG MAY BE CONSTRUCTIVE, LESS SO FOR THE NASDAQ GOLDEN DRAGON INDEX. IT'S INCREDIBLE, DOWN 53% FROM A PEAK TO TROUGH POINT. CSI, DOWN 23%. EMERGING MARKETS OVERALL BECAUSE OF THAT STRONG INFLUENCE FROM CHINA, DOWN 22%. RELATIVE TO THE DEVELOPED WORLD, DOWN 6%. THERE IS A DIVERGENCE BETWEEN THE WEAKNESS IN CHINA AND THE WORLD, BUT SOME FOLKS ARE NOT JUST BUYING THAT DIP, BUT TRYING TO CATCH A FALLING KNIFE. WILL IT WORK? JONATHAN: AND TO GIVE YOU SOME YEAR-TO-DATE MOVES ON THE NASDAQ, WE HAVE TRIMMED THEM ON THE S & P 500 -- NOT THE HIGHS, BUT YEAR-TO-DATE, DOWN 1.4 PERCENTAGE POINTS. A PIECE OF THAT LAST WEEK WAS PRESIDENT BOSTIC AT THE ATLANTA FED TALKING UP A PAUSE AT THE FEDERAL RESERVE IN SEPTEMBER, SAYING THEY STOP HIKING, REASSESS, LOOK AROUND. POURING COLD WATER OVER THAT ARGUMENT AND BANK OF AMERICA SAYING THIS -- AFTER HIKING 50 BASIS POINTS FOR THE NEXT TWO MEETINGS, THE FED IS LIKELY TO SHIFT TO 25 BASIS POINT HIKES THAT DO NOTHING. THE FUNDS RATE WILL LIKELY BE 1.75 TO 2%, WELL BELOW ANY REASONABLE ESTIMATE OF NEUTRAL. EQUITIES UP ON THE BOSTICK STORY LAST WEEK, DOWN ON THE WALLER STORY THIS MORNING. WE ARE DOWN 1.1% ON THE S & P 500. UP NEXT, YOUR TRADING DIARY FOR THE WEEK AHEAD. ♪ JONATHAN: -- IF YOU TAKE A LOOK AT THE BOND MARKET, 2'S, 10'S, AND 30'S, FED GOVERNOR WALLER TALKING UP RATE POINT HIKES. HERE'S YOUR TRADING DIARY. COMING UP, CONSUMER CONFIDENCE NUMBERS AND THE BIG EVENTS COMING LATER THIS AFTERNOON, PRESIDENT BIDEN HOSTING FED CHAIR JAY POWELL AND SECRETARY JANET YELLEN OF THE TREASURY FROM THE OVAL OFFICE. MORE FED SPEAK AND A LOT MORE DATA TOMORROW. WE WILL HEAR FROM WILLIAMS ON WHEN DAY, AND GLOBAL PMI, INCLUDING CHINA TOO. ROUNDING OUT THE WEEK, THE BIG ONE, THE U.S. PAYROLLS REPORT THIS COMING FRIDAY. GOOD TO BE BACK IN THE SEAT WITH YOU. THANK YOU FOR CHOOSING BLOOMBERG TV.